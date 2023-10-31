Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket

The family of a 20-year-old man who drowned after jumping off of a cruise boat in Miami, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the charter boat company. Enoch Tong jumped off the boat while it was anchored in the Biscayne Bay on March 18, 2023, and drowned after being caught in a rip tide.
According to NBC 6 South Florida News, Tong and 12 other passengers boarded the yacht Victoria, which is also dubbed the “booze cruise” at the Jones Boat Yard at 3399 Northwest South River Drive and was allowed to drink despite being under 21.
Video of Tong’s last moments also was shared with the news outlet by the family. One of the attorneys for the family, Pedro Echarte, said drinking was encouraged on the cruise boat.
Watch the full video here.
“Drinking alcohol was not only tolerated but it was encouraged,” said Echarte. “Enoch was only 20 years old that day. Not old enough to legally drink when he lost his life during that charter.”
Tong’s friends tried to save him by throwing life preservers, but they were unsuccessful as the strong rip tides and winds took him further and further away from the boat.
Trending Today:
“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told NBC 6 in March. “They tried to help him but, unfortunately, the current was just too strong.”
Family attorneys claim “professionals” on the boat should have been able to save Tong and accused the boat’s staff of failing to warn Tong of the dangers of jumping off the boat.
The lawsuit also accuses the boating company of “Allowing unqualified and untrained employees, agents, contractors, masters, officers, crew members, or seamen to operate the Victoria,” failing to implement and use reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures for its passengers and “Other acts of negligence not yet discovered.”
Tong could swim, but the strong winds and rip tide currents prevented him from being able to stay afloat, and the lawsuit contends that the boat’s crew failed to hold a safety briefing or alert the passengers about the hazardous water conditions.
“When they saw Enoch struggling, instead of a crew member putting on a life jacket, jumping in the water with a life jacket to give to Enoch, she took minutes to find a life ring,” said another family attorney, Joshua Padron. “Instead of jumping with the life ring she threw the life ring in the water, five feet away from the boat.”
“The amount of time is staggering before the captain even realized what was happening,” he added.
Tong’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day. His mother, Mattie Bess, said she doesn’t want another family to go through what she has.
Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.
“He was very honorable. I know a lot of mothers and parents say how great their kids are, but Enoch was a great child and, um, we’re really going to miss him,” said Bess. “I just hope this doesn’t have to happen to another family.”
The family is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 “exclusive of interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a summit on artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom next week, shortly after President Joe Biden issues a highly anticipated executive order on an emerging technology that has generated excitement and fear.
She’s scheduled to leave on Tuesday and return on Nov. 2, and she’ll be accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, according to her office.
Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Democratic administration’s approach to artificial intelligence on Nov. 1 before attending a summit on the topic the next day. Emhoff is expected to participate in events with civil society groups and young leaders focused on science learning, gender equity and countering hate.
Kirsten Allen, a spokeswoman for Harris, said the goal is a future “where every person is safe from the harms of AI and where every person can share equally in its benefits.”
Governments around the globe are racing to set guidelines for artificial intelligence. Besides Biden’s executive order, the European Union is putting the final touches on a comprehensive set of regulations that targets the riskiest applications for the technology.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to carve out a prominent role for Britain on the issue, and next week’s summit will be held at Bletchley Park, a historic estate north of London that once served as a base for World War II codebreakers. Teams at what’s dubbed the spiritual home of modern computing were able to crack the Nazis’ Enigma cipher, helping to end the war.
The summit will focus on the risks from what’s known as frontier artificial intelligence, which is cutting edge systems that can carry out a wide range of tasks and pose unknown risks to public safety. These systems are underpinned by large language models, which are trained on vast pools of text and data.
U.S. and European officials have spoken of working with “like-minded countries” to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. China has also been invited to the summit. In a speech on Thursday, Sunak defended the invitation against criticism that China should have been excluded, though he couldn’t say with “100% certainty” that Beijing will attend.
Some lawmakers in Sunak’s Conservative party had called for China’s invitation to be rescinded after the revelation that a parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing.
“There can be no serious strategy for AI without at least trying to engage all of the world’s leading AI powers,” he said. “That might not have been the easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do.” ___
WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – After weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns officials in Wewoka finally have told their citizens what has been happening.
“Just talk to us, communication is the first step, and as a parent, it’s scary not knowing what’s going on,” said Jay Williams.
;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>| Wewoka Police Department searches for deadly shooting suspect >
Williams said he’s lived in big cities throughout Tennessee as well as Oklahoma City before moving his boys and family back home to Wewoka.
“We came back for that smaller, tighter community feeling,” said Williams. “Around here you can feel safe knowing your kids can walk over to the skate park or to school without trouble but not anymore.”
This recent week he said there was a shooting at the local Family Dollar. Williams said he was coming home from work when he saw law enforcement outside, he snapped a picture.
Before the reported shooting there was a house fire that destroyed a man’s home. Williams sent a video of the dramatic scene that happened that night.
Williams and several other parents from Wewoka who contacted KFOR also said that a teenager was shot.
“But nobody is saying anything and it doesn’t feel safe anymore for my family,” said Williams. “It makes me want to leave. The way people are acting out here I don’t even want to let them outside. Hell, we might even have to move back to the city.”
The same week that these events happened Wewoka Public Schools posted on their Facebook page and announced that Friday’s school would be held virtually and pointed to the safety of their students and staff being the number one priority.
KFOR contacted the Superintendent’s office and was told there would be a call back but there never was.
Then almost within the same couple of hours, The Wewoka Sorghum Festival which is held annually was canceled. The group pointed to the reason as adverse weather conditions. They said that vendors would have their money refunded.
Jesse Grandstaff at Security State Bank told KFOR that the reason was due to the weather and pointed to the post that was made on Facebook as the statement behind the cancelation.
“We don’t know what is going on! Are we going to be shot out on the street? We just want someone to communicate with us,” said Williams. “It’s really not that hard. We all know what’s going on and we know that it is definitely not due to weather. Let us know if it’s safe or not because right now it doesn’t feel safe.”
;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>| Cyclist killed in Edmond crash >
KFOR called Wewoka Police and was told that the Chief of the Wewoka Police Department would call back but never did. KFOR stayed outside of the department for nearly seven hours Friday and was told the Chief would be by to talk but never showed up.
The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police eventually posted about the situation Friday night on Facebook:
“The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department has been actively investigating several major crimes in the City of Wewoka. These crimes are related to gang activity between two gangs. The targets of the violence are known associates of the two gangs. From information gathered during the investigations, they are retaliating against each other after an incident that occurred earlier this year.
We have not been made aware of any direct threats. The two gangs are fighting against each other. Unfortunately, the violence has escalated and has been brought into local businesses causing concern within the community.
The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is working closely with Federal and State law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute any and all perpetrators responsible for the ongoing violence within the City of Wewoka.”
Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police
“I just want to know if my family will be safe,” said Williams.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Jenny McCarthy says the secret to her happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg is falling asleep together – even when they are apart.
The 50-year-old actress/model has been married to the New Kids on the Block star since 2014 and she’s revealed they always nod off together and manage it via FaceTime if they are not at home together.
She told Us Weekly magazine: “I can’t fall asleep unless he’s next to me on FaceTime.”
Jenny added her night time routine also includes and gratitude prayer and a hope that her snoring doesn’t wake up her husband.
She added: “I always says a prayer of gratitude for all the blessings in my life. I hope my snoring doesn’t wake Donnie or myself.”
The couple celebrate their marriage by renewing their wedding vows every year and Jenny previously admitted she falls more in love with him every time they do it.
In a post on Instagram, she explained: “Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you. Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you.”
On their seventh anniversary in 2021, Donnie wrote a sweet tribute to his wife, telling her: “To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day – is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly.”
The couple first met in 2012 but didn’t start dating until 2013. They married a year later and featured the ceremony on their reality show ‘Donnie Loves Jenny’.
Jenny is mum to son Evan, 21, with her ex-husband John Mallory Asher, while Donnie is dad to grown-up sons Xavier and Elijah with ex-wife Kim Fey.