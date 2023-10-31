Connect with us

News

Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk before Bucks-Heat game

Published

2 seconds ago

on

By

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The effects that human-caused pollution can have on weather patterns sometimes lead to surprising results. In Texas, a drought combined with high temperatures has resulted in water levels getting so low that a previously underwater cave and 19th-century ruins have surfaced for the first time in decades.

What is happening?

Low water levels at Canyon Lake in Texas, just outside of San Antonio, have led to the reemergence of the remnants of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, towns that were founded in the 1850s. A previously hidden series of caves has also appeared.

The water levels of the lake, which was constructed in 1958 to help mitigate flooding, have reached 18 feet lower than normal, the lowest recorded level in recent history, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Why is this concerning?

While some local residents are conflicted, due to the excitement of the historic ruins resurfacing, water disappearing is never a good thing.

“It is very sad to see it, but on the other hand, it is very cool seeing some of the hidden caves,” one resident who works near the lake told CNN.

“I haven’t seen the water this low since I moved here,” another resident said. “It’s actually kind of sad.”

In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has had to shut down lakeside recreation as the water levels have dropped. “As the lake level drops, there are more underwater hazards such as tree stumps and large rocks that are at or near the surface,” a spokesperson told CNN. “These hazards present greater risks to boaters and swimmers.”

What is everyone saying?

Like the local residents, the Yahoo! commenters found themselves conflicted.

“I’m sorry I’d like to take advantage of a lack of water, what with the hardships that it presents…But I’d sure like to take a metal detector out there,” wrote one.

“Texas has over 800 golf courses which use millions of gallons of water a year that can be used to water crops and for drinking water, there’s a water shortage globally and we need to conserve,” another pointed out.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Some Detroit Lions players are embracing the festive spirit on the eve of Halloween with their pregame outfits before the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aidan Hutchinson entered the stadium in costume as Sharkboy from the early 2000s movie “Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” He had a sheepish grin walking in with his full body shark suit and black wig to resemble a young Taylor Lautner.

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal.

The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department’s request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct. 20 after Trump’s lawyers appealed. She reversed that decision on Sunday evening, according to the court’s docket.

A copy of the judge’s written decision reinstating the gag order was not immediately available.

“The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech,” Trump said late Sunday in a post on Truth Social. “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”

Trump in the past has called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic” and a “thug,” among other insults. Trump is facing four criminal cases and has made disparaging comments about prosecutors in each of them, as well as against the New York state attorney general who brought civil fraud charges against him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to interfere unlawfully in the counting of votes and block the congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Brad Heath and Dan Whitcomb, editing by Michelle Nichols, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

News2 seconds ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk before Bucks-Heat game

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News To say...
‘It’s actually kind of sad’ ‘It’s actually kind of sad’
News4 mins ago

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The effects...
News1 hour ago

Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Some Detroit...
Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case
News1 hour ago

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News WASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
News2 hours ago

Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Don’t miss...
Fox News Fox News
News2 hours ago

Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client, faces witness intimidation charges

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News A 24-year-old...
NBA Logo NBA Logo
News3 hours ago

10/30 Game Preview: Celtics at Wizards

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Provided by...
Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering 'Weekend Update' Diss Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering 'Weekend Update' Diss
News3 hours ago

Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering ‘Weekend Update’ Diss

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News “Weekend Update”...
team logo team logo
News4 hours ago

Raiders’ Nate Hobbs: Set to return Monday

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Hobbs (ankle)...
In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature
News4 hours ago

In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News JACKSON, Miss....

Trending