17 Signs From This Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny Not To Look At
Hear ye, hear ye, it’s time to gather ’round and laugh at the funniest signs from this past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. There’s at least one on this list guaranteed to make you chortle:
1.“Kids menu, plz.”
2.“We could actually use this guy.”
3.“At the Pentagon?”
4.“Sooo many questions…”
5.“Was driving across upstate New York and thought I had to turn back to snap a photo of this.”
6.“Hey, calm down!”
7.“So Australia has helicopter sharks now.”
8.“Motivational?”
9.“Cake up here.”
10.“Energy drink?”
11.“The end is nigh!”
12.“Farm fresh.”
13.“What do you mean by that?”
14.“Ever have this?”
15.“Humorous anti-speeding sign.”
16.“The blinker.”
17.“Darned disobedient tree.”
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Up As Sister Kim For Halloween Amid Sibling Beef
Kourtney Kardashian seems to be showing off her sense of humor with her latest Halloween get-up.
In photos posted to her Instagram account on Friday, the Lemme founder recreated the infamous Met Gala pregnancy look that earned her younger sister an unforgettable roasting 10 years ago.
“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned the post that showed her posing with her hands cradling her baby bump while rocking the same floral Riccardo Tisci dress that Kim Kardashian once sported.
Among the series of snapshots, Kourtney posed with her leg sticking out of the dress’s sky-high slit just like her little sister did on the red carpet a decade ago.
Kim was pregnant at the time with her first child, North West, now 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kourtney, who is expecting a child with Blink-182 drummer , completed the look by donning what appears to be the same heels that the Skims founder wore at the fashion event in 2013.
She took her copying skills to the max by even rocking the same sleek low ponytail and red lipstick that Kim had.
Back in 2013, Kim was mercilessly roasted for her Met Gala ensemble. It was her first time attending the event, but fans didn’t hold back from laying into her over her fashion choice.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorced in 2022 after six years of marriage. The pair share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.
Her look was incessantly compared across social media to that of Robin Williams’ character in “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993). The criticism left her “crying the whole way home,” Kim revealed to Vogue back in 2019.
Kourtney’s cheeky costume choice comes as the dust appears to be settling between the sisters following the highly publicized feud that’s been highlighted on their family’s reality TV show, “The Kardashians.”
If you’re caught up on the Kim-Kourtney drama saga, then you know that the two have been embroiled in a sibling rivalry for years.
The beef kicked into high gear after Kim became a creative director for Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just months after Kourtney worked with the brand on her wedding to Barker.
The tension between the sister duo was seemingly squashed after the Poosh founder recently paid tribute to Kim for her 43rd birthday earlier this month.
“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories. “The joys of sisterhood.”
She added: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days like Victoria Beckham— here’s what happened to my body
We see many celebrity trends floating around on social media, and drinking apple cider vinegar isn’t exactly new. But is there anything to the health trend? Ever the curious journalist, I decided to find out.
Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram Stories that she takes apple cider vinegar every morning without fail, and other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have also reportedly taken to sipping the cider vinegar as a daily ritual. It’s considered to be a powerhouse of health benefits, from aiding weight loss and digestion to improving your skin and protecting your gut health.
I decided to drink two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar every morning for 10 days to see what (if anything) happened to my body, sometimes taking it on my morning walk using one of the best water bottles.
Before jumping in, it’s worth remembering that we don’t encourage food fads at Tom’s Guide, and we spoke to a qualified dietician while digging into the perceived health benefits and whether they ring true.
What works for my body might not work for you, so we recommend exercising caution if you plan to give it a try. The celebrity trends just keep coming, don’t they? And on that note, off I went in search of apple cider vinegar. Here’s what happened.
What are the benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar?
Drinking apple cider vinegar (ACV) has long been associated with being antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, aiding weight loss, curbing appetite and improving insulin sensitivity, helping to control blood sugar and diabetes.
ACV has also been touted for protecting gut health, lowering cholesterol levels and reducing muscle cramps during or after workouts, even increasing energy levels in some people.
However, the research is mixed and limited. The Mayo Clinic says, “Proponents of apple cider vinegar claim that it has numerous health benefits and that drinking a small amount or taking a supplement before meals helps curb appetite and burn fat…there’s little scientific support for these claims.” The existing studies into apple cider vinegar for weight loss haven’t been significant or consistent, and it could carry risks.
We spoke to elite sports dietician Nigel Mitchell, who tells us that apple cider vinegar is the result of a two-stage fermentation to produce alcohol (cider) and acetic acid (vinegar). Apple cider is highly acidic, and the Mayo Clinic claims it could irritate your throat “if you drink it often or in large amounts.” It could also interact with diuretics and insulin and other drugs.
Yikes. So, do any studies support drinking apple cider vinegar? Here’s what I learned.
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days — here’s what happened
According to my research, most studies recommend starting small with no more than two tablespoons of ACV a day, diluted to protect your tooth enamel and oesophagus from its acidity (not worrying at all), so I mixed mine with a large glass of hot water and got drinking.
My mouth felt clean
I know, weird one, right? But there’s something to it. When digging into the best time to drink apple cider vinegar, many prefer the morning before you’ve eaten anything. Reportedly, it freshens the breath and boosts the digestive system.
One clinical trial study found that the antimicrobial properties of ACV could kill bacteria in the mouth and reduce plaque build-up. And some research suggests that ACV contains traces of pectin (a soluble fiber that apples are rich in). Pectin reportedly acts as a gentle laxative, but there’s a lack of evidence to back up the effectiveness of ACV in this arena.
I got used to the taste
Granted, it doesn’t beat a strong cup of coffee in the taste department, but I began looking forward to my morning ritual. If you don’t enjoy the taste — boy, is it strong — squeezing some fresh lemon juice into your cup or adding ACV to herbal tea can make it more enjoyable. Our writer drank lemon water every day for 2 weeks — here’s what happened and the health benefits.
I felt just as hungry
Sadly, I still had my eye on my partner’s home-baked apple pie sitting in the fridge at home. It didn’t look, smell, or taste any less appealing following a morning ritual of supping apple cider vinegar.
One review of short-term studies found that those who consumed ACV with a meal experienced reduced appetite for up to 120 minutes afterward and snacked less for up to 24 hours after consumption. Sadly, my stomach must have missed the memo.
It didn’t help my skin
I wasn’t expecting much dermatologically — my editor drank a gallon of water a day for a month and didn’t see a difference either.
One perceived benefit of drinking apple cider vinegar is that it helps clear bad skin. According to the National Eczema Organization, ACV could help. The organization says, “People with eczema typically have higher pH levels than those without…the skin barrier doesn’t function as it should.”
That means the skin’s microbiota (a guard against “bad” bacteria) can break down and expose the skin to harm. As ACV “is a mild acid,” those with eczema “theorize that applying ACV topically may help restore their skin’s natural pH level.”
I didn’t notice much difference in my skin, although I usually break out in spots around this time in my menstrual cycle, which I seem to have avoided this time around — that could also be a coincidence.
My system felt energized
I couldn’t put my finger on it, but I felt better in the mornings. Equally, this could have been a placebo effect from deep diving into studies and research, but my stomach felt more settled, and I experienced less of the morning bloat.
According to Science Direct, quality brands may contain amino acids and antioxidants, and ACV could have antidiabetic effects and help lower the levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDLs) in the blood. Unfiltered apple cider vinegar contains “mother,” the cloudy bit at the bottom of the bottle — the pure, raw part that contains good bacteria and enzymes, similar to a prebiotic. ACV purists say it’s a powerhouse of antioxidants and helps promote healthy gut flora.
Even for a limited time, my system felt more settled.
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days — here’s my verdict
It wasn’t a life-changing 10 days for me. And no shock there — it’s unlikely a daily shot of apple cider vinegar could be a cure-all for anyone.
That said, some research has been interesting to read, mostly around blood sugar and muscle cramping. One 2019 clinical trial shows that ACV consumption could improve the glycaemic index and oxidative stress of people with diabetes, and another study found vinegar could lower blood sugar levels after meals and improve insulin function. A piece of research into muscle recovery found that potassium-rich ACV could improve leg cramps and aid muscle relaxation in athletes due to the acetic acid!
I can hold up my hands and say that 10 days may not be long enough to witness miraculous change, but I didn’t report many noticeable short-term improvements. I felt slightly less bloated in the morning, and my system felt temporarily “cleaner,” but it didn’t change my appetite, mood, or digestive system or impact my muscles. I had fun experimenting with it, but I’ll stick to my morning coffee for now, I think.
Luis Rubiales: FIFA bans Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities’ for three years after unwanted kiss on Jennifer Hermoso
CNN
—
FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has banned Luis Rubiales – the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) – from all soccer-related activities for three years over his unwanted kiss on Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning star player, Jennifer Hermoso.
In a statement released on Monday, FIFA said Rubiales’ actions during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final in August were in breach of article 13 of its disciplinary code.
“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” the governing body said.
FIFA added that the ban, which covers “all football-related activities at national and international levels,” remained subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rubiales said that he was going to appeal FIFA’s decision “so that justice is served and the truth shines.”
The fallout over Rubiales’ behavior triggered a crisis in Spanish soccer and sparked condemnation in the Iberian nation and across the world. It also overshadowed Spain’s historic triumph – the country’s first ever Women’s World Cup title – in Sydney, Australia.
Following weeks of fierce criticism, Rubiales resigned last month as the country’s soccer president. World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was also fired from his role in the aftermath of the incident, with his deputy, Montse Tomé, being named his replacement – the country’s first ever woman in the role.
Rubiales, 46, had described the kiss as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso denied, saying she did not consent and was not respected.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Rubiales defiantly refused to resign despite public outcry and protests and was given a provisional 90-day ban from the sport by FIFA.
“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days,” FIFA said in its statement on Monday.
Article 13 of FIFA’s disciplinary code – titled “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” – allows the organization to sanction someone if they are deemed to have violated “the basic rules of decent conduct” or behaved “in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”
Rubiales is currently under investigation for “the crimes of sexual assault and coercion,” in a case being brought by Spanish prosecutors.
He appeared in court last month after which the Spanish Prosecutor’s office said Rubiales had answered questions from the judge and all parties involved and denied the charges.
Hermoso made a glorious return to international soccer last week, scoring in the 89th minute to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over Italy to ensure La Roja remained top of its UEFA Women’s Nations League group.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
