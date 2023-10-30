San Francisco CEO who’s closing his $215 million company’s upscale office lounge says return-to-work push is ‘fighting a losing war’

Hello boils and ghouls, welcome to SNL in Review: Halloween edition as stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosts Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Foo Fighters.





Usually, episodes like tonight produce sketches that tap into the macabre. SNL has a storied history of this, like David S. Pumpkins or the infamous Fear performance. Horror comedy is an illusive brand of humor, lots of hits and a ton of misses. I am joined tonight by former cast member Gary Kroeger. His favorite horror comedy is Beetlejuice, which is fitting as one of his first SNL episodes back in season 8 was hosted by Michael Keaton… on Oct. 30, the Halloween show. He says: “All I remember about the Michael Keaton show is that I thought we let him down. He was there every day staying late, fully committed to being part of the process, but I don’t think the show showcased his talent very well.”





Nate Bargatze hosts ‘SNL’.

I asked Gary what audiences should expect with a stand-up like Bargatze in charge tonight: “A stand-up is the host that the writers feel most free with. There’s a feeling that there is no reason to limit what they do because it’s going to be funny regardless. Stand-ups know how to deliver the joke and so the comedic thread of a sketch is never lost on them. When I was on the show the best examples were George Carlin and Eddie Murphy. Both transcended easy definitions, but they knew where the joke was no matter what they were doing. And if a sketch were going south they had instincts to save it. Don Rickles was another example. Rickles in one sketch just decided to go off script and the result was hysterical, even for those of us standing in front of the camera. I, I proudly recall, did not break character!”





Here’s hoping tonight’s show will be equally hilarious! (And, maybe, include some scares.)







Cold Open





In an interesting development, Mikey Day is playing President Joe Biden, celebrating Halloween in the Oval Office. This is classically executed – I can’t tell if Day has his own take on Biden, or if he’s channeling James Austin Johnson. Let’s brace ourselves for more of this, with Donald Trump as the presumptive 2023 GOP nominee.





A new aide enters the room – actually, no, it’s the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (Michael Longfellow). He is very bland, and has an “adult Black son” (Devon Walker). Kroeger shares: “The new political impressions are rock solid! As nuanced as ever. We have a new House Speaker and I think SNL will have a field day with this ultra-conservative, tin hat wearing clown from Louisiana.”





Another surprise! Christopher Walken shows up. He is playing the Spirit of Halloween. In South America, they maybe call him Papa Pumpkin. This is his first appearance on the show since 2008! Pretty interesting cold open. A glimpse into the next year.





More on Day: It is tough to do a really fresh Biden, in my view. Kroeger says: “I loved doing political figure impressions. Besides Mondale, Ted Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy, I did do Yassir Arafat on a Donahue spoof… With Mondale I looked for a sympathetic approach… I developed imitations by listening to hook phrases. I didn’t need more than a couple of days with a recording of anyone to find that phrase that put my vocal chords in the right position. But it’s more than just a voice, you also look for something to exploit in their personality. For me, Bobby Kennedy was always trying to please his brother, and that gave me – with Joe Piscopo as JFK – an angle for the sketch. With Teddy, sadly, it was his need to absolve himself of guilt.”







Monologue





Bargatze comes out to discuss the future, picking up his daughter and county fairs — really solid bits I assume are from his stand-up act. He shares that his dad was a magician growing up, back in the ’80s — when you could fistfight an orangutan. The crowd is into this episode.





Bargatze is a little nervous, but holds himself well. This is obviously a breakthrough moment for him, and he delivers. It’s fun giving someone less traditional a chance to host (“I’m as shocked as you are that I’m here,” he tells viewers). In previous eras of the show, bookers had to be more creative with their choices. I recommend watching this monologue to get a sense why he’s become so popular. It’s a solid block of stand-up and just fun watching someone make the most of their moment, like that Mark Walhberg movie Rock Star.





Gary Kroeger says: “I loved Nate Bargatze the first time I saw him a few years ago. He is the non comic, comic. Meaning he is just telling stories that — at least seem — real and how he relates his authentic persona to the situation is the source of the humor. He is an Everyman who is not every man. How he admits his shortcomings is so relatable that you laugh at him even if his jokes aren’t told in a classic, set-up/punchline format. He is the upper echelon of working stand-ups even though his approach is very different. It isn’t wildly observational or acutely satirical; he is, instead, the funniest guy at the barbeque with the hysterical story about what just happened to him.”







“Chef Show”





Contestants visited a historic Black church to learn the origins of soul food. A few years ago, Louis CK might have played Nate Bargatze’s part here. “Yes, I’m sorry,” Dougie (Bargatze) says in a twist after he’s announced as the winner. He’s a white guy from Rhode Island. The judges (Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson) are very confused. Top Chef host Padma Lakshi shows up as another sign that the show is working around the strike by using other types of performers.







“Hallmark Horror”





This fall, a chilling new vision of horror! This trailer is essentially A Christmas Prince meets Mama. Two almost human actors with human sounding voices find each other in their quaint hometown, in this funny spoof of terrible tropes. Hallmark has cornered the market on Christmas, now they are going after Halloween. This is funny! Watch it.





Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson weighs in that she is “LOVING SNL tonight! Nate Barghazi did a smart, funny, great monologue and the first two sketches were excellent!”







“Washington’s Dream”





In a new country, there are a lot of questions – with these Revolutionary War soldiers, they question George Washington about the metric system, temperature scales and George Carlin-esque trivia about the game of football. Remember when Russell Brand played George Washington? (Fallon also played the first president on Update once.)





Kroeger says: “The cast seems to be more and more ensemble driven than in past years. Maybe that’s simply because it takes time to emerge as prominently as past stars, but I’m watching James Austin Johnson and Michael Longfellow. Molly Kearney is terrific. Chloe Fineman is the emerging, if not already emerged, presence on the show. And Mikey Day! And Bowen Yang! In short, the show is in no short supply of new talent.”





Jackson says she enjoyed “the brilliant ending to the George Washington sketch — which had to have been written or highly influenced by Nate — had a brilliant racist reference ending. Racism was handled funny in a couple of the sketches, the cooking show sketch. Nate’s deadpan face and him staying in character really allows me to laugh.”







“Lake Beach”





This parody song is a direct concept from JAJ’s stand-up. When he frames it, it’s a spoof of post 9/11 country music, and how terrible and trite it is. This music video still works, but I think that context makes the concept work even better. Funny to see Dave Grohl here.





Jackson says: “I have lived in Nashville 11 years now. Lake Beach music video was spot on.”







“Trick or Treating”





SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (Sarah Sherman) warns kids from becoming scabs during the actors’ strike. This is barbed — I like it! It is taking shots, and Sherman is really funny channeling the quirky Nanny star-turned-labor leader.





Recently, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines for members looking to “celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity” with the strike. The union encourages members to “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” It’s been mocked and criticized – Drescher gets hit too, but Sherman lands a nice pro-union moment about breaking off a piece of Kit Kat bars… metaphorically speaking.





This is a classic. But let’s go a bit deeper. Tonight’s episode continues the show relying on stand-ups and non-actors this season as the actors’ strike continues, which has drawn some criticism. I asked Gary for his thoughts, given he’s an actor and proud union man. He has this nuanced take: “A show has an obligation to their audience as well as the company of actors. In terms of a comedy show, the obligation is to bring comedy to the screen. But you also have to show solidarity to the union that protects you. The loophole you mention is of course the SAG Net Code which covers talk and reality performers but I think putting comedic actors into that category is a stretch. Nevertheless, that is the loophole, it is provided, so why not take it? The question is, does this diminish the effectiveness of the strike? I think it does… [still] if I were on SNL I’d probably be right there working on the show and happy to be working.”







Foo Fighters — “Rescued”





Pretty cool to see Walken introduce the performance! This throwback has a great energy. The performance is powerful and vital, evoking the band’s classic material.





Kroeger is on the record as a fan of the Foo Fighters. He notes tonight: “But We Are Here is particularly significant because it’s the first album since Taylor Hawkins died. Without giving a review of the album, I will say that it is probably their most personal music, yet every bit as hard driving as their previous work. And Dave Grohl holds a special place now in the pantheon of rock and roll. He is an ambassador for all that came before yet stays on the cutting edge of modern audio relevance. I think he is comfortable in his own skin.”







“Weekend Update”

Colin Jost has several funny jokes about new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Sarah Sherman plays Jost’s agent, JJ Gordan. Work has been slow during the strike, but there’s still opportunities – like him being in the Jurassic Park porn version and playing Jared Fogle in a Netflix biopic. We see the usual Jost slams that Sherman does in her other Update segments, but fun to see her as a character. Finally she gets some moments this season!











“Airplane”





Chloe Fineman is about to give birth mid-flight – her husband (Devon Walker) asks for a doctor. The other passengers volunteer their occupations and debate which job is harder. This is very funny! Chloe Troast plays a teacher. She educated future lawyers and doctors! Everyone boos her. (Kroeger says he’s not familiar yet with Troast but is looking forward to watching her develop with the show.) Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner have great moments here. But Dave Grohl shows up and steals the show – who remembers the awesome “Learn to Fly” music video?







Foo Fighters — “The Glass”





This is a great ballad – and H.E.R. duets! Amazing. She was the musical guest back in 2020, when Adele hosted. By the way, Kroeger enjoyed seeing Mick Jagger on the show last week. He says: “Mick Jagger is the King of All Ambassadors of what came before yet remains relevant. And the Stones new album is as many critics have said, a return to the classic sound of the Stones. I love it.”







Please Don’t Destroy’s “Dawg Food”





John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are eating Dawg Food, the new Hello Fresh. Silly!







Final Thoughts

—Well, what did you think? Vote here or below! (My take? Great episode, one of their best in long time.)









—Interested in more words from me? Do you love mid-aughts SNL? Check out my recent conversation with Rob Riggle!





—Thank you as always to Gary Kroeger! Please check out The Gary & Kenny Show on YouTube and podcast platforms, also www.garyhasissues!





—And thank you to Victoria Jackson, who called this episode the “best show SNL has done in a long time!”





—R.I.P. Friends star and former host Matthew Perry! In a classy move, his death is acknowledged during the goodnights.





