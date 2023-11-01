News
Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive ‘Booty Patrol’ roaming streets, pulling drivers over
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive “Booty Patrol” that’s causing a stir on the streets of Florida.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado impersonating law enforcement. The truck, bearing license plate H05F41, is equipped with red and blue lights and has the words “BOOTY PATROL” plastered on the side.
Deputies said this vehicle was not only spotted in DeSoto County, but in others, albeit not explicitly naming them.
Residents who have been pulled over by this “suspicious” vehicle or who have any information about these incidents are urged to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.
“Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this issue and ensuring the safety of our community,” the sheriff’s office said.
Elon Musk’s sweet response to mom Maye Musk praising his old Halloween costume | Trending
Maye Musk took to X to share her opinion about a costume that her son Elon Musk wore last year at a Halloween party. Her sweet post attracted a comment from Elon, who left an equally adorable reply to his mom’s tweet.
It all started with a tweet from a handle named X. “Does @elonmusk still have cool armour this year? Happy Halloween!” reads the caption posted by the handle along with a picture. The image shows the Tesla CEO dressed up in a Devil’s Champion costume and standing beside his mom Maye Musk. Elon Musk wore it at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year.
Resharing the tweet, Maye Musk shared her appreciation for the picture. “Elon looked so good last year at @heidiklum‘s Halloween party,” she tweeted. It didn’t take long for Musk to reply to her post. “Almost as good as you,” he wrote.
Take a look at this sweet conversation between Maye and Elon Musk:
Elon Musk’s reply to his mom’s tweet has collected more than one lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.
What did X users say about Elon Musk’s reply to his mom?
“If my son and I aren’t this, then I did something wrong,” posted an X user. “They always look great together!” added another. “Accurate, you look good. Maye looks Great!” expressed a third. “Such a good son, turned into a great father, because of a wonderful mother,” wrote a fourth.
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns
Victor Wembanyama wasn’t just excited about his first matchup against Kevin Durant on Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also couldn’t wait to show off his Halloween costume.
Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs’ wild win over the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama entered Footprint Center as the 2009 fictional character Slender Man.
It’s possible the rookie might take the crown from noted Halloween fanatic Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward played the day before the holiday, but that certainly didn’t curb his enthusiasm.
Antetokounmpo came dressed as the Incredible Hulk before the Bucks’ 122-114 win over the Miami Heat. The NBA champion even took questions as the Marvel superhero.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.
Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023
And who could forget LeBron James pulling out all the stops to transform himself into Beetle Juice? The Los Angeles Lakers forward showed off his threads on Instagram.
It remains to be seen if the Spurs forward will follow Antetokounmpo’s and James’ examples and commit to his Slender Man role with the same energy. For Wembanyama’s first go-around in the league, his costume was a success. Through his first two weeks, he’s showing off his range of abilities both on and off the court.
Wembanyama, Spurs stun Suns in final seconds
It took until the final few seconds, but Wembanyama and the Spurs got the job done in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The Spurs rallied back from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to grab the 115-114 win at the Footprint Center. The Spurs closed the game on a 6-0 run, thanks to a Wembanyama jumper, a put-back dunk and a huge Durant turnover — which led to a dunk from Keldon Johnson.
Johnson’s dunk gave hte Spurs their first lead of the night, which powered them to their first road win of the season.
Wembanyama was essentially shut down through the first 24 minutes of the game. He had six points at halftime, and didn’t get his first bucket until the final seconds — which came in the form of a wild dunk over Suns forward Drew Eubanks.
It was Durant, though, that got the better of Wembanyama. Durant drilled a huge step-back bucket over the outstretched 7-footer in the first quarter, and helped power the Suns to a 20-point lead early in the third.
The Spurs cut the Suns’ lead to just five points midway through the fourth quarter while Durant was on the bench thanks to an 8-0 run powered by a Wembanyama block and a layup he somehow made through a foul — though he missed the ensuing free throw.
The Spurs cut the game to three points after a pair of Tre Jones free throws at the two minute mark, too. That led to the wild finish, which gave the Spurs their one-point win.
Durant led the Suns with 26 points and seven assists in the loss, and he shot 12-of-18 from the field. He surpassed the 27,000-career points mark in the game, too. It took him 990 games to get there, which made him the fourth fastest in history. Eric Gordon added 20 points, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Wembanyama finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 27 points, and Devin Vassell added 18 points and six rebounds.
Wembanyama will get another shot at the Suns on Thursday night in Phoenix.
Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
DETROIT (AP) — A judge wants to know why two men convicted of secondary roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been transferred to federal prisons out of state.
Paul Bellar and Joe Morrison are entitled to appeal their convictions following a trial on state charges in Jackson County in 2022. But their lawyers said it’s extremely hard to work with them hundreds of miles away.
They said the distance interferes with a right to have access to Michigan courts.
The transfer is “mind-boggling” and “appalling,” said Michael Faraone, who represents Morrison.
“Whatever we may say about this case, however we may feel about it, I think we can agree we’re not dealing with al-Qaida,” Faraone told a judge Friday, referring to the Middle East terrorist group.
Bellar, Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty of providing material support for a terrorist act and other charges. They had no direct role in the kidnapping conspiracy but had held gun training with leader Adam Fox and shared his disgust for Whitmer, police and public officials, especially after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.
Musico was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. Morrison got 10 years, and Bellar received seven.
Morrison was shipped to a federal prison in Illinois, and Bellar is in Pennsylvania. Musico is in West Virginia, though he hasn’t formally challenged that placement like the other two men.
“Under what legal authority did the MDOC send him there?” Faraone said, referring to Morrison and the state Corrections Department. “I haven’t seen an answer to that.”
Appellate lawyer Ron Ambrose said trial transcripts sent to Bellar through the mail have been returned.
“Trying to communicate with Mr. Bellar is almost nonexistent,” Ambrose said, according to courtroom video posted online.
Assistant Attorney General John Pallas said he didn’t know specifically why the three men were transferred out of Michigan, other “than general safety concerns.”
“Without that information, it feels like we’re flying blind,” Judge Thomas Wilson said.
The state typically pays around $100 a day to the federal government to house a prisoner, Corrections Department spokesman Kyle Kaminski told The Associated Press. That would add up to roughly $110,000 a year for the three men.
Kaminski, citing the litigation, declined to address why the state shipped Morrison, Bellar and Musico out of state. There is a federal prison in Milan, Michigan.
In court, Pallas pledged to help the lawyers improve their ability to talk to the men. The judge, however, set a hearing for Dec. 1 to get answers and an update.
___
Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez
