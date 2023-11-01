Kelly Johnson, who is married to House Speaker Mike Johnson, practices a form of Christian counseling that classifies people into ‘choleric’, ‘phlegmatic,’ and other ancient personality types purportedly ordained by God

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number.

Gingerbread house contest on tap at Leechburg Public Library

Leechburg Public Library will sponsor a gingerbread house contest in November.

Houses should be dropped off between Nov. 1 and 10 at the library, 137 Market St. Voting will be from Nov. 11 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Winners will be announced after the Nov. 25 Luminate Leechburg parade.

For details and rules, call 724-236-0080 or stop in at the library.

American Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment appointments.

Access to timely, high-quality treatment can often be a cancer patient’s largest roadblock to survival. The society’s Road to Recovery program fills the gap when friends and family are unable to help out.

For information and to offer your time, visit cancer.org/drive.

Help available for veterans benefits, claims

A veterans service officer will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the New Kensington office of state Rep. Jill Cooper, 356 Freeport St., suite 100.

Services available will include disability and pension claims, benefit questions, assisting spouses with survivor benefits issues and applications for veterans grants.

The veterans service officer will be at the office the first Wednesday of each month. Appointments will be accepted, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 724-472-4102.

Calendar

Apollo

Wednesdays and Saturdays: Apollo Area Historical Society Museum, 317 N. Second St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 724-478-2849 or 724-212-9255.

Wednesday: Apollo Hose Co. No. 2 will have bingo at 7 p.m. at the firehall, 325 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be specials and wish jars. Details: 724-478-4831.

Arnold

Tuesday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., will sponsor a bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a $1,000 jackpot game with a $500 consolation prize. Pierogi, snacks, drinks, daubers and extra packages will be sold. Admission: $25.

Friday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., is accepting orders for its pierogi sale. Varieties: potato or sauerkraut. Pickup: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays in the church social hall. Cost: $12 per dozen. Orders: 724-339-9257, 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Brackenridge

Wednesday: Al-Anon will meet at 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave. The group offers help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics.

Freeport

Wednesday: The Thrift Store Clothing Ministry at Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are free, but donations will be accepted. Items available include clothing of all sizes, bedding and window items. Donations of clothing, shoes and boots welcome; must be laundered and free from smoke and pet hair. Wheelchair accessible. Details: 724-295-3095.

Friday : A bingo night to benefit the playground project in Freeport Community Park will be at 6 p.m. at Laube Hall, 115 Community Park Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $20, includes five bingo sheets, a dauber and entry into door prize raffle. BYOB. Must be 21 to attend. Prize winners must be present. There will be food trucks, a basket raffle and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].

Harmar

Nov. 5: Addiction Recovery Ministry will have a bingo fundraiser at 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2599 Freeport Road to benefit its brown bag lunch fund. Cost: $25, includes six cards per game. There will be 10 regular games, five specials and a $200 jackpot game. Reservations requested. Reservations: Rosemarie, 412-378-9290 or [email protected].

Harrison

Wednesday: The Becky’s Closet community clothing store at Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadview Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Clothing will be available at very low cost. Donations welcome during these hours.

Wednesday: Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Food bank participants can receive food allotments twice per month. Those who are not yet registered should come from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sparrow’s Nest clothing and home goods ministry will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Details and alternate times: 724-226-0606, ext. 10.

Wednesday: The Agape Thrift Shop at Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean fall clothing in all sizes is needed. No housewares or bedding please due to lack of space. Bring donations on Wednesday or leave them on the front porch. Do not place donations in the blue bins behind the church.

Leechburg

Saturdays: Leechburg Museum is closed for the winter months. To arrange a private tour, email [email protected] or call 724-845-8914 and leave a message.

Nov. 11: A gun and cash bash to benefit Gilpin and Leechburg volunteer fire companies will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company truck building, 268 Canal St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $25, includes music, food and refreshments. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets: 724-845-1684 or John, 724-549-8867.

Nov. 18: A turkey bingo will be hosted by Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company at 6 p.m. at the firehall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and early bird games will begin at 5:30. Cost: $35 in advance; will be $40 at the door; includes packet for 20 $100 games, four $250 specials and a light meal. There will be a $1,000 must-go jackpot game. Tickets: Melissa, 724-332-9090.

Dec. 9 and 10: Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company is accepting space applications for a Christmas craft and vendor show at the firehall, 268 Canal St. Cost: $50 for both days; or $30 per day, includes a table and two chairs. Applications and more information: Melissa, 724-332-9090 or [email protected].

Lower Burrell

Saturday : The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will sponsor a dance in the post banquet room, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. The band will be Cool Change and there will be a cash bar and drawings. Cost: $10. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. Tickets: Donna, 724-980-3222.

Nov. 5: Burrell High School Marching Band will host a Bowl With the Band fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wildlife Lodge Lanes, 1000 Wildlife Lodge Road. Cost: $20, includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental. There will be a bake sale, a basket raffle, and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].

Nov. 10: Westmoreland County Marines Detachment is selling raffle tickets to benefit its Christmas Groceries for Veterans Families in Need program. The winning number from the Pennsylvania Lottery afternoon three-digit drawing will receive a $500 gift card to Community Market and the winner of the evening three-digit drawing will get a $1,000 gift card to Community Market. Cost: $10, for two numbers. Tickets: [email protected] or on weekends at Community Market, Hillcrest Shopping Center.

Nov. 11: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Cash Bash will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be at 5 p.m. Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at the door. There will be a basket raffle, snacks, cash bar and 50/50. Tickets: animalprotectors.net.

New Kensington

Tuesday and Saturday: The Community Clothes Closet, 1129 Kenneth Ave., will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items available include clothing for all members of the family, shoes, purses, blankets and linens. First-time customers receive 15 free items. Winter clothing donations welcome during business hours.

Tuesday: An arts, crafts and STEM craft workshop for all ages will be at 11 a.m. at Peoples Library, 880 Barnes St. Details: 724-339-1021.

Nov. 7: East Kensington Community Circle is accepting orders for its Election Day beef vegetable soup sale. Cost: $8 per quart. Pickup: Nov. 7 at the Community Circle Building, 1785 Seventh St. Road. Orders required by Nov. 3. Orders: Tracy, 724-212-3933.

Oakmont

Tuesdays: Taking Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) meets at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1261 Pennsylvania Ave. Private weigh-ins will be from 5:45 to 6:10 p.m. and the meeting will be afterward. The first meeting is free. Please note the new location. Details: 412-828-3854 or [email protected].

Springdale

Nov. 4: A Prince and Princess tea party for children in prekindergarten through sixth grade will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springdale Free Public Library, 331 School St. Costumes optional. Parents must accompany their children. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.

Nov. 2: Springdale Free Public Library will host a talk “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” with a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association at 4 p.m. at the library, 331 School St. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.

Tarentum

Wednesday: The Elks will host bingo at 6:30 p.m. at the lodge, 219 E. Sixth Ave. The kitchen is open to the public from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Menu: elks644.org/elks-kitchen-1. Orders: 724-226-1644 by 8:15 p.m.

Wednesdays and Saturdays: The Alle-Kiski Valley Historical Society, 224 E. Seventh Ave., is open from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Details: 724-224-7666.

Vandergrift

Wednesday: The Anime Club for children in fifth through 10th grade at Vandergrift Public Library will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 128C Washington Ave. Details: 724-568-2212.

Dec. 31: Vandergrift Public Library is conducting a 100,000 penny collection challenge through the end of the year. Bring your pennies to the library, 128C Washington Ave., or TinyCause or Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue. Funds raised will be split between the three organizations.

Washington Township

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church, 656 Route 380.

West Deer

Nov. 11: Reservations are being accepted for a Veteran’s Day breakfast set for 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion, 57 Superior Road, Curtisville. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and water. Guest charge: $5. Reservation deadline: Wednesday. Reservations: Kari Biehl, 412-913-9326.