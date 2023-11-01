Connect with us

Mohamed slams Liga MX refs: “They send your best player off for no reason”

Published

33 seconds ago

on

By

Mohamed slams Liga MX refs: "They send your best player off for no reason"

Universidad Nacional were surprised by Necaxa in Aguascalientes, losing 1-0 to the team at the bottom of the Liga MX table and with it, their aspirations to directly enter next month’s playoffs took a severe knock. César Huerta’s controversial sending off on 13 minutes left the Pedregal team facing most of the game with a man less and Auriazul coach Antonio Mohamed was furious at being left without his best player, apparently for no reason.

“Before Chino Huerta was sent off, nothing happened; after Huerta was ordered off we had more or less a whole game to play. You can’t analyze a game when something like that happens – when they send off your best player without even making a foul, it’s very difficult,” the Pumas’ coach said afterwards.

Mohamed hopes Pumas will bounce back

Despite suffering two consecutive defeats (to Monterrey and Nexaca), El Turco, faithful to his style, was determined to focus on the positive rather than bemoan dropping three points: “It always hurts to lose, let’s hope to recover for the next game. We will continue to build up our strength for the three games that are left. I always say that we will do the maths at the end,” the coach concluded.

Pumas’ board will wait for the Federation’s decision on what punishment Huerta will serve before lodging an appeal. The good news is that Nathan Silva has now completed his suspension and will be available for the next match, against León on Tuesday night.

News

Elon Musk’s sweet response to mom Maye Musk praising his old Halloween costume | Trending

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year. (Screengrab)

Maye Musk took to X to share her opinion about a costume that her son Elon Musk wore last year at a Halloween party. Her sweet post attracted a comment from Elon, who left an equally adorable reply to his mom’s tweet.

Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year. (Screengrab)

It all started with a tweet from a handle named X. “Does @elonmusk still have cool armour this year? Happy Halloween!” reads the caption posted by the handle along with a picture. The image shows the Tesla CEO dressed up in a Devil’s Champion costume and standing beside his mom Maye Musk. Elon Musk wore it at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year.

Resharing the tweet, Maye Musk shared her appreciation for the picture. “Elon looked so good last year at @heidiklum‘s Halloween party,” she tweeted. It didn’t take long for Musk to reply to her post. “Almost as good as you,” he wrote.

Take a look at this sweet conversation between Maye and Elon Musk:

Elon Musk’s reply to his mom’s tweet has collected more than one lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s reply to his mom?

“If my son and I aren’t this, then I did something wrong,” posted an X user. “They always look great together!” added another. “Accurate, you look good. Maye looks Great!” expressed a third. “Such a good son, turned into a great father, because of a wonderful mother,” wrote a fourth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

News

Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive ‘Booty Patrol’ roaming streets, pulling drivers over

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive 'Booty Patrol' roaming streets, pulling drivers over

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla.Deputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive “Booty Patrol” that’s causing a stir on the streets of Florida.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado impersonating law enforcement. The truck, bearing license plate H05F41, is equipped with red and blue lights and has the words “BOOTY PATROL” plastered on the side.

<div>Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office</div> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tIi1XiBFKRLjCdebG6iAzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/wofl_fox_local_articles_124/c432168d2d8286b464a397493c347959″/><img alt=

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said this vehicle was not only spotted in DeSoto County, but in others, albeit not explicitly naming them.

<div>Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office</div> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ulQalRScb_EsPyOD0X3mXg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/wofl_fox_local_articles_124/cf8f14d1e34778259e199f8d0c3d75d8″/><img alt=

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Residents who have been pulled over by this “suspicious” vehicle or who have any information about these incidents are urged to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.

RELATED: Florida woman arrested for FHP-inspired car makeover, troopers say: ‘Fell in love with the color scheme’

<div>Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office</div> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/brK8ChGNLvw8YTgxzYs_jw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/wofl_fox_local_articles_124/01ae98f394558d1574817de1c83c44a6″/><img alt=

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

“Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this issue and ensuring the safety of our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

News

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2023

By

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama walks up the court during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 117-103. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t just excited about his first matchup against Kevin Durant on Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also couldn’t wait to show off his Halloween costume.

Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs’ wild win over the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama entered Footprint Center as the 2009 fictional character Slender Man.

It’s possible the rookie might take the crown from noted Halloween fanatic Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward played the day before the holiday, but that certainly didn’t curb his enthusiasm.

Antetokounmpo came dressed as the Incredible Hulk before the Bucks’ 122-114 win over the Miami Heat. The NBA champion even took questions as the Marvel superhero.

And who could forget LeBron James pulling out all the stops to transform himself into Beetle Juice? The Los Angeles Lakers forward showed off his threads on Instagram.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs forward will follow Antetokounmpo’s and James’ examples and commit to his Slender Man role with the same energy. For Wembanyama’s first go-around in the league, his costume was a success. Through his first two weeks, he’s showing off his range of abilities both on and off the court.

Wembanyama, Spurs stun Suns in final seconds

It took until the final few seconds, but Wembanyama and the Spurs got the job done in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The Spurs rallied back from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to grab the 115-114 win at the Footprint Center. The Spurs closed the game on a 6-0 run, thanks to a Wembanyama jumper, a put-back dunk and a huge Durant turnover — which led to a dunk from Keldon Johnson.

Johnson’s dunk gave hte Spurs their first lead of the night, which powered them to their first road win of the season.

Wembanyama was essentially shut down through the first 24 minutes of the game. He had six points at halftime, and didn’t get his first bucket until the final seconds — which came in the form of a wild dunk over Suns forward Drew Eubanks.

It was Durant, though, that got the better of Wembanyama. Durant drilled a huge step-back bucket over the outstretched 7-footer in the first quarter, and helped power the Suns to a 20-point lead early in the third.

The Spurs cut the Suns’ lead to just five points midway through the fourth quarter while Durant was on the bench thanks to an 8-0 run powered by a Wembanyama block and a layup he somehow made through a foul — though he missed the ensuing free throw.

The Spurs cut the game to three points after a pair of Tre Jones free throws at the two minute mark, too. That led to the wild finish, which gave the Spurs their one-point win.

Durant led the Suns with 26 points and seven assists in the loss, and he shot 12-of-18 from the field. He surpassed the 27,000-career points mark in the game, too. It took him 990 games to get there, which made him the fourth fastest in history. Eric Gordon added 20 points, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wembanyama finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 27 points, and Devin Vassell added 18 points and six rebounds.

Wembanyama will get another shot at the Suns on Thursday night in Phoenix.

