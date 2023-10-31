News
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days like Victoria Beckham— here’s what happened to my body
We see many celebrity trends floating around on social media, and drinking apple cider vinegar isn’t exactly new. But is there anything to the health trend? Ever the curious journalist, I decided to find out.
Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram Stories that she takes apple cider vinegar every morning without fail, and other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have also reportedly taken to sipping the cider vinegar as a daily ritual. It’s considered to be a powerhouse of health benefits, from aiding weight loss and digestion to improving your skin and protecting your gut health.
I decided to drink two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar every morning for 10 days to see what (if anything) happened to my body, sometimes taking it on my morning walk using one of the best water bottles.
Before jumping in, it’s worth remembering that we don’t encourage food fads at Tom’s Guide, and we spoke to a qualified dietician while digging into the perceived health benefits and whether they ring true.
What works for my body might not work for you, so we recommend exercising caution if you plan to give it a try. The celebrity trends just keep coming, don’t they? And on that note, off I went in search of apple cider vinegar. Here’s what happened.
What are the benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar?
Drinking apple cider vinegar (ACV) has long been associated with being antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, aiding weight loss, curbing appetite and improving insulin sensitivity, helping to control blood sugar and diabetes.
ACV has also been touted for protecting gut health, lowering cholesterol levels and reducing muscle cramps during or after workouts, even increasing energy levels in some people.
However, the research is mixed and limited. The Mayo Clinic says, “Proponents of apple cider vinegar claim that it has numerous health benefits and that drinking a small amount or taking a supplement before meals helps curb appetite and burn fat…there’s little scientific support for these claims.” The existing studies into apple cider vinegar for weight loss haven’t been significant or consistent, and it could carry risks.
We spoke to elite sports dietician Nigel Mitchell, who tells us that apple cider vinegar is the result of a two-stage fermentation to produce alcohol (cider) and acetic acid (vinegar). Apple cider is highly acidic, and the Mayo Clinic claims it could irritate your throat “if you drink it often or in large amounts.” It could also interact with diuretics and insulin and other drugs.
Yikes. So, do any studies support drinking apple cider vinegar? Here’s what I learned.
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days — here’s what happened
According to my research, most studies recommend starting small with no more than two tablespoons of ACV a day, diluted to protect your tooth enamel and oesophagus from its acidity (not worrying at all), so I mixed mine with a large glass of hot water and got drinking.
My mouth felt clean
I know, weird one, right? But there’s something to it. When digging into the best time to drink apple cider vinegar, many prefer the morning before you’ve eaten anything. Reportedly, it freshens the breath and boosts the digestive system.
One clinical trial study found that the antimicrobial properties of ACV could kill bacteria in the mouth and reduce plaque build-up. And some research suggests that ACV contains traces of pectin (a soluble fiber that apples are rich in). Pectin reportedly acts as a gentle laxative, but there’s a lack of evidence to back up the effectiveness of ACV in this arena.
I got used to the taste
Granted, it doesn’t beat a strong cup of coffee in the taste department, but I began looking forward to my morning ritual. If you don’t enjoy the taste — boy, is it strong — squeezing some fresh lemon juice into your cup or adding ACV to herbal tea can make it more enjoyable. Our writer drank lemon water every day for 2 weeks — here’s what happened and the health benefits.
I felt just as hungry
Sadly, I still had my eye on my partner’s home-baked apple pie sitting in the fridge at home. It didn’t look, smell, or taste any less appealing following a morning ritual of supping apple cider vinegar.
One review of short-term studies found that those who consumed ACV with a meal experienced reduced appetite for up to 120 minutes afterward and snacked less for up to 24 hours after consumption. Sadly, my stomach must have missed the memo.
It didn’t help my skin
I wasn’t expecting much dermatologically — my editor drank a gallon of water a day for a month and didn’t see a difference either.
One perceived benefit of drinking apple cider vinegar is that it helps clear bad skin. According to the National Eczema Organization, ACV could help. The organization says, “People with eczema typically have higher pH levels than those without…the skin barrier doesn’t function as it should.”
That means the skin’s microbiota (a guard against “bad” bacteria) can break down and expose the skin to harm. As ACV “is a mild acid,” those with eczema “theorize that applying ACV topically may help restore their skin’s natural pH level.”
I didn’t notice much difference in my skin, although I usually break out in spots around this time in my menstrual cycle, which I seem to have avoided this time around — that could also be a coincidence.
My system felt energized
I couldn’t put my finger on it, but I felt better in the mornings. Equally, this could have been a placebo effect from deep diving into studies and research, but my stomach felt more settled, and I experienced less of the morning bloat.
According to Science Direct, quality brands may contain amino acids and antioxidants, and ACV could have antidiabetic effects and help lower the levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDLs) in the blood. Unfiltered apple cider vinegar contains “mother,” the cloudy bit at the bottom of the bottle — the pure, raw part that contains good bacteria and enzymes, similar to a prebiotic. ACV purists say it’s a powerhouse of antioxidants and helps promote healthy gut flora.
Even for a limited time, my system felt more settled.
I drank apple cider vinegar every day for 10 days — here’s my verdict
It wasn’t a life-changing 10 days for me. And no shock there — it’s unlikely a daily shot of apple cider vinegar could be a cure-all for anyone.
That said, some research has been interesting to read, mostly around blood sugar and muscle cramping. One 2019 clinical trial shows that ACV consumption could improve the glycaemic index and oxidative stress of people with diabetes, and another study found vinegar could lower blood sugar levels after meals and improve insulin function. A piece of research into muscle recovery found that potassium-rich ACV could improve leg cramps and aid muscle relaxation in athletes due to the acetic acid!
I can hold up my hands and say that 10 days may not be long enough to witness miraculous change, but I didn’t report many noticeable short-term improvements. I felt slightly less bloated in the morning, and my system felt temporarily “cleaner,” but it didn’t change my appetite, mood, or digestive system or impact my muscles. I had fun experimenting with it, but I’ll stick to my morning coffee for now, I think.
Luis Rubiales: FIFA bans Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities’ for three years after unwanted kiss on Jennifer Hermoso
CNN
—
FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has banned Luis Rubiales – the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) – from all soccer-related activities for three years over his unwanted kiss on Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning star player, Jennifer Hermoso.
In a statement released on Monday, FIFA said Rubiales’ actions during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final in August were in breach of article 13 of its disciplinary code.
“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” the governing body said.
FIFA added that the ban, which covers “all football-related activities at national and international levels,” remained subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rubiales said that he was going to appeal FIFA’s decision “so that justice is served and the truth shines.”
The fallout over Rubiales’ behavior triggered a crisis in Spanish soccer and sparked condemnation in the Iberian nation and across the world. It also overshadowed Spain’s historic triumph – the country’s first ever Women’s World Cup title – in Sydney, Australia.
Following weeks of fierce criticism, Rubiales resigned last month as the country’s soccer president. World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was also fired from his role in the aftermath of the incident, with his deputy, Montse Tomé, being named his replacement – the country’s first ever woman in the role.
Rubiales, 46, had described the kiss as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso denied, saying she did not consent and was not respected.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Rubiales defiantly refused to resign despite public outcry and protests and was given a provisional 90-day ban from the sport by FIFA.
“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days,” FIFA said in its statement on Monday.
Article 13 of FIFA’s disciplinary code – titled “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” – allows the organization to sanction someone if they are deemed to have violated “the basic rules of decent conduct” or behaved “in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”
Rubiales is currently under investigation for “the crimes of sexual assault and coercion,” in a case being brought by Spanish prosecutors.
He appeared in court last month after which the Spanish Prosecutor’s office said Rubiales had answered questions from the judge and all parties involved and denied the charges.
Hermoso made a glorious return to international soccer last week, scoring in the 89th minute to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over Italy to ensure La Roja remained top of its UEFA Women’s Nations League group.
They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the world
When tw o scientists went looking for fossil fuels beneath the ground of northeastern France, they did not expect to discover something which could supercharge the effort to tackle the climate crisis.
Jacques Pironon and Phillipe De Donato, both directors of research at France’s National Centre of Scientific Research, were assessing the amount of methane in the subsoils of the Lorraine mining basin using a “world first” specialized probe, able to analyze gases dissolved in the water of rock formations deep underground.
A couple of hundred meters down, the probe found low concentrations of hydrogen. “This was not a real surprise for us,” Pironon told CNN; it’s common to find small amounts near the surface of a borehole. But as the probe went deeper, the concentration ticked up. At 1,100 meters down it was 14%, at 1,250 meters it was 20%.
This was surprising, Pironon said. It indicated the presence of a large reservoir of hydrogen beneath. They ran calculations and estimated the deposit could contain between 6 million and 250 million metric tons of hydrogen.
That could make it one of the largest deposits of “white hydrogen” ever discovered, Pironon said. The find has helped fuel an already feverish interest in the gas.
White hydrogen – also referred to as “natural,” “gold” or “geologic” hydrogen – is naturally produced or present in the Earth’s crust and has become something of a climate holy grail.
Hydrogen produces only water when burned, making it very attractive as a potential clean energy source for industries like aviation, shipping and steel-making that need so much energy it’s almost impossible to meet through renewables such as solar and wind.
But while hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it generally exists combined with other molecules. Currently, commercial hydrogen is produced in an energy-intensive process almost entirely powered by fossil fuels.
A rainbow of colors is used as a shorthand for the different types of hydrogen. “Gray” is made from methane gas and “brown” from coal. “Blue” hydrogen is the same as gray, but the planet-heating pollution produced is captured before it goes into the atmosphere.
The most promising from a climate perspective is “green” hydrogen, made using renewable energy to split water. Yet production remains small scale and expensive.
That’s why interest in white hydrogen, a potentially abundant, untapped source of clean-burning energy, has ratcheted up over the last few years.
‘We haven’t been looking in the right places’
“If you had asked me four years ago what I thought about natural hydrogen, I would have told you ‘oh, it doesn’t exist,’” said Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist with the US Geological Survey. “Hydrogen’s out there, we know it’s around,” he said, but scientists thought big accumulations weren’t possible.
Then he found out about Mali. Arguably, the catalyst for the current interest in white hydrogen can be traced to this West African country.
In 1987, in the village of Bourakébougou, a driller was left with burns after a water well unexpectedly exploded as he leaned over the edge of it while smoking a cigarette.
The well was swiftly plugged and abandoned until 2011, when it was unplugged by an oil and gas company and reportedly found to be producing a gas that was 98% hydrogen. The hydrogen was used to power the village, and more than a decade later, it is still producing.
When a study came out about the well in 2018, it caught the attention of the science community, including Ellis. His initial reaction was that there had to be something wrong with the research, “because we just know that this can’t happen.”
Then the pandemic hit and he had time on his hands to start digging. The more he read, the more he realized “we just haven’t been looking for it, we haven’t been looking in the right places.”
The recent discoveries are exciting for Ellis, who has been working as a petroleum geochemist since the 1980s. He witnessed the rapid growth of the shale gas industry in the US, which revolutionized the energy market. “Now,” he said, “here we are in what I think is probably a second revolution.”
White hydrogen is “very promising,” agreed Isabelle Moretti, a scientific researcher at the University of Pau et des Pays de l’Adour and the University of Sorbonne and a white hydrogen expert.
“Now the question is no longer about the resource… but where to find large economic reserves,” she told CNN.
A slew of startups
Dozens of processes generate white hydrogen but there is still some uncertainty about how large natural deposits form.
Geologists have tended to focus on “serpentinization,” where water reacts with iron-rich rocks to produce hydrogen, and “radiolysis,” a radiation-driven breakdown of water molecules.
White hydrogen deposits have been found throughout the world, including in the US, eastern Europe, Russia, Australia, Oman, as well as France and Mali.
Some have been discovered by accident, others by hunting for clues like features in the landscapes sometimes referred to as “fairy circles” – shallow, elliptical depressions that can leak hydrogen.
Ellis estimates globally there could be tens of billions of tons of white hydrogen. This would be vastly more than the 100 million tons a year of hydrogen that is currently produced and the 500 million tons predicted to be produced annually by 2050, he said.
“Most of this is almost certainly going to be in very small accumulations or very far offshore, or just too deep to actually be economic to produce,” he said. But if just 1% can be found and produced, it would provide 500 million tons of hydrogen for 200 years, he added.
It’s a tantalizing prospect for a slew of startups.
Australia-based Gold Hydrogen is currently drilling in the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia. It targeted that spot after scouring the state’s archives and discovering that back in the 1920s, a number of boreholes had been drilled there which had very high concentrations of hydrogen. The prospectors, only interested in fossil fuels, abandoned them.
“We’re very excited by what we’re seeing,” said managing director Neil McDonald. There is more testing and drilling to do but the company could get into early production possibly in late 2024, he told CNN.
Some startups are seeing eye-popping investments. Koloma, a Denver-based white hydrogen start-up, has secured $91 million from investors, including the Bill Gates-founded investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures – although the company remains tight-lipped about exactly where in the US it is drilling and when it is aiming for commercialization.
Another Denver-based company, Natural Hydrogen Energy, founded by geochemist Viacheslav Zgonnik, has completed an exploratory hydrogen borehole in Nebraska in 2019 and has plans for new wells. The world is “very close to the first commercial projects,” Zgonnik told CNN.
“Natural hydrogen is a solution which will allow us to get get to speed” on climate action, he said.
From hype to reality
The challenge for these businesses and for scientists will be translating hypothetical promise into a commercial reality.
“There could be a period of decades where there’s a lot of trial and error and false starts,” Ellis said. But speed is vital. “If it’s going to take us 200 years to develop the resource, that’s not really going to be of much use.”
But many of the startups are bullish. Some predict years, not decades, to commercialization. “We have all necessary technology we need, with some slight modifications,” Zgonnik said.
Challenges remain. In some countries, regulations are an obstacle. Costs also need to be worked out. According to calculations based on the Mali well, white hydrogen could cost around $1 a kilogram to produce – compared to around $6 a kilogram for green hydrogen. But white hydrogen could quickly become more expensive if large deposits require deeper drilling.
Back in the Lorraine basin, Pironon and De Donato’s next steps are to drill down to 3,000 meters to get a clearer idea of exactly how much white hydrogen there is.
There’s a long way to go, but it would be ironic if this region – once one of western Europe’s key coal producers – became an epicenter of a new white hydrogen industry.
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
Small earthquake shakes mountains south of Coachella Valley
The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake shook the desert area Monday morning at 5:31 a.m.
The 3.5-magnitude quake was centered in the Santa Rosa Mountains 14 miles southwest of La Quinta.
People reported feeling a light shaking from Cathedral City to La Quinta and in Anza which was due west of the small quake, according to the USGS.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this and all your top stories.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
