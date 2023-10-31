News
‘It’s actually kind of sad’
The effects that human-caused pollution can have on weather patterns sometimes lead to surprising results. In Texas, a drought combined with high temperatures has resulted in water levels getting so low that a previously underwater cave and 19th-century ruins have surfaced for the first time in decades.
What is happening?
Low water levels at Canyon Lake in Texas, just outside of San Antonio, have led to the reemergence of the remnants of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, towns that were founded in the 1850s. A previously hidden series of caves has also appeared.
The water levels of the lake, which was constructed in 1958 to help mitigate flooding, have reached 18 feet lower than normal, the lowest recorded level in recent history, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Why is this concerning?
While some local residents are conflicted, due to the excitement of the historic ruins resurfacing, water disappearing is never a good thing.
“It is very sad to see it, but on the other hand, it is very cool seeing some of the hidden caves,” one resident who works near the lake told CNN.
“I haven’t seen the water this low since I moved here,” another resident said. “It’s actually kind of sad.”
In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has had to shut down lakeside recreation as the water levels have dropped. “As the lake level drops, there are more underwater hazards such as tree stumps and large rocks that are at or near the surface,” a spokesperson told CNN. “These hazards present greater risks to boaters and swimmers.”
What is everyone saying?
Like the local residents, the Yahoo! commenters found themselves conflicted.
“I’m sorry I’d like to take advantage of a lack of water, what with the hardships that it presents…But I’d sure like to take a metal detector out there,” wrote one.
“Texas has over 800 golf courses which use millions of gallons of water a year that can be used to water crops and for drinking water, there’s a water shortage globally and we need to conserve,” another pointed out.
Detroit Lions dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football
Some Detroit Lions players are embracing the festive spirit on the eve of Halloween with their pregame outfits before the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Aidan Hutchinson entered the stadium in costume as Sharkboy from the early 2000s movie “Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” He had a sheepish grin walking in with his full body shark suit and black wig to resemble a young Taylor Lautner.
The outfit drew the attention from the NFL world and Lautner himself, who complimented his effort and predicted a big night for Hutchinson on Instagram.
Tracy Walker rolled in a few minutes later dressed as Slickback, the Katt Williams character depicting a pimp in the animated series “Boondocks”. Walker, the hard-hitting and vocal safety helping lead the secondary, showed up in a purple cheetah print suit and purple top hat to match Slickback’s swagger.
The Lions initially tweeted it out with a caption referencing Buc Nasty, the Charlie Murphy character from the early 2000s hit series “Chappelle’s Show”, but edited the tweet to just include devil emojis.
Graham Glasgow showed up like Ford Field was hosting a Fall Out Boy concert tonight, not a football game. The Lions left guard was wearing all black with a studded necklace and bracelet, a wallet chain with bangs over his eyes and piercings in his lips and nose.
Benito Jones, the eccentric defensive tackle who wore just overalls before the nationally-televised game against the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season, embraced his country roots again tonight. The big man who used to herd cattle showed up in a camoflauge vest, camoflauge rubber boots and a raccoon-skinned cap.
The two main leaders of the team, quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell, were all business with their pregame outfits and did not play into the Halloween theme. Goff opted for an all-black look; Campbell wore jeans, a sweater and a hat — the typical fall get-up for a middle-aged man in Michigan.
Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Sunday reinstated a gag order she imposed on in the Washington case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, denying his bid for a stay pending appeal.
The order prohibited Trump from targeting the special counsel prosecuting his case or witnesses who might be called to testify about his efforts to upend his election loss.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order at the Justice Department’s request. She temporarily lifted it on Oct. 20 after Trump’s lawyers appealed. She reversed that decision on Sunday evening, according to the court’s docket.
A copy of the judge’s written decision reinstating the gag order was not immediately available.
“The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech,” Trump said late Sunday in a post on Truth Social. “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”
Trump in the past has called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic” and a “thug,” among other insults. Trump is facing four criminal cases and has made disparaging comments about prosecutors in each of them, as well as against the New York state attorney general who brought civil fraud charges against him.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to interfere unlawfully in the counting of votes and block the congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
(Reporting by Brad Heath and Dan Whitcomb, editing by Michelle Nichols, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)
Player availability report for Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Don’t miss Kickoff -60, airing one hour before the match, exclusively on the LionNation App. Join host Gabrielle Amado and Orlando City’s English-language radio talents Evan Weston and Paul Shaw as they break down the upcoming match, with special guests appearing regularly throughout the season.
Fans can download the LionNation App at the link here.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
