Serie A result, final score and reaction

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season – but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Cagliari Calcio 4 – 3 Frosinone Calcio

13:30

Match ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.

13:29

Second Half ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.

13:29

Attempt blocked. Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Garritano with a cross.

13:29

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Paulo Azzi.

13:28

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Tommaso Augello.

13:26

Goal! Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

13:26

Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13:26

Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).

13:24

Goal! Cagliari 3, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross following a corner.

13:23

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.

13:23

Attempt blocked. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13:21

Offside, Frosinone. Matías Soulé tries a through ball, but Walid Cheddira is caught offside.

13:18

Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.

13:19

Attempt blocked. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Oristanio.

13:17

Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.

13:15

Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13:15

Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone).

13:14

Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13:13

Offside, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono tries a through ball, but Mehdi Bourabia is caught offside.

13:12

Foul by Walid Cheddira (Frosinone).

13:11

Substitution, Frosinone. Caleb Okoli replaces Marco Brescianini.

13:09

VAR Decision: No Penalty Cagliari.

13:08

Penalty conceded by Stefano Turati (Frosinone) after a foul in the penalty area.

13:08

Penalty Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti draws a foul in the penalty area.

13:08

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross.

13:07

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Luca Garritano.

13:06

Goal! Cagliari 2, Frosinone 3. Antoine Makoumbou (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

13:05

Substitution, Frosinone. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Reinier.

13:04

Substitution, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono replaces Pol Lirola.

13:04

Attempt missed. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa with a cross.

13:02

Goal! Cagliari 1, Frosinone 3. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Pavoletti.

13:00

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.

12:59

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Pol Lirola.

13:00

Attempt blocked. Nicolas Viola (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Azzi.

12:54

Substitution, Cagliari. Paulo Azzi replaces Jakub Jankto.

12:54

Substitution, Cagliari. Gaetano Oristanio replaces Zito Luvumbo.

12:54

Substitution, Cagliari. Nicolas Viola replaces Marco Mancosu.

12:54

Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).

12:54

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:54

Delay in match (Frosinone).

12:50

Hand ball by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).

12:50

Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12:54

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:54

Delay in match (Frosinone).

12:48

Matteo Prati (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12:48

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.

12:48

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:48

Substitution, Frosinone. Walid Cheddira replaces Marvin Çuni because of an injury.

12:48

Substitution, Frosinone. Luca Garritano replaces Jaime Báez.

12:45

Delay in match because of an injury Marvin Çuni (Frosinone).

12:45

Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Mancosu.

12:45

Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12:39

Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 3. Marco Brescianini (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

12:37

Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.

12:35

Second Half begins Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.

12:35

Substitution, Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti replaces Alessandro Deiola.

12:20

First Half ends, Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.

12:19

Attempt missed. Jaime Báez (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier.

12:17

Marvin Çuni (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:15

Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Zito Luvumbo with a cross.

12:14

Substitution, Cagliari. Gabriele Zappa replaces Nahitan Nández because of an injury.

12:14

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:14

Delay in match because of an injury Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).

12:13

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.

12:10

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

12:08

Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.

12:08

Attempt blocked. Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.

12:06

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.

12:06

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.

12:05

Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

12:05

Foul by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).

12:05

Attempt blocked. Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinier.

12:04

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Antoine Makoumbou.

12:02

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

12:01

Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

11:59

VAR Decision: Penalty Cagliari.

12:01

Penalty conceded by Matías Soulé (Frosinone) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

11:59

Attempt saved. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

11:59

Attempt blocked. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

11:57

Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11:57

Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11:54

Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 1. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.

11:53

Hand ball by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).

11:52

Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Makoumbou.

11:50

Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).

11:50

Jaime Báez (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11:49

Offside, Cagliari. Matteo Prati tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.

11:47

Attempt missed. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola.

11:45

Attempt missed. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box.

11:41

Offside, Frosinone. Enzo Barrenechea tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.

11:40

Attempt missed. Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jaime Báez with a cross following a corner.

11:38

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.

11:38

Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

11:37

Foul by Matteo Prati (Cagliari).

11:32

Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11:31

First Half begins.

11:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

10:30

