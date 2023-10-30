News
Spurs 83-123 Clippers (Oct 29, 2023) Game Recap
LOS ANGELES — — It didn’t take long for Victor Wembanyama to find out the road can be a tough place in the NBA.
Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled the Spurs rookie in his first game away from home, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night.
Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers.
“It’s not about how bad the struggles are going to be, but how persistent we’re going to be,” the 19-year-old said, sounding wise beyond his years.
It was a letdown for Wembanyama after he scored 15 points in a loss to Dallas in his NBA debut last week. He followed up with 21 points in an overtime victory against Houston.
“I wouldn’t see any reason to be frustrated three games into the season, but it is a learning experience,” he said.
Russell Westbrook had 19 points and Ivica Zubac scored 16 for the Clippers, who had seven players in double figures. Westbrook and Zubac had a team-high eight rebounds apiece.
Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 14 points and Cedi Osman added 12 off the bench.
“It sucks losing by 40 points,” Vassell said. “I feel like we played scared. We can’t play on our heels.”
Wembanyama was the only Spurs starter on the court to start the fourth, when they trailed 93-60. But he checked out for good after playing 26 minutes and clapped for his teammates from the bench.
“He’s going to be good,” Leonard said. “I felt like he got a more aggressive mentality as he started the season off.”
Westbrook — the French teenager’s favorite player growing up — delivered a knee to Wembanyama’s thigh in the third. The 19-year-old made 1 of 2 free throws, capping a stretch in which he scored five of the Spurs’ seven points to leave them trailing 77-48.
“They’re my idols, but they’re still my opponent,” Wembanyama said of Leonard, Paul and Westbrook.
After drawing a crowd to his warmup an hour before tipoff, Wembanyama got off to a mixed start. The 7-foot-3 star had a turnover on the Spurs’ first possession, blocked Zubac and then missed two free throws.
“Everybody’s going to be physical with him and try to knock him off-balance,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s got to get used to that.”
Wembanyama tapped in an alley-oop pass from Zach Collins for his only two points of the first quarter. The Spurs were down by 12 before scoring their first points in the second on Wembanyama’s hook.
“I think he got a deflection on Russ, not even guarding Russ but just back tip,” George said. “There are just certain plays that stand out where you’re like, ‘Wow.’ There’s only two guys maybe in the league that can do that.”
The Clippers led by 21 in the second quarter before Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to send them into halftime ahead 56-37. He slapped hands with fans in the front row.
The Clippers raced to a 20-7 start, with George scoring nine points. His five steals were the most in a quarter in his career.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Visit Phoenix on Tuesday in the first of two in a row against the Suns.
Clippers: Host Orlando on Tuesday to end a stretch in which they play three of their first four games at home.
——
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
News
Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia’s request
(Reuters) – Hamas is looking for eight people identified by Russia as possibly being among the hostages in Gaza and is ready to free them, Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk told Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday.
RIA cited Marzouk, who has been visiting Moscow, as saying that the Russian foreign ministry had handed over a list of eight names, all of whom had dual citizenship.
“We are very attentive to this list and we will handle it carefully because we look at Russia as our closest friend,” Marzouk was cited as saying.
“Now we are looking for those people. It’s difficult, but we are looking. And as soon as we find them, we will release them. Despite the difficulties due to the current situation.”
Russia on Friday defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the conflict.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Giles Elgood)
News
Santos Laguna vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Juárez, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Santos Laguna and FC Juarez will square off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday as we head towards the business end of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign.
The hosts come into this encounter off the back of successive defeats at the hands of Club America (4-3) and Club Leon (2-0). Currently sitting in 14th place, four points off the 10th and final playoff position in the table, Pablo Repetto’s side desperately need a win here to keep their chances of advancing to the playoffs alive.
As for the visitors, FC Juarez were the runners-up at one stage, but a poor run of results has seen them fall off the cliff, and they now find themselves outside the automatic qualification places. However, the Braves’ 3-2 midweek victory over Atletico St. Louis has put them firmly back in contention, currently occupying ninth spot with 18 points after 13 rounds.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Santos Laguna vs Juárez kick-off time
Santos Laguna and Juarez face off on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Coahuila, México. Kickoff is set for 9:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:05 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Juárez online – TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream live online through ViX+. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Santos Laguna team news
Santos Laguna will not be able to call upon right-back Ismael Govea (knee), while 28-year-old centre-back Matheus Doria is also touch and go with a foot issue.
Santos Laguna possible XI: C. Lopez; R. Lopez, H. Rodriguez, R. Prieto, Campos; E. Rodriguez, Cervantes, Aquino, Vargas, Brunetta; Preciado
Juárez team news
FC Juarez will be without the services of right-winger Manuel Castro (ACL), who has been sidelined since December last year. Meanwhile, Oscar Ortega (groin) and Diego Valoyes (groin) should not return until next month either.
Juarez possible XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Mosquera, Paez, Cruz; Heredia, Garcia; Chavez, Hurtado, Saucedo; Santos
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
News
Deepak Chopra says inflammation is ‘the number one pandemic of our times.’ He suggests these 5 habits to help reduce it
Deepak Chopra, a world leader in alternative medicine and meditation, shed light on what he deems the world’s most pressing health problem in a talk this week in New York City, where he announced his company’s expansion into wellness tourism.
“The number one pandemic of our times right now is inflammation,” he said.
When the body’s immune system is alerted to anything foreign, like pollen or microbes, it triggers an inflammatory response. Acute inflammation protects the body and helps it heal. However, when inflammation persists, and becomes what’s known as chronic inflammation, serious health consequences can follow.
“Stress, inflammation, depression, anxiety, and chronic disease go together,” Chopra said. “Inflammation is the culprit in all these diseases.”
Constant stress can put the body in a state of chronic inflammation, which increases the risk for mental health problems like anxiety and depression along with heart disease and Alzheimer’s, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“The reason for that is trauma. Anyone who’s had trauma is likely to be inflamed,” Chopra said. The rise in mental health problems and chronic stress is related to the body’s response to trauma, which can stem from generational trauma, isolation, or the stress of the news cycle, Chopra explained.
There’s so much we can’t control, but Chopra says to look inward at what you can change. “It’s a very daunting task,” he admitted, but understanding the biology of inflammation and how it can be exacerbated by lifestyle habits is a good place to start, he continued.
Here’s how Deepak Chopra suggests reducing chronic inflammation.
1. Get enough sleep
Chopra says sleep is vital for reducing stress. Sleep deprivation is associated with increased inflammation, according to Harvard Health.
Most adults need at least seven to nine hours of sleep a night to reduce the risk of a host of chronic health problems like heart disease and stroke. Having a wind-down routine—including minimizing screen time, practicing mindfulness before bed, and keeping a consistent sleep and wake time—will help people get an ample number of hours.
2. De-stress
Since stress is linked to inflammation, finding ways to reduce it is crucial—whether it’s through mindfulness, meditation, exercise, or a hobby.
Even twenty minutes of an art activity or a couple of minutes of deep breathing, can make a difference over time. Practicing gratitude also serves to calm the minds and body and can, in turn, increase levels of happiness.
3. Stay emotionally connected to others
Positive relationships with others is associated with lower levels of inflammation, unlike isolation and loneliness which puts people at risk for chronic inflammation and a host of health conditions.
Finding ways to stay connected to others through volunteering, community groups, and activities can help mitigate health risks.
4. Find moments of joy
Research shows that finding moments of joy can increase feelings of calm and help us de-stress.
Luckily, there are opportunities for joy everywhere. Listen to a song you love, notice the leaves changing color, or smell the spices of a meal you love to cook.
5. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet
Chopra recommends eating an anti-inflammatory diet rich in plant-based, whole foods. Eating foods that fight inflammation can lower your risk for diabetes, heart disease, and depression. He touts the pillars of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and lean meats.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
Spurs 83-123 Clippers (Oct 29, 2023) Game Recap
Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia’s request
Santos Laguna vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Deepak Chopra says inflammation is ‘the number one pandemic of our times.’ He suggests these 5 habits to help reduce it
Monk comes up clutch as Kings outlast Lakers in overtime
Florida cop suspended after stopping runaway car with kids inside but no driver
Hundreds of Serbian police deploy in border zone with Hungary after deadly shooting among migrants
Serie A result, final score and reaction
A male model who worked at Abercrombie & Fitch sued the company, saying in a lawsuit that it allowed the former CEO to run a sex-trafficking ring
Josh Uche, downgraded to out for Sunday’s game
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Spurs 83-123 Clippers (Oct 29, 2023) Game Recap
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia’s request
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Santos Laguna vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Deepak Chopra says inflammation is ‘the number one pandemic of our times.’ He suggests these 5 habits to help reduce it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Monk comes up clutch as Kings outlast Lakers in overtime
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Florida cop suspended after stopping runaway car with kids inside but no driver
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hundreds of Serbian police deploy in border zone with Hungary after deadly shooting among migrants
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Serie A result, final score and reaction
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A male model who worked at Abercrombie & Fitch sued the company, saying in a lawsuit that it allowed the former CEO to run a sex-trafficking ring
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Josh Uche, downgraded to out for Sunday’s game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News6 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News1 day ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News2 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News6 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News2 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education4 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use