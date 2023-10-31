News
Outraised and embattled, Lauren Boebert heads back to Colorado with a revamped campaign strategy
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retreating from the turmoil in Washington, D.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert arrived in bucolic southwest Colorado to turmoil of a different sort — the lingering impact of an embarrassing moment when she was caught on tape vaping and groping with a date during a musical production of “Beetlejuice.”
The scandal threw a wrench into an already tough reelection bid. After Boebert won her last race by just 546 votes, she began revamping her campaign strategy. It now includes apologies to voters at campaign events for an episode that has rattled even loyal Republicans.
“Most of us were like ‘holy cow,’” said Beverly Cuyler, a long-time Boebert supporter. “And one of the big reasons for that is a gap between how she presented herself as a Christian and what ended up happening.”
Expected to face a rematch with Democrat Adam Frisch, in a race that could determine which party controls Congress, Boebert tackled the embarrassment head-on at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Archuleta County.
“I owe each and every one of you here a deep, heartfelt apology,” she said as murmurs of agreement faded to attentive silence.
It’s an unusual tone for Boebert. The congresswoman’s unapologetic, Trumpian style had propelled her to MAGA stardom nationwide; now, she’s fighting for political survival at home.
Boebert, who defended former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and stood in the vanguard of his Make America Great Again movement, appears clear-eyed about the challenge ahead.
She’s offered olive branches to local newspapers she once spurned as biased. So-called ballot harvesting, which she’s decried as an underhanded Democratic tactic, will be part of her campaign strategy. Her supporters can attend boot camps to become versed in her talking points, which have partly shifted from national priorities to more local matters, a strategy endorsed by the state GOP.
“Her misstep in 2022 was not being as focused on (the district), so she’s making adjustments to not make that mistake again,” said Dave Williams, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.
Frisch has raised at least $7.7 million — the third largest House campaign chest nationwide — to Boebert’s $2.4 million. He’s asking voters to help him “stop the circus,” reviving a slogan from the 2022 election.
“Democrats certainly smell blood in the water,” Boebert said in an interview, sitting in a long hall in southwest Colorado before the Lincoln Day Dinner.
Boebert said she’s always focused on district issues in past campaigns, but added that this time around they are pushing more aggressive messaging on the ground — emphasizing legislation she’s helped push through Congress that directly impacts southwest Colorado.
“Certainly when you had the closest congressional race in the entire country, you know, it’s a big deal,” her new campaign manager, Drew Sexton, said in an interview. “There was a need to kind of beef up on staff after, you know, the last cycle and, you know, kind of wanted to have a different approach.”
It’s a balancing act. Boebert has cultivated a national profile as larger-than-Colorado, a far-right agitator who ascends to the stage of conservative conferences to geysers of sparks. In speeches across the country, she’s blurred the line between political rally and religious revival.
But she also has a job as a policymaker, where she’s focused on nuts-and-bolts issues that matter to her constituents: forest management, water rights, jobs, and public lands. For many supporters, the two roles overlap.
Her district’s vast expanse includes ruddy red mesas standing sentry over ranches owned for generations, coal mining hamlets in the Rocky Mountains, and a streak of frontier libertarianism among its residents — where God and big government are both feared.
Voters take deep pride in their way of life, and many feel it’s being forgotten and demeaned. Boebert’s full-throated defense of agrarian, conservative, Christian values helps explain how she got to Congress in the first place.
“Our voices get drowned out by bigger cities,” said Cody Perkins, 31, who arrived at the Lincoln Day Dinner bedecked in an American flag suit. “I just like that she’s not afraid to speak up. … We need a voice.”
Those values are the same reason Perkins cringed when the videotape surfaced of Boebert at the theater in Denver.
Boebert’s apology, Perkins said, was “definitely needed.”
“I hope we can all move past this,” he said.
For other Republicans, Boebert’s provocations are disheartening.
“It should be a lot easier to get a Republican candidate into the district. We shouldn’t be pulling teeth to get votes,” said Dusty Mars, 44, who voted for Boebert in the past but isn’t sure what he’ll do in the primary.
Mars will vote for the Republican candidate in the general election, he said, but hopes for one “that will represent our values in a way that doesn’t offend other people.”
Dennis Anderson, who publishes several newspapers in the district, said Boebert appears to be returning to her 2019 roots as a scrappy, electrifying candidate fighting for the people. While campaigning in the district this election, Boebert seems “more empathetic” than her disruptive national profile.
“Lately, it feels like she’s been knocked back down to earth a little bit,” he said.
At events and debates in the last election, Boebert railed against then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became a foil for bloated government, a broken system and Democratic demagoguery.
“She was very focused on being a foot soldier for Donald Trump, being kind of a thorn in the side for the Biden administration,” said Seth Masket, director of the Center on American Politics in Colorado.
Boebert’s updated campaign strategy — not all that far removed from Pelosi’s election adage of “owning the ground” — seemed a smart way to pivot, said Masket, who expects Boebert to do better in the 2024 election anyway. He thinks Trump’s presidential campaign will draw more Republicans to the polls.
Pelosi’s dethronement, which Boebert said freed her up to push for laws that help her constituents, also raises fresh questions about Boebert’s effectiveness as a lawmaker.
In trainings where supporters learn her messaging, the aperture has shrunk to local policy and legislative changes Boebert fought during the first speakership battle — leaving efforts to impeach President Joe Biden out of the frame.
Boebert’s demands during McCarthy’s weeks trying to get elected speaker included 72 hours to read a bill before a vote — an issue that attendees at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Colorado enthusiastically applauded.
Still, after her narrow victory last time, Boebert will have to win back some unaffiliated voters and moderate conservatives who defected to Frisch last time.
Boebert says she is intent on sending a message “that I can work with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle… and not compromise my principles.”
While everyone is familiar with the congresswoman’s stance on hot-button national issues, Boebert and her campaign are emphasizing her work on lesser-known policies — including her bipartisan efforts to retain jobs as a chemical depot shutters in her district.
After Colorado’s largely city dwellers voted to reintroduce wolves to Colorado, Boebert has also proposed legislation to give ranchers greater recourse to defend their flocks.
That legislation received raucous applause at the Archuleta County event from the voters seated around folding tables. But when Boebert turned her attention to the scandal, a hush came over the room.
“I let you down. I fell short of my standards, and I’m taking full accountability of what you’ve seen and what you’ve heard,” said Boebert, “And I will never put myself in a position to dishonor you.”
Some voters said she still has work to do. Many, including Cuyler, said they appreciated her words.
“She screwed up. She needs to up her game,” she said. “But, you know, we still love her.”
Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
My kids have nightmares after their school’s Halloween party
October 30, 2023
People walk down on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC in Halloween costumes on Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tung
Many Vietnamese parents are not excited about Halloween, especially when the horror part is celebrated in front of very young children at schools.
“Every Halloween season, I would hesitate to take my little children out. They are scared easily and can scream out of fear upon seeing images like ghosts or blood-stained bodies. They attended a Halloween party at their school the other year and had nightmares after that. Some images at the party could scare adults, let alone children. I don’t get the benefits from these parties, and why so many schools have rushed to organize them.”
Khang Nguyen
“My daughter is not 3 years old yet and she is terrified by any object that is distorted and a bit creepy. But her teachers made her attend a costume party with ghosts, skulls and bones. I cannot understand the educational purpose here.”
Nguyen Van Luon
“Halloween is a western festival, but so many Vietnamese have made it something they must celebrate. Many kindergartens in Vietnam organize Halloween parties, forcing parents to spend money on costumes for the children. I really don’t want to spend money on that, but I also don’t want my children to feel left out at the parties. Personally, I think we should abolish these useless parties at schools because they don’t have any positive values in terms of education.”
Minh Tran
“In the U.S. Halloween is the children’s favorite festival, coming with leaves changing colors, ripening corn fields and pumpkin festivals. Homes are decorated and candies prepared for the children. As such, it is a nice memory for every child growing up there. But here it has only been adopted half way, and is just a horror show for many young people.”
Apoxita
Autopsy For Slain LA Model Maleesa Mooney Reveals Shocking New Details About Her Death
Gruesome new details have been revealed pertaining to the death of Los Angeles model Maleesa Mooney. The 31-year-old was discovered dead inside of the refrigerator in her apartment last month.
On September 12, Mooney was found by Los Angeles Police Department investigators after members of her family said they had not heard from her. Mooney’s cause of death death has yet to be released.
The report stated that Mooney suffered blunt force trauma which showed up as abrasions, cuts and contusions around her head and neck as well as her entire body.
The autopsy report also said there was blood on the floor outside of the refrigerator. The blunt force trauma injuries that Mooney sustained aren’t “considered acutely life threatening on their own,” the report stated.
“However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in violent physical altercation prior to her death.”
Mooney’s body was discovered just two days after another Los Angeles-based model, Nichole Coats, 32, was found dead inside of her downtown apartment. Investigators quickly concluded that the deaths were not related.
Coats’ death was a result of “cocaine and ethanol toxicity,” according to an autopsy report. A suspect has yet to be identified in the case.
Nobody Can Find The Cat Hidden Among Cupcakes In 8 Seconds, Can You?
Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Only the most intelligent people with sharp vision and a knack for solving difficult optical illusions. Optical illusions are designed to challenge your perception and test your ability to identify hidden objects or animals. Optical illusions challenge the brain to interpret visual information in new and different ways.
Also read: Personality Test: Your Forehead Lines Reveal Your Hidden Personality Traits
Solving optical illusions can help to improve visual processing skills, such as attention to detail, pattern recognition, and depth perception. Optical illusions can help to improve problem-solving skills by teaching the brain to think critically and to challenge assumptions.
Nobody Can Find The Cat Hidden Among Cupcakes In 8 Seconds, Can You?
This optical illusion is designed to challenge your sharp vision and intelligence. Only the most observant people can spot the cat in under 8 seconds. This optical illusion challenge is so difficult, even the sharpest minds are struggling to solve it. Can you prove that you’re smarter than the rest?
The cat is perfectly camouflaged among the cupcakes, so you’ll need to use all of your skills to find it. Look for subtle differences in colour, shape, and texture. And don’t be afraid to zoom in and take a closer look.
Also try: Only Highly Intelligent Can Spot The Hazard Cone Within 8 Seconds!
Tick tock… the clock is ticking!
1 second…
4 seconds…
8 seconds…
Time’s up!
Did you find the cat? If so, congratulations! You’re one of the few people who can solve this difficult optical illusion. You are one of the most intelligent people with the sharpest vision. You are a true genius! You have incredible attention to detail and the ability to think outside the box.
Also try: Only Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Butterfly Hidden Among Puppies Within 8 Seconds!
Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers
If you could not find the hidden cat in the image, do not worry. Check the optical illusion answer below.
If you enjoyed playing this optical illusion challenge, SHARE this viral optical illusion with your friends and family challenging them to find the cat hidden among cupcakes within 8 seconds.
Also read: Personality Test: Your Ears Reveal Your Hidden Personality Traits
Also Read: Personality Test: Your Feet Arch Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits
Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits
