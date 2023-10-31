News
Here’s why Jordin Sparks is singing World Series national anthem
Glendale’s Jordin Sparks is back in Arizona to sing the national anthem before the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
Sparks rose to fame on “American Idol,” becoming the youngest singer in the history of the show to win it all, at 17, on Season 6.
She made her first appearance on the Hot 100 in that same year, 2007, with “This Is My Now,” her “Idol” coronation single, which peaked at No. 15.
But she really hit her stride with the follow-up hit, “Tattoo,” a platinum smash that peaked at No. 8.
In an interview with Digital Spy, Sparks said the song is about the kind of person you can’t just erase from your memory if things go wrong. “They’re stuck there,” she said, “like a tattoo.”
Subsequent hits include “One Step at a Time,” “Battlefield” and the single that remains her biggest hit, the Chris Brown duet “No Air.”
How Arizona prepared Jordin Sparks for ‘American Idol’
Prior to winning “American Idol,” a 14-year-old Sparks won Alice Cooper’s Proof Is in the Pudding competition and opened for the shock-rock legend at his annual Christmas Pudding concert.
Sparks was born in Phoenix to Jodi Wiedmann Sparks and Phillippi Sparks, a Maryvale High School grad who was drafted by the New York Giants in 1992. He was with the Giants until 1999 and played one season for the Dallas Cowboys after that.
Jordin’s younger brother, Phillippi “PJ” Sparks Jr., played football at Arizona Christian University.
Sparks lived in the suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey, while her dad was playing for the Giants, but was back in Phoenix in time to go to Northwest Community Christian School through eighth grade, attending Sandra Day O’Connor High School until 2006.
She was homeschooled by her grandmother, Pam Wiedmann, after leaving Sandra Day O’Connor to focus on her singing.
Sparks is no stranger to singing the national anthem at Arizona sporting events
While living in the Phoenix area, Sparks, an evangelical Christian, attended Calvary Community Church.
Prior to “Idol,” she frequently performed the national anthem at local sporting events, including games by the Phoenix Suns, the Arizona Cardinals and the Diamondbacks.
She also performed at Valley Youth Theatre.
In 2006, by which point the family was living in Glendale, Sparks was one of six winners in the Phoenix Torrid search for the Next Plus Size Model. She was featured in Torrid ads and promotional pieces, including a full-page ad in the December 2006 issue of Seventeen magazine.
That same year, she won another local talent competition, Arizona Idol, conducted by Phoenix Fox station KSAZ-TV.
While competing on “Idol,” she received intense hometown support, which she’s never forgotten.
In 2017, she told The Arizona Republic, “It was amazing. People I had never even met were coming together to vote for me. I had no clue. There was no Instagram or Twitter back then. I thought, ‘Oh, cool, my nana will vote for me.’ And then when I got to come back and see the support and all the people that came out, I’ll never forget that. Arizona will always have my heart.”
Reach the reporter at ed.ma[email protected] or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.
China and Russia take aim at US at Chinese military forum
By Yew Lun Tian
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese and Russian military chiefs targeted the United States for criticism at a security forum in Beijing on Monday, even as China’s second most senior military commander vowed to boost defence ties with Washington.
The lack of regular communications between the U.S. and Chinese militaries has been a worry for Washington as tensions rise over various issues and given the risks of an accidental clash in the South China Sea or near Taiwan.
The Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest annual show of military diplomacy, began on Sunday without a Chinese defence minister, who typically hosts the event, but including a U.S. delegation.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the West that its involvement in the Ukraine war created grave danger.
“The Western line of steady escalation of the conflict with Russia carries the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” Russia’s TASS state news agency cited Shoigu as saying at the forum.
Shoigu said the West intended to inflict “strategic defeat” on Russia in what he called a “hybrid war”, and praised Russia-China relations as “exemplary”, Russian state media reported.
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman, under President Xi Jinping, of China’s Central Military Commission, delivered veiled criticism of the United States and its allies, accusing “some countries” of trying to undermine China’s government.
But Zhang also stressed the need for improving military ties with the United States.
“We will deepen strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia and are willing to, on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, develop military ties with the U.S.,” Zhang said in an address closely watched by military attaches and diplomats.
Zhang held talks with Shoigu on the sidelines of the forum, China’s Xinhua state media reported.
China’s defence minister has in previous years delivered the forum’s keynote speech but Li Shangfu was sacked as defence minister last week without explanation and a replacement has not been named.
Reuters reported last month that Li, who has been missing for two months, was being investigated over corruption.
China and the U.S. have had no high-level military-to-military communications since the Washington-sanctioned Li was appointed in March.
‘HERE AND LISTENING’
The U.S. defence department has sent a delegation led by Cynthia Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense.
Carras had a brief exchange with defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian at the forum, a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Chad Spragia, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, stressed the importance of U.S. participation.
“It’s important for the U.S. to be here and not cede the space to others. We’re here and we’re listening,” said Sbragia, who said he was attending there in a research capacity.
The participation of the U.S. delegation comes as the United States and China ramp up exchanges ahead of an expected summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi next month.
Last week, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met Biden for an hour in talks the White House described as a “good opportunity” to keep open lines of communication between the two rivals.
Despite the conciliatory remarks about improving China-U.S. military ties, Zhang and some Chinese military officers gave no sign of a softer stance on issues such as Taiwan, which Beijing’s regards as its territory.
Chinese Lieutenant-General He Lei, speaking at a panel on Sunday, said that if China were to have to use force against Taiwan, “it will be a war for reunification, a just and legitimate war”.
In his speech, Zhang said that countries “should not deliberately provoke other countries on major and sensitive issues,” he said, adding that Taiwan was “a core interest” for China.
Many Western countries have either shunned the forum or are only sending low-level delegations.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Sydney; Writing by Laurie Chen and Greg Torode; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Tom Hogue)
Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as the Hulk before Bucks-Heat game
To say Giannis Antetokounmpo made a STRONG Halloween eve entrance before the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat game Monday night, would be an understatement.
True beast mode.
Antetokounmpo, who often has special powers on a basketball court, wore an Incredible Hulk mask and hands into Fiserv Forum. It’s hard to think of a more appropriate disguise for Giannis considering his trademark “mean mug” after dunks and key baskets.
Plus, the “Greek Freak” is and will continue to be Milwaukee’s super hero in green.
Note: The Hulk’s strength increases as he gets angry, so Heat fans should probably beware if Miami center Bam Adebayo does something to agitate Giannis tonight.
Hopefully, this Avengers costume is foreshadowing to paying back the Heat tonight and in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Bucks fans appreciated Giannis’ smashing look:
We’ll all find out in June if it was a ‘Banner Season.’
‘It’s actually kind of sad’
The effects that human-caused pollution can have on weather patterns sometimes lead to surprising results. In Texas, a drought combined with high temperatures has resulted in water levels getting so low that a previously underwater cave and 19th-century ruins have surfaced for the first time in decades.
What is happening?
Low water levels at Canyon Lake in Texas, just outside of San Antonio, have led to the reemergence of the remnants of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, towns that were founded in the 1850s. A previously hidden series of caves has also appeared.
The water levels of the lake, which was constructed in 1958 to help mitigate flooding, have reached 18 feet lower than normal, the lowest recorded level in recent history, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Why is this concerning?
While some local residents are conflicted, due to the excitement of the historic ruins resurfacing, water disappearing is never a good thing.
“It is very sad to see it, but on the other hand, it is very cool seeing some of the hidden caves,” one resident who works near the lake told CNN.
“I haven’t seen the water this low since I moved here,” another resident said. “It’s actually kind of sad.”
In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has had to shut down lakeside recreation as the water levels have dropped. “As the lake level drops, there are more underwater hazards such as tree stumps and large rocks that are at or near the surface,” a spokesperson told CNN. “These hazards present greater risks to boaters and swimmers.”
What is everyone saying?
Like the local residents, the Yahoo! commenters found themselves conflicted.
“I’m sorry I’d like to take advantage of a lack of water, what with the hardships that it presents…But I’d sure like to take a metal detector out there,” wrote one.
“Texas has over 800 golf courses which use millions of gallons of water a year that can be used to water crops and for drinking water, there’s a water shortage globally and we need to conserve,” another pointed out.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
