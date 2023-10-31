Two women killed in fatal crash, confrontation between protesters and a driver: This week’s top stories

Like the pampered little Prince I am, I still expect time off the way it used to be back at school

There is something about this time of year, the week or two either side of Halloween, that always gives me Vietnam flashbacks to various years at school and university.

I think it’s because I’m having fever dreams at 37 about having to hand in coursework that doesn’t exist. I mean I say it doesn’t exist, I pretty much had a midterm breakdown a week or two ago when I had to hand in a chapter of this PhD I’m doing in ancient history.

It was about the communication strategies of the Flavian emperors of Rome, specifically how they celebrated and re-celebrated their triumph over the rebellion in Judea. Exciting stuff.

If you’re ever at a loss for something to read I can highly recommend Josephus’ account of these events in The Jewish War/Bellum Judaicum.

Don’t be expecting Harry Potter levels of entertainment.

I’ve also been gigging flat out, testing material for the upcoming big shows in the SSE Arena (November 10 and 24, tickets on sale now in case you haven’t heard me screaming it from Black Mountain).

Some of this material has gone so well that it’s immediately in the show. Some has gone about as well as my second year bleep test. Even the asthmatic kids beat me that day.

I feel invigorated at this time of year, but just like the bleep test, the motivation and eagerness of the first few laps soon turns to a stitch in me and I need a wee break before I break down. That’s what I’ve been doing this week.

I’ve done something I have not done since a long weekend in May and taken a proper break for a few days, to recharge and gear up for the onslaught of November and December.

Ciaran Bartlett on stage

Comedy always slows drastically for January so I am going to be pumped up like a Glastonbury airbed for the next eight to 10 weeks. And in order for me not to go on some mad spree of robbing donut establishments, I have awarded myself a few days to chill and basically do nothing except watch football and play arrow-words. Again, not Harry Potter levels of magic, but still wonderful.

Just like the Harry Potter universe, I think the structure of the school year is still very deeply ingrained in me. I get bratty if I don’t get a wee day or two off at Halloween. Mate, I go absolutely ballistic if I’m expected to work on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. I still usually pull a sickie on my birthday. Because I am a wee Prince and the world will still turn.

So, have a wee think about what you can do if you fancy a few days off over what should be the midterm break for everyone, even working adults. We all need it.

It could be something small just to treat yourself for a couple of hours. Bill Burr has a new movie out on Netflix, Old Dads, that looks like good craic. There’s a true crime documentary about several murders that took place here as well, made by Fine Point Films. It is very good.

You could also spend time playing the new Fifa, aka EAFC 24. It will make you break your windows, which will be a perfect excuse for you to take that course in stained glass making that you’ve always wanted.

Sip And Feast on YouTube

You could cook something new. I’ve recently been watching Sip And Feast on YouTube. It’s an Italian-American host feeding his obnoxious wife and child absolute wonder dinners before they condescend to advise him on making it better. It will make you hungry which will make you go to McDonald’s and then you have the excuse to go for an autumnal dander or join that spin class you’ve been eyeing up.

Maybe if you fancy something bigger and better than a scroll through your phone or Netflix and chill, head out to some comedy clubs. Empire every Tuesday, Lavery’s every Wednesday and Thursday. Or maybe you’d rather head out and watch some football or go shopping or get yourself a wee Joxer or a Dougie’s Goodies. The point is, just do it and don’t bore me by telling me about it.

This is about taking a wee hour or two to yourself and having a break. I guarantee you’ll feel epic for doing that.

Of course, you could be a grump and do nothing different and relentlessly march forward instead of standing still for a split second to realise how good it is to be a speck of dust on this big rock in the middle of a chasm filled with millions more big rocks, each with their own few billion specks of dust.

I just melted myself thinking about that. I think I need another break…

I’ve bean working my panto magic

Last week we had the first read-through of the script for Jack And His Belfast Beanstalk.

This is the adult panto I’ve written which will be on in the Waterfront Hall Studio this Christmas time.

It stars Gerard McCabe, Matty Cavan, Kathryn Rutherford, and Terry Keeley plays Jack. There’ll be a special cameo by everyone’s favourite, Julian Simmons.

There’s something absolutely wonderful about watching actors bring my filthy, rotten, grossly inappropriate jokes to life.

The basic story is that Jack and his magic cow mate Desy have to get help from Jack’s Ma and Jill in order to steal back the stuff that the Giant stole from Jack. But we all know that story, so there’s a lot of time spent talking absolute nonsense and making horrendous statements.

It will be a great part of a night out for people on Christmas dos and Christmas don’ts. Expect a lot of laughs and ‘he’s behind you, oh no he isn’t!’ type of craic.

Oh aye, and a massive beanstalk, the likes of which has never been seen in Belfast.

Oh yes it has. Oh no it hasn’t etc etc.