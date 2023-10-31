News
Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client, faces witness intimidation charges
A 24-year-old social worker in Ohio who is charged with having sex with a 13-year-old boy she was assigned to counsel, now faces additional charges for allegedly trying to intimidate the boy’s family.
Columbus, Ohio ABC station WSYX reported that Payton Shires appeared before a judge last week and became emotional as the charges were read to her.
Court records show a warrant was issued for Shires’ arrest on Oct. 26. And she was arraigned in court on Oct. 28 on charges of intimidating a witness by force or threat.
OHIO SOCIAL WORKER, 24, CHARGED WITH HAVING SEX WITH 13-YEAR-OLD CLIENT: REPORTS
During the hearing, prosecutors said Shires showed up at the 13-year-old boy’s home, with a gun.
While there, she threatened to kill herself, the station reported, and blamed the family for “ruining her life.”
On Oct. 6, Payton was arrested without incident and admitted to a sexual relationship during a three-way call between Shires, the boy’s mother and police, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
DRUNK WOMAN WHO GROPED 13-YEAR-OLD VICTIM GIVEN SHOCKINGLY LIGHT PUNISHMENT BY COURT
Shires was previously employed by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), which provides counseling, social work and advocacy for families involved in the foster care system, the report said. It is unclear when she stopped working for the organization.
The boy’s mom called police on Sept. 27 after finding suspicious text messages on the 13-year-old’s cellphone from Shires.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF RAPING STUDENT IMPLIES SHE’S PREGNANT WITH HIS CHILD: REPORT
When police searched the phone, they found a video of the teen and Shires engaged in sexual conduct, according to court records. The teen reportedly told detectives he had sex with Shires multiple times in September at different locations in Columbus.
She was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and held on $500,000 bond.
Because of the new charges, Shires’s bond has been revoked, and she is expected to remain behind bars until her next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 6.
10/30 Game Preview: Celtics at Wizards
Provided by Field Level Media
The Washington Wizards will be looking for another strong performance on the defensive end of the court when they face the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Washington dropped a 143-120 decision to Indiana in its opener Wednesday, but the Wizards were much better defensively during Saturday’s 113-106 victory over Memphis. The Grizzlies turned the ball over 18 times in the loss.
“(Defense) was much better,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Just overall disposition was better. You could tell guys were locked in. It wasn’t perfect, but I thought we were in the right spots most of the night, and when you do that, you give yourself a chance.”
Washington center Daniel Gafford, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes against Memphis, received the defensive player-of-the-game belt Unseld hands out after each win. The Wizards also received a strong defensive effort from Deni Avdija, who forced an eight-second violation when he pressured Desmond Bane in the second quarter.
“It’s those little things that get everybody hyped,” Avdija said. “I feel like those little things are really important. So whenever I can make the simple play, simple steal, or just think the game, I think it’s a really good push for our team.”
Washington’s Jordan Poole had a game-high 27 points against the Grizzlies. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 despite missing nine of his 10 shots from 3-point range. Kuzma, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, also had 13 rebounds.
Boston will be seeking its third straight victory to open the season. The Celtics earned a 108-104 win at New York on Wednesday, and beat Miami 119-111 on Friday night at Boston.
“We’ve made a lot of tactical mistakes (in the first two games), but we’re playing really hard and we’re playing with toughness and that’s the most important thing,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. “When your best players care about defense you have a chance to be a good team.”
Derrick White led the Celtics by scoring 28 points against Miami. White made five of his seven 3-point attempts.
“They’re a tough team to guard,” White said. “They make you work for 48 minutes, so I knew we had to get it done (on defense). Got some good looks and knocked it down at the other end.”
Each of Boston’s five starters scored at least 17 points against Miami. Jaylen Brown had 27, Jayson Tatum finished with 22 and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis each tossed in 17.
“We have a lot of guys, a lot of weapons and it’s going to be a fun year,” White said.
Porzingis, a 7-foot-3 center who the Celtics acquired from the Wizards as part of a three-team trade in the offseason, is averaging 23.5 points in his two games with Boston. He scored 30 points in Boston’s victory over New York.
“He just makes us that much more dynamic obviously with his size, ability to shoot, make plays off the dribble,” Tatum said. “When they double me late (he can) make the right play, find an open man. Obviously he can shoot from wherever. I mean, he’s really good. He’s really, really good. We’re lucky to have him.”
Colin Jost Drops A Harsh New Job Title For Trump In Blistering ‘Weekend Update’ Diss
“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost made a brutal swipe at Donald Trump’s legal woes as he gifted the former president with a wicked new career option.
“Former president and current courtroom sketch model Donald Trump,” said Jost as he spoke next to a sketch and noted that Trump testified on the witness stand for the first time in over a decade.
“And it’s fun that nobody is 100% sure which trial this sketch is from.”
Jost revealed that the sketch was from Trump’s New York civil business fraud trial. He tossed to a video of two rodents fighting that he jokingly said depicted testimony from Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen, testimony that occurred while the former president was in the courtroom.
Michael Che went on to focus on a portion of the Cohen’s testimony where he claimed Trump’s three oldest children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. — were involved in putting together the former president’s financial statements.
“Ivanka wrote the summaries, Don Jr. put together the numbers and Eric licked the envelopes,” Che quipped.
Che added that Trump, according to Cohen, would look at the total value of his assets and find that he’s not worth $4.5 billion but really “more like” $6 billion.
“Four-and-a-half is basically six is also what he tells Melaina,” Che joked.
You can check out more of the latest edition of “Weekend Update” below.
Raiders’ Nate Hobbs: Set to return Monday
Hobbs (ankle) is active for Monday’s contest against the Lions.
Hobbs missed the last four games with an ankle injury but he appears to be good to go for Monday’s game after putting in three limited sessions in practice leading up to Week 8. He’ll resume his role at starting cornerback opposite veteran Marcus Peters.
