Connect with us

News

Here’s why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

Here's why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Glendale’s Jordin Sparks is back in Arizona to sing the national anthem before the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Sparks rose to fame on “American Idol,” becoming the youngest singer in the history of the show to win it all, at 17, on Season 6. 

She made her first appearance on the Hot 100 in that same year, 2007, with “This Is My Now,” her “Idol” coronation single, which peaked at No. 15.

But she really hit her stride with the follow-up hit, “Tattoo,” a platinum smash that peaked at No. 8.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

China and Russia take aim at US at Chinese military forum

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese and Russian military chiefs targeted the United States for criticism at a security forum in Beijing on Monday, even as China’s second most senior military commander vowed to boost defence ties with Washington.

The lack of regular communications between the U.S. and Chinese militaries has been a worry for Washington as tensions rise over various issues and given the risks of an accidental clash in the South China Sea or near Taiwan.

The Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest annual show of military diplomacy, began on Sunday without a Chinese defence minister, who typically hosts the event, but including a U.S. delegation.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the West that its involvement in the Ukraine war created grave danger.

“The Western line of steady escalation of the conflict with Russia carries the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” Russia’s TASS state news agency cited Shoigu as saying at the forum.

Shoigu said the West intended to inflict “strategic defeat” on Russia in what he called a “hybrid war”, and praised Russia-China relations as “exemplary”, Russian state media reported.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman, under President Xi Jinping, of China’s Central Military Commission, delivered veiled criticism of the United States and its allies, accusing “some countries” of trying to undermine China’s government.

But Zhang also stressed the need for improving military ties with the United States.

“We will deepen strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia and are willing to, on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, develop military ties with the U.S.,” Zhang said in an address closely watched by military attaches and diplomats.

Zhang held talks with Shoigu on the sidelines of the forum, China’s Xinhua state media reported.

China’s defence minister has in previous years delivered the forum’s keynote speech but Li Shangfu was sacked as defence minister last week without explanation and a replacement has not been named.

Reuters reported last month that Li, who has been missing for two months, was being investigated over corruption.

China and the U.S. have had no high-level military-to-military communications since the Washington-sanctioned Li was appointed in March.

‘HERE AND LISTENING’

The U.S. defence department has sent a delegation led by Cynthia Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense.

Carras had a brief exchange with defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian at the forum, a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Chad Spragia, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, stressed the importance of U.S. participation.

“It’s important for the U.S. to be here and not cede the space to others. We’re here and we’re listening,” said Sbragia, who said he was attending there in a research capacity.

The participation of the U.S. delegation comes as the United States and China ramp up exchanges ahead of an expected summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi next month.

Last week, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met Biden for an hour in talks the White House described as a “good opportunity” to keep open lines of communication between the two rivals.

Despite the conciliatory remarks about improving China-U.S. military ties, Zhang and some Chinese military officers gave no sign of a softer stance on issues such as Taiwan, which Beijing’s regards as its territory.

Chinese Lieutenant-General He Lei, speaking at a panel on Sunday, said that if China were to have to use force against Taiwan, “it will be a war for reunification, a just and legitimate war”.

In his speech, Zhang said that countries “should not deliberately provoke other countries on major and sensitive issues,” he said, adding that Taiwan was “a core interest” for China.

Many Western countries have either shunned the forum or are only sending low-level delegations.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Sydney; Writing by Laurie Chen and Greg Torode; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Tom Hogue)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk before Bucks-Heat game

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The effects that human-caused pollution can have on weather patterns sometimes lead to surprising results. In Texas, a drought combined with high temperatures has resulted in water levels getting so low that a previously underwater cave and 19th-century ruins have surfaced for the first time in decades.

What is happening?

Low water levels at Canyon Lake in Texas, just outside of San Antonio, have led to the reemergence of the remnants of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, towns that were founded in the 1850s. A previously hidden series of caves has also appeared.

The water levels of the lake, which was constructed in 1958 to help mitigate flooding, have reached 18 feet lower than normal, the lowest recorded level in recent history, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Why is this concerning?

While some local residents are conflicted, due to the excitement of the historic ruins resurfacing, water disappearing is never a good thing.

“It is very sad to see it, but on the other hand, it is very cool seeing some of the hidden caves,” one resident who works near the lake told CNN.

“I haven’t seen the water this low since I moved here,” another resident said. “It’s actually kind of sad.”

In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has had to shut down lakeside recreation as the water levels have dropped. “As the lake level drops, there are more underwater hazards such as tree stumps and large rocks that are at or near the surface,” a spokesperson told CNN. “These hazards present greater risks to boaters and swimmers.”

What is everyone saying?

Like the local residents, the Yahoo! commenters found themselves conflicted.

“I’m sorry I’d like to take advantage of a lack of water, what with the hardships that it presents…But I’d sure like to take a metal detector out there,” wrote one.

“Texas has over 800 golf courses which use millions of gallons of water a year that can be used to water crops and for drinking water, there’s a water shortage globally and we need to conserve,” another pointed out.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Here's why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem Here's why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem
News8 seconds ago

Here’s why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing
News4 mins ago

China and Russia take aim at US at Chinese military forum

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News1 hour ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk before Bucks-Heat game

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘It’s actually kind of sad’ ‘It’s actually kind of sad’
News1 hour ago

‘It’s actually kind of sad’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News2 hours ago

Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case
News2 hours ago

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
News3 hours ago

Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fox News Fox News
News3 hours ago

Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client, faces witness intimidation charges

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
NBA Logo NBA Logo
News4 hours ago

10/30 Game Preview: Celtics at Wizards

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering 'Weekend Update' Diss Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering 'Weekend Update' Diss
News4 hours ago

Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering ‘Weekend Update’ Diss

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending