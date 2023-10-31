News
Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks are currently undefeated and looking to stay that way on the road in Memphis. The Grizzlies are on the opposite end of the spectrum and are looking for their first win of the season. Here’s what you need to know about betting on this game.
Game Details
Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies | NBA 2023-2024
Date and Time: Monday, October 30th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST
Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.
Outcome Odds
- Spread: Dallas -2.5 (-108)
- O/U 228
- Mavs ML: -135
Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings
The Mavericks have dominated the matchup against Memphis since Ja Morant was drafted. Luka Doncic is 8-3 against Memphis in his career with an average margin of victory close to 18 points, per statmuse. Memphis is depleted and Dallas has no one on the injury report, this should be a sizeable win for Dallas. Take the Mavericks -2.5.
Player Props
- Jaren Jackson Jr. under 25.5 pts+reb (-105)
- Grant Williams under 8.5 points (-115)
Jackson has a bad matchup against Dallas. He has only gone over this line four out of the ten times he’s played the Mavericks and one of the three times he has faced Grant Williams, who will most likely match up with him. Williams is great against bigger forwards and Jackson is not a great rebounder for his size. With the additional potential for a blowout, this is a good spot to take his under.
8 of Williams’ 15 highest-scoring games last season came against teams in the bottom half of the league at defending the corner three. Through two games, he went over this line against San Antonio who is third-worst, and under against Brooklyn who is 10th-best. Memphis currently ranks seventh in defending corner threes, so Williams’ under is in a favorable spot today.
Play of the Day
- Luka Doncic over 17.5 reb+ast (+100)
This is excellent value for Doncic. He went over in Dallas’ first game this year and had 17 in game two. He has been great against Memphis in the past. With Steven Adams done for the year and Ja Morant out due to suspension, Doncic has plenty of rebound opportunities. With Doncic’s ridiculous 46% assist percentage, there should be plenty of assist opportunities as well.
News
She was told her grandfather had saved a Black man. Then she dug up the ugly truth
It isn’t surprising that Grace Elizabeth Hale chose to write a book about a 1947 lynching. The University of Virginia professor is an award-winning historian who has taught and written about the South and white supremacy for decades, including in the book “Making Whiteness: The Culture of Segregation in the South, 1890-1940.”
But her new book is more than just history from the archives. “In the Pines: A Lynching, A Lie, A Reckoning” is a family history of the worst sort. While growing up in Georgia, Hale had spent part of her summers with her grandparents in Jefferson Davis County in Mississippi. She was told that when her beloved grandfather, Oury Berry, was sheriff, he had given an Atticus Finch-esque speech to the townsfolk to stop them from storming the jail and dragging Versie Johnson off to a gruesome death.
Johnson was a Black man accused by local men of raping a pregnant white woman. But the woman never came forward; she may have been Johnson’s consensual lover. The prisoner died shortly afterward, purportedly during an escape attempt.
Read more: When will America finally dismantle its racist myths? Two powerful new books try
In fact, Johnson was murdered by law enforcement under direction of the man Hale had known as Pa.
Hale started digging beneath the family lore back in graduate school. “I realized the story couldn’t have actually been true the way it was described to me,” she said in a recent video interview from her home in Charlottesville, Va. “But at that point I didn’t really want to know.”
Ultimately, however, Hale realized she couldn’t help the United States reexamine its history without reckoning with her own. She could “not stop looking” until the truth was laid bare. Our conversation, about her process and her discoveries, has been edited for clarity and length.
What motivated you to write this now?
What really drove me to write was [the Unite the Right Rally in] 2017 in Charlottesville. This is where I live. You saw those pictures of the people with the tiki torches surrounding that little group of students around the Jefferson statue at the Rotunda — those are my students. And [Heather Heyer] died just blocks from my house.
I can’t tell you how traumatizing it is to have white supremacists visit your town. They came for months because the city council voted to take down the Robert E. Lee statue, and I always felt like I had to be at the counter-protests. It made me realize that even though I thought I understood it all, there was something that I didn’t get, which was the visceral threat that comes when you have people with loaded guns parking their car in front of your house.
That made me think about a project that will make people understand that history isn’t distant and abstract — it’s us. All history is somebody’s family story. Frankly, that’s what gave me the courage to revisit this situation, because it was hard to do. I had grown up with a story of my grandfather’s heroism. And I thought my not wanting to know was symptomatic of a lot of white Americans. I wanted to make the point that this erasure of history is foundational to why racism and white supremacy persists.
Read more: Op-Ed: White supremacist publications took a hit after Charlottesville. Now they’re stronger than ever
The thing that was most difficult to me was discovering the story — which I didn’t know until I started this research — that the sheriff before [Berry] stopped a lynching multiple times. That was just heartbreaking because it showed that it could be done.
You note that white supremacists saw their extra-legal behavior as serving their community. Does that feel connected to the way insurrectionists on Jan. 6 saw themselves as heroes saving the country? Is that the version their grandchildren will hear?
The concept that white male citizenship includes the right for you to personally embody the law is absolutely central. We celebrate autonomy and self-help in these rural communities, saying, “Look at these people, they know how to take care of themselves,” but vigilantism comes out of that too. When there’s an understanding of citizenship as limited to a certain group of people, whatever they do is somehow justified. We saw that with Ahmaud Arbery and with January 6th.
I’m trying to be a storyteller here, but I’m also a professional historian, and the history argument I’m sneaking in is that there’s a porous boundary between law enforcement and vigilante behavior. I don’t think it is strictly a Southern or rural thing. Most Americans don’t think about how different levels of the government — local, state, federal — are at cross-purposes with each other, and that these various levels often turn the other way or even encourage vigilante violence. That’s very much in play today.
Read more: 35 years after her mother’s murder, a poet of Black struggle writes a monument
You made a monumental effort to learn as much as you could about Versie Johnson — not just his death but his life. Why go to those lengths, beyond correcting the record?
Maybe that is the most personal part of the book. [She chokes up.] There’s nothing that I can do about these actions and his death, but I could bring him to life on the page to whatever degree I could, and acknowledge his life.
Do you regret not pursuing this story decades ago when more participants and witnesses would have been alive? Or would your research have been limited by the lack of information online back then?
I do regret not doing it earlier, because I would’ve found more people that were alive in the moment that the killing happened. But you’re absolutely right, the digitization of genealogical records was not there and it’s incredible what you can now find. I must say that while part of the reason then was that I didn’t want to know, this is very difficult, time-consuming research and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the fellowship funding I got. Also, I’m a single parent, and so until my children were in college, I couldn’t be away for that long.
How did your mother and other family members react to your digging up the past?
Her choice was to not reexamine the past. This story is not something she accepts. It’s really hard for all of my family members and they didn’t get to decide. It was certainly something that they would’ve rather me not do. I just want to leave that at that.
Get the latest book news, events and more in your inbox every Saturday.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
News
Milo Ventimiglia Is Married to Jarah Mariano After Private Ceremony
Milo Ventimiglia is officially off the market after secretly marrying Jarah Mariano, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.
The pair exchanged vows earlier this year in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends.
Ventimiglia, 46, and Mariano, 38, were first linked last year but have never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple have been spotted in California in recent months after the This Is Us alum purchased a ranch home in Malibu in summer 2022.
While Ventimiglia has kept his love life as private as possible over the years, he exclusively told Us in March 2017 that playing patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us made him think more about his future.
“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he said at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”
The actor added that playing a dad on the NBC series was a “blast,” telling Us, “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”
Although Ventimiglia’s real-life romances have been under the radar, many Gilmore Girls fans have been deeply invested in his character Jess Mariano’s love life for years. (Yes, Ventimiglia’s new wife has the same last name as his famous TV character!)
On the series, which ran from 2000 to 2007, Jess fell for one of the titular characters Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Many viewers rooted for the bad boy — who was a hidden bookworm and kind soul — to end up with Rory. However, when the series wrapped Rory was single.
During the 2021 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which premiered on Netflix, Rory’s relationship status was once again a hot topic. After she revealed she was pregnant, fans were left asking who the father of the child was, with most signs pointing to Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).
“I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn’t work out,” Ventimiglia teased of the TV couple during a September 2021 appearance on the “I’m All In” podcast. “They went in different directions. And that’s OK too. That’s kind of great.”
With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton
News
Mexico throws troops, aid into Acapulco as hurricane death toll rises
By Josue Decavele
ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) -Mexico’s government on Sunday intensified efforts to get the stricken coastal city of Acapulco back on its feet as the toll of dead and missing from a record-breaking hurricane that ravaged the iconic beach resort continued to rise.
Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco as a Category 5 storm on Wednesday, wrecking homes, hotels and businesses with 165 mph (266 kph) winds which downed power lines and communications, leaving the city of nearly 900,000 inhabitants incommunicado.
Looting broke out as food, water and gasoline become scarce after the destruction caused by Otis, which the government on Sunday said had killed 48 people, with six people missing.
The governor of the southern state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, earlier said 36 people were unaccounted for.
A day earlier, the toll stood at 39 dead and 10 missing.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said most of his cabinet was already in or headed for Acapulco, and that he would return there later on Sunday to lead recovery efforts as thousands of soldiers and police descended on the city.
“We’re going to get Acapulco back on its feet, starting with its people,” he said in a video on social media.
Dozens of pieces of broken boats dotted the bay on Sunday, with smashed yachts and dinghies piled up on the shore.
Captain Alejandro Cortez, 66, abandoned his yacht when he saw the hurricane picking up speed.
“We ran, we jumped down, and we left the ship all alone,” he recounted from a pier where he gazed at the water, remembering waves seven meters high.
“And that’s why I’m sitting here now. God gave me that decision,” he added, pointing upward. Some fellow workers turned up alive, but the search is ongoing for others, he said.
“There are many people that still haven’t been found.”
The cost of damage could climb as high as $15 billion according to estimates, and Lopez Obrador said the ministers of finance and the economy would be in Acapulco on Monday. He also invited the Mexican central bank governor to travel there.
Residents in flooded areas have criticized the lack of government help. Many are struggling to find food and water.
“I was cleaned out, left with nothing,” said Blanca Estela Morales, a wheelchair-bound 52-year-old staying in a government-run shelter after her home was flooded. “This is really hard for me – we sleep on the floor, we don’t have water to wash with.”
POLITICAL FALLOUT
The disaster struck Acapulco barely seven months away from Mexico’s next presidential election, and Lopez Obrador this weekend accused his critics of attacking his response to Otis and inflating its impact for electoral reasons.
His fiery political broadsides triggered criticism that Lopez Obrador was downplaying the gravity of the disaster, even as families desperately searched for missing relatives and more drowned victims were recovered from Acapulco’s bay.
Former President Felipe Calderon, a longstanding adversary of Lopez Obrador, accused his administration of trying to exploit the situation by “rebranding” boxes of private aid contributions to Acapulco as “government” donations.
Reuters could not immediately verify how boxes with such donations had been marked. Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said Calderon was “lying,” and accused some politicians and media outlets of trying to benefit from the tragedy.
Mexico has sent some 17,000 members of the armed forces to keep order and help distribute tonnes of food and supplies in Acapulco, the biggest city in Guerrero.
Clean up efforts are likely to take time, and the government in an update on Sunday said Otis damaged 273,844 homes in Guerrero – more than the 223,924 homes registered in Acapulco in 2020 – along with 600 hotels and condominiums.
One community remains cut off due to an overflowing river, the government also said.
Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said electricity has been restored to 58% of Acapulco, and that officials had visited 10,000 families in the area to assess damage.
Lopez Obrador said he expected electricity to be fully restored in the city by Tuesday.
Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said about 5,000 National Guard members will be assigned to security and that the armed forces were taking control of gas stations after Lopez Obrador asked him how efforts to stop looting were going.
“It was hugely important to take the gas stations,” Sandoval said. “Because there could be an even worse tragedy.”
(Reporting by Josue Decavele, Jose Cortes and Alexandre Meneghini in Acapulco; Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Dave Graham, Marguerita Choy, Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)
