News

Elderly Man Punched in Face Twice by Man Outside Walmart: Cops

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Inside Edition

An elderly man was punched in the face twice while leaving a Walmart in Broward County, Florida. Surveillance video shows the man exiting the store with a shopping bag in his hand. As he gets past the first set of sliding doors, the subject punches him in the face. Detectives say the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident. The victim sustained minor injuries.

News

AI Imagines HALLOWEEN Celebrations in Indian Village

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

AI Imagines HALLOWEEN Celebrations in Indian Village

AI Imagines HALLOWEEN Celebrations in Indian Village












































































Ahead of Halloween, an AI artist has imagined what it would look like if residents of a typical Indian village celebrated Halloween in their own style.

The artist imagines villagers decorating their village with scary pumpkin faces.

People can be seen dancing and celebrating the spooky festival.

Even pumpkin-faced aliens arrive in the village on their spaceship to celebrate Halloween.

Villagers are also seen wearing scary pumpkin face masks in the AI’s imagination. | Photo: Sahid

Halloween is a celebration observed on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints’ Day.

News

China military says Philippine boat 'illegally entered' waters near Scarborough Shoal

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

China military says Philippine boat 'illegally entered' waters near Scarborough Shoal

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s military said on Monday that a Philippine vessel “illegally entered” waters near Scarborough Shoal without authorisation and it urged the Philippines to immediately stop its provocations.

China and the Philippines have had several confrontations in disputed waters in the South China Sea, recently trading accusations about a collision between a Chinese coastguard vessel and a boat from the Philippines.

“We are urging the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocations, and earnestly avoid further escalation,” said senior colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

The Scarborough Shoal is claimed by China, the Philippines and Taiwan.

“The Philippine side’s actions have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and international law and basic norms governing international relations, and are prone to misunderstanding and miscalculation,” Tian said.

He said China followed, monitored, warned and blocked the ship in accordance with the law.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

This has caused escalating maritime friction and territorial disputes.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Bernard Orr; Editing by Alison Williams)

News

Roxy Horner transforms into Jim Carey's The Mask, Helen Flanagan wows as Wonder Woman and one star is unrecognisable as Mr Bean as they lead the stars in the UK celebrating Halloween early

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

Wow: Roxy Horner and Helen Flanagan (pictured) were among the stars kicking off the Halloween celebrations early in the UK over the weekend

Roxy Horner and Helen Flanagan were among the stars kicking off the Halloween celebrations early in the UK over the weekend.

The model, 32, who recently welcomed her first child, pulled off Jim Carry’s iconic character from the 1994 movie The Mask, as she covered her face in green paint.

Just like the character, she wore a yellow suit with a black and white tie, and donned a matching yellow hat.

Roxy and her boyfriend Jack Whitehall, 35, who welcomed their daughter together in September, arrived at the Gaucho Halloween party together.

Jack dressed up with a grey wig, white facial hair and a sleeve of tattoos on his arm, with some fans suspecting he tried to go as Wayne Lineker.

Impressive: Amelia attempted to transform into Mr Bean (pictured Rowen Atkinson)

Iconic: Amelia, 29, who dressed up as Mr Bean, got the approval from fans who thought she looked exactly like the actor

Amelia, 29, who dressed up as Mr Bean, got the approval from fans who thought she looked exactly like the actor.

The Chicken Shop Date star looked completely unrecognisable as she changed her blonde locks for a short brunette hair do. 

Meanwhile, Helen went for a more daring Halloween costume as she flashed her ample cleavage in a Wonder Woman costume.

The former Coronation Street star, 33, took to Instagram to share multiple Halloween outfits from Ann Summers.

In a video for her followers, Helen dressed-up in a sexy devil outfit, a police woman, a cat and a racy circus outfit. 

Elsewhere over the weekend saw Keith Lemon, 50, hide away in a scary werewolf costume to attend a Halloween Party at Gaucho Club on Saturday.

Even Adele got involved with the Halloween festivities as she got ghoulishly glammed up for her show in Las Vegas.

The singer, 35, dressed up as Morticia Addams for her Halloween special concert. 

Pulled off: Amelia posed liked the character for a photoshoot

Guess who? Amelia transformed into Rowan Atkinson’s hilarious character Mr Bean over the weekend

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, attended the Kiss Haunted House Party dressed as a pirate, before taking stage to perform.

The singer looked scarily sexy in a purple gown, wore fishnet tights and covered herself in fake tattoos for the night. 

Last but not least, Chloe Ferry, 28, opted for a sexy costume as she headed out over the weekend seemingly dressed as a mermaid.

The TV personality slipped into bright green tights and a sequin sarong and flashed her ample assets in a tiny bralette. 

Trending