Western Digital to split flash memory business after Kioxia merger talks stall
By Samrhitha A and Aditya Soni
(Reuters) -Western Digital said on Monday it would spin off its flash memory business that has been grappling with a supply glut after talks of merging the unit with Japan’s Kioxia stalled.
The split will leave the data storage products maker with its traditional hard-disk drive business and create two publicly traded firms, giving into demands from activist investor Elliott.
Western Digital shares rose 10% on the news. Elliott said in a statement it supports the split.
The move clears years of uncertainty over Western Digital’s flash memory unit that was built through its $19 billion purchase of SanDisk in 2016 and caters to the smartphone and computer industries.
Demand for flash chips has slumped after the pandemic, leaving the market awash in supply and increasing the pressure on chipmakers to consolidate.
Since 2021, Western Digital and its manufacturing partner Kioxia have been in talks for a merger that would create a company that controls a third of the global NAND flash market.
The latest attempt at the deal stalled last week after opposition from Kioxia investor SK Hynix, which is a major memory chip maker and rival to both firms, sources told Reuters.
“Given current constraints, it has become clearer … that delivering a stand-alone separation is the right next step in the evolution of Western Digital,” CEO David Goeckeler said on Monday.
The company, which also reported quarterly results, did not give more details on the talks with Kioxia during its post-earnings call.
But it said it remains open to any alternatives that deliver “superior value” to the planned separation, which is tax-free and targeted for the second half of 2024.
Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, ruled out any other approaches for the flash memory business. “We are not expecting any other company to bid,” he said.
Western Digital forecast a second-quarter loss that was smaller than Wall Street estimates. It also posted better-than-expected results for the July-September period as the pace of declines in its flash business slowed.
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Two women killed in fatal crash, confrontation between protesters and a driver: This week’s top stories
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Two women were killed after tires come off a semi on Interstate 94, a video shows a confrontation between protesters and a driver at a Palestinian support rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota Attorney General files an emergency motion and lawsuit against a property management company. Here are the top stories from Oct. 21-27.
Two women were killed along Interstate 94 in St. Paul after their SUV struck a tire that came off a semi on Oct. 21. Troopers responded to a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Highway 241 in St. Michael.
According to troopers, a Freightliner semi was headed westbound when it “lost two tires.” At least one of the tires went flying, striking a 2023 Nissan Rogue headed eastbound.
Two women inside the Nissan were killed. Troopers identified them at 43-year-old Lea Khamphachanh of St. Cloud and 44-year-old Viengkhone Nguyen of Brooklyn Park.
A rally in Minneapolis to support Palestinians was met with a confrontation on Oct. 22 as a car drove through a group of protestors.
Protesters were rallying along the Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge, the pedestrian bridge that runs over I-94 in Loring Park. Along with having a protest on the bridge, some protesters were blocking traffic along streets that run along the bridge.
Police say they learned that a vehicle had driven through the crowd of protestors. Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident, and they are reviewing what happened.
Minnesota Attorney General filed an emergency motion and lawsuit against a property management company.
Ellison alleges that the landlord started charging thousands of tenants in numerous Minnesota apartment complexes for large electric and fees, in the middle of their leases, which is in violation of several laws.
Ellison stepped in to put an effort in to stop the property management company from evicting tenants who can’t pay the large utility fees.
Two men were accidentally shot by children in separate incidents on Oct. 22 during the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources youth deer hunting season, according to authorities.
In the first incident, a 45-year-old man was shot by his 12-year-old daughter in the leg in Becker Township. The second happened in Helga Township, 165 miles north of Becker Township. A 50-year-old man was accidentally shot by a 10-year-old girl he was supervising while hunting. Both men were taken to the hospital.
Those who knew the victims of the deadly Interstate 94 crash where two tires came off a semi and struck their SUV are now questioning if this incident involves negligence that could have been prevented.
Lea Khamphachanh and Viengkhone Nguyen were killed on Oct. 21 in the crash. State Patrol is not commenting on the ongoing investigation.
The shooting death of a 2-year-old by a 4-year-old who was riding in the same car has led to charges against a man who was with them and owned the gun.
Colton Dean Mammenga, 33, of Welcome, Minnesota, was charged Oct. 26 with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of child endangerment, and one count of negligent storage of a firearm for possessing the gun that enabled the shooting to occur.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 reopened the morning of Oct. 24 after a double-fatal, fiery wreck in western Wisconsin shut down the roadway Oct. 23.
Wisconsin State Patrol reports two people were killed in the crash and six others were injured. Troopers say seven vehicles total were involved in the crash.
The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old student who went missing on Oct. 21.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that Sumith Maddi was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall on the University of Minnesota campus around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Call University of Minnesota Police at 612-624-2677 with any information on his location.
Amazon employees who still refuse to comply with Amazon’s return-to-office policy may soon get fired.
Business Insider reported the company circulated new guidance to managers informing them they can now fire workers who fail to report to the office at least three days a week and laid out how such terminations should go.
Ramsey County law enforcement officials found 11 guns found at an Airbnb in Maple Grove, including guns stashed in board games and a McDonald’s bag.
“The guns were in backpacks, purses, above the furnace, in the walls, behind couches,” said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. “This is the fourth Airbnb incident involving guns. We had three here in St. Paul. We had one in Roseville.”
Ciaran Bartlett: Halloween midterms just for the kids? Give me a break
Like the pampered little Prince I am, I still expect time off the way it used to be back at school
There is something about this time of year, the week or two either side of Halloween, that always gives me Vietnam flashbacks to various years at school and university.
I think it’s because I’m having fever dreams at 37 about having to hand in coursework that doesn’t exist. I mean I say it doesn’t exist, I pretty much had a midterm breakdown a week or two ago when I had to hand in a chapter of this PhD I’m doing in ancient history.
It was about the communication strategies of the Flavian emperors of Rome, specifically how they celebrated and re-celebrated their triumph over the rebellion in Judea. Exciting stuff.
If you’re ever at a loss for something to read I can highly recommend Josephus’ account of these events in The Jewish War/Bellum Judaicum.
Don’t be expecting Harry Potter levels of entertainment.
I’ve also been gigging flat out, testing material for the upcoming big shows in the SSE Arena (November 10 and 24, tickets on sale now in case you haven’t heard me screaming it from Black Mountain).
Some of this material has gone so well that it’s immediately in the show. Some has gone about as well as my second year bleep test. Even the asthmatic kids beat me that day.
I feel invigorated at this time of year, but just like the bleep test, the motivation and eagerness of the first few laps soon turns to a stitch in me and I need a wee break before I break down. That’s what I’ve been doing this week.
I’ve done something I have not done since a long weekend in May and taken a proper break for a few days, to recharge and gear up for the onslaught of November and December.
Comedy always slows drastically for January so I am going to be pumped up like a Glastonbury airbed for the next eight to 10 weeks. And in order for me not to go on some mad spree of robbing donut establishments, I have awarded myself a few days to chill and basically do nothing except watch football and play arrow-words. Again, not Harry Potter levels of magic, but still wonderful.
Just like the Harry Potter universe, I think the structure of the school year is still very deeply ingrained in me. I get bratty if I don’t get a wee day or two off at Halloween. Mate, I go absolutely ballistic if I’m expected to work on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. I still usually pull a sickie on my birthday. Because I am a wee Prince and the world will still turn.
So, have a wee think about what you can do if you fancy a few days off over what should be the midterm break for everyone, even working adults. We all need it.
It could be something small just to treat yourself for a couple of hours. Bill Burr has a new movie out on Netflix, Old Dads, that looks like good craic. There’s a true crime documentary about several murders that took place here as well, made by Fine Point Films. It is very good.
You could also spend time playing the new Fifa, aka EAFC 24. It will make you break your windows, which will be a perfect excuse for you to take that course in stained glass making that you’ve always wanted.
You could cook something new. I’ve recently been watching Sip And Feast on YouTube. It’s an Italian-American host feeding his obnoxious wife and child absolute wonder dinners before they condescend to advise him on making it better. It will make you hungry which will make you go to McDonald’s and then you have the excuse to go for an autumnal dander or join that spin class you’ve been eyeing up.
Maybe if you fancy something bigger and better than a scroll through your phone or Netflix and chill, head out to some comedy clubs. Empire every Tuesday, Lavery’s every Wednesday and Thursday. Or maybe you’d rather head out and watch some football or go shopping or get yourself a wee Joxer or a Dougie’s Goodies. The point is, just do it and don’t bore me by telling me about it.
This is about taking a wee hour or two to yourself and having a break. I guarantee you’ll feel epic for doing that.
Of course, you could be a grump and do nothing different and relentlessly march forward instead of standing still for a split second to realise how good it is to be a speck of dust on this big rock in the middle of a chasm filled with millions more big rocks, each with their own few billion specks of dust.
I just melted myself thinking about that. I think I need another break…
I’ve bean working my panto magic
Last week we had the first read-through of the script for Jack And His Belfast Beanstalk.
This is the adult panto I’ve written which will be on in the Waterfront Hall Studio this Christmas time.
It stars Gerard McCabe, Matty Cavan, Kathryn Rutherford, and Terry Keeley plays Jack. There’ll be a special cameo by everyone’s favourite, Julian Simmons.
There’s something absolutely wonderful about watching actors bring my filthy, rotten, grossly inappropriate jokes to life.
The basic story is that Jack and his magic cow mate Desy have to get help from Jack’s Ma and Jill in order to steal back the stuff that the Giant stole from Jack. But we all know that story, so there’s a lot of time spent talking absolute nonsense and making horrendous statements.
It will be a great part of a night out for people on Christmas dos and Christmas don’ts. Expect a lot of laughs and ‘he’s behind you, oh no he isn’t!’ type of craic.
Oh aye, and a massive beanstalk, the likes of which has never been seen in Belfast.
Oh yes it has. Oh no it hasn’t etc etc.
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
The family of a 20-year-old man who drowned after jumping off of a cruise boat in Miami, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the charter boat company. Enoch Tong jumped off the boat while it was anchored in the Biscayne Bay on March 18, 2023, and drowned after being caught in a rip tide.
According to NBC 6 South Florida News, Tong and 12 other passengers boarded the yacht Victoria, which is also dubbed the “booze cruise” at the Jones Boat Yard at 3399 Northwest South River Drive and was allowed to drink despite being under 21.
Video of Tong’s last moments also was shared with the news outlet by the family. One of the attorneys for the family, Pedro Echarte, said drinking was encouraged on the cruise boat.
Watch the full video here.
“Drinking alcohol was not only tolerated but it was encouraged,” said Echarte. “Enoch was only 20 years old that day. Not old enough to legally drink when he lost his life during that charter.”
Tong’s friends tried to save him by throwing life preservers, but they were unsuccessful as the strong rip tides and winds took him further and further away from the boat.
“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told NBC 6 in March. “They tried to help him but, unfortunately, the current was just too strong.”
Family attorneys claim “professionals” on the boat should have been able to save Tong and accused the boat’s staff of failing to warn Tong of the dangers of jumping off the boat.
The lawsuit also accuses the boating company of “Allowing unqualified and untrained employees, agents, contractors, masters, officers, crew members, or seamen to operate the Victoria,” failing to implement and use reasonable and proper safety policies and procedures for its passengers and “Other acts of negligence not yet discovered.”
Tong could swim, but the strong winds and rip tide currents prevented him from being able to stay afloat, and the lawsuit contends that the boat’s crew failed to hold a safety briefing or alert the passengers about the hazardous water conditions.
“When they saw Enoch struggling, instead of a crew member putting on a life jacket, jumping in the water with a life jacket to give to Enoch, she took minutes to find a life ring,” said another family attorney, Joshua Padron. “Instead of jumping with the life ring she threw the life ring in the water, five feet away from the boat.”
“The amount of time is staggering before the captain even realized what was happening,” he added.
Tong’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day. His mother, Mattie Bess, said she doesn’t want another family to go through what she has.
“He was very honorable. I know a lot of mothers and parents say how great their kids are, but Enoch was a great child and, um, we’re really going to miss him,” said Bess. “I just hope this doesn’t have to happen to another family.”
The family is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 “exclusive of interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.”
