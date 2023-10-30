News
Winner of albinism pageant says Zimbabwe event made her feel beautiful and provided sense of purpose
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A glittering crown on her head and a bouquet of flowers in her hands, Andreia Solange Sicato Muhitu beamed at being named the co-winner of the the inaugural Mr. and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant.
The 28-year-old Angolan model has competed in beauty pageants in her home country since her teens and won some of them. But none made her feel more beautiful or purposeful as the pageant for people with albinism that was held this month in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.
“I can be that inspiration for young girls, especially those with albinism, to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin,” Muhitu said. “That is the strong message we are hoping to send out there.”
Albinism, an inherited genetic condition that reduces melanin pigment production, is “still profoundly misunderstood,” according to the U.N. human rights agency. People with the condition have pale-colored skin, hair and eyes, are vulnerable to sun exposure and bright light, and often have eyesight problems and are prone to developing skin cancer.
Although traditional beauty pageants have come under criticism for objectifying women’s bodies, Muhitu thinks the Oct. 14 event where she was crowned could bring about positive change in parts of Africa where people with albinism are treated with disdain, ridicule and even violence driven by dangerously misguided superstitions.
“This crown gives me the opportunity to change the lives of people living with albinism in ways I never imagined, not just in my country, but in the entire region. I don’t feel shamed, I feel empowered,” she said, shaking hands with people eager to congratulate her.
The superstitions include the belief that having sex with a person with albinism can cure HIV or that their skin, hair, feet, hands, eyes, genitals or breasts have supernatural powers to bring good luck or boost the effectiveness of witchcraft potions, according to the U.N. and rights activists. In Malawi and Tanzania, people with the condition are sometimes killed for their body parts.
They typically face daily prejudice despite anti-discrimination laws. She and other pageant participants talked about rejection by families and fathers who denied paternity once they realized a child had albinism.
The contestants also highlighted how they need affordable skincare services and cancer treatment but more often receive hate, mocking or insults.
Muhitu, who works as head of the tourism department in southeastern Angola’s Cuando Cubango province, said ridicule at school almost derailed her dreams, but celebrating her skin color is helping her and others push back against stereotypes and stigma.
“The progressive laws on paper and the ugly reality on the ground are miles apart,” Muhitu said, adding: “It is time for soft power. We can change mindsets through modeling contests, storytelling, music and any outlets that are interesting. Art forms can be a powerful tool to change mindsets.”
Albinism is more common in sub-Saharan Africa, where it affects about 1 in 5,000 people. The prevalence can reach 1 in 1,000 in some populations in Zimbabwe and in other ethnic groups in southern Africa, compared to 1 in every 17,000 to 20,000 in North America and Europe, according to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The 18 contestants who participated in the regional pageant in Zimbabwe came from countries that also included South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Tanzania. They included fashion designers, health workers and professional models.
Waving their national flags, they entertained a small audience with poetry, song and dance performances. They elegantly cat-walked in professional wear, evening gowns and African animal skin outfits before answering questions from a panel of judges on a variety of social and economic topics.
Held under the theme, “Into the light,” the pageant was aimed at shining a spotlight on the “boundless talents” of people with albinism in a region where they often face harsh treatment and stigma, event organizer Brenda Mudzimu, who also has albinism, said.
“We are mentally and physically tortured, yet we are no different from any other person except skin color,” said Mudzimu, whose Miss Albinism Trust founded the event as a local Zimbabwean contest in 2018.
The contestants were judged for their charisma, confidence, poise, quality of walk and intellect. The Mr. Albinism Southern Africa title was claimed by Zimbabwean Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla, 26, a trainee paralegal.
Winners also received cash prizes, trophies, medals and flowers for categories such as Miss Personality and the People’s Choice awards.
Muhitu, who received $250 for winning the Miss Albinism prize, commended the growing number of events that celebrate people with albinism in Africa.
“Pageants are a powerful way of showcasing our limitless potential. I love them and I want to keep on inspiring young girls to follow their dreams,” she said. “People living with albinism have dreams, they have talent, and they are amazing people. But they will stay in the background if they are not given a chance to sparkle.”
___
AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa
News
Scions E188: Same as It Ever Was (Football vs Boston College, Volleyball vs Duke/UNC, Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis)
Another new writer makes their podcast debut, helping the gang work through the morass of a frustrating football loss to Boston College. Scions then breaks down Georgia Tech volleyball’s weekend versus two-thirds of the Research Triangle and unpacks a full slate of women’s tennis. Trivia this week: homecoming-themed!
Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!
We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumblese[email protected]), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Guest: Maggie Scroggs
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
News
‘This piece of trash is a disgrace:’ Clay County firefighter arrested for molestation, PCSO said
Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old firefighter, Sean Evert Carpenter, 36, Palatka. He was arrested on Friday for four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.
>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Reports from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office state that on October 16, the victim told their parent about being repeatedly molested by Carpenter.
Authorities state that the child had been an acquaintance of Carpenter, but had no familial ties.
A teacher had also previously come forward and discussed concerns of ‘potty regression’ recently with the child. Experts in child sexual trauma who interviewed the child disclosed that potty regression is an indicator that a child has undergone trauma.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Carpenter was employed by Clay County Fire Rescue and was at work in Keystone Heights at the time of his arrest.
“This piece of trash is a disgrace to not only his employers but also to anyone in public service who proudly sacrifice their lives to help others,” Sheriff H.D “Gator’ Deloach said. “He took full advantage of his position as a trusted first responder to defile a child’s innocence. He is an embarrassment to all of our fellow brothers and sisters in the fire service and we share in their disgust and disappointment for the shame he had brought down. We will hand this case to the state attorney’s office and we will work diligently to ensure he never sees freedom again.”
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Carpenter was brought to the Putnam County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.
News
Man United haven’t challenged City, but a derby is different
Pep Guardiola has usually tried to remain respectful when talking about neighbours Manchester United during his time as Manchester City manager, but earlier this season the mask slipped just a fraction.
When asked about possible Premier League title rivals this season, he listed Arsenal and then Liverpool before being interrupted by a reporter who said: Manchester United? The smirk that crept across Guardiola’s face at the suggestion gave the game away. The uncomfortable truth for United is that Guardiola’s reaction is justified.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)
In his seven full seasons at the Etihad Stadium, he’s won five titles and another eight major trophies. Last season alone he won the same number (three) as United have managed in total since he arrived in England in 2016. Guardiola has faced challenges from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, but they’ve rarely come from United.
Speaking at his first City news conference more than seven years ago, Guardiola told supporters to “fasten your seat belts” but it was hard to imagine then just how far they’ve raced in front of their rivals.
Erik ten Hag is the latest United manager tasked with making up the ground but ahead of the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, the gap between the two teams feels as big as ever.
At a news conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked about United as possible title contenders and, as usual, he tried to be courteous. “It’s too early,” he said. “All the time when you get the fixtures [in June], United are a contender. When you play just nine games, many things can happen from my experience. We have been behind with a few points in February and March and have been able to win at the end. Ask me a question with nine games left. The teams that are a little bit behind 1698623451 can be there.”
But if you believe the bookmakers, United aren’t even close. City are favourites to win a record fourth title in a row this season, while United, who have lost four of their first nine games, are seventh in the betting behind Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.
As he prepares for Sunday’s derby, the good news for Ten Hag is that United have a respectable record against Guardiola, winning seven of 19 meetings in all competitions, but the head-to-head record doesn’t tell the story of City’s overall dominance.
Since Guardiola arrived, United have never finished ahead of City in the Premier League and twice (in 2018-19 and 2021-22) finished more than 30 points behind. Across seven years since 2016, United have finished an average of 20 points behind their neighbours domestically, while in Europe, they’ve won one Champions League knockout tie (against Paris Saint-Germain in 2019) to City’s 12.
City have reached at least semifinals of the Champions League in each of the past three seasons. United, meanwhile, haven’t been past the quarterfinals for more than a decade. In his “fasten your seatbelts” news conference on his first day as City manager, Guardiola was asked three times about the difficulty of having a giant football club just a few miles up the road but, whether he wants to admit it or not, he’s barely had to give United a second thought since.
Nicol warns Man United: Man City are due for a huge win
Steve Nicol explains why he’s backing Manchester City to win big at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
A year into his job, Ten Hag believes they are starting to close the gap. They beat City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona last season but the problem, the Dutch manager says, is finding the consistency that Guardiola has managed to cultivate.
“In this moment we are six points back so we have to catch up,” Ten Hag said on Friday. “We are in the right direction and we have a way to go.” The worry for United fans is that their club has rarely got it right off the pitch, so they are unlikely to challenge on it.
City have run into their own problems and are still fighting more than 100 charges related to breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules but their recruitment of players over the past decade has been largely successful while United’s transfer policy has often bordered on chaos. United’s net spend on transfers since 2014 stands at $1.48 billion, while City’s is $916 million. It’s not that City have spent more money, it’s just that they’ve done it better.
As United showed with a 2-1 win in January, all that goes out of the window in a derby and despite a poor start to the season, Ten Hag will feel that a City team that have lost three of their past six games and haven’t kept a clean sheet for more than a month have vulnerabilities he can exploit.
The bigger success, however, would be closing the gap for more than just a one-off game and finally wiping the smile off Guardiola’s face.
Winner of albinism pageant says Zimbabwe event made her feel beautiful and provided sense of purpose
Scions E188: Same as It Ever Was (Football vs Boston College, Volleyball vs Duke/UNC, Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis)
‘This piece of trash is a disgrace:’ Clay County firefighter arrested for molestation, PCSO said
Man United haven’t challenged City, but a derby is different
Chicago woman found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville man
Luis Diaz: Liverpool ‘aware’ of ‘ongoing situation’ involving forward’s family in Colombia
Will JFK ban Dutch airline KLM?
Africa’s big four Clubs book African Football League semis places as competition enters thrilling final stages
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect
Road closures, map, and Metro schedule
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Winner of albinism pageant says Zimbabwe event made her feel beautiful and provided sense of purpose
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Scions E188: Same as It Ever Was (Football vs Boston College, Volleyball vs Duke/UNC, Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis)
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘This piece of trash is a disgrace:’ Clay County firefighter arrested for molestation, PCSO said
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Man United haven’t challenged City, but a derby is different
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Chicago woman found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville man
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Luis Diaz: Liverpool ‘aware’ of ‘ongoing situation’ involving forward’s family in Colombia
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Will JFK ban Dutch airline KLM?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Africa’s big four Clubs book African Football League semis places as competition enters thrilling final stages
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Road closures, map, and Metro schedule
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News5 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News2 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News2 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
News1 day ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
Education3 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use