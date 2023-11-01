News
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor, receiving child sex abuse images
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.
Longtime state Sen. , 79, was arrested Monday and released after pleading not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo. His trial is set for Dec. 5.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Holmberg repeatedly traveled to Prague in the Czech Republic from June 2011 to November 2016 for the purpose of paying for sex with a person under 18 years old. The indictment, which also suggests Holmberg used aliases, says he received and attempted to receive images that depict child sexual abuse from November 2012 to March 2013.
Holmberg served more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate until his resignation last year, after local media outlet The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead revealed he exchanged dozens of text messages with a person who was jailed on charges related to child sexual abuse images.
Holmberg’s attorney, Mark Friese, said in a text message that authorities investigated Holmberg “for 2 years or more and allege nothing recent. The conduct they allege is from more than a decade ago.”
Holmberg was released with conditions, and the judge did not require posting of any bond, Friese said.
A text message sent to Holmberg after his release Monday was not immediately returned, and his phone did not have voicemail so a message could not be left.
Holmberg chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets. He announced in March 2022 he wouldn’t seek reelection. He cited stress and “a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events” before ultimately resigning.
Former North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner told The Associated Press he was saddened and disappointed by the indictment.
“Here’s a situation where a man was a public servant and did a lot of positive things for the state of North Dakota, and now, I don’t know what’s going to come of this thing, but this really neutralizes all the good,” said Wardner, a Republican who served in the Senate with Holmberg for nearly 25 years.
If Holmberg is convicted, his decades serving the public “will be forgotten about, and only the negative things will be remembered,” Wardner said.
Current Senate Majority Leader David Hogue declined to comment on the indictment.
Holmberg was reimbursed roughly $126,000 for nearly 70 out-of-state trips from 2013 through mid-April 2022 to places that included four dozen U.S. cities, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and several European countries, according to an AP review of his travel records.
Law enforcement searched his Grand Forks home in November 2021, seizing video discs and additional items.
The indictment comes after Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier pleaded guilty last month in federal court to six counts of possessing images depicting child sexual abuse and one count of receiving and distributing such images. According to The Forum’s reporting, Morgan-Derosier was the person texting with Holmberg from jail.
Morgan-Derosier is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A spokesperson for the two federal public defenders who represented Morgan-Derosier did not immediately respond to a phone message regarding his case.
Kelly Johnson, who is married to House Speaker Mike Johnson, practices a form of Christian counseling that classifies people into ‘choleric’, ‘phlegmatic,’ and other ancient personality types purportedly ordained by God
-
Kelly Johnson, the wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson, was a Christian therapist.
-
Johnson advertised a specialty in temperament therapy, a practice linked to a group founded in the 1980s.
-
Its practices are built on the teachings of the Greek physician .
Kelly Johnson, the wife of the newly elected House speaker, ran a Christian counseling service that is affiliated with an organization that advocates against abortion and homosexuality and whose practices are built on the teachings of the Greek physician Hippocrates.
It is not clear if Kelly Johnson will continue her practice. Not long after Rep. Mike Johnson became House speaker last week, Kelly Johnson’s website became inaccessible. Johnson, her husband of more than 24 years, rose overnight from a virtually obscure House lawmaker to the position that is second in line to the presidency. The couple is deeply religious; both Kelly and Mike Johnson previously worked with religious organizations and causes the religious right advocates for. Along with her counseling, Johnson is also listed as an advisor to the Louisiana Right for Life, an anti-abortion organization.
Kelly Johnson’s website listed a specialty in Temperament counseling, a specialty that she received training for from an organization founded in the 1980s by a Christian couple. According to the materials the organization provides, the National Christian Counselor’s Association is adamant that its offerings take place outside of more traditional state-licensed settings so that counselors and clients can be fully engaged through their faith.
“The state licensed professional counselor in certain states is forbidden to pray, read or refer to the Holy Scriptures, counsel against things such as homosexuality, abortion, etc,” a catalog of the organization’s offerings states. “Initiating such counsel could be considered unethical by the state.”
The temperament-based approach breaks people down into five types: Melancholy, Choleric, Sanguine, Supine, and Phlegmatic. Richard and Phyllis Arno, who established a test to identify people’s temperament, founded the National Christian Counselors Association in the early 1980s. They and their advocates prefer the term temperament over personalities as the term personality is characterized as a “mask” while temperaments are “inborn” and thus inherent to each individual regardless of outside influences such as parenting. Their work is largely based on Hippocrates’ view that there were four temperaments.
, a controversial and influential figure on the evangelical right, pointed to Hippocrates’ beliefs when he began his own work in the 60s and 70s. The Arnos cited LaHaye in one of their books. LaHaye was vehemently opposed to LGBTQ people, writing an entire book on why he believed gay people were depressed because homosexuality was immoral and antithetical to the Bible. According to The New York Times, LaHaye’s anti-Catholic and antisemitic writings led him to step down from an honorary position leading Congressman Jack Kemp’s 1988 GOP primary campaign. LaHaye later pushed President George W. Bush’s election in 2000 and worked with then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in the 2008 presidential primaries. LeHaye became enormously popular and wealthy later in his life after he penned a series of apocalyptic novels.
One post for an affiliated counselor on the organization’s website describes a deliverance ministry in addition to temperament testing. Using this approach to drive demons out of a client makes sure the person is “better able to receive and act upon godly counsel, including recommendations from the APS profiles.” (APS profiles are the abbreviation for the couple’s temperament testing system.)
Not all Christian counseling is created the same. Some more traditional counselors may add Biblical elements to science-based approaches, while others counseling might take the form of pastoral guidance, and some reject more science-based approaches in favor of a faith-based model that emphasizes the power of God and scripture.
It’s not entirely clear where Johnson falls on this informal scale. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana Tech and a Master’s in Education from Centenary College. In a personal testimonial, Johnson wrote about “deliverance through extraordinary trials, including her recovery from a broken neck in a 2007 car accident and other serious health challenges.” Her counseling, which had a varying fee structure, was affiliated with Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, La., which according to Louisiana Baptist Message is where the couple attends services. Their church, in keeping with the denomination’s views, proclaims it is welcoming to all, but makes it clear it “recognizes only the biblical definition of marriage” and only sex through marriage.
The organization does advise counselors to follow some elements of more traditional counseling, including maintaining the confidentiality of what is discussed. Counselors are also advised to hold malpractice insurance. A representative for the organization did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.
The Johnsons are deeply religious and have both publicly professed their “biblical worldview.” The future House speaker rose to fame in the 1990s when he and Kelly became de facto spokespeople for “covenant marriages,” a special agreement offered in some states that makes it more difficult for married couples to get a divorce. Johnson later cut his teeth as a litigator seeking to advance school prayer and defend bans on same-sex marriage. He also served in a leadership role with the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the US. Before his rapid political rise, Johnson wrote frequent guest columns for his local newspaper in which he questioned LGBT Americans, as CNN previously reported. At one point, he wrote in favor of criminalizing gay sex.
Johnson said on Thursday night that he now views the issue of same-sex marriage as settled law after the Supreme Court’s landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling. He said he has nothing personally against LGBTQ people, he just questions “their lifestyle choices.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
The Stroller, Oct. 30, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number.
Gingerbread house contest on tap at Leechburg Public Library
Leechburg Public Library will sponsor a gingerbread house contest in November.
Houses should be dropped off between Nov. 1 and 10 at the library, 137 Market St. Voting will be from Nov. 11 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Winners will be announced after the Nov. 25 Luminate Leechburg parade.
For details and rules, call 724-236-0080 or stop in at the library.
American Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers
The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment appointments.
Access to timely, high-quality treatment can often be a cancer patient’s largest roadblock to survival. The society’s Road to Recovery program fills the gap when friends and family are unable to help out.
For information and to offer your time, visit cancer.org/drive.
Help available for veterans benefits, claims
A veterans service officer will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the New Kensington office of state Rep. Jill Cooper, 356 Freeport St., suite 100.
Services available will include disability and pension claims, benefit questions, assisting spouses with survivor benefits issues and applications for veterans grants.
The veterans service officer will be at the office the first Wednesday of each month. Appointments will be accepted, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 724-472-4102.
Calendar
Apollo
Wednesdays and Saturdays: Apollo Area Historical Society Museum, 317 N. Second St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 724-478-2849 or 724-212-9255.
Wednesday: Apollo Hose Co. No. 2 will have bingo at 7 p.m. at the firehall, 325 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be specials and wish jars. Details: 724-478-4831.
Arnold
Tuesday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., will sponsor a bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a $1,000 jackpot game with a $500 consolation prize. Pierogi, snacks, drinks, daubers and extra packages will be sold. Admission: $25.
Friday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., is accepting orders for its pierogi sale. Varieties: potato or sauerkraut. Pickup: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays in the church social hall. Cost: $12 per dozen. Orders: 724-339-9257, 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Brackenridge
Wednesday: Al-Anon will meet at 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave. The group offers help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics.
Freeport
Wednesday: The Thrift Store Clothing Ministry at Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are free, but donations will be accepted. Items available include clothing of all sizes, bedding and window items. Donations of clothing, shoes and boots welcome; must be laundered and free from smoke and pet hair. Wheelchair accessible. Details: 724-295-3095.
Friday : A bingo night to benefit the playground project in Freeport Community Park will be at 6 p.m. at Laube Hall, 115 Community Park Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $20, includes five bingo sheets, a dauber and entry into door prize raffle. BYOB. Must be 21 to attend. Prize winners must be present. There will be food trucks, a basket raffle and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].
Harmar
Nov. 5: Addiction Recovery Ministry will have a bingo fundraiser at 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2599 Freeport Road to benefit its brown bag lunch fund. Cost: $25, includes six cards per game. There will be 10 regular games, five specials and a $200 jackpot game. Reservations requested. Reservations: Rosemarie, 412-378-9290 or [email protected].
Harrison
Wednesday: The Becky’s Closet community clothing store at Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadview Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Clothing will be available at very low cost. Donations welcome during these hours.
Wednesday: Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Food bank participants can receive food allotments twice per month. Those who are not yet registered should come from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sparrow’s Nest clothing and home goods ministry will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Details and alternate times: 724-226-0606, ext. 10.
Wednesday: The Agape Thrift Shop at Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean fall clothing in all sizes is needed. No housewares or bedding please due to lack of space. Bring donations on Wednesday or leave them on the front porch. Do not place donations in the blue bins behind the church.
Leechburg
Saturdays: Leechburg Museum is closed for the winter months. To arrange a private tour, email [email protected] or call 724-845-8914 and leave a message.
Nov. 11: A gun and cash bash to benefit Gilpin and Leechburg volunteer fire companies will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company truck building, 268 Canal St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $25, includes music, food and refreshments. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets: 724-845-1684 or John, 724-549-8867.
Nov. 18: A turkey bingo will be hosted by Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company at 6 p.m. at the firehall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and early bird games will begin at 5:30. Cost: $35 in advance; will be $40 at the door; includes packet for 20 $100 games, four $250 specials and a light meal. There will be a $1,000 must-go jackpot game. Tickets: Melissa, 724-332-9090.
Dec. 9 and 10: Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company is accepting space applications for a Christmas craft and vendor show at the firehall, 268 Canal St. Cost: $50 for both days; or $30 per day, includes a table and two chairs. Applications and more information: Melissa, 724-332-9090 or [email protected].
Lower Burrell
Saturday : The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will sponsor a dance in the post banquet room, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. The band will be Cool Change and there will be a cash bar and drawings. Cost: $10. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. Tickets: Donna, 724-980-3222.
Nov. 5: Burrell High School Marching Band will host a Bowl With the Band fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wildlife Lodge Lanes, 1000 Wildlife Lodge Road. Cost: $20, includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental. There will be a bake sale, a basket raffle, and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].
Nov. 10: Westmoreland County Marines Detachment is selling raffle tickets to benefit its Christmas Groceries for Veterans Families in Need program. The winning number from the Pennsylvania Lottery afternoon three-digit drawing will receive a $500 gift card to Community Market and the winner of the evening three-digit drawing will get a $1,000 gift card to Community Market. Cost: $10, for two numbers. Tickets: [email protected] or on weekends at Community Market, Hillcrest Shopping Center.
Nov. 11: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Cash Bash will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be at 5 p.m. Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at the door. There will be a basket raffle, snacks, cash bar and 50/50. Tickets: animalprotectors.net.
New Kensington
Tuesday and Saturday: The Community Clothes Closet, 1129 Kenneth Ave., will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items available include clothing for all members of the family, shoes, purses, blankets and linens. First-time customers receive 15 free items. Winter clothing donations welcome during business hours.
Tuesday: An arts, crafts and STEM craft workshop for all ages will be at 11 a.m. at Peoples Library, 880 Barnes St. Details: 724-339-1021.
Nov. 7: East Kensington Community Circle is accepting orders for its Election Day beef vegetable soup sale. Cost: $8 per quart. Pickup: Nov. 7 at the Community Circle Building, 1785 Seventh St. Road. Orders required by Nov. 3. Orders: Tracy, 724-212-3933.
Oakmont
Tuesdays: Taking Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) meets at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1261 Pennsylvania Ave. Private weigh-ins will be from 5:45 to 6:10 p.m. and the meeting will be afterward. The first meeting is free. Please note the new location. Details: 412-828-3854 or [email protected].
Springdale
Nov. 4: A Prince and Princess tea party for children in prekindergarten through sixth grade will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springdale Free Public Library, 331 School St. Costumes optional. Parents must accompany their children. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.
Nov. 2: Springdale Free Public Library will host a talk “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” with a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association at 4 p.m. at the library, 331 School St. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.
Tarentum
Wednesday: The Elks will host bingo at 6:30 p.m. at the lodge, 219 E. Sixth Ave. The kitchen is open to the public from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Menu: elks644.org/elks-kitchen-1. Orders: 724-226-1644 by 8:15 p.m.
Wednesdays and Saturdays: The Alle-Kiski Valley Historical Society, 224 E. Seventh Ave., is open from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Details: 724-224-7666.
Vandergrift
Wednesday: The Anime Club for children in fifth through 10th grade at Vandergrift Public Library will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 128C Washington Ave. Details: 724-568-2212.
Dec. 31: Vandergrift Public Library is conducting a 100,000 penny collection challenge through the end of the year. Bring your pennies to the library, 128C Washington Ave., or TinyCause or Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue. Funds raised will be split between the three organizations.
Washington Township
Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church, 656 Route 380.
West Deer
Nov. 11: Reservations are being accepted for a Veteran’s Day breakfast set for 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion, 57 Superior Road, Curtisville. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and water. Guest charge: $5. Reservation deadline: Wednesday. Reservations: Kari Biehl, 412-913-9326.
FDA warns customers to stop using eye drops sold by major retailers due to risk of eye infections
CNN
—
Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.
The agency found “insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility” and is recommending the products be recalled.
The eye drops, sold under the brands CVS Health, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Velocity Pharma, are supposed to be sterile.
There are no reports of injuries from using the products at this time, according to the FDA, but the agency says that anyone “who has signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.”
It also advises that anyone with these eye drops should discard them immediately.
Target, Rite Aid and CVS are removing the products from store shelves and will stop selling them online. The products sold under Leader, Velocity and Rugby’s names may still be in some stores or available online and should not be purchased, the FDA said.
Earlier this year, the FDA issued a warning not to use several other eye drop products due to microbial contamination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the use of eye drops contaminated with a drug-resistant bacteria resulted in some patients experiencing vision loss, surgical removal of their eyes and death.
