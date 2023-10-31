News
They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the world
When tw o scientists went looking for fossil fuels beneath the ground of northeastern France, they did not expect to discover something which could supercharge the effort to tackle the climate crisis.
Jacques Pironon and Phillipe De Donato, both directors of research at France’s National Centre of Scientific Research, were assessing the amount of methane in the subsoils of the Lorraine mining basin using a “world first” specialized probe, able to analyze gases dissolved in the water of rock formations deep underground.
A couple of hundred meters down, the probe found low concentrations of hydrogen. “This was not a real surprise for us,” Pironon told CNN; it’s common to find small amounts near the surface of a borehole. But as the probe went deeper, the concentration ticked up. At 1,100 meters down it was 14%, at 1,250 meters it was 20%.
This was surprising, Pironon said. It indicated the presence of a large reservoir of hydrogen beneath. They ran calculations and estimated the deposit could contain between 6 million and 250 million metric tons of hydrogen.
That could make it one of the largest deposits of “white hydrogen” ever discovered, Pironon said. The find has helped fuel an already feverish interest in the gas.
White hydrogen – also referred to as “natural,” “gold” or “geologic” hydrogen – is naturally produced or present in the Earth’s crust and has become something of a climate holy grail.
Hydrogen produces only water when burned, making it very attractive as a potential clean energy source for industries like aviation, shipping and steel-making that need so much energy it’s almost impossible to meet through renewables such as solar and wind.
But while hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it generally exists combined with other molecules. Currently, commercial hydrogen is produced in an energy-intensive process almost entirely powered by fossil fuels.
A rainbow of colors is used as a shorthand for the different types of hydrogen. “Gray” is made from methane gas and “brown” from coal. “Blue” hydrogen is the same as gray, but the planet-heating pollution produced is captured before it goes into the atmosphere.
The most promising from a climate perspective is “green” hydrogen, made using renewable energy to split water. Yet production remains small scale and expensive.
That’s why interest in white hydrogen, a potentially abundant, untapped source of clean-burning energy, has ratcheted up over the last few years.
‘We haven’t been looking in the right places’
“If you had asked me four years ago what I thought about natural hydrogen, I would have told you ‘oh, it doesn’t exist,’” said Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist with the US Geological Survey. “Hydrogen’s out there, we know it’s around,” he said, but scientists thought big accumulations weren’t possible.
Then he found out about Mali. Arguably, the catalyst for the current interest in white hydrogen can be traced to this West African country.
In 1987, in the village of Bourakébougou, a driller was left with burns after a water well unexpectedly exploded as he leaned over the edge of it while smoking a cigarette.
The well was swiftly plugged and abandoned until 2011, when it was unplugged by an oil and gas company and reportedly found to be producing a gas that was 98% hydrogen. The hydrogen was used to power the village, and more than a decade later, it is still producing.
When a study came out about the well in 2018, it caught the attention of the science community, including Ellis. His initial reaction was that there had to be something wrong with the research, “because we just know that this can’t happen.”
Then the pandemic hit and he had time on his hands to start digging. The more he read, the more he realized “we just haven’t been looking for it, we haven’t been looking in the right places.”
The recent discoveries are exciting for Ellis, who has been working as a petroleum geochemist since the 1980s. He witnessed the rapid growth of the shale gas industry in the US, which revolutionized the energy market. “Now,” he said, “here we are in what I think is probably a second revolution.”
White hydrogen is “very promising,” agreed Isabelle Moretti, a scientific researcher at the University of Pau et des Pays de l’Adour and the University of Sorbonne and a white hydrogen expert.
“Now the question is no longer about the resource… but where to find large economic reserves,” she told CNN.
A slew of startups
Dozens of processes generate white hydrogen but there is still some uncertainty about how large natural deposits form.
Geologists have tended to focus on “serpentinization,” where water reacts with iron-rich rocks to produce hydrogen, and “radiolysis,” a radiation-driven breakdown of water molecules.
White hydrogen deposits have been found throughout the world, including in the US, eastern Europe, Russia, Australia, Oman, as well as France and Mali.
Some have been discovered by accident, others by hunting for clues like features in the landscapes sometimes referred to as “fairy circles” – shallow, elliptical depressions that can leak hydrogen.
Ellis estimates globally there could be tens of billions of tons of white hydrogen. This would be vastly more than the 100 million tons a year of hydrogen that is currently produced and the 500 million tons predicted to be produced annually by 2050, he said.
“Most of this is almost certainly going to be in very small accumulations or very far offshore, or just too deep to actually be economic to produce,” he said. But if just 1% can be found and produced, it would provide 500 million tons of hydrogen for 200 years, he added.
It’s a tantalizing prospect for a slew of startups.
Australia-based Gold Hydrogen is currently drilling in the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia. It targeted that spot after scouring the state’s archives and discovering that back in the 1920s, a number of boreholes had been drilled there which had very high concentrations of hydrogen. The prospectors, only interested in fossil fuels, abandoned them.
“We’re very excited by what we’re seeing,” said managing director Neil McDonald. There is more testing and drilling to do but the company could get into early production possibly in late 2024, he told CNN.
Some startups are seeing eye-popping investments. Koloma, a Denver-based white hydrogen start-up, has secured $91 million from investors, including the Bill Gates-founded investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures – although the company remains tight-lipped about exactly where in the US it is drilling and when it is aiming for commercialization.
Another Denver-based company, Natural Hydrogen Energy, founded by geochemist Viacheslav Zgonnik, has completed an exploratory hydrogen borehole in Nebraska in 2019 and has plans for new wells. The world is “very close to the first commercial projects,” Zgonnik told CNN.
“Natural hydrogen is a solution which will allow us to get get to speed” on climate action, he said.
From hype to reality
The challenge for these businesses and for scientists will be translating hypothetical promise into a commercial reality.
“There could be a period of decades where there’s a lot of trial and error and false starts,” Ellis said. But speed is vital. “If it’s going to take us 200 years to develop the resource, that’s not really going to be of much use.”
But many of the startups are bullish. Some predict years, not decades, to commercialization. “We have all necessary technology we need, with some slight modifications,” Zgonnik said.
Challenges remain. In some countries, regulations are an obstacle. Costs also need to be worked out. According to calculations based on the Mali well, white hydrogen could cost around $1 a kilogram to produce – compared to around $6 a kilogram for green hydrogen. But white hydrogen could quickly become more expensive if large deposits require deeper drilling.
Back in the Lorraine basin, Pironon and De Donato’s next steps are to drill down to 3,000 meters to get a clearer idea of exactly how much white hydrogen there is.
There’s a long way to go, but it would be ironic if this region – once one of western Europe’s key coal producers – became an epicenter of a new white hydrogen industry.
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
News
Small earthquake shakes mountains south of Coachella Valley
The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake shook the desert area Monday morning at 5:31 a.m.
The 3.5-magnitude quake was centered in the Santa Rosa Mountains 14 miles southwest of La Quinta.
People reported feeling a light shaking from Cathedral City to La Quinta and in Anza which was due west of the small quake, according to the USGS.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this and all your top stories.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
News
Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race
CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter has followed the conservative group’s national playbook, challenging diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in school districts as part of its “parental rights” mission. But the chapter’s aims and use of a quote from Adolf Hitler in its inaugural newsletter unexpectedly spilled over this fall into a mayor’s race previously defined by local development.
The polarizing nature of Moms for Liberty, which has gained name recognition for its push to pack school boards with its endorsements, has spurred some left-leaning candidates to capitalize on opposition to the group and stir voters against their conservative opponents.
In Carmel, Indiana, the Democratic candidate for mayor has repeatedly used the group when attacking his opponent, even though the mayor’s office has no administrative power over school districts, and the local chapter has publicly remained silent on the race outside of its traditional battleground.
Democratic candidate and Carmel city councilman Miles Nelson asked his opponent on stage earlier this month to denounce the local Moms for Liberty chapter.
Fellow city councilwoman and Republican Sue Finkam did not respond and later accused Nelson of trying to use national politics to inflame the race to lead the city of nearly 102,000 people located about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) north of downtown Indianapolis.
The Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty told The Associated Press it can only endorse candidates for school board, but also accused Nelson of campaigning on “silencing parents.”
Florida-based nonprofit Moms for Liberty has challenged curriculum and books featuring instruction on systemic racism and LGBTQ+ topics in K-12 education. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate and extremism around the U.S., classified Moms for Liberty as an “anti-government extremist group” earlier this year.
Since its inception in 2021 amid opposition to schools’ COVID-19 mandates, the organization has swiftly gained sway within Republican politics. Five GOP candidates spoke at the Moms for Liberty annual summit in Philadelphia this summer.
Wealthy, suburban Hamilton County fits the model of areas where Moms for Liberty has sought to influence school policies, according to a report by the Brookings Institution. The city of Carmel itself went for Joe Biden in 2020 after backing Donald Trump in 2016. Trump held on to the broader county in 2020, though by a narrower margin compared to 2016, according to an Indianapolis Star analysis.
The local chapter is relatively new, but its June newsletter attracted wide condemnation after quoting Hitler on its front cover. The chapter apologized shortly after and edited the newsletter.
Nelson, who described himself as a “man of devout Jewish faith” spoke out against the group on social media at the time. As a candidate for mayor, he called on Finkam to do the same.
During the Oct. 2 debate, Nelson directly asked Finkam to “denounce Moms for Liberty once and for all.”
Finkam did not reply. Her silence was met by cries from the crowd.
Finkam later said on social media that she was followed, filmed and called a “Nazi” and a “racist” after the debate. She insisted she would not “bend to my opponent’s theatrics.”
Kory Wood, senior adviser for Finkam’s campaign, said in a written statement that she has denounced the use of the quote multiple times. Finkam condemned its use in June while speaking at the Carmel Pride event, according to reporting by the Indianapolis Star.
“Her opponent is unqualified to lead our city, and is repeatedly asking about Moms for Liberty to take voters’ focus off his incompetence,” Wood said. “Sue respects our resident’s ability to elect a school board to lead school operations and curriculum.”
Paige Miller, chair of the Moms for Liberty Hamilton County Chapter, said in a written statement that Nelson has made opposing the group “a platform for his campaign.”
“The oath of office for Mayor requires the elected official to promise to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America,” Miller wrote. “We expect our elected leaders to uphold this integral part of office which guarantees citizens freedom of speech and the right to assemble, as stated in the Constitution.”
Nelson said his continued opposition of Moms for Liberty is about supporting teachers and the school district. The mayor’s office doesn’t oversee schools, but local education is essential to drawing business and new residents to growing Hamilton County, Nelson said.
“What stuck was this Moms for Liberty thing,” Nelson said about the debate. “Because she was silent and it’s a hate group.”
Jon Valant, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, said while Moms for Liberty has rallied a base to its cause, the group also has generated staunch opposition. Affiliation with Moms for Liberty can hurt some candidates, as in the Carmel race.
“It’s a clear example of how opposition to Moms for Liberty can galvanize people to vote against conservative candidates,” Valant said.
On the other hand, Valant said, a politician distancing themselves from the group may alienate its local membership and supporters, even if the candidate is not running for school board.
Diane Shaw, 38, said her family moved to Carmel from a Chicago suburb in 2021. She and her husband have two children, 9 and 6 years old, and were drawn to the school district and lower cost of living in the area.
Shaw, a former teacher, said she is concerned about the Moms for Liberty chapter’s influence in the county.
Her husband David Shaw, 41, said he considers Finkam’s silence as “alluding to support” for the group he feels drives divisive, hateful rhetoric.
“That, to me, just makes it a nonstarter,” David Shaw said. “I’ll never not vote and so it just means that Nelson is my candidate of choice.”
News
Western Digital to split flash memory business after Kioxia merger talks stall
By Samrhitha A and Aditya Soni
(Reuters) -Western Digital said on Monday it would spin off its flash memory business that has been grappling with a supply glut after talks of merging the unit with Japan’s Kioxia stalled.
The split will leave the data storage products maker with its traditional hard-disk drive business and create two publicly traded firms, giving into demands from activist investor Elliott.
Western Digital shares rose 10% on the news. Elliott said in a statement it supports the split.
The move clears years of uncertainty over Western Digital’s flash memory unit that was built through its $19 billion purchase of SanDisk in 2016 and caters to the smartphone and computer industries.
Demand for flash chips has slumped after the pandemic, leaving the market awash in supply and increasing the pressure on chipmakers to consolidate.
Since 2021, Western Digital and its manufacturing partner Kioxia have been in talks for a merger that would create a company that controls a third of the global NAND flash market.
The latest attempt at the deal stalled last week after opposition from Kioxia investor SK Hynix, which is a major memory chip maker and rival to both firms, sources told Reuters.
“Given current constraints, it has become clearer … that delivering a stand-alone separation is the right next step in the evolution of Western Digital,” CEO David Goeckeler said on Monday.
The company, which also reported quarterly results, did not give more details on the talks with Kioxia during its post-earnings call.
But it said it remains open to any alternatives that deliver “superior value” to the planned separation, which is tax-free and targeted for the second half of 2024.
Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, ruled out any other approaches for the flash memory business. “We are not expecting any other company to bid,” he said.
Western Digital forecast a second-quarter loss that was smaller than Wall Street estimates. It also posted better-than-expected results for the July-September period as the pace of declines in its flash business slowed.
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the world
Small earthquake shakes mountains south of Coachella Valley
Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race
Western Digital to split flash memory business after Kioxia merger talks stall
Two women killed in fatal crash, confrontation between protesters and a driver: This week’s top stories
Ciaran Bartlett: Halloween midterms just for the kids? Give me a break
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers
Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk
Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the world
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Small earthquake shakes mountains south of Coachella Valley
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Western Digital to split flash memory business after Kioxia merger talks stall
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Two women killed in fatal crash, confrontation between protesters and a driver: This week’s top stories
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ciaran Bartlett: Halloween midterms just for the kids? Give me a break
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News3 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News2 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News6 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News6 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News3 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education4 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use