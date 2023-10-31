Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football

Some Detroit Lions players are embracing the festive spirit on the eve of Halloween with their pregame outfits before the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aidan Hutchinson entered the stadium in costume as Sharkboy from the early 2000s movie “Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” He had a sheepish grin walking in with his full body shark suit and black wig to resemble a young Taylor Lautner.

The outfit drew the attention from the NFL world and Lautner himself, who complimented his effort and predicted a big night for Hutchinson on Instagram.

Tracy Walker rolled in a few minutes later dressed as Slickback, the Katt Williams character depicting a pimp in the animated series “Boondocks”. Walker, the hard-hitting and vocal safety helping lead the secondary, showed up in a purple cheetah print suit and purple top hat to match Slickback’s swagger.

The Lions initially tweeted it out with a caption referencing Buc Nasty, the Charlie Murphy character from the early 2000s hit series “Chappelle’s Show”, but edited the tweet to just include devil emojis.

Graham Glasgow showed up like Ford Field was hosting a Fall Out Boy concert tonight, not a football game. The Lions left guard was wearing all black with a studded necklace and bracelet, a wallet chain with bangs over his eyes and piercings in his lips and nose.

Benito Jones, the eccentric defensive tackle who wore just overalls before the nationally-televised game against the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season, embraced his country roots again tonight. The big man who used to herd cattle showed up in a camoflauge vest, camoflauge rubber boots and a raccoon-skinned cap.

The two main leaders of the team, quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell, were all business with their pregame outfits and did not play into the Halloween theme. Goff opted for an all-black look; Campbell wore jeans, a sweater and a hat — the typical fall get-up for a middle-aged man in Michigan.