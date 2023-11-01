Connect with us

Festival Attendee Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Was Beheaded: Israeli Prez

1 min ago

Festival Attendee Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Was Beheaded: Israeli Prez

A young German-Israeli woman seen lying in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

The family of Shani Louk, 23, said they were informed of her killing earlier in the day. Her aunt, Ruthi Louk, said on Israeli radio that a fragment of her niece’s skull had been recovered from the rave site, according to The New York Times.

Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported that the National Institute of Forensic Medicine had positively identified the fragment, which came from the base of Louk’s skull and indicated an unsurvivable wound.

“At least she didn’t suffer,” her mother, Ricarda Louk, told German broadcaster RTL/ntv.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Louk’s death in a statement on X. “Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors,” it said. “Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”

Shani’s sister, Adi, separately shared the news “with great sadness” on her Instagram account on Monday.

The 23-year-old’s family had previously held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre at the festival in southern Israel.

Videos of Louk that emerged in the wake of her kidnapping showed the tattoo artist stripped half-naked with one of her legs bent at an unnatural angle.

Her family had previously said they’d received information that she’d been seriously injured but was nevertheless alive and receiving treatment in a hospital.

Louk’s cause of death was not officially confirmed. In an interview with the German tabloid BILD on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog mentioned that her skull had been found—and added that the discovery meant “these barbaric sadistic animals simply chopped off her head.”

Meanwhile, Israeli officials also announced Monday that Col. Uri Magidish, a female soldier who was abducted on Oct. 7, had been released during the ground operation unfolding inside the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said she had been examined by doctors who said her condition was good.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees,” the IDF wrote on X.

The news came three days after Israeli ground forces moved into Gaza, witnesses said Monday that tanks and infantry advanced into the outskirts of Gaza City. The forces reportedly blocked a main road linking the north of the besieged enclave to the south, where residents have been ordered to travel for their own safety (despite repeated strikes in the south even after evacuation guidance).

A video circulating online appears to show an Israeli tank and bulldozer obstructing the Salah al-Din Road—which locals had been told to use to avoid the invading forces. The footage shows a white car approaching the blockade. The vehicle then stops and turns around and starts heading back in the direction it came. The tank then opens fire on the car, seemingly destroying the vehicle.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said three people were killed in the vehicle. A witness cited by the Wall Street Journal claimed the vehicle was a taxi with a white flag on its hood. Maj. Nir Dinar, an Israeli military spokesperson, told the Journal that troops have no means of distinguishing civilians from militants, and that they all use the same vehicles. “The IDF was not shown any proof that this is a civilian car and there’s no information on who is inside,” Dinar was quoted as saying. “Terrorists use civilian infrastructure like cars. They don’t have tanks or military jeeps.”

The head of the Hamas government in office later said there’s “absolutely no ground advance inside the residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip,” saying Monday’s incursion amounted to a “few occupation army tanks and a bulldozer.”

“These vehicles targeted two civilian cars on Salah al-Din Street and bulldozed the street before the resistance forced them to retreat,” Salama Maarouf said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. “There is currently no presence of occupation army vehicles on Salah al-Din Road, and citizen movement has returned to normal on the road.”

According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 8,000 people—most of whom are minors and women—have been killed since Israel dramatically increased its strikes on the enclave in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, an unprecedented death toll in the decades of bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians. The figure of 1,400 Israelis killed by Hamas’ attacks is also without equal.

On Monday morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground activities in Gaza had “expanded” over the last 24 hours, and said that the families of 239 people have been notified that one of their relatives is being held hostage. “Returning the hostages is a supreme national mission,” Hagari said. “Our ground activity in the Gaza Strip serves, among other things, this purpose.”

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Monday purportedly showing three of their captives sharing an angry message criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One of the three women in the clip—none of whom have been identified—said they had been in captivity for 23 days.

“We know that there was supposed to be a ceasefire,” one of the women says, according to a Jerusalem Post translation of the footage. “You were supposed to release all of us. You made a commitment to release all of us.” Instead, she accused Netanyahu of “political and national neglect,” as well as “screwing up” militarily on Oct. 7. “It isn’t enough that Israeli citizens were killed,” she adds. “Let us go. Let us go now… Let us return to our families now!”

NYPD on high alert for Halloween parade in Greenwich Village amid war in Middle East

58 mins ago

November 1, 2023

NYC gears up for 50th annual Village Halloween Parade

GREENWICH VILLAGE (WABC) — The NYPD is ramping up security for the annual Halloween parade in Greenwich Village on Tuesday night.

As the Village Parade celebrates 50 years of fun this year, the Israel-Hamas war is raging overseas.

Police say security is always a concern due to the large volume of people at this parade, but the global climate is making more of an impact.

Officials say costumes can provide cover for extremists who are looking for “targets of opportunity.”

“And yes you might want to wear a coat with your costume and police say costumes make their surveillance a little trickier, but they’re prepared and monitoring the crowd in various ways,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Though there are no credible threats to the parade, security will be very tight and visible throughout the parade.

“Outdoor gatherings, including parades, are also at risk of unintentional vehicle collisions, demonstrating the criticality of pre-staged blocked cars and the deployment of other countermeasures, including barriers and bollards,” the NYPD threat assessment said.

Tens of thousands of costume-wearing New Yorkers are expected to take part. The parade is free to view from the sidelines or to join if you plan on dressing up.

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. at Spring Street and travel north on 6th Avenue from Canal to 18th.

This year’s theme is ‘Upside Down/Inside Out,’ reflecting on a return to “normalcy” after the COVID pandemic.

NYPD on high alert for Halloween parade in Greenwich Village

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

A trio of bizarre Napa County stories

2 hours ago

November 1, 2023

A trio of bizarre Napa County stories

REBECCA YERGER

The ghostly tales of Napa Valley range in their intensity of fright as well as location. “As the Crow Flies” is an example of terror in the local countryside, while some spectral tales, although unsettling for those who encounter “The Eternal Fan” at a well-known local final resting place, can be humorous. Yet other tales, such as “The Frenchman’s Castle,” become legends and speak of the fantastic, reality-bending accounts played out amongst the ruins of yesteryear. Together, they are a trilogy of the bizarre.

AS THE CROW FLIES: The setting for this spectral event is naturally eerie, especially when the light of day surrenders to the darkness of night. The place is the western hills near Napa with its twisted, narrow two-lane road that serpentines through that terrain. The ghostly scene is enhanced by the Spanish moss suspended from the oak trees. At night when vehicle headlights flash upon the wafting and tattered moss, the illusion of apparitions can cause hearts to momentarily flutter.

However, this place where Spanish moss is not supposed to grow is the territory of an unearthly creature. By the light of day, the oaks and redwoods are filled with groups of crows, also known as a murder. They carry on in their typical noisy manner. But nearby is what appears to be a solo crow, a silent loner. It never associated with the other birds. In fact, they avoid this odd soul.

As the day shifts to night and the murder of crows grow quiet for the night, the lone crow becomes more active, especially when speeding vehicles zoom past its perch. According to witnesses, this crow watches for such carelessly driven vehicles. As they pass the bird’s perch, it takes flight and flies alongside that truck or car. Regardless of the vehicle’s speed, the crow effortlessly keeps up.

Suddenly, for no apparent reason, the crow veers off and vanishes, briefly, only to reappear in front of the speeding vehicle. Much to the driver’s terror, the crow flies directly toward the windshield with excessive speed. To add to that fright is the mutation in the bird’s physical appearance. Its wingspan has doubled and its eyes glow a blood red. Then there is its cry. As if summoned from another world, this hauntingly eerie shriek nearly pierces eardrums while chilling the bones of even the bravest mortal.

The natural reaction of the driver is to swerve to avoid impact with the ghastly creature. They also slam on the brakes to bring the vehicle to an abrupt stop. With that, the spectral crow radiates bolts of unusual colors as it flies off.

The bewildered driver soon notices the headlights illuminating another terrifying sight. At some point they had recklessly driven off the main road and stopped short of a cliff. Soon they realize the phantom crow had saved their life!

In comparison to the creepy crow, some local encounters with the paranormal are far less heart-stopping — although they still do leave the human witness a bit stunned, to say the least!

THE ETERNAL FAN: For decades a story has been told about a ghostly inhabitant at Tulocay Cemetery. At first, those who had an encounter with it did not realize they were chatting with a visitor from the Other Realm.

The apparition is a dense and full human form of a white male in his twenties with blond hair and blue eyes. He is dressed just like the 1950s film icon James Dean — blue jeans, white T-shirt with rolled-up short sleeves and a cigarette pack tucked into one of those sleeves, as well as dark glasses set lower on his nose.

He stands, actually leans up, against a wall of niches or crypts. He acts like the cool bad boy Dean made famous. The apparition eagerly talks with anyone about Dean. However, when he starts to talk about Dean’s tragic death, the mortals soon realize he is not of the living. With each added detail about the movie star’s death, the fan becomes increasingly more transparent.

Soon he, too, realizes his true identity has been revealed to his human acquaintance. With that revelation, he quickly pushes up his dark glasses. He snaps his fingers and points at the stunned mortal. The ghostly transparent fan laughs and says, “Hahaha! Gotcha! See, I am just as much of a bad boy as my best bud James Dean!” With that said, the eternal fan disappears.

While the previous ghost story told the tale of an entity’s dream of being just like his movie idol, the next supernatural account of Napa Valley has a fantastical backstory.

THE FRENCHMAN’S CASTLE: Vague historical records give some credence to the claim there was once a large stone mansion far off Wild Horse Valley Road. Constructed in the early 1870s, this castle-like residence with its cavernous interior was built for a wealthy old Frenchman and his young French wife.

For decades the Frenchman’s Castle stood abandoned and neglected until the ravages of time rendered it a ruin. Today its site holds only a few remnants of the once-grand residence. However, according to some, there exist some odd pieces from its past in the form of peculiar paranormal activities.

It is said by human witnesses that at random times, six partial and faint apparitions have been seen within the former footprint of the mansion. At first there is a slow movement and interaction between the ghostly and indistinguishable forms. Suddenly, they aggressively chase one another. Simultaneously, muffled sounds of struggling, screams, things breaking and gunshots are heard by the witnesses. With each sound the apparitions disappear one by one. The last apparition lingers to hover over the site. It then brightens until bursting and vanishing. A frightful and chilling silence follows this one- to two-minute-long spectral reveal.

This peculiar paranormal activity has been linked to a longstanding legend tied to the Frenchman’s Castle. The story states the French couple tended to keep to themselves. That social isolation from Napa’s general public as well as his eccentric tendencies provided ample fodder for sensational rumors that rapidly spread throughout Napa Valley. That gossip usually revolved around tales of affairs involving both the husband and wife. The most fantastic of these tawdry tales has survived the years to still be told today. It also seems to explain the actions of the apparitions at the Frenchman’s Castle site.

The legend claims the young wife and her lover were planning to kill her husband for his vast fortune. They set their devious scheme in motion by adding poison to the husband’s customary evening cocktail. But this act was secretly witnessed by a staff member. This faithful servant informed the husband of their actions. In response, the old man and his lover conjured up their own vengeful plans.

But before the two couples could meet downstairs, the Frenchman surprised the staff with an unexpected but eagerly accepted night off. As they quickly left before the old man could change his mind, a carriage was approaching the mansion. This seemingly ordinary occurrence would ultimately change the course of many lives.

On that clandestine night of homicidal intentions, all of their plans went tragically awry with the unexpected arrival of two European relatives. Although frustrated by this deviation in their respective cold-blooded plots, being high-society Victorians, the two couples warmly and properly greeted their guests and escorted the travel-weary couple into the lavishly appointed parlor. However, their proper Victorian manners collapsed into panic as one of the visitors, the man, quickly grabbed and consumed the lethal drink intended for the old Frenchman. The guest dropped dead almost instantaneously.

That fatal mistake lead to a pistol duel between the men and a stair-side struggle between the women. All this unfolded before the distraught and lone surviving guest, who watched in horror.

The old Frenchman’s lover was the first to die of the unfaithful foursome. She died from her fall down the grand staircase. After dispatching his wife’s lover, the husband quickly turned, then shot and killed his young French wife. Victorious, the old Frenchman grabbed the champagne-filled flute and guzzled it — only to realize, too late, he had just consumed the deadly cocktail he had intended for his wife.

After his lifeless body slumped to the floor, the surviving guest is said to have gone mad, crazy. While screaming and wailing, she destroyed the richly appointed parlor. According to the story, she was found the next day by the staff curled up in a ball next to the body of the other guest, her husband. Also, she supposedly never recovered from the ordeal.

These three Napa Valley accounts, a trilogy of the bizarre, summoned up a unique and diverse sample of local paranormal activity. They offered something for everyone, from terrifying to amusing to sensational. However, they still are encounters with beings from the Other Realm. Think about it! That is rather spooky! Happy Halloween!

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor, receiving child sex abuse images

2 hours ago

November 1, 2023

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor, receiving child sex abuse images

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

Longtime state Sen. , 79, was arrested Monday and released after pleading not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo. His trial is set for Dec. 5.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Holmberg repeatedly traveled to Prague in the Czech Republic from June 2011 to November 2016 for the purpose of paying for sex with a person under 18 years old. The indictment, which also suggests Holmberg used aliases, says he received and attempted to receive images that depict child sexual abuse from November 2012 to March 2013.

Holmberg served more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate until his resignation last year, after local media outlet The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead revealed he exchanged dozens of text messages with a person who was jailed on charges related to child sexual abuse images.

Holmberg’s attorney, Mark Friese, said in a text message that authorities investigated Holmberg “for 2 years or more and allege nothing recent. The conduct they allege is from more than a decade ago.”

Holmberg was released with conditions, and the judge did not require posting of any bond, Friese said.

A text message sent to Holmberg after his release Monday was not immediately returned, and his phone did not have voicemail so a message could not be left.

Holmberg chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets. He announced in March 2022 he wouldn’t seek reelection. He cited stress and “a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events” before ultimately resigning.

Former North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner told The Associated Press he was saddened and disappointed by the indictment.

“Here’s a situation where a man was a public servant and did a lot of positive things for the state of North Dakota, and now, I don’t know what’s going to come of this thing, but this really neutralizes all the good,” said Wardner, a Republican who served in the Senate with Holmberg for nearly 25 years.

If Holmberg is convicted, his decades serving the public “will be forgotten about, and only the negative things will be remembered,” Wardner said.

Current Senate Majority Leader David Hogue declined to comment on the indictment.

Holmberg was reimbursed roughly $126,000 for nearly 70 out-of-state trips from 2013 through mid-April 2022 to places that included four dozen U.S. cities, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and several European countries, according to an AP review of his travel records.

Law enforcement searched his Grand Forks home in November 2021, seizing video discs and additional items.

The indictment comes after Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier pleaded guilty last month in federal court to six counts of possessing images depicting child sexual abuse and one count of receiving and distributing such images. According to The Forum’s reporting, Morgan-Derosier was the person texting with Holmberg from jail.

Morgan-Derosier is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A spokesperson for the two federal public defenders who represented Morgan-Derosier did not immediately respond to a phone message regarding his case.

