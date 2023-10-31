News
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan University alumnus and Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby is excited to play the Detroit Lions in the Motor City tonight on Monday Night Football.
DETROIT, Mich.–The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) look to get their season squarely back on the rails tonight as they will play the Detroit Lions (5-2) in the Motor City.
One player, even more excited for this tilt, is the Silver and Black’s superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby, who played for Coach Chris Creighton and the Eastern Michigan University Eagles.
You can watch the entire locker room interview above.
Crosby grew up a Detroit Lions fan and secretly had hoped that the Honoloulou Blue and Silver and would take him in the NFL Draft. As we know, it was the Silver and Black and he is thrilled to be a Raider, but for Crosby it is a homecomming.
Crosby, in unison with the University, is going to have a huge announcement tonight that is undoubtedly going to have a significant impact on the University.
Crosby discussed his relentless approach to the game, “Yeah, no matter win or loss, you’ve never got it. That’s something I got from Gus Bradley, and it’s the absolute truth. The second you think you got it in this league, that’s when you’re going backwards. So, yeah, it’s huge to get a win. We’re super fired up about it, but we got to enjoy this and then tomorrow we’re right back to it. I know myself; I will start watching tonight and get right back to it. Recovery already started and I got in the tubs already. It’s every single day and that’s what is required. I just try to get my guys with me and keep improving. Super exciting to get the win, especially at home again. I know the fans love it, so we just got to keep going.”
The Silver and Black will stay on the road to take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Oct. 30, at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.
News
Bodies of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel Sharabi were found ‘cuddled together’
The parents of a British-Israeli woman killed in her home by Hamas alongside her two children say they were found “all cuddled together”.
Bristol-born Lianne Sharabi, 48, and her two teenage daughters were killed when Hamas stormed their home in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel, on 7 October.
Gill and Pete Brisley said Lianne was a “devoted mother” who “tried to protect her daughters to the end”.
“Lianne was doing what a mother would do – holding her babies in her arms.”
Mr and Mrs Brisley spoke to the BBC about their daughter and grandchildren Noiya and Yahel just days after their funeral.
“Our three beautiful girls are no longer with us,” Mrs Brisley said.
Describing Lianne as a “wonderful” person, Mrs Brisley said that Israel was normally a “very friendly” and “a lovely place to bring up a family”.
“Where they were living, under normal circumstances, was the safest place to bring up kids: great nurseries, schools, they knew everybody and they did sport, bike rides, visits to other parts of Israel,” she said.
That was until Hamas moved in on their home on 7 October, a house they had moved to three years before.
Mr Brisley said he first saw the news on the TV.
“I switched on the TV, saw their was trouble, sent messages to Lianne to ask her if she was OK, and there was no response,” he said.
“I think by then she had already gone.
“Their house was one of the nearest to the fence where the Hamas soldiers came in. Everybody on the street was killed or badly injured.”
Mrs Brisley said they later found out the bodies of their daughter and grandchildren had been found by a soldier “all cuddled together with Lianne doing what a mother would do – holding her babies in her arms, trying to protect them at the end”.
“A small comfort but a comfort nevertheless,” she added.
“I have horrible images in my mind, waking or sleeping. All I can hope was that it was a quick death.”
Mrs Brisley said Lianne, who went to Mangotsfield primary school, was a “happy child” growing up and had “always wanted to travel the world”.
She said Lianne eventually moved to Israel from Staple Hill in Bristol aged 19 to work on a kibbutz – a community where people voluntarily live and work together.
“She went to Israel on a working holiday there, three months later, she rang to say she met a man,” Mrs Brisley said.
She said Lianne then built her life there, learning and becoming fluent in Hebrew and having two daughters, 13-year-old Yahel and Noiya, 16.
“They were beautiful and lovely grandchildren,” Mrs Brisley said.
“They ran up to us, put their arms around us every time we got to the gates of the airport.”
‘Whole family together’
Mrs Brisley said Yahel had “so much energy”. She had started scuba diving lessons and “never sat still”.
“She had a keen interest in the natural world, stars and space, and loved animals,” she said.
“Noiya was more quiet, but very affectionate, very caring and compassionate, she spent a lot of time looking after disabled children and adults. She wanted to make a career in social work.”
Mrs Brisley said while she could not hold a tune, Noiya loved to dance and sing.
“To make us laugh she would sing at the top of her voice, and chase us round the kitchen. What a dreadful voice but a great dancer,” she added.
Mrs Brisley said she last saw her daughter and grandchildren in July, after they attended Yahel’s Bat Mitzvah, where they spent their two-week holiday “playing in the pool” and “playing silly games”.
“The whole family was together,” she said.
Unable to travel for the funeral, the family said they said their goodbyes by watching videos of the service on WhatsApp.
“There were hundreds of people there. They were a very popular family, the girls were loved by everyone.
“We feel numb… it is what it is, we cant change it,” Mrs Brisley said. “We must get through it.”
News
Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls
Monday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Preview
After opening the 2023-24 with two straight wins, the Pacers (2-0) will look to make it three in a row on Monday night, when they welcome the Chicago Bulls (1-2) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers passed their first road test on Saturday night in Cleveland, coming away with a 125-113 victory over an undermanned Cavs team. Indiana’s bench was dominant in the win, combining to outscore the Cavs’ reserves 61-11. Aaron Nesmith was particularly impressive, tallying a career-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting (5-of-9 from 3-point range) and pulling down nine rebounds.
All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was once again the closer, hitting three straight 3-pointers and then setting up Myles Turner for a three on the next possession to help the Pacers pull away in the closing minutes.
The Bulls, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down start to their season. They lost a home by 20 to Oklahoma City in their season opener, a result that prompted a players-only meeting postgame. They bounced back with an overtime victory over Toronto on Friday, but then fell 118-102 to the Pistons on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Bulls return more or less the same roster from last year’s team that went 40-42 and lost to Miami in the Play-In Tournament. Offensively, they rely heavily on the dynamic duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
The 34-year-old DeRozan is off to a strong start to the year, as the six-time All-Star has averaged 24.3 points per game and scored at least 20 in all three contests so far this season.
LaVine, on the other hand, got off to a slow start before bouncing back in a big way on Saturday. The two-time All-Star scored just 24 total points and went 7-for-30 from the field and 2-for-15 from 3-point range over Chicago’s first two contests. But he was on fire on Saturday in Detroit, scoring 51 of the Bulls’ 102 points while going 19-for-33 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range.
Slowing down both DeRozan and LaVine will be a good test for the Pacers’ new starting lineup, especially second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin. Veteran guard Bruce Brown will likely match up with one of LaVine or DeRozan, while Mathurin will presumably be tasked with guarding the other.
Projected Starters
Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Bruce Brown, F – Bennedict Mathurin, F – Obi Toppin, C – Myles Turner
Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – DeMar DeRozan, F – Patrick Williams, C – Nikola Vucevic
Injury Report
Bulls: Zach LaVine – probable (bilateral lower back spasms), Lonzo Ball – out (left knee surgery), Dalen Terry – out (G League assignment)
Last Meeting
March 5, 2023: Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining lifted Indiana to a 125-122 victory over the Bulls in Chicago.
Indiana led 122-120 following Buddy Hield’s jumper with 34.1 seconds to play. Bennedict Mathurin then fouled Zach LaVine on a 3-point attempt on the other end. LaVine made the first two free throws, but missed the potential go-ahead attempt.
Haliburton rebounded the miss and took matters into his own hands, letting the clock wind down before knocking down the game-winner.
“I just shot the first one that I saw and it felt good off my hands,” the All-Star guard said.
Haliburton led Indiana with 29 points and 11 assists. Mathurin added 17 points off the bench, Myles Turner scored 16, and Chris Duarte chipped in 15.
LaVine had a monster night until his missed free throws, tallying 42 points while going 5-for-8 from 3-point range and 11-for-13 from the foul line. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points in the loss for Chicago.
Noteworthy
- Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has 898 career wins. He would be the 14th coach in NBA history and the second active coach to reach 900 wins.
- Indiana center Myles Turner needs three 3-pointers to pass George Hill (487) for fifth place in NBA history.
- The Pacers won their last three games with the Bulls last season. Prior to that, Chicago had won four straight and six of seven against Indiana.
- The Bulls’ roster features former Pacers Torrey Craig (2021-22) and Terry Taylor (2021-23).
Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)
TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)
Tickets
The Pacers will host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in a Central Division matchup on Monday, Oct. 30, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM. Find Tickets >>
News
As economy falters, more Chinese migrants take a perilous journey to the US border to seek asylum
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The young Chinese man looked lost and exhausted when Border Patrol agents left him at a transit station. Deng Guangsen, 28, had spent the last two months traveling to San Diego from the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, through seven countries on plane, bus and foot, including traversing Panama’s dangerous Darién Gap jungle.
“I feel nothing,” Deng said in the San Diego parking lot, insisting on using the broken English he learned from “Harry Potter” movies. “I have no brother, no sister. I have nobody.”
Deng is part of a major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route that has become increasingly popular with the help of social media. Chinese people were the fourth-highest nationality, after Venezuelans, Ecuadorians and Haitians, crossing the Darién Gap during the first nine months of this year, according to Panamanian immigration authorities.
Chinese asylum-seekers who spoke to The Associated Press, as well as observers, say they are seeking to escape an increasingly repressive political climate and bleak economic prospects.
They also reflect a broader presence of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border — Asians, South Americans and Africans — who made September the second-highest month of illegal crossings and the U.S. government’s 2023 budget year the second-highest on record.
The pandemic and China’s COVID-19 policies, which included tight border controls, temporarily stemmed the exodus that rose dramatically in 2018 when President amended the constitution to scrap the presidential term limit. Now emigration has resumed, with China’s economy struggling to rebound and youth unemployment high. The United Nations has projected China will lose 310,000 people through emigration this year, compared with 120,000 in 2012.
It has become known as “runxue,” or the study of running away. The term started as a way to get around censorship, using a Chinese character whose pronunciation spells like the English word “run” but means “moistening.” Now it’s an internet meme.
“This wave of emigration reflects despair toward China,” Cai Xia, editor-in-chief of the online commentary site of Yibao and a former professor at the Central Party School of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.
“They’ve lost hope for the future of the country,” said Cai, who now lives in the U.S. “You see among them the educated and the uneducated, white-collar workers, as well as small business owners, and those from well-off families.”
Those who can’t get a visa are finding other ways to flee the world’s most populous nation. Many are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. The Border Patrol made 22,187 arrests of Chinese for crossing the border illegally from Mexico from January through September, nearly 13 times the same period in 2022.
Arrests of Chinese people peaked at 4,010 in September, up 70% from August to become the ninth-highest nationality at the U.S. border and the highest outside of Mexico, Central and South America. The vast majority were single adults.
The popular route to the U.S. is through Ecuador, which has no visa requirements for Chinese nationals. Migrants from China join Latin Americans there to trek north through the once-impenetrable Darién and across several Central American countries before reaching the U.S. border. The journey is well-known enough it has its own name in Chinese: walk the line, or “zouxian.”
The monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing the Darién has been rising gradually, from 913 in January to 2,588 in September. For the first nine months of this year, Panamanian immigration authorities registered 15,567 Chinese citizens crossing the Darién. By comparison, 2,005 Chinese people trekked through the rainforest in 2022, and just 376 in total from 2010 to 2021.
Short video platforms and messaging apps provide not only on-the-ground video clips but also step-by-step guides from China to the U.S., including tips on what to pack, where to find guides, how to survive the jungle, which hotels to stay at, how much to bribe police in different countries and what to do when encountering U.S. immigration officers.
Translation apps allow migrants to navigate through Central America on their own, even if they don’t speak Spanish or English. The journey can cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars, paid for with family savings or even online loans.
It’s markedly different from the days when Chinese nationals paid smugglers, known as snakeheads, and traveled in groups.
With more financial resources, Xi Yan, 46, and her daughter Song Siming, 24, didn’t trek the Ecuador-Mexico route, but instead flew into Mexico via Europe. With help from a local guide, the two women crossed the border at Mexicali into the U.S. in April.
“The unemployment rate is very high. People cannot find work,” said Xi Yan, a Chinese writer. “For small business owners, they cannot sustain their businesses.”
Xi Yan said she decided to leave China in March, when she traveled to the southern city of Foshan to see her mother but had to leave the next day when state security agents and police officers harassed her brother and told him that his sister was not allowed in the city. She realized she was still on the state blacklist, six years after being detained for gathering at a seaside spot to remember Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel peace laureate who died in a Chinese prison. In 2015, she was locked up for 25 days over an online post remembering the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre.
Her daughter, Song, agreed to leave with her. A college graduate, the daughter struggled to find work in China and became depressed, the mother said.
Despite the challenges to survive in the U.S., Xi Yan said it was worth it.
“We have freedom,” she said. “I used to get nervous whenever there was a police car. Now, I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
Migrants hoping to enter the U.S. at San Diego wait for agents to pick them up in an area between two border walls or in remote mountains east of the city covered with shrubs and large boulders.
Many migrants are released with court dates in cities nearest their final destination in a bottlenecked system that takes years to decide cases. Chinese migrants had an asylum grant rate of 33% in the 2022 budget year, compared with 46% for all nationalities, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.
Catholic Charities of San Diego uses hotels to provide shelters for migrants, including 1,223 from China in September. The average shelter stay is a day and a half among all nationalities. For Chinese visitors, it’s less than a day.
“They get dropped off in the morning. By afternoon they are looking to reunite with their families. They’re going to New York, they’re going to Chicago, they’re going to all kinds of places,” said Vino Pajanor, the group’s chief executive. “They don’t want to be in a shelter.”
In September, 98% of U.S. border arrests of Chinese people occurred in the San Diego area. At the transit stop, migrants charge phones, snack, browse piles of free clothing and get travel advice.
Signs at portable bathrooms and information booths and a volunteer’s loudspeaker announcements about free airport shuttles are translated to multiple languages, including Mandarin. Taxi drivers offer rides to Los Angeles.
Many migrants who spoke to the AP did not give their full names out of fear of drawing attention to their cases. Some said they came for economic reasons and paid 300,000 to 400,000 yuan ($41,000 to $56,000 for the trip).
In recent weeks, Chinese migrants have filled makeshift encampments in the California desert as they wait to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities to make asylum claims.
Near the small town of Jacumba, hundreds huddled in the shadow of a section of border wall and under crude tarps. Others tried to sleep on large boulders or under the few trees there. Small campfires keep them warm overnight. Without food or running water, the migrants rely on volunteers who distribute bottled water, hot oatmeal and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Chen Yixiao said he endured a hard journey to come to the U.S. He said life had become difficult back home, with some migrants experiencing issues with the government and others failing in business.
“I’m very happy to be in the U.S. now. This is my dream country,” said Chen, who planned to join his relatives in New York and find work there.
At San Diego’s transit station, Deng planned to head to Monterey Park, a Los Angeles suburb that became known as “Little Taipei” in the 1980s. Deng said he worked a job in Guangdong requiring him to ride motorcycles, which he considered unsafe. As he lingered at the transit station, sitting on a curb with his small backpack, several Africans approached to ask questions. He told them he arrived in the U.S. with $880 in his pockets.
When he didn’t provide the Border Patrol with a U.S. address, an agent scheduled an initial immigration court appearance for him in New York in February. Deng tapped his meager savings for a one-way flight to New York. He ended up with thousands of other migrants at a tent shelter on the city’s Randall’s Island, unsure of his next move.
___
Tang reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Christopher Sherman in Mexico City and Eugene Garcia in San Diego contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
