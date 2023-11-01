News
How to Watch Liga MX Streaming Live in the US Today
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Liga MX slate today, Puebla FC and Deportivo Toluca FC take the pitch at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
You can find information on how to watch today’s Liga MX action right here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC makes the trip to match up with Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
Watch Queretaro FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas is on the road to take on Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
Watch Club Leon vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM travels to face Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
Watch CF Monterrey vs Necaxa
Necaxa travels to play CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
Child marriage is still legal in most of the U.S. Here’s why.
Story at a glance
-
About 300,000 children and teens were legally married in the United States between 2000 and 2018, according to data from Unchained at Last, a nonprofit that works to help women and girls in forced marriages.
At age 14, Genevieve Meyer began spending time with a neighbor to get a break from her hectic home life.
Her relationship with the neighbor, a 42-year-old divorced father of two, soon turned sexual. Meyer’s mother eventually found out, and she called the police.
But she believed that Meyer had “ruined this man’s life” by seducing him, according to Meyer, and the neighbor and Meyer’s mother ultimately decided that he and the teen would get married so that any criminal charges would be dropped.
In return, Meyer’s mother would get a cut from the profits of the neighbor’s tree-trimming business.
Meyer, now 43, was shocked when her mother told her about the deal.
“My immediate response was 14-year-olds don’t get married,” Meyer said. “But I was wrong.”
Thousands of children and teens are legally wed in the United States each year: almost 300,000 minors got married between 2000 and 2018, according to one 2021 study by Unchained at Last, a nonprofit that helps women and girls get out of forced marriages.
The nonprofit calculated these numbers using marriage certificate data.
Most of those minors were 16 and 17 years old at the time they were wed, but children as young as 10 have been forced into marriage, according to Unchained at Last.
Girls are far more likely than boys to be married before the age of 18. Out of all the minors that married between 2000 and 2018, 86 percent were girls and 14 percent were boys, per the nonprofit. Most of those girls married adult men.
“This is happening every day,” said Fraidy Reiss, found of Unchained at Last. “And some of the reasons are because of these outdated, archaic and dangerous laws that encourage this.”
Marrying before the age of 18 was legal in all 50 states until 2017. Since then, 10 states have passed legislation banning the practice.
In 2018, Delaware passed legislation raising the minimum age to marry to 18, becoming the first state to ban child marriage.
It was followed shortly by New Jersey, and since then Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and most recently Michigan have also raised the minimum age to legally wed to 18.
More than half of U.S. states still allow for 16- and 17-year-olds to get married with parental consent, however, according to Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that works to protect women and girls facing gender-based violence.
On top of that, 10 states allow children younger than 16 to get married with judicial approval, according to the center, while four will drop the minimum age for marriage if a girl is pregnant.
And eight states — including California and Washington — have no age floor for marriage, according to the center.
Legal loopholes at the federal level allow for child marriage to continue as well.
For example, there is no minimum age requirement to petition for a foreign spouse or fiancé visa, according to the U.S. State Department.
As a result, Reiss said, many young girls in the United States are used to help older men living abroad to obtain a visa.
And while some states have adopted laws to make it harder for minors to marry, passing those laws can be challenging.
Legislation banning child marriage has struggled in some states due to backlash from both conservative and progressive voices.
Earlier this year, for instance, a bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in West Virginia was rejected by Republicans in the state Senate. Some opponents of the bill argued that teen marriage was part of West Virginia’s culture.
West Virginia Sen. Mike Stuart (R) was among those who voted against the bill this past spring. He said that his mother was married when she was 16 and “six months later, I came along. I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” according to The Associated Press.
Wyoming Republicans, meanwhile, pushed back against state legislation raising the minimum age of marriage to 16 because they said it could limit parental rights and religious freedom.
In 2017, then New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) similarly vetoed a bill banning marriage for anyone under 18in the state because “it would conflict with religious customs.”
“There is some perceived threat to religious freedom,” said Ann Warner, interim CEO and president of the International Center for Research on Women, said of efforts to bar minors from legally marrying.
She pushed back against that perception, however. “We are talking about human rights and human rights are not antithetical to religious freedom,” she argued.
In California, in contrast, opposition to setting a minimum age for marriage has come from more progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Law Center.
These groups have contended that imposing an age requirement for marriage could lead to rollbacks of constitutional or reproductive rights.
In 2017, the ACLU wrote in a letter of opposition to a California bill banning child marriage that the legislation “unnecessarily and unduly intrudes on the fundamental rights of marriage with sufficient cause,” according to PBS.
Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Spokesperson Jennifer Wonnacott said in a statement to The Hill that the organization “strongly supports protecting youth from abuse of all kinds and safeguarding their rights.”
“We have supported previous efforts to create safeguards against exploitation while working with authors to ensure those protections do not impede on the reproductive rights of minors and their ability to decide what is best for them, their health, and their lives,” she added.
Warner pushed back against this argument as well, arguing that rather than being an exercise of young people’s rights, marriages involving minors are being used as a guise for abuse and control of children.
Minors need parental consent or judicial permission in order to get married, and many times children’s voices aren’t being heard as they stand before a clerk of the court or county registrar to be wed, she said.
“This is not a youth right that is being exercised enthusiastically by young people,” said Warner. “This is a loophole in the law that is being used to exploit young people under the guise of marriage.”
This was the case for Meyer, who said her mother gave her consent by signing something that “looked like a permission slip” and handing it to her daughter’s soon-to-be husband.
Meyer and her former husband, who ultimately divorced when she was 22, got married in a Jackson, Miss., courthouse when most of the staff were on their lunch break, she said.
She doesn’t remember signing a marriage certificate, but does have a copy of it.
“It does have my little child’s signature on it, so I must have at some point,” she said.
Guadalajara vs. Tigres Odds, Predictions, and Picks
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL Prediction
Tigres UANL will be confident after defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 in their previous fixture. The Robert Siboldi-managed club restored parity through Andre-Pierre Gignac (61’) before Rafael Carioca (90+6’) netted the winner. Cruz Azul had scored their lone goal through Uriel Antuna (45+3’).
Chivas Guadalajara will be eager to challenge their superior-placed opponent in the upcoming match. Guadalajara will enter the match after securing a 2-0 away win against Puebla. Interestingly, Guadalajara converted both of their shots on goal. Robert Alvarado (25’) netted from the spot, while Ronaldo Cisneros (72’) scored the second goal.
Tigres UANL will be the favorites to edge out their upcoming Liga MX Apertura clash against Chivas Guadalajara.
Previous Meetings
Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL have faced off 34 times in Liga MX since their first meeting in September 2010. Guadalajara have won eight matches, while Tigres have maintained the upper hand with 13 wins. The rivalry has registered 13 draws.
Guadalajara and Tigres last faced off in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura Final. Hosts Guadalajara registered a 2-3 loss to Tigres UANL. Robert Alvarado (11’) and Victor Guzman (20’) netted for Guadalajara, while goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac (65’) and Sebastian Cordova (71’) for Tigres took the fixture to extra time. Guido Pizarro (110’) hit the winner to guide the Tigres to victory.
Guadalajara will look to defend their fortress at home after registering two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five fixtures. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL will look to improve their away record after registering two wins, two losses, and a draw in the last five fixtures.
Guadalajara Look To Break Into Top Three
Guadalajara will look to break into the top three with a win. However, they will have their task cut out against a formidable opponent. The hosts currently have 21 points from 13 fixtures, and a win can momentarily guide them to the third spot ahead of Monterrey.
It will also be a chance for Guadalajara to build on their winning momentum after registering a win against Puebla in the last match.
Hosts To Miss Out On Terrific Duo
The hosts will miss out on the services of their terrific duo, Cristian Calderon and Alexis Vega. Calderon has made nine appearances in the Liga MX Apertura, assisting three goals, while Vega has netted once in seven matches.
Calderon and Vega are expected to return later this week after being absent from the squad since the first week of October due to personal reasons.
Alvarado-Guzman Key For Chivas
Mexican winger Roberto Alvarado will remain the key for the hosts in front of goal. The 25-year-old has netted five times, including three spot kicks, and assisted once in 10 matches. He will also find support from center forward Ricardo Marin, who has netted four times and assisted once.
In the absence of Calderon, the most important assist provider for the club, the onus of getting the ball into scoring areas will be on Victor Guzman and Issac Brizuela. The duo have assisted twice each in the Liga MX Apertura.
Tigres On The Prowl For Top Spot
Tigres UANL are one point behind league leaders Club America. Both clubs have played 16 matches. If the Tigres secure a win over Guadalajara, then they will momentarily take the pole position.
The visitors will bank on their fine run to secure all three points. The Siboldi-managed club is unbeaten in the last five Liga MX Apertura fixtures. The club registered their last loss against Atlas in September.
Visitors Will Be Without Key Defender
The visitors will miss out on the services of their center back, Diego Reyes, who is nursing a hand injury. The 31-year-old, who has made nine appearances this season and is a crucial player for the club, is expected to return in early November.
The club will continue to miss out on the services of David Ayala, who is yet to feature in the current Apertura season. He is expected to recover from his broken knee cap injury later this week. Goalkeeper Miguel Ortega, who sustained a shoulder injury in May, is also expected to return this month.
Defending Champions Will Rely On Talismanic Striker Again
The visitors will bank on the performance of their in-form striker Gignac. The Frenchman has been the most valuable player for the club this season, netting eight goals and assisting four in 10 appearances.
He will be expected to display his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming match and add more goals to his tally.
How To Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL
- Teams: Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL
- Location: Estadio Arkon
- Time: Saturday, October 28 at 09:05 pm ET
- How To Watch: Univision, Telemundo, Fox Sports, ESPN, Vix and Sling TV
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea is poised to close as many as a dozen embassies including in Spain, Hong Kong, and multiple countries in Africa, according to media reports and analysts, in a move that could see nearly 25 percent of Pyongyang’s missions close worldwide.
North Korea’s recent closing of its diplomatic missions was a sign that the reclusive country is struggling to make money overseas because of international sanctions, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Tuesday.
On Monday, North Korean state media outlet KCNA said the country’s ambassadors paid “farewell” visits to Angolan and Ugandan leaders last week, and local media in both African countries reported the shutdown of the North’s embassies there.
Both Angola and Uganda have forged friendly ties with North Korea since the 1970s, maintaining military cooperation and providing rare sources of foreign currency such as statue-building projects.
The embassy closings set the stage for what could be “one of the country’s biggest foreign policy shakeups in decades”, with implications for diplomatic engagement, humanitarian work in the isolated country, as well as the ability to generate illicit revenue, wrote Chad O’Carroll, founder of the North Korea-focused website NK Pro.
More than a dozen missions may close, likely because of international sanctions, a trend of Pyongyang’s disengaging globally and the probable weakening of the North Korean economy, he said in a report on Wednesday.
Seoul’s unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the pullout reflected the impact of international sanctions aimed at curbing funding for the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
“They appear to be withdrawing as their foreign currency earning business has stumbled due to the international community’s strengthening of sanctions, making it difficult to maintain the embassies any longer,” the ministry said in a statement. “This can be a sign of North Korea’s difficult economic situation, where it is difficult to maintain even minimal diplomatic relations with traditionally friendly countries.”
North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, but had 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including three consulates and three representative offices, until it pulled out of Angola and Uganda, according to the ministry.
North Korea will also shut down its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs in the neighbouring country, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Correspondence with the Spanish Communist Party released on the party’s website showed the North Korean embassy announcing the closing in a letter dated Oct. 26.
The North’s embassy in Madrid was in the spotlight after members of a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a break-in in 2019, during which they bound and gagged staff before driving off with computers and other devices.
Pyongyang denounced the incident as a “grave breach of sovereignty and terrorist attack,” and accused the United States of not investigating the group thoroughly and refusing to extradite its leader.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi, and Josh Smith; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Ed Davies)
