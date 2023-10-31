News
Ciaran Bartlett: Halloween midterms just for the kids? Give me a break
Like the pampered little Prince I am, I still expect time off the way it used to be back at school
There is something about this time of year, the week or two either side of Halloween, that always gives me Vietnam flashbacks to various years at school and university.
I think it’s because I’m having fever dreams at 37 about having to hand in coursework that doesn’t exist. I mean I say it doesn’t exist, I pretty much had a midterm breakdown a week or two ago when I had to hand in a chapter of this PhD I’m doing in ancient history.
It was about the communication strategies of the Flavian emperors of Rome, specifically how they celebrated and re-celebrated their triumph over the rebellion in Judea. Exciting stuff.
If you’re ever at a loss for something to read I can highly recommend Josephus’ account of these events in The Jewish War/Bellum Judaicum.
Don’t be expecting Harry Potter levels of entertainment.
I’ve also been gigging flat out, testing material for the upcoming big shows in the SSE Arena (November 10 and 24, tickets on sale now in case you haven’t heard me screaming it from Black Mountain).
Some of this material has gone so well that it’s immediately in the show. Some has gone about as well as my second year bleep test. Even the asthmatic kids beat me that day.
I feel invigorated at this time of year, but just like the bleep test, the motivation and eagerness of the first few laps soon turns to a stitch in me and I need a wee break before I break down. That’s what I’ve been doing this week.
I’ve done something I have not done since a long weekend in May and taken a proper break for a few days, to recharge and gear up for the onslaught of November and December.
Comedy always slows drastically for January so I am going to be pumped up like a Glastonbury airbed for the next eight to 10 weeks. And in order for me not to go on some mad spree of robbing donut establishments, I have awarded myself a few days to chill and basically do nothing except watch football and play arrow-words. Again, not Harry Potter levels of magic, but still wonderful.
Just like the Harry Potter universe, I think the structure of the school year is still very deeply ingrained in me. I get bratty if I don’t get a wee day or two off at Halloween. Mate, I go absolutely ballistic if I’m expected to work on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. I still usually pull a sickie on my birthday. Because I am a wee Prince and the world will still turn.
So, have a wee think about what you can do if you fancy a few days off over what should be the midterm break for everyone, even working adults. We all need it.
It could be something small just to treat yourself for a couple of hours. Bill Burr has a new movie out on Netflix, Old Dads, that looks like good craic. There’s a true crime documentary about several murders that took place here as well, made by Fine Point Films. It is very good.
You could also spend time playing the new Fifa, aka EAFC 24. It will make you break your windows, which will be a perfect excuse for you to take that course in stained glass making that you’ve always wanted.
You could cook something new. I’ve recently been watching Sip And Feast on YouTube. It’s an Italian-American host feeding his obnoxious wife and child absolute wonder dinners before they condescend to advise him on making it better. It will make you hungry which will make you go to McDonald’s and then you have the excuse to go for an autumnal dander or join that spin class you’ve been eyeing up.
Maybe if you fancy something bigger and better than a scroll through your phone or Netflix and chill, head out to some comedy clubs. Empire every Tuesday, Lavery’s every Wednesday and Thursday. Or maybe you’d rather head out and watch some football or go shopping or get yourself a wee Joxer or a Dougie’s Goodies. The point is, just do it and don’t bore me by telling me about it.
This is about taking a wee hour or two to yourself and having a break. I guarantee you’ll feel epic for doing that.
Of course, you could be a grump and do nothing different and relentlessly march forward instead of standing still for a split second to realise how good it is to be a speck of dust on this big rock in the middle of a chasm filled with millions more big rocks, each with their own few billion specks of dust.
I just melted myself thinking about that. I think I need another break…
I’ve bean working my panto magic
Last week we had the first read-through of the script for Jack And His Belfast Beanstalk.
This is the adult panto I’ve written which will be on in the Waterfront Hall Studio this Christmas time.
It stars Gerard McCabe, Matty Cavan, Kathryn Rutherford, and Terry Keeley plays Jack. There’ll be a special cameo by everyone’s favourite, Julian Simmons.
There’s something absolutely wonderful about watching actors bring my filthy, rotten, grossly inappropriate jokes to life.
The basic story is that Jack and his magic cow mate Desy have to get help from Jack’s Ma and Jill in order to steal back the stuff that the Giant stole from Jack. But we all know that story, so there’s a lot of time spent talking absolute nonsense and making horrendous statements.
It will be a great part of a night out for people on Christmas dos and Christmas don’ts. Expect a lot of laughs and ‘he’s behind you, oh no he isn’t!’ type of craic.
Oh aye, and a massive beanstalk, the likes of which has never been seen in Belfast.
Oh yes it has. Oh no it hasn’t etc etc.
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
The family of a 20-year-old man who drowned after jumping off of a cruise boat in Miami, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the charter boat company. Enoch Tong jumped off the boat while it was anchored in the Biscayne Bay on March 18, 2023, and drowned after being caught in a rip tide.
According to NBC 6 South Florida News, Tong and 12 other passengers boarded the yacht Victoria, which is also dubbed the “booze cruise” at the Jones Boat Yard at 3399 Northwest South River Drive and was allowed to drink despite being under 21.
Video of Tong’s last moments also was shared with the news outlet by the family. One of the attorneys for the family, Pedro Echarte, said drinking was encouraged on the cruise boat.
Watch the full video here.
“Drinking alcohol was not only tolerated but it was encouraged,” said Echarte. “Enoch was only 20 years old that day. Not old enough to legally drink when he lost his life during that charter.”
Tong’s friends tried to save him by throwing life preservers, but they were unsuccessful as the strong rip tides and winds took him further and further away from the boat.
Trending Today:
“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told NBC 6 in March. “They tried to help him but, unfortunately, the current was just too strong.”
Family attorneys claim “professionals” on the boat should have been able to save Tong and accused the boat’s staff of failing to warn Tong of the dangers of jumping off the boat.
The lawsuit also accuses the boating company of “Allowing unqualified and untrained employees, agents, contractors, masters, officers, crew members, or seamen to operate the Victoria,” failing to implement and use reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures for its passengers and “Other acts of negligence not yet discovered.”
Tong could swim, but the strong winds and rip tide currents prevented him from being able to stay afloat, and the lawsuit contends that the boat’s crew failed to hold a safety briefing or alert the passengers about the hazardous water conditions.
“When they saw Enoch struggling, instead of a crew member putting on a life jacket, jumping in the water with a life jacket to give to Enoch, she took minutes to find a life ring,” said another family attorney, Joshua Padron. “Instead of jumping with the life ring she threw the life ring in the water, five feet away from the boat.”
“The amount of time is staggering before the captain even realized what was happening,” he added.
Tong’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day. His mother, Mattie Bess, said she doesn’t want another family to go through what she has.
Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.
“He was very honorable. I know a lot of mothers and parents say how great their kids are, but Enoch was a great child and, um, we’re really going to miss him,” said Bess. “I just hope this doesn’t have to happen to another family.”
The family is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 “exclusive of interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.”
Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a summit on artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom next week, shortly after President Joe Biden issues a highly anticipated executive order on an emerging technology that has generated excitement and fear.
She’s scheduled to leave on Tuesday and return on Nov. 2, and she’ll be accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, according to her office.
Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Democratic administration’s approach to artificial intelligence on Nov. 1 before attending a summit on the topic the next day. Emhoff is expected to participate in events with civil society groups and young leaders focused on science learning, gender equity and countering hate.
Kirsten Allen, a spokeswoman for Harris, said the goal is a future “where every person is safe from the harms of AI and where every person can share equally in its benefits.”
Governments around the globe are racing to set guidelines for artificial intelligence. Besides Biden’s executive order, the European Union is putting the final touches on a comprehensive set of regulations that targets the riskiest applications for the technology.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to carve out a prominent role for Britain on the issue, and next week’s summit will be held at Bletchley Park, a historic estate north of London that once served as a base for World War II codebreakers. Teams at what’s dubbed the spiritual home of modern computing were able to crack the Nazis’ Enigma cipher, helping to end the war.
The summit will focus on the risks from what’s known as frontier artificial intelligence, which is cutting edge systems that can carry out a wide range of tasks and pose unknown risks to public safety. These systems are underpinned by large language models, which are trained on vast pools of text and data.
U.S. and European officials have spoken of working with “like-minded countries” to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. China has also been invited to the summit. In a speech on Thursday, Sunak defended the invitation against criticism that China should have been excluded, though he couldn’t say with “100% certainty” that Beijing will attend.
Some lawmakers in Sunak’s Conservative party had called for China’s invitation to be rescinded after the revelation that a parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing.
“There can be no serious strategy for AI without at least trying to engage all of the world’s leading AI powers,” he said. “That might not have been the easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do.” ___
Chan reported from London.
Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk
WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – After weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns officials in Wewoka finally have told their citizens what has been happening.
“Just talk to us, communication is the first step, and as a parent, it’s scary not knowing what’s going on,” said Jay Williams.
Wewoka Police Department searches for deadly shooting suspect
Williams said he’s lived in big cities throughout Tennessee as well as Oklahoma City before moving his boys and family back home to Wewoka.
“We came back for that smaller, tighter community feeling,” said Williams. “Around here you can feel safe knowing your kids can walk over to the skate park or to school without trouble but not anymore.”
This recent week he said there was a shooting at the local Family Dollar. Williams said he was coming home from work when he saw law enforcement outside, he snapped a picture.
Before the reported shooting there was a house fire that destroyed a man’s home. Williams sent a video of the dramatic scene that happened that night.
Williams and several other parents from Wewoka who contacted KFOR also said that a teenager was shot.
“But nobody is saying anything and it doesn’t feel safe anymore for my family,” said Williams. “It makes me want to leave. The way people are acting out here I don’t even want to let them outside. Hell, we might even have to move back to the city.”
The same week that these events happened Wewoka Public Schools posted on their Facebook page and announced that Friday’s school would be held virtually and pointed to the safety of their students and staff being the number one priority.
KFOR contacted the Superintendent’s office and was told there would be a call back but there never was.
Then almost within the same couple of hours, The Wewoka Sorghum Festival which is held annually was canceled. The group pointed to the reason as adverse weather conditions. They said that vendors would have their money refunded.
Jesse Grandstaff at Security State Bank told KFOR that the reason was due to the weather and pointed to the post that was made on Facebook as the statement behind the cancelation.
“We don’t know what is going on! Are we going to be shot out on the street? We just want someone to communicate with us,” said Williams. “It’s really not that hard. We all know what’s going on and we know that it is definitely not due to weather. Let us know if it’s safe or not because right now it doesn’t feel safe.”
Cyclist killed in Edmond crash
KFOR called Wewoka Police and was told that the Chief of the Wewoka Police Department would call back but never did. KFOR stayed outside of the department for nearly seven hours Friday and was told the Chief would be by to talk but never showed up.
The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police eventually posted about the situation Friday night on Facebook:
“The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department has been actively investigating several major crimes in the City of Wewoka. These crimes are related to gang activity between two gangs. The targets of the violence are known associates of the two gangs. From information gathered during the investigations, they are retaliating against each other after an incident that occurred earlier this year.
We have not been made aware of any direct threats. The two gangs are fighting against each other. Unfortunately, the violence has escalated and has been brought into local businesses causing concern within the community.
The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is working closely with Federal and State law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute any and all perpetrators responsible for the ongoing violence within the City of Wewoka.”
Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police
“I just want to know if my family will be safe,” said Williams.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Ciaran Bartlett: Halloween midterms just for the kids? Give me a break
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers
Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk
Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News
Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child
What’s the best Halloween candy? Here’s the definitive list
UAW expands GM walkout after deal to end Stellantis strike
Day of the Dead: What to know about the holiday and how to celebrate
Bears Investigate Spooky Halloween Decorations in Asheville Yard
