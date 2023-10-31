News
A mob that stormed a Russian airport hunting for Jews got its marching orders from Telegram. Then the channel lost control.
A mob in Russia ransacked an airport Sunday, looking for people on a plane from Israel.
Their actions seemed directed by a local antisemitic Telegram channel urging people to target Jews.
As the mob turned aggressive, the channel started begging it to calm down, without much effect.
A mob of protesters that ransacked a Russian airport in search of Jews on Sunday was incited by an antisemitic Telegram channel.
Morning Dagestan, a channel with some 65,000 subscribers, alerted its followers to a scheduled arrival from Tel Aviv, Israel over the weekend.
The plane was due at Makhachkala International Airport, the main airport Russia’s Dagestan region, where there is a large Muslim majority.
It told them to arrive in numbers, and to yell at and interrogate passengers they thought were Jewish, then to follow them home.
Insider reviewed and translated a number of its posts, and compared them with events at the airport. The respected Institute for the Study of War also identified the channel as driving the mob.
Large crowds showed up, videos from the airport show — the ISW estimated the crowd as numbering in the hundreds; a Russian media outlet citing local officials said there were about 1,200.
The tone of the messages was religious, interspersing its instructions with common Islamic phrases like allahu akhbar, inshallah and bismillah. The channel interspersed posts about the plane with anti-Israel posts and updates from Israel’s war on Hamas.
The crowd at the airport went further than the channel asked, breaking through security cordons and storming through the airport.
At that point the channel made increasingly desperate appeals for a level of restraint — asking them to only harass any Jewish people it found and not to attack them.
The group appears not to have found many victims before being confronted by security services. The whole airport was later shut down.
In one post the day before the plan landed, the channel called on “as many people as possible” to gather at the airport to “greet” what it called “unwelcome guests.”
“We must gather as many people as possible at the airport and let this plane full of that scum turn around and leave anywhere else!!!” the post added.
The post included flight information for a Red Wings Airlines plane due to land around 7 p.m. local time.
The channel later posted flight-tracking data following the progress of the flight.
The Telegram channel went on to post detailed instructions, asking people to insist that arriving passengers denounce Israel, then to follow them home and record their addresses. It said that anybody who did not denounce Israel should not be allowed to leave the airport.
However, the people at the airport did not stick to that brief. They were instead recorded running through the airport and at one surrounding a man who insisted he was not in fact Jewish, and taking his passport.
That encounter was the only evidence Insider saw of the crowd confronting a passenger.
As events escalated, the channel posted a message insisting on “No vandalism! No swearing! No assault!”
Another said: “Attention! Brothers! What you have done so far is enough! Just go back to the exit and check the cars there! There is no need to engage in vandalism!!! Tell everyone there!”
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that it identified 150 people who took part in the rioting, and detained 60.
At least 20 people were injured during the mob at the airport, including nine police officers, according to the state news outlet RIA Novosti, which cited Dagestan’s Ministry of Health.
The identity of the Telegram channel administrator is unclear. According to the Financial Times, the channel is affiliated with Ilya Ponomarev, a Kyiv-based Russian-Ukrainian exiled opponent of Putin and former member of the State Duma.
Following the mob, Dageston Governor Sergey Melikov told reporters the Telegram channel was run from Ukraine by unnamed “traitors,” according to the state-run outlet TASS.
Other posts on Morning Dagestan seemed hostile to the Kremlin, at one point writing “death to Russia!”
The Makhachkala airport returned to full operation on Monday at 2 p.m. local time, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport.
The events drove alarm around the world, and prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call on Russia to protect its citizens and “take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis”.
FDA warns restaurants in Florida about contaminated oysters
Restaurants and retailers in half a dozen states have been advised by the Food and Drug Administration to dispose of oysters purchased from a company based in Canada due to possible salmonella and E. coli contamination.
The oysters were recently harvested by Future Seafoods, Inc. in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the FDA said. They were reportedly sold to U.S. importers in Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested the oysters and discovered the presence of salmonella and E. coli, and then reportedly informed the FDA on Oct. 18.
Future Seafoods, Inc. has not yet initiated a recall, the FDA said. Canada is investigating the cause of the food safety issue.
The contaminated oysters could cause illness if eaten raw. The FDA said food that contains salmonella and E. coli may look, smell and taste normal.
People infected with E. coli may start to notice symptoms a few days after consuming the contaminated food. According to the FDA, symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.
For salmonella, symptoms develop 12 to 72 hours after consumption. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, the FDA said.
Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider, the FDA said.
German-Israeli Shani Louk is confirmed dead, 3 weeks after Hamas captured her and paraded her through Gaza in her underwear
German-Israeli woman Shani Louk has been confirmed dead, Israel’s foreign ministry said.
A video showed her semi-naked body on the back of a truck surrounded by Hamas militants.
“We got the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” her mother told RTL.
German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, whose semi-naked body was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas militants, has been confirmed dead.
“We are devastated to share that the death of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” Israel’s foreign ministry said on X.
“Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”
Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, told German broadcaster RTL/ntv that Israeli officials said a skull fragment had been as her daughter’s based on DNA evidence.
Louk had been attending a festival near the Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas militants stormed the area on October 7, killing more than 260 people.
In total, more than 1,400 people were killed and 200 were kidnapped in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that day, which targeted the festival as well as towns and military bases.
Soon after the attacks, a video circulated on social media of a young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck and surrounded by Hamas gunmen.
In it, the woman appeared to be stripped to her underwear, and her legs were bent at unnatural angles while one soldier grabbed her hair. People were also seen spitting on her body.
Her face wasn’t visible, but her dreadlocks and tattoos helped her family identify her as Louk, The Washington Post reported.
Days after the attack, her mother, Ricarda Louk, told Bild that her daughter had called her while at the festival, and said she was looking for ways to flee with her boyfriend and others. She told her daughter to seek refuge at a local shelter but then heard gunfire ring out on the other end of the phone, she told the outlet.
Ricarda told Bild that Palestinian sources told her that her daughter was alive in a Hamas hospital, but suffered a “severe head injury.”
“We now have reasons to believe that Shani is alive but has had a severe head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical,” Ricarda told Bild at the time.
However, speaking to German broadcaster RTL/ntv on Monday, Ricarda said she now believes her daughter has been dead since October 7.
“Unfortunately we received news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” she said.
In the RTL interview, Ricarda said a skull fragment indicated she had likely been killed on October 7 with a bullet to the head. It is unclear where the fragment of her skull had been found.
IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told The Times of Israel on Sunday that 239 people had now been confirmed kidnapped in the October 7 attacks. The number does not include the 4 hostages released by Hamas.
Israeli forces have launched waves of devastating airstrikes in Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks, which Palestinian authorities say have killed more than 8,000 people.
With the Israeli military intensifying its military operations in Gaza, the families of Israeli hostages on Saturday expressed concern for their safety, and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure their release, CNN reported.
I Can’t Get Over How Funny These “I Hate Going To Gay Halloween Parties…” Tweets Are
Halloween costumes are really on point this year, but when people began jokingly sharing why they “hate going to gay Halloween parties” because of their hilarious costumes, I couldn’t stop laughing. Here are some of the best tweets:
Make sure you show all these hilarious people some love on Twitter!
I hate going to gay Halloween parties cause what do you mean you’re Melanie91 from the pilot episode of Gossip Girl
— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) October 27, 2023
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re fo shiz fo shiz Ginuwine what’s up homie!!!
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 29, 2023
hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the judas music video
— lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) October 25, 2023
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Sarah Michelle Gellar’s coke crucifix from Cruel Intentions?
— Rob or Robert. (@rshuffandstuff) October 28, 2023
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the telephone pole from Hereditary
— Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) October 28, 2023
hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re ina garten’s florist michael
— alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2023
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re a seed dropped by a sky bird in a distant wood?
— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) October 29, 2023
i hate going to gay people halloween parties like what do you mean you’re the bicycle from ET
— trevor ✨💘 (@ariestrevor) October 28, 2023
I hate gay people at Halloween what the fuck do you mean you’re going as a giant bottle of poppers and the cancellation of a railway line pic.twitter.com/IKyNE8193z
— 🦇 Batthew 🦇 (@ItsMatt_Again) October 29, 2023
I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re girl wearing a skirt as a top from Hilary Duff’s 2008 anti bullying PSA
— empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) October 28, 2023
I hate going to gay Halloween parties like, what do you mean you’re Lydia Tár’s baton
— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 28, 2023
i hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean, “stop talking to me i’m not interested and i have a husband and two boyfriends”
— charles r. davis (@charizardavis) October 28, 2023
I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re going as Tom sandavol in drag on the Vanderpump rules season 5 cast trip to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/KheM81riX1
— amy ♓︎ (@Amy__A_) October 29, 2023
I hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Dame Eileen Atkins as Barbara the Flower Shop Lady from THE HOURS
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 28, 2023
i hate gay people. what do you mean youre lisa barlow wearing the palm spring trust exercise outfit for halloween?
— ⚔️ (@chaserojo) October 27, 2023
i hate going to halloween parties with gay people because what do you mean you’re the cunty photo of former president dwight d eisenhower
— alicia 🍋🥀🪐🛼🔮⚔️ (@pomelopirate) October 28, 2023
I hate gay people what do you mean you’re being Baby Jane Hudson for Halloween 😭😭😭
— jatz crackers (@iconspice) October 25, 2023
I hate gay people what do you mean you’re Lois griffin in the episode where stewie shot her
— casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) October 29, 2023
I hate gay people at Halloween, what do you mean you two are going as Lisa Rinna and the stuffed bunny from the Season 7 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
— sam 🌠 (@samuellllm) October 29, 2023
I hate gay people what do you mean you’re being Dorinda Medley for Halloween
— izzi (@lZZlPOP) October 22, 2023
At the end of the day, who are we kidding? All of these costumes were phenomenal and hilarious.
People tweeting “I hate going to gay Halloween parties” and then post a pic of the best Halloween costume you’ve ever seen
— Grave Writes! (@ClickGate_) October 28, 2023
I had to join the fun!
