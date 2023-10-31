Connect with us

FDA warns restaurants in Florida about contaminated oysters

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

FDA warns restaurants in Florida about contaminated oysters

Restaurants and retailers in half a dozen states have been advised by the Food and Drug Administration to dispose of oysters purchased from a company based in Canada due to possible salmonella and E. coli contamination. 

The oysters were recently harvested by Future Seafoods, Inc. in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the FDA said. They were reportedly sold to U.S. importers in Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested the oysters and discovered the presence of salmonella and E. coli, and then reportedly informed the FDA on Oct. 18. 

Future Seafoods, Inc. has not yet initiated a recall, the FDA said. Canada is investigating the cause of the food safety issue. 

The contaminated oysters could cause illness if eaten raw. The FDA said food that contains salmonella and E. coli may look, smell and taste normal. 

People infected with E. coli may start to notice symptoms a few days after consuming the contaminated food. According to the FDA, symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. 

For salmonella, symptoms develop 12 to 72 hours after consumption. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, the FDA said. 

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider, the FDA said. 

News

German-Israeli Shani Louk is confirmed dead, 3 weeks after Hamas captured her and paraded her through Gaza in her underwear

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

German-Israeli Shani Louk is confirmed dead, 3 weeks after Hamas captured her and paraded her through Gaza in her underwear

  • German-Israeli woman Shani Louk has been confirmed dead, Israel’s foreign ministry said.

  • A video showed her semi-naked body on the back of a truck surrounded by Hamas militants.

  • “We got the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” her mother told RTL.

German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, whose semi-naked body was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas militants, has been confirmed dead.

“We are devastated to share that the death of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” Israel’s foreign ministry said on X.

“Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”

Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, told German broadcaster RTL/ntv that Israeli officials said a skull fragment had been as her daughter’s based on DNA evidence.

Louk had been attending a festival near the Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas militants stormed the area on October 7, killing more than 260 people.

In total, more than 1,400 people were killed and 200 were kidnapped in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that day, which targeted the festival as well as towns and military bases.

Shani Louk

German-Israeli Shani Louk, whose semi-naked body was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas militants.shanukkk/Instagram

Soon after the attacks, a video circulated on social media of a young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck and surrounded by Hamas gunmen.

In it, the woman appeared to be stripped to her underwear, and her legs were bent at unnatural angles while one soldier grabbed her hair. People were also seen spitting on her body.

Her face wasn’t visible, but her dreadlocks and tattoos helped her family identify her as Louk, The Washington Post reported.

Days after the attack, her mother, Ricarda Louk, told Bild that her daughter had called her while at the festival, and said she was looking for ways to flee with her boyfriend and others. She told her daughter to seek refuge at a local shelter but then heard gunfire ring out on the other end of the phone, she told the outlet.

Ricarda told Bild that Palestinian sources told her that her daughter was alive in a Hamas hospital, but suffered a “severe head injury.”

“We now have reasons to believe that Shani is alive but has had a severe head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical,” Ricarda told Bild at the time.

However, speaking to German broadcaster RTL/ntv on Monday, Ricarda said she now believes her daughter has been dead since October 7.

“Unfortunately we received news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” she said.

A picture of Shani Nicole Louk is displayed during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen.A picture of Shani Nicole Louk is displayed during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen.

A picture of Shani Nicole Louk is displayed during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters

In the RTL interview, Ricarda said a skull fragment indicated she had likely been killed on October 7 with a bullet to the head.  It is unclear where the fragment of her skull had been found.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told The Times of Israel on Sunday that 239 people had now been confirmed kidnapped in the October 7 attacks. The number does not include the 4 hostages released by Hamas.

Israeli forces have launched waves of devastating airstrikes in Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks, which Palestinian authorities say have killed more than 8,000 people.

With the Israeli military intensifying its military operations in Gaza, the families of Israeli hostages on Saturday expressed concern for their safety, and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure their release, CNN reported. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

News

I Can't Get Over How Funny These "I Hate Going To Gay Halloween Parties…" Tweets Are

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

A woman looking at her phone

Halloween costumes are really on point this year, but when people began jokingly sharing why they “hate going to gay Halloween parties” because of their hilarious costumes, I couldn’t stop laughing. Here are some of the best tweets:

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

Make sure you show all these hilarious people some love on Twitter!

Twitter: @veryharryhill

A woman looking at her phone

Warner Bros. Television

Twitter: @heyjaeee

Twitter: @beeefyfridgers

Closeup of Lady GagaCloseup of Lady Gaga

Interscope Records

Twitter: @rshuffandstuff

Arrow pointing to a necklaceArrow pointing to a necklace

Columbia Pictures

Twitter: @EmilioEmm

The telephone pole in "Hereditary"The telephone pole in "Hereditary"

A24

Twitter: @alex_abads

Twitter: @MajorPhilebrity

Twitter: @ariestrevor

Screenshot from "ET"Screenshot from "ET"

Universal / ©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Twitter: @johnconlinmusic

Twitter: @ItsMatt_Again

Twitter: @empanadadaddy23

A girl looking at another girlA girl looking at another girl

Twitter: @hebennigatu

Screenshot from "TAR"Screenshot from "TAR"

Focus Features

Twitter: @charizardavis

Twitter: @Amy__A_

Twitter: @TomZohar

A woman with a surprised look on her faceA woman with a surprised look on her face

Paramount Pictures

Twitter: @chaserojo

Arrow pointing to a womanArrow pointing to a woman

Bravo

Twitter: @pomelopirate

Dwight EisenhowerDwight Eisenhower

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Twitter: @iconspice

Warner Bros. Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures

Twitter: @homeofsexuals

Lois GriffinLois Griffin

20th Television

Twitter: @TeddyKister

Twitter: @samuellllm

Screenshot from "Real Housewives"Screenshot from "Real Housewives"

Bravo

Twitter: @queeerjoy

Twitter: @Thott_Disick

Twitter: @lZZlPOP

Closeup of DorindaCloseup of Dorinda

Bravo

At the end of the day, who are we kidding? All of these costumes were phenomenal and hilarious.

Twitter: @ClickGate_

I had to join the fun!

Twitter: @itsmykethompson

News

New House Speaker Mike Johnson showcases the incel-ization of the modern GOP

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

New House Speaker Mike Johnson showcases the incel-ization of the modern GOP

Ahead of his sudden ascension to House speaker late last week, the media had little time to vet Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., thoroughly. And because he sucks in so many ways, it’s been hard for his critics to settle on one of his many evil inclinations to focus on. He’s a Christian nationalist. He’s an election denier. He wants to destroy Medicare and Social Security. He’s a fan of neo-Nazi conspiracy theories. As Brian Beutler of Off Message writes, “typecasting an opposition leader” may be tedious, but it’s politically necessary. Democrats have benefited from the fact that the most famous Republican villains have one standout trait that defines their personality: Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is a pugnacious bully. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is a loudmouthed Karen. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is a spineless suck-up.

But so far, no single narrative about Johnson has emerged. Which of the many flavors of “right-wing radical” is best to focus on?  As I offered my newsletter Friday, what stands out to me about Johnson — and I suspect will be compelling to most people — is what a sinister little creep he is. The man gives off strong incel energy, and his elevation really showcases how much the politics of bitter sexual obsession have come to dominate the Republican Party.

Journalists and Democratic researchers have been carefully compiling a couple decades worth of quotes from Johnson, who flat-out rejects the First Amendment prohibition against government-imposed religion. Instead, he falsely claims the Founders wished to impose his deeply fundamentalist faith on the public on the grounds that we “depend upon religious and moral virtue” to “prevent political corruption and the abuse of power.”

Johnson is lying, of course, as demonstrated by the fact that he helped lead the effort to steal an election for Donald Trump, which was a corrupt abuse of power on behalf of a man lacking all moral virtue. As usual with these right-wing freaks, the Jesus chatter is just a thin cover for the real fixation: Fury at other people for having all the sexy fun times.

Johnson warned that legalized same-sex marriage is “the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.” (If only it were that exciting! Most same-sex marriages, like most straight ones, are harbingers of binge-watching TV from a well-worn couch.) He’s repeatedly described homosexuality with terms like “sinful,” “destructive,” “deviant,” and “bizarre.” He, like all these bigots, compared same-sex marriage to the right of “a person to marry his pet.”

No, he has not backed off these positions. When asked on Fox News about it this week, he said, “Go pick up a Bible.” In truth, the Bible is not nearly as interested in policing people’s sex lives as Johnson is. (Not that it should matter, since this is not a theocracy.) This level of outrage about the acrobatic sex lives he imagines other people have draws more on the incel-style fantasy than anything in scripture.

In true incel fashion, Johnson is haunted by all the erotic adventures he imagines the straight ladies of America are having when he’s not in the room. When New York’s Irin Carmon interviewed him in 2015, he blamed legal abortion for school shootings, saying, “When you break up the nuclear family, when you tell a generation of people that life has no value, no meaning, that it’s expendable, then you do wind up with school shooters.” Nor was that a one-off. In 2016, he gave a speech in which he blamed feminism, liberal divorce laws, and the “sexual revolution” for mass shootings.

In this view, Johnson agrees with mass shooters, who claim they were driven to it because of women’s sexual freedom. In the year before Johnson blamed male violence on women’s sexuality, the incel-identified killer Elliot Rodger went on a shooting spree in California, claiming he was forced to do it to “punish” the “sluts” who had sex with other men while he remained a virgin. Since then, there’s been a rash of violent incidents, some quite deadly, conducted by men who employ the same logic: Female sexual autonomy offends them, and must be punished with pain and death.

As David Futrelle, who has tracked incel forums at his blog We Hunted the Mammoth, has detailed over the years, at the center of incel ideology is a simple claim: That women cannot be trusted with the decision of who to be in a sexual relationship with. If women are allowed freedom of choice in their romantic endeavors, incel thinking posits, they’ll be too preoccupied with “sleeping around” to settle down. And that women’s gallivanting about leaves men, especially “beta males,” lonely and frustrated. So women have to be locked down for the good of “society,” by which they mean men. Or really, just those men who fear they can’t get a wife without coercion.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to her newsletter Standing Room Only.

Johnson has similar views. He wants to lock women down into unhappy marriages with abortion bans. And, in a twist that incels will love, he wants to throw away the key. He’s long been outspoken against “no-fault” divorce, which allows someone to leave simply because they no longer want to be married. These laws don’t just benefit those in garden-variety unhappy marriages. By lifting the burden to “prove” their suffering in court, abused women have an easier time escaping. That’s why liberalized divorce laws led to a 20% decline in female suicides.

Johnson’s own marriage was licensed under the “covenant” law in Louisiana. Couples who get married with that license have almost no right to divorce, and can only do so if they prove adultery or physical abuse. Religious conservatives passed covenant marriage laws in the 90s with much fanfare, but almost no couples opted in. And it’s no wonder. “If I don’t trap you, I know you’ll leave” isn’t really the marriage proposal of romantic dreams. But it is, of course, the guiding view of incels when it comes to relationships.

Johnson is such a weirdo about sex that it might be hard to get people to believe it. Luckily, there are a lot of clips showing the creepy obsession with controlling women that really drives home the incel vibe Johnson is throwing. Such as “joking” that his wife spends all her time “on her knees.”

Or how he talks about women like he’s a villain in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

There are still many in the punditry who are confused about why Christian conservatives like Johnson glommed onto Trump, a thrice-married chronic adulterer who touches the Bible like it will burn him. But, of course, it was never really about Jesus. What Trump and the men who worship him share is anger that any woman would have the right to say no: To a date, to a marriage, to having your baby. It’s why Trump has a long history of sexual assault. And it’s why men like Johnson embrace a “religion” that is hyper-focused on caging women like they’re farm animals. And why they resent gay people for their perceived sexual adventures. It’s a coalition of men who fear, often for very good reason, that their repulsive personalities exclude them from a world where sexual expression requires consent. Johnson’s now the most powerful Republican in Congress. The incel-ization of the GOP is complete.

