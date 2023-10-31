News
Milo Ventimiglia Is Married to Jarah Mariano After Private Ceremony
Milo Ventimiglia is officially off the market after secretly marrying Jarah Mariano, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.
The pair exchanged vows earlier this year in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends.
Ventimiglia, 46, and Mariano, 38, were first linked last year but have never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple have been spotted in California in recent months after the This Is Us alum purchased a ranch home in Malibu in summer 2022.
While Ventimiglia has kept his love life as private as possible over the years, he exclusively told Us in March 2017 that playing patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us made him think more about his future.
“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he said at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”
The actor added that playing a dad on the NBC series was a “blast,” telling Us, “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”
Although Ventimiglia’s real-life romances have been under the radar, many Gilmore Girls fans have been deeply invested in his character Jess Mariano’s love life for years. (Yes, Ventimiglia’s new wife has the same last name as his famous TV character!)
On the series, which ran from 2000 to 2007, Jess fell for one of the titular characters Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Many viewers rooted for the bad boy — who was a hidden bookworm and kind soul — to end up with Rory. However, when the series wrapped Rory was single.
During the 2021 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which premiered on Netflix, Rory’s relationship status was once again a hot topic. After she revealed she was pregnant, fans were left asking who the father of the child was, with most signs pointing to Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).
“I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn’t work out,” Ventimiglia teased of the TV couple during a September 2021 appearance on the “I’m All In” podcast. “They went in different directions. And that’s OK too. That’s kind of great.”
With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton
Mexico throws troops, aid into Acapulco as hurricane death toll rises
By Josue Decavele
ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) -Mexico’s government on Sunday intensified efforts to get the stricken coastal city of Acapulco back on its feet as the toll of dead and missing from a record-breaking hurricane that ravaged the iconic beach resort continued to rise.
Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco as a Category 5 storm on Wednesday, wrecking homes, hotels and businesses with 165 mph (266 kph) winds which downed power lines and communications, leaving the city of nearly 900,000 inhabitants incommunicado.
Looting broke out as food, water and gasoline become scarce after the destruction caused by Otis, which the government on Sunday said had killed 48 people, with six people missing.
The governor of the southern state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, earlier said 36 people were unaccounted for.
A day earlier, the toll stood at 39 dead and 10 missing.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said most of his cabinet was already in or headed for Acapulco, and that he would return there later on Sunday to lead recovery efforts as thousands of soldiers and police descended on the city.
“We’re going to get Acapulco back on its feet, starting with its people,” he said in a video on social media.
Dozens of pieces of broken boats dotted the bay on Sunday, with smashed yachts and dinghies piled up on the shore.
Captain Alejandro Cortez, 66, abandoned his yacht when he saw the hurricane picking up speed.
“We ran, we jumped down, and we left the ship all alone,” he recounted from a pier where he gazed at the water, remembering waves seven meters high.
“And that’s why I’m sitting here now. God gave me that decision,” he added, pointing upward. Some fellow workers turned up alive, but the search is ongoing for others, he said.
“There are many people that still haven’t been found.”
The cost of damage could climb as high as $15 billion according to estimates, and Lopez Obrador said the ministers of finance and the economy would be in Acapulco on Monday. He also invited the Mexican central bank governor to travel there.
Residents in flooded areas have criticized the lack of government help. Many are struggling to find food and water.
“I was cleaned out, left with nothing,” said Blanca Estela Morales, a wheelchair-bound 52-year-old staying in a government-run shelter after her home was flooded. “This is really hard for me – we sleep on the floor, we don’t have water to wash with.”
POLITICAL FALLOUT
The disaster struck Acapulco barely seven months away from Mexico’s next presidential election, and Lopez Obrador this weekend accused his critics of attacking his response to Otis and inflating its impact for electoral reasons.
His fiery political broadsides triggered criticism that Lopez Obrador was downplaying the gravity of the disaster, even as families desperately searched for missing relatives and more drowned victims were recovered from Acapulco’s bay.
Former President Felipe Calderon, a longstanding adversary of Lopez Obrador, accused his administration of trying to exploit the situation by “rebranding” boxes of private aid contributions to Acapulco as “government” donations.
Reuters could not immediately verify how boxes with such donations had been marked. Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said Calderon was “lying,” and accused some politicians and media outlets of trying to benefit from the tragedy.
Mexico has sent some 17,000 members of the armed forces to keep order and help distribute tonnes of food and supplies in Acapulco, the biggest city in Guerrero.
Clean up efforts are likely to take time, and the government in an update on Sunday said Otis damaged 273,844 homes in Guerrero – more than the 223,924 homes registered in Acapulco in 2020 – along with 600 hotels and condominiums.
One community remains cut off due to an overflowing river, the government also said.
Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said electricity has been restored to 58% of Acapulco, and that officials had visited 10,000 families in the area to assess damage.
Lopez Obrador said he expected electricity to be fully restored in the city by Tuesday.
Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said about 5,000 National Guard members will be assigned to security and that the armed forces were taking control of gas stations after Lopez Obrador asked him how efforts to stop looting were going.
“It was hugely important to take the gas stations,” Sandoval said. “Because there could be an even worse tragedy.”
(Reporting by Josue Decavele, Jose Cortes and Alexandre Meneghini in Acapulco; Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Dave Graham, Marguerita Choy, Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan University alumnus and Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby is excited to play the Detroit Lions in the Motor City tonight on Monday Night Football.
DETROIT, Mich.–The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) look to get their season squarely back on the rails tonight as they will play the Detroit Lions (5-2) in the Motor City.
One player, even more excited for this tilt, is the Silver and Black’s superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby, who played for Coach Chris Creighton and the Eastern Michigan University Eagles.
You can watch the entire locker room interview above.
Crosby grew up a Detroit Lions fan and secretly had hoped that the Honoloulou Blue and Silver and would take him in the NFL Draft. As we know, it was the Silver and Black and he is thrilled to be a Raider, but for Crosby it is a homecomming.
Crosby, in unison with the University, is going to have a huge announcement tonight that is undoubtedly going to have a significant impact on the University.
Crosby discussed his relentless approach to the game, “Yeah, no matter win or loss, you’ve never got it. That’s something I got from Gus Bradley, and it’s the absolute truth. The second you think you got it in this league, that’s when you’re going backwards. So, yeah, it’s huge to get a win. We’re super fired up about it, but we got to enjoy this and then tomorrow we’re right back to it. I know myself; I will start watching tonight and get right back to it. Recovery already started and I got in the tubs already. It’s every single day and that’s what is required. I just try to get my guys with me and keep improving. Super exciting to get the win, especially at home again. I know the fans love it, so we just got to keep going.”
The Silver and Black will stay on the road to take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Oct. 30, at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.
Bodies of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel Sharabi were found ‘cuddled together’
The parents of a British-Israeli woman killed in her home by Hamas alongside her two children say they were found “all cuddled together”.
Bristol-born Lianne Sharabi, 48, and her two teenage daughters were killed when Hamas stormed their home in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel, on 7 October.
Gill and Pete Brisley said Lianne was a “devoted mother” who “tried to protect her daughters to the end”.
“Lianne was doing what a mother would do – holding her babies in her arms.”
Mr and Mrs Brisley spoke to the BBC about their daughter and grandchildren Noiya and Yahel just days after their funeral.
“Our three beautiful girls are no longer with us,” Mrs Brisley said.
Describing Lianne as a “wonderful” person, Mrs Brisley said that Israel was normally a “very friendly” and “a lovely place to bring up a family”.
“Where they were living, under normal circumstances, was the safest place to bring up kids: great nurseries, schools, they knew everybody and they did sport, bike rides, visits to other parts of Israel,” she said.
That was until Hamas moved in on their home on 7 October, a house they had moved to three years before.
Mr Brisley said he first saw the news on the TV.
“I switched on the TV, saw their was trouble, sent messages to Lianne to ask her if she was OK, and there was no response,” he said.
“I think by then she had already gone.
“Their house was one of the nearest to the fence where the Hamas soldiers came in. Everybody on the street was killed or badly injured.”
Mrs Brisley said they later found out the bodies of their daughter and grandchildren had been found by a soldier “all cuddled together with Lianne doing what a mother would do – holding her babies in her arms, trying to protect them at the end”.
“A small comfort but a comfort nevertheless,” she added.
“I have horrible images in my mind, waking or sleeping. All I can hope was that it was a quick death.”
Mrs Brisley said Lianne, who went to Mangotsfield primary school, was a “happy child” growing up and had “always wanted to travel the world”.
She said Lianne eventually moved to Israel from Staple Hill in Bristol aged 19 to work on a kibbutz – a community where people voluntarily live and work together.
“She went to Israel on a working holiday there, three months later, she rang to say she met a man,” Mrs Brisley said.
She said Lianne then built her life there, learning and becoming fluent in Hebrew and having two daughters, 13-year-old Yahel and Noiya, 16.
“They were beautiful and lovely grandchildren,” Mrs Brisley said.
“They ran up to us, put their arms around us every time we got to the gates of the airport.”
‘Whole family together’
Mrs Brisley said Yahel had “so much energy”. She had started scuba diving lessons and “never sat still”.
“She had a keen interest in the natural world, stars and space, and loved animals,” she said.
“Noiya was more quiet, but very affectionate, very caring and compassionate, she spent a lot of time looking after disabled children and adults. She wanted to make a career in social work.”
Mrs Brisley said while she could not hold a tune, Noiya loved to dance and sing.
“To make us laugh she would sing at the top of her voice, and chase us round the kitchen. What a dreadful voice but a great dancer,” she added.
Mrs Brisley said she last saw her daughter and grandchildren in July, after they attended Yahel’s Bat Mitzvah, where they spent their two-week holiday “playing in the pool” and “playing silly games”.
“The whole family was together,” she said.
Unable to travel for the funeral, the family said they said their goodbyes by watching videos of the service on WhatsApp.
“There were hundreds of people there. They were a very popular family, the girls were loved by everyone.
“We feel numb… it is what it is, we cant change it,” Mrs Brisley said. “We must get through it.”
