News

Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Some Detroit Lions players are embracing the festive spirit on the eve of Halloween with their pregame outfits before the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aidan Hutchinson entered the stadium in costume as Sharkboy from the early 2000s movie “Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” He had a sheepish grin walking in with his full body shark suit and black wig to resemble a young Taylor Lautner.

News

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal.

The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department’s request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct. 20 after Trump’s lawyers appealed. She reversed that decision on Sunday evening, according to the court’s docket.

A copy of the judge’s written decision reinstating the gag order was not immediately available.

“The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech,” Trump said late Sunday in a post on Truth Social. “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”

Trump in the past has called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic” and a “thug,” among other insults. Trump is facing four criminal cases and has made disparaging comments about prosecutors in each of them, as well as against the New York state attorney general who brought civil fraud charges against him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to interfere unlawfully in the counting of votes and block the congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Brad Heath and Dan Whitcomb, editing by Michelle Nichols, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)

News

Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Don’t miss Kickoff -60, airing one hour before the match, exclusively on the LionNation App. Join host Gabrielle Amado and Orlando City’s English-language radio talents Evan Weston and Paul Shaw as they break down the upcoming match, with special guests appearing regularly throughout the season.

Fans can download the LionNation App at the link here.

News

Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client, faces witness intimidation charges

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Fox News

A 24-year-old social worker in Ohio who is charged with having sex with a 13-year-old boy she was assigned to counsel, now faces additional charges for allegedly trying to intimidate the boy’s family.

Columbus, Ohio ABC station WSYX reported that Payton Shires appeared before a judge last week and became emotional as the charges were read to her.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Shires’ arrest on Oct. 26. And she was arraigned in court on Oct. 28 on charges of intimidating a witness by force or threat.

OHIO SOCIAL WORKER, 24, CHARGED WITH HAVING SEX WITH 13-YEAR-OLD CLIENT: REPORTS

Payton Shires mugshot

Shires, 24, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

During the hearing, prosecutors said Shires showed up at the 13-year-old boy’s home, with a gun.

While there, she threatened to kill herself, the station reported, and blamed the family for “ruining her life.”

On Oct. 6, Payton was arrested without incident and admitted to a sexual relationship during a three-way call between Shires, the boy’s mother and police, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

DRUNK WOMAN WHO GROPED 13-YEAR-OLD VICTIM GIVEN SHOCKINGLY LIGHT PUNISHMENT BY COURT

Columbus police carColumbus police car

Police said two 13-year-old boys were charged in connection with the fatal shooting, according to reports.

Shires was previously employed by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), which provides counseling, social work and advocacy for families involved in the foster care system, the report said. It is unclear when she stopped working for the organization.

The boy’s mom called police on Sept. 27 after finding suspicious text messages on the 13-year-old’s cellphone from Shires.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF RAPING STUDENT IMPLIES SHE’S PREGNANT WITH HIS CHILD: REPORT

courtroom and gavelcourtroom and gavel

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view.

When police searched the phone, they found a video of the teen and Shires engaged in sexual conduct, according to court records. The teen reportedly told detectives he had sex with Shires multiple times in September at different locations in Columbus.

She was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and held on $500,000 bond.

Because of the new charges, Shires’s bond has been revoked, and she is expected to remain behind bars until her next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 6.

