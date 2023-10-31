Connect with us

Raiders’ Nate Hobbs: Set to return Monday

Share this post:


Hobbs (ankle) is active for Monday’s contest against the Lions.

Hobbs missed the last four games with an ankle injury but he appears to be good to go for Monday’s game after putting in three limited sessions in practice leading up to Week 8. He’ll resume his role at starting cornerback opposite veteran Marcus Peters.

In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature

In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After being in office for over a decade, Mississippi state Sen. got challenged in the Republican primary. He won with 70% of the vote.

That was in 2003 — and it remains the last time Kirby faced an opponent. The longtime Jackson-area senator is on the ballot again this year without either a Democratic or Republican challenger.

While the length of Kirby’s uncontested streak is unusual, his situation is not. More than four-fifths of Mississippi’s legislative candidates will have no major-party opposition in the Nov. 7 general election. And more than half of this year’s winners will have faced no other Republicans or Democrats in either the primary or the general election.

“I think people are happy with the state and the way things are going,” Kirby, Mississippi’s Senate president pro tem, said in explaining the lack of challengers.

Though Mississippi represents an extreme example, it highlights a national decline in competition for state legislative seats. New research suggests the reasons are more complex than mere voter satisfaction with incumbents. It also raises questions about the ability of American voters to hold their elected representatives accountable.

In some states, “there’s so many uncontested seats that one party wins the chamber before an election takes place,” said Steven Rogers, a political scientist at Saint Louis University who focuses on state legislatures.

A democracy “relies on this notion that the people will have some sort of choice,” Rogers added. But “without someone running for office, there isn’t really a choice.”

In Mississippi, the percentage of legislative seats with no major-party opposition in the general election has risen steadily from 63% in 2011 to 85% this year. The percentage with no Republican or Democratic challengers in either the primary or the general election has grown from 45% to 57% over that same time, according to data compiled for The Associated Press by Ballotpedia, a nonprofit organization that tracks elections.

Rogers’ research found that legislative competition around the U.S. has been dwindling for decades. Though contested elections were common in the 1960s and 1970s, about 35% of incumbent state lawmakers did not face either a primary or general election challenger from 1991 to 2020, according to Rogers’ new book, “Accountability in State Legislatures.”

One reason is political gerrymandering — a process by which those in power draw voting districts to give their party’s candidates an advantage.

Lawmakers are less likely to face challenges when one political party holds an overwhelming majority in the legislature and when district boundaries are drawn to include voters predominately favoring one party, Rogers found. Competition also is lower when lawmakers’ salaries are lower. And fewer challengers are likely to step forward when they are of the same party as an unpopular president.

All those factors are in play this year in Mississippi. Republicans currently hold lopsided legislative majorities. The vast majority of districts are packed with voters favoring one party. The legislative salary is $23,500, plus a daily expense allowance when lawmakers are at work. And President Joe Biden is underwater in public opinion polls, adding to the challenge for fellow Democrats in Mississippi.

“Candidates don’t want to run races they think they’re going to lose,” said Abhi Rahman, communications director for the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

The DLCC is spending a few thousand dollars this year on several legislative races in the largely uncompetitive Republican-leaning states of Mississippi and Louisiana. It said it has spent $50,000 in Democratic-controlled New Jersey, one of just four states with legislative elections this year. But it has spent $2.2 million so far on legislative races in Virginia.

Other Democratic- and Republican-aligned groups also are pouring millions of dollars into Virginia’s legislative races.

The stakes are high in Virginia because Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate while Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Delegates and control the governor’s office. Both parties see a pathway to a legislative majority. The races also are being watched as a test of the two major parties’ messaging ahead of the national 2024 elections.

In contrast to Mississippi, the percentage of Republican or Democratic candidates in Virginia facing no major-party opposition in either the primary or general election has declined from 61% in 2011 to 28% this year, according to Ballotpedia data. The districts in place for this year’s election were crafted by court-appointed experts after a bipartisan commission responsible for redrawing boundaries based on 2020 census data failed to reach a consensus.

“In Virginia, there’s a sense that no matter what the district is, you at least have a puncher’s chance,” Rahman said. “Whereas in states like Mississippi and Louisiana, a lot of people feel like they’re just running to get creamed.”

Though Democrats are a minority in Mississippi, many of the districts they do win are packed with a large proportion of their voters.

Three Democratic lawmakers will be succeeded by their sons running in uncontested races this year. Sen. Barbara Blackmon and Rep. Ed Blackmon, who are married to each other, both initially qualified for reelection with one of their sons in the Senate race and one in the House race. After nobody else signed up to run, the incumbents dropped out and cleared the way for Bradford Blackmon to be elected to the Senate and Lawrence Blackmon to the House. Sen. Robert Jackson’s son, Reginald Jackson, is unopposed for his father’s seat.

Though he lacks such family ties, first-time Republican candidate Andy Berry also is getting an uncontested path to the state Senate after a two-term Republican incumbent chose not to seek reelection in a reconfigured district south of Jackson. Berry, who has worked the past nine years for the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and the affiliated Mississippi Beef Council, has connections to three of the four counties in the district. He grew up in one, lives in another and has a cattle farm in a third.

Though Berry said he’s “very blessed” to be guaranteed a victory, he is still asking people for their vote by reminding them that casting a ballot is their chance to have a voice in government. But it’s hard to spur interest without an opponent.

“Turnout is a struggle in all these elections,” Berry said.

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.

17 Signs From This Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny Not To Look At

17 Signs From This Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny Not To Look At

Hear ye, hear ye, it’s time to gather ’round and laugh at the funniest signs from this past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. There’s at least one on this list guaranteed to make you chortle:

1.“Kids menu, plz.”

menu items listed as,

2.“We could actually use this guy.”

flyer for an apology writer offering their services promising their apologies are hot hot hotflyer for an apology writer offering their services promising their apologies are hot hot hot

3.“At the Pentagon?”

no drugs or nuclear weapons allowed inside the restroomno drugs or nuclear weapons allowed inside the restroom

4.“Sooo many questions…”

warning this property is protected by highly trained chickenswarning this property is protected by highly trained chickens

5.“Was driving across upstate New York and thought I had to turn back to snap a photo of this.”

road sign that says be prepared but the rest of the sign is cut offroad sign that says be prepared but the rest of the sign is cut off

6.“Hey, calm down!”

marquee reading, never in the history of calm down has anyone calmed down by being told to calm downmarquee reading, never in the history of calm down has anyone calmed down by being told to calm down

7.“So Australia has helicopter sharks now.”

warning sign at the beach with a list of things and sharks is listed next to a photo of a shark with helicopter wingswarning sign at the beach with a list of things and sharks is listed next to a photo of a shark with helicopter wings

8.“Motivational?”

door mat says dont. stop. be leavingdoor mat says dont. stop. be leaving

9.“Cake up here.”

note on the fridge points to a cake on top reading cake up here so the cat doesn't sit on it but the cat is sitting on the cakenote on the fridge points to a cake on top reading cake up here so the cat doesn't sit on it but the cat is sitting on the cake

10.“Energy drink?”

sign reading unattended children will be given an energy drink and taught to swearsign reading unattended children will be given an energy drink and taught to swear

11.“The end is nigh!”

every disaster movie starts with the government ignoring a scientistevery disaster movie starts with the government ignoring a scientist

12.“Farm fresh.”

egg with a stamp reading, farm fresh butt nuggetegg with a stamp reading, farm fresh butt nugget

13.“What do you mean by that?”

sign above pickles on the shelf reading, if you would like your pickle drained ask an employee thank yousign above pickles on the shelf reading, if you would like your pickle drained ask an employee thank you

14.“Ever have this?”

hate when i go out in public and the public is therehate when i go out in public and the public is there

15.“Humorous anti-speeding sign.”

who hates speeding tickets? raise your right footwho hates speeding tickets? raise your right foot

16.“The blinker.”

back of a truck has insructions for driving, an arrow points left for the passing lane and an arrow pointing right for the cruising lane, also with arrows to the blinkersback of a truck has insructions for driving, an arrow points left for the passing lane and an arrow pointing right for the cruising lane, also with arrows to the blinkers

17.“Darned disobedient tree.”

a do not eat sign looks like it's being eaten by a treea do not eat sign looks like it's being eaten by a tree

Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Up As Sister Kim For Halloween Amid Sibling Beef



Kourtney Kardashian seems to be showing off her sense of humor with her latest Halloween get-up.

In photos posted to her Instagram account on Friday, the Lemme founder recreated the infamous Met Gala pregnancy look that earned her younger sister an unforgettable roasting 10 years ago. 

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned the post that showed her posing with her hands cradling her baby bump while rocking the same floral Riccardo Tisci dress that Kim Kardashian once sported. 

Among the series of snapshots, Kourtney posed with her leg sticking out of the dress’s sky-high slit just like her little sister did on the red carpet a decade ago.

Kim was pregnant at the time with her first child, North West, now 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kourtney, who is expecting a child with Blink-182 drummer , completed the look by donning what appears to be the same heels that the Skims founder wore at the fashion event in 2013.

She took her copying skills to the max by even rocking the same sleek low ponytail and red lipstick that Kim had. 

Back in 2013, Kim was mercilessly roasted for her Met Gala ensemble. It was her first time attending the event, but fans didn’t hold back from laying into her over her fashion choice.







Her look was incessantly compared across social media to that of Robin Williams’ character in “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993). The criticism left her “crying the whole way home,” Kim revealed to Vogue back in 2019. 

Kourtney’s cheeky costume choice comes as the dust appears to be settling between the sisters following the highly publicized feud that’s been highlighted on their family’s reality TV show, “The Kardashians.”

If you’re caught up on the Kim-Kourtney drama saga, then you know that the two have been embroiled in a sibling rivalry for years.

The beef kicked into high gear after Kim became a creative director for Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just months after Kourtney worked with the brand on her wedding to Barker.

The tension between the sister duo was seemingly squashed after the Poosh founder recently paid tribute to Kim for her 43rd birthday earlier this month. 

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories. “The joys of sisterhood.”

She added: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

Trending