Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A vote by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate last month to fire the state’s nonpartisan top elections official had no legal effect, and lawmakers are barred from ousting her while a lawsuit plays out, a Dane County judge ruled on Friday.
Administrator will continue serving as head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission pending a decision on whether elections commissioners are legally required to appoint someone for the Senate to confirm, Judge Ann Peacock said.
Senate Republicans voted in September to fire Wolfe, despite objections from Democrats and the Legislature’s own nonpartisan attorneys, who said the Senate didn’t have the authority to vote at that time.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to challenge that vote, and in court filings earlier this month, Republican legislative leaders changed course and claimed their vote to fire Wolfe was merely “symbolic” and had no legal effect. They also asked Peacock to order the elections commission to appoint an administrator for the Senate to vote on.
“This injunction provides needed certainty and should resolve any confusion resulting from the Legislature’s actions,” Kaul said in a statement.
An attorney representing GOP legislative leaders in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.
The bipartisan elections commission deadlocked in June on a vote to reappoint Wolfe. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor, but the three Democrats abstained to block the nomination from going before the Senate. Actions by the commission require a four-vote majority.
GOP lawmakers have accused the Democratic elections commissioners of neglecting their duty by not voting, and the Senate retaliated by rejecting confirmation for Democratic Commissioner Joseph Czarnezki this month, effectively firing him. But Democrats argue the commission is not required to make an appointment and that Wolfe can stay in office indefinitely as a holdover under a recent Supreme Court ruling that Republicans have used to maintain control of policy boards.
Wolfe has been the subject of conspiracy theories and targeted by threats from election skeptics who falsely claim she was part of a plot to rig the 2020 vote in favor of President Joe Biden. Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm’s review, and multiple state and federal lawsuits.
The fight over who will run the battleground state’s elections agency has caused instability ahead of the 2024 presidential race for Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run elections. Peacock said her order on Friday would maintain the status quo.
“I agree with WEC that the public expects stability in its elections system and this injunction will provide stability pending the Court’s final decision,” she wrote.
Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Road closures, map, and Metro schedule
As the streets of Arlington and parts of Washington D.C. prepare to be filled with the rhythmic pounding of running shoes, excitement is building for the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon, set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 29.
The MCM is not just a race; it’s an iconic event managed by the U.S. Marines that weaves through some of the most picturesque parts of Arlington and the nation’s capital.
There’ll be over 23,000 runners from all 50 states, the District, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. However, with such a large-scale event comes some necessary road closures and parking restrictions.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Richard Sames of Laredo, TX raises his arms as he and others pass nearby the Lincoln Memorial during the annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday October 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Pos
Here are the streets that will shut down on Sunday for the Marine Corps Marathon 2023.
D.C. Road Closures
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW
- K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW
- K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW
- HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge
- Key Bridge
- Memorial Bridge
ARLINGTON ,VA – OCTOBER 22: Competitors run during the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon on October 22, 2017, in Arlington, VA. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Arlington County Road Closures
From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Fort Myer Drive, from Eastbound Langston Boulevard to N. Meade Street
- N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street
- N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard
- Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110
- 17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street
- N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.
- Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.
- N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.
- N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
- Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive
- N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive
- N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110
- Richmond Highway from I-66 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
- Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard
- Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard
- S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
- S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
- Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.
- Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel
- I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North
- I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes
- I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1
- I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road
- I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27
- I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking
- Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27
ARLINGTON ,VA – OCTOBER 22: Competitors run during the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon on October 22, 2017, in Arlington, VA. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
- 19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive
- N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to Fort Myer Drive
- Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard
- Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
- N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
- Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road
- Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only). from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway
- N. Locrom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway
- N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge
- N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
- Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street
- Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
- Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
- Ramp to Northbound Richmond Highway from 15th Street S.
- Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Moore Street from Langston Boulevard to 19th Street N.
- Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.
- 6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
- S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.
- 10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
- 12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive
- Southbound Richmond Highway from I-395 Southbound to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
- Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.
- 15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
- I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
- I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street
At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Marine Corps Marathon Road Closure Map
Marine Corps Marathon Date, Start Times, Nearest Metro Stations & Virtual Race Info.
The marathon will start on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:55 a.m., preceded by the 50k at 7:15 a.m. and the wheelchair/hand cycle division at 7:50 a.m.
On Saturday Oct. 28, children (ages 5-12) are welcome to participate in a one-mile MCM Kids Run. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends around noon.
Check out the complete MCM 2023 weekend schedule here.
Metro will be opening at 5:00 a.m. on race day, with the Pentagon and Pentagon City stations providing the closest access to the start, and Rosslyn station being the nearest to the Finish Festival.
For those arriving by car, shuttle services and a Kiss and Run drop-off location near the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City are available.
Designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones will be set up at the following locations:
- Morning events – 1100-1200 block of S. Hayes Street
- Afternoon events – 1900 block of N. Lynn Street
- Finish Festival – 1900 block of N. Lynn Street
Virtual participants will have from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10 to complete their distance. Register here.
White House Rips New GOP Speaker’s ‘Offensive’ Mass Shooting Comment
The relationship between the Biden White House and the newly minted highest-ranking Republican in the country, House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is already off to a testy start.
The White House rebuked comments Johnson made to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, a day after 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in Maine, in which Johnson said that guns are not the cause of America’s unique mass shooting crises.
Saying that it was “not the time” to talk about gun control, he told Hannity, “The problem is the human heart. It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons. At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment, and that’s why our party stands so strongly for that.”
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates issued a blistering response to the notion.
“We absolutely reject the offensive accusation that gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because of Americans’ ‘hearts,’” he said. “Gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because congressional Republicans have spent decades choosing the gun industry’s lobbyists over the lives of innocent Americans.”
The shooting was the 37th mass killing in the U.S. so far this year, according to a database set up by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. At least 190 people have died in those massacres.
The body of Robert Card, the 40-year-old Army Reservist accused of using an assault rifle to kill 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, was discovered in woods near his abandoned car on Friday evening, following a two-day manhunt. Card had suffered “acute” mental health issues in recent months, his sister-in-law told The Daily Beast.
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Giants vs. Jets line, odds and predictions: Our experts predict a Jets win
“Optimistic” may not be the best word to describe the fan bases of the New York Jets and New York Giants — let’s say things are… “better than they were a month ago.” This Sunday, the Jets are a road favorite in what is, technically, their home stadium vs. the Giants. The Jets will be looking for their third straight win, while a victory for the G-Men would make it two in a row.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday from Metlife Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play while Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will return after missing last week’s game.
No one is going to come in and magically save the Jets season, so it’s good to see Zach Wilson playing with confidence throughout the last three games. Wilson hasn’t put up great numbers in those games, but he hasn’t made the critical mistakes that lose the games for his team, and with the way the Jets defense can play, that may be all Wilson needs to do.
GO DEEPER
NFL Week 8 storylines to watch: Vikings-Packers, Jalen Hurts’ knee, mounting Chargers pressure
Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor has steadied the Giants’ ship over the last two weeks. He completed more than 60 percent of his passes and, most importantly, has not turned the ball over. The Giants have only allowed 14 points to each of their last two opponents.
For the New York Jets to win, they must involve their offensive playmakers — often. Running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson should each see a heavy workload.
What are the odds for Giants vs. Jets?
Storylines for Giants vs. Jets
Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt looking to make name for himself vs. Jets’ CB Sauce Gardner
Giants vs. Jets: Which New York team is in better shape heading into the battle of MetLife?
Expert picks for Giants vs. Jets
(Photo of Kayvon Thibodeaux: Sarah Stier/ Getty Images)
