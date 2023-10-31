News
My kids have nightmares after their school’s Halloween party
October 30, 2023
People walk down on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC in Halloween costumes on Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tung
Many Vietnamese parents are not excited about Halloween, especially when the horror part is celebrated in front of very young children at schools.
“Every Halloween season, I would hesitate to take my little children out. They are scared easily and can scream out of fear upon seeing images like ghosts or blood-stained bodies. They attended a Halloween party at their school the other year and had nightmares after that. Some images at the party could scare adults, let alone children. I don’t get the benefits from these parties, and why so many schools have rushed to organize them.”
Khang Nguyen
“My daughter is not 3 years old yet and she is terrified by any object that is distorted and a bit creepy. But her teachers made her attend a costume party with ghosts, skulls and bones. I cannot understand the educational purpose here.”
Nguyen Van Luon
“Halloween is a western festival, but so many Vietnamese have made it something they must celebrate. Many kindergartens in Vietnam organize Halloween parties, forcing parents to spend money on costumes for the children. I really don’t want to spend money on that, but I also don’t want my children to feel left out at the parties. Personally, I think we should abolish these useless parties at schools because they don’t have any positive values in terms of education.”
Minh Tran
“In the U.S. Halloween is the children’s favorite festival, coming with leaves changing colors, ripening corn fields and pumpkin festivals. Homes are decorated and candies prepared for the children. As such, it is a nice memory for every child growing up there. But here it has only been adopted half way, and is just a horror show for many young people.”
Apoxita
Autopsy For Slain LA Model Maleesa Mooney Reveals Shocking New Details About Her Death
Gruesome new details have been revealed pertaining to the death of Los Angeles model Maleesa Mooney. The 31-year-old was discovered dead inside of the refrigerator in her apartment last month.
On September 12, Mooney was found by Los Angeles Police Department investigators after members of her family said they had not heard from her. Mooney’s cause of death death has yet to be released.
The report stated that Mooney suffered blunt force trauma which showed up as abrasions, cuts and contusions around her head and neck as well as her entire body.
The autopsy report also said there was blood on the floor outside of the refrigerator. The blunt force trauma injuries that Mooney sustained aren’t “considered acutely life threatening on their own,” the report stated.
“However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in violent physical altercation prior to her death.”
Mooney’s body was discovered just two days after another Los Angeles-based model, Nichole Coats, 32, was found dead inside of her downtown apartment. Investigators quickly concluded that the deaths were not related.
Coats’ death was a result of “cocaine and ethanol toxicity,” according to an autopsy report. A suspect has yet to be identified in the case.
Nobody Can Find The Cat Hidden Among Cupcakes In 8 Seconds, Can You?
Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Only the most intelligent people with sharp vision and a knack for solving difficult optical illusions. Optical illusions are designed to challenge your perception and test your ability to identify hidden objects or animals. Optical illusions challenge the brain to interpret visual information in new and different ways.
Also read: Personality Test: Your Forehead Lines Reveal Your Hidden Personality Traits
Solving optical illusions can help to improve visual processing skills, such as attention to detail, pattern recognition, and depth perception. Optical illusions can help to improve problem-solving skills by teaching the brain to think critically and to challenge assumptions.
Nobody Can Find The Cat Hidden Among Cupcakes In 8 Seconds, Can You?
This optical illusion is designed to challenge your sharp vision and intelligence. Only the most observant people can spot the cat in under 8 seconds. This optical illusion challenge is so difficult, even the sharpest minds are struggling to solve it. Can you prove that you’re smarter than the rest?
The cat is perfectly camouflaged among the cupcakes, so you’ll need to use all of your skills to find it. Look for subtle differences in colour, shape, and texture. And don’t be afraid to zoom in and take a closer look.
Also try: Only Highly Intelligent Can Spot The Hazard Cone Within 8 Seconds!
Tick tock… the clock is ticking!
1 second…
4 seconds…
8 seconds…
Time’s up!
Did you find the cat? If so, congratulations! You’re one of the few people who can solve this difficult optical illusion. You are one of the most intelligent people with the sharpest vision. You are a true genius! You have incredible attention to detail and the ability to think outside the box.
Also try: Only Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Butterfly Hidden Among Puppies Within 8 Seconds!
Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers
If you could not find the hidden cat in the image, do not worry. Check the optical illusion answer below.
If you enjoyed playing this optical illusion challenge, SHARE this viral optical illusion with your friends and family challenging them to find the cat hidden among cupcakes within 8 seconds.
Also read: Personality Test: Your Ears Reveal Your Hidden Personality Traits
Also Read: Personality Test: Your Feet Arch Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits
Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits
A mob that stormed a Russian airport hunting for Jews got its marching orders from Telegram. Then the channel lost control.
-
A mob in Russia ransacked an airport Sunday, looking for people on a plane from Israel.
-
Their actions seemed directed by a local antisemitic Telegram channel urging people to target Jews.
-
As the mob turned aggressive, the channel started begging it to calm down, without much effect.
A mob of protesters that ransacked a Russian airport in search of Jews on Sunday was incited by an antisemitic Telegram channel.
Morning Dagestan, a channel with some 65,000 subscribers, alerted its followers to a scheduled arrival from Tel Aviv, Israel over the weekend.
The plane was due at Makhachkala International Airport, the main airport Russia’s Dagestan region, where there is a large Muslim majority.
It told them to arrive in numbers, and to yell at and interrogate passengers they thought were Jewish, then to follow them home.
Insider reviewed and translated a number of its posts, and compared them with events at the airport. The respected Institute for the Study of War also identified the channel as driving the mob.
Large crowds showed up, videos from the airport show — the ISW estimated the crowd as numbering in the hundreds; a Russian media outlet citing local officials said there were about 1,200.
The tone of the messages was religious, interspersing its instructions with common Islamic phrases like allahu akhbar, inshallah and bismillah. The channel interspersed posts about the plane with anti-Israel posts and updates from Israel’s war on Hamas.
The crowd at the airport went further than the channel asked, breaking through security cordons and storming through the airport.
At that point the channel made increasingly desperate appeals for a level of restraint — asking them to only harass any Jewish people it found and not to attack them.
The group appears not to have found many victims before being confronted by security services. The whole airport was later shut down.
In one post the day before the plan landed, the channel called on “as many people as possible” to gather at the airport to “greet” what it called “unwelcome guests.”
“We must gather as many people as possible at the airport and let this plane full of that scum turn around and leave anywhere else!!!” the post added.
The post included flight information for a Red Wings Airlines plane due to land around 7 p.m. local time.
The channel later posted flight-tracking data following the progress of the flight.
The Telegram channel went on to post detailed instructions, asking people to insist that arriving passengers denounce Israel, then to follow them home and record their addresses. It said that anybody who did not denounce Israel should not be allowed to leave the airport.
However, the people at the airport did not stick to that brief. They were instead recorded running through the airport and at one surrounding a man who insisted he was not in fact Jewish, and taking his passport.
That encounter was the only evidence Insider saw of the crowd confronting a passenger.
As events escalated, the channel posted a message insisting on “No vandalism! No swearing! No assault!”
Another said: “Attention! Brothers! What you have done so far is enough! Just go back to the exit and check the cars there! There is no need to engage in vandalism!!! Tell everyone there!”
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that it identified 150 people who took part in the rioting, and detained 60.
At least 20 people were injured during the mob at the airport, including nine police officers, according to the state news outlet RIA Novosti, which cited Dagestan’s Ministry of Health.
The identity of the Telegram channel administrator is unclear. According to the Financial Times, the channel is affiliated with Ilya Ponomarev, a Kyiv-based Russian-Ukrainian exiled opponent of Putin and former member of the State Duma.
Following the mob, Dageston Governor Sergey Melikov told reporters the Telegram channel was run from Ukraine by unnamed “traitors,” according to the state-run outlet TASS.
Other posts on Morning Dagestan seemed hostile to the Kremlin, at one point writing “death to Russia!”
The Makhachkala airport returned to full operation on Monday at 2 p.m. local time, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport.
The events drove alarm around the world, and prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call on Russia to protect its citizens and “take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis”.
Read the original article on Business Insider
