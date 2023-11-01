News
Guadalajara vs. Tigres Odds, Predictions, and Picks
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL Prediction
Tigres UANL will be confident after defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 in their previous fixture. The Robert Siboldi-managed club restored parity through Andre-Pierre Gignac (61’) before Rafael Carioca (90+6’) netted the winner. Cruz Azul had scored their lone goal through Uriel Antuna (45+3’).
Chivas Guadalajara will be eager to challenge their superior-placed opponent in the upcoming match. Guadalajara will enter the match after securing a 2-0 away win against Puebla. Interestingly, Guadalajara converted both of their shots on goal. Robert Alvarado (25’) netted from the spot, while Ronaldo Cisneros (72’) scored the second goal.
Tigres UANL will be the favorites to edge out their upcoming Liga MX Apertura clash against Chivas Guadalajara.
Previous Meetings
Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL have faced off 34 times in Liga MX since their first meeting in September 2010. Guadalajara have won eight matches, while Tigres have maintained the upper hand with 13 wins. The rivalry has registered 13 draws.
Guadalajara and Tigres last faced off in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura Final. Hosts Guadalajara registered a 2-3 loss to Tigres UANL. Robert Alvarado (11’) and Victor Guzman (20’) netted for Guadalajara, while goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac (65’) and Sebastian Cordova (71’) for Tigres took the fixture to extra time. Guido Pizarro (110’) hit the winner to guide the Tigres to victory.
Guadalajara will look to defend their fortress at home after registering two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five fixtures. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL will look to improve their away record after registering two wins, two losses, and a draw in the last five fixtures.
Guadalajara Look To Break Into Top Three
Guadalajara will look to break into the top three with a win. However, they will have their task cut out against a formidable opponent. The hosts currently have 21 points from 13 fixtures, and a win can momentarily guide them to the third spot ahead of Monterrey.
It will also be a chance for Guadalajara to build on their winning momentum after registering a win against Puebla in the last match.
Hosts To Miss Out On Terrific Duo
The hosts will miss out on the services of their terrific duo, Cristian Calderon and Alexis Vega. Calderon has made nine appearances in the Liga MX Apertura, assisting three goals, while Vega has netted once in seven matches.
Calderon and Vega are expected to return later this week after being absent from the squad since the first week of October due to personal reasons.
Alvarado-Guzman Key For Chivas
Mexican winger Roberto Alvarado will remain the key for the hosts in front of goal. The 25-year-old has netted five times, including three spot kicks, and assisted once in 10 matches. He will also find support from center forward Ricardo Marin, who has netted four times and assisted once.
In the absence of Calderon, the most important assist provider for the club, the onus of getting the ball into scoring areas will be on Victor Guzman and Issac Brizuela. The duo have assisted twice each in the Liga MX Apertura.
Tigres On The Prowl For Top Spot
Tigres UANL are one point behind league leaders Club America. Both clubs have played 16 matches. If the Tigres secure a win over Guadalajara, then they will momentarily take the pole position.
The visitors will bank on their fine run to secure all three points. The Siboldi-managed club is unbeaten in the last five Liga MX Apertura fixtures. The club registered their last loss against Atlas in September.
Visitors Will Be Without Key Defender
The visitors will miss out on the services of their center back, Diego Reyes, who is nursing a hand injury. The 31-year-old, who has made nine appearances this season and is a crucial player for the club, is expected to return in early November.
The club will continue to miss out on the services of David Ayala, who is yet to feature in the current Apertura season. He is expected to recover from his broken knee cap injury later this week. Goalkeeper Miguel Ortega, who sustained a shoulder injury in May, is also expected to return this month.
Defending Champions Will Rely On Talismanic Striker Again
The visitors will bank on the performance of their in-form striker Gignac. The Frenchman has been the most valuable player for the club this season, netting eight goals and assisting four in 10 appearances.
He will be expected to display his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming match and add more goals to his tally.
How To Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL
- Teams: Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL
- Location: Estadio Arkon
- Time: Saturday, October 28 at 09:05 pm ET
- How To Watch: Univision, Telemundo, Fox Sports, ESPN, Vix and Sling TV
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea is poised to close as many as a dozen embassies including in Spain, Hong Kong, and multiple countries in Africa, according to media reports and analysts, in a move that could see nearly 25 percent of Pyongyang’s missions close worldwide.
North Korea’s recent closing of its diplomatic missions was a sign that the reclusive country is struggling to make money overseas because of international sanctions, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Tuesday.
On Monday, North Korean state media outlet KCNA said the country’s ambassadors paid “farewell” visits to Angolan and Ugandan leaders last week, and local media in both African countries reported the shutdown of the North’s embassies there.
Both Angola and Uganda have forged friendly ties with North Korea since the 1970s, maintaining military cooperation and providing rare sources of foreign currency such as statue-building projects.
The embassy closings set the stage for what could be “one of the country’s biggest foreign policy shakeups in decades”, with implications for diplomatic engagement, humanitarian work in the isolated country, as well as the ability to generate illicit revenue, wrote Chad O’Carroll, founder of the North Korea-focused website NK Pro.
More than a dozen missions may close, likely because of international sanctions, a trend of Pyongyang’s disengaging globally and the probable weakening of the North Korean economy, he said in a report on Wednesday.
Seoul’s unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the pullout reflected the impact of international sanctions aimed at curbing funding for the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
“They appear to be withdrawing as their foreign currency earning business has stumbled due to the international community’s strengthening of sanctions, making it difficult to maintain the embassies any longer,” the ministry said in a statement. “This can be a sign of North Korea’s difficult economic situation, where it is difficult to maintain even minimal diplomatic relations with traditionally friendly countries.”
North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, but had 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including three consulates and three representative offices, until it pulled out of Angola and Uganda, according to the ministry.
North Korea will also shut down its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs in the neighbouring country, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Correspondence with the Spanish Communist Party released on the party’s website showed the North Korean embassy announcing the closing in a letter dated Oct. 26.
The North’s embassy in Madrid was in the spotlight after members of a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a break-in in 2019, during which they bound and gagged staff before driving off with computers and other devices.
Pyongyang denounced the incident as a “grave breach of sovereignty and terrorist attack,” and accused the United States of not investigating the group thoroughly and refusing to extradite its leader.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi, and Josh Smith; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Ed Davies)
Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock for Halloween 2023: See Her Look
Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama
LOS ANGELES — The Victor Wembanyama Tipoff Tour made its first LA stop and there was no need for Hollywood to turn it into a movie or documentary. No suspense, not much in terms of highlights and no plot twist.
And that was more about Wemby’s teammates than Wemby himself.
The Spurs are as advertised, a developing team filled with young players in the rotation. That’s not exactly breaking news. It is the reality, and that was evident for 48 minutes Sunday. Actually, less than that, because the contest was a rout.
“On a night like this, there’s a lot of things to correct,” said Wembanyama.
Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ 123-83 rout of the Spurs, and the latest from the rookie that everyone came to see.
1. Wemby takes more ‘shots’ than field goals
The Clippers made it clear, right from the jump, that they would put a body, literally, on Wemby whenever the chance presented itself. This will be the norm this season by all teams: Press Wemby and see if he bends or breaks.
Russell Westbrook even challenged Wemby in the paint and tried desperately to block the 7-foot-4 center’s layup. Westbrook missed, but the audacity.
“That’s the biggest difference for him, all that physicality,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
As a result, Wemby had more turnovers (five) than buckets (four) and at times resorted to sticking on the perimeter. Overall, it wasn’t a dreadful night (11 points, five rebounds). But the Clippers have now made it tough for the league’s top two picks, with Wemby following Scoot Henderson.
“You have to be aggressive with him and you have to be physical with him,” said Robert Covington, the main defender on the rookie.
The Spurs are using Zach Collins at center to reduce Wemby’s minutes against stronger players; Collins will guard the Joel Embiids of the league. Until he gains more strength, the Spurs are mindful of the obvious, regarding Wemby. He’s just 19 and his body hasn’t matured.
2. Wemby impresses the Clippers anyway
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard spoke positively about Wembanyama, much as they did about Henderson last week. The skills, the unselfishness, the ability to protect the rim, those positives were expressed glowingly.
But no one in the Clippers’ locker room was more familiar than Nicolas Batum, Wembanyama’s French countryman. Batum first became aware when Wemby became a teenager and studied him from point-blank range ever since.
“I think he understands how to be a pro,” he said. “He’s been there for two years, now it’s about transitioning to the NBA game. He’s going to have ups and downs as a rookie but he knows who he is. He’s going to be fine.
“The physical nature of the game, he’ll get used to it and overcome it. It’s like that for everyone who comes into the league. What he’s going through right now, it won’t stay like this.”
3. Last person to know about Wemby … was Popovich
The Spurs coach revealed that, prior to this summer, he didn’t spend much time on a skinny teenager from France because, what for?
“He was playing in France, and what do I care? As things progressed for us last season and then the Draft comes, I watched some film. Then I really didn’t play attention because I didn’t think we’d get him. What was I going to do, jump into the bin with the ping pong balls? I went to sleep.
“My son-in-law awakened me and said we got the first pick. I said that’s good.”
It didn’t take Popovich long to catch up. Once Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio, the coach discovered what the fuss was about.
“A lot of these places (in the U.S.) are new to him but he’s a very inquisitive young man. He’s from Europe. They’re a lot more cultured than we are. They’re more civil than we are. They travel, speak languages.
“It’s not like he’s a dumbstruck young kid. He’s pretty worldly. This hype has gone on for a very long time. It’s old hat for him. He doesn’t even notice it.”
From Wembanyama’s perspective, when it comes to Popovich, “he just told me to be patient and focus on what’s important. He’s everything I expected and more.”
4. To rest or not?
A big moment of truth awaits the Clippers. No, not necessarily the visiting Magic on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET), or the Lakers on Wednesday (10 ET). But both. It’ll be the first back-to-back games for a team considered the most vulnerable to the league’s new Player Participation Policy.
In the past, Leonard normally sat one of those two games. Same, at times, for George. This summer, Clippers coach Ty Lue said the team would place more importance on the regular season, which insinuated their stars would play more often.
The first test comes this week.
What’s especially interesting is the Lakers game is a national TV game (ESPN), and the league is hypersensitive about stars missing those games. With a media rights deal coming up for renewal, the league needs to make good for its future partners.
Leonard and George are healthy. But so was the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, who missed the Minnesota game a few days ago. And it’s just the second week of the season. The Clippers, of all teams, can change the conversation, or heighten it. Stay tuned.
5. Spurs need to make (or find) a point
It’s early in the season and therefore everything’s up for change. But the most glaring need for the Spurs is a point guard, or at least a natural one.
That position belongs at the moment to Jeremy Sochan, the second-year player, who didn’t play it in college or full-time as a Spurs rookie. It says plenty about Sochan that Popovich would trust him with the ball and making decisions.
Here’s what’s strange: The Spurs re-signed fourth-year pro Tre Jones in the offseason, presumably to make him the starter. But Jones is coming off the bench and he had four turnovers on a night when the Spurs couldn’t protect the ball (25 turnovers).
Then there’s Devonte’ Graham, fresh off a two-game suspension for a DUI charge. His value has fallen ever since he left the Hornets for New Orleans, where he never gained traction.
Most likely, the point guard of the future, and the one that eventually bonds with Wemby, will arrive next season, either through free agency … or the lottery if the Spurs fail to reach the playoffs.
* * *
Shaun Powell has covered the NBA for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Warner Bros. Discovery.
