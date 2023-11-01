News
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea is poised to close as many as a dozen embassies including in Spain, Hong Kong, and multiple countries in Africa, according to media reports and analysts, in a move that could see nearly 25 percent of Pyongyang’s missions close worldwide.
North Korea’s recent closing of its diplomatic missions was a sign that the reclusive country is struggling to make money overseas because of international sanctions, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Tuesday.
On Monday, North Korean state media outlet KCNA said the country’s ambassadors paid “farewell” visits to Angolan and Ugandan leaders last week, and local media in both African countries reported the shutdown of the North’s embassies there.
Both Angola and Uganda have forged friendly ties with North Korea since the 1970s, maintaining military cooperation and providing rare sources of foreign currency such as statue-building projects.
The embassy closings set the stage for what could be “one of the country’s biggest foreign policy shakeups in decades”, with implications for diplomatic engagement, humanitarian work in the isolated country, as well as the ability to generate illicit revenue, wrote Chad O’Carroll, founder of the North Korea-focused website NK Pro.
More than a dozen missions may close, likely because of international sanctions, a trend of Pyongyang’s disengaging globally and the probable weakening of the North Korean economy, he said in a report on Wednesday.
Seoul’s unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the pullout reflected the impact of international sanctions aimed at curbing funding for the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
“They appear to be withdrawing as their foreign currency earning business has stumbled due to the international community’s strengthening of sanctions, making it difficult to maintain the embassies any longer,” the ministry said in a statement. “This can be a sign of North Korea’s difficult economic situation, where it is difficult to maintain even minimal diplomatic relations with traditionally friendly countries.”
North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, but had 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including three consulates and three representative offices, until it pulled out of Angola and Uganda, according to the ministry.
North Korea will also shut down its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs in the neighbouring country, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Correspondence with the Spanish Communist Party released on the party’s website showed the North Korean embassy announcing the closing in a letter dated Oct. 26.
The North’s embassy in Madrid was in the spotlight after members of a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a break-in in 2019, during which they bound and gagged staff before driving off with computers and other devices.
Pyongyang denounced the incident as a “grave breach of sovereignty and terrorist attack,” and accused the United States of not investigating the group thoroughly and refusing to extradite its leader.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi, and Josh Smith; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Ed Davies)
News
Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock for Halloween 2023: See Her Look
Skip to content
News
Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama
LOS ANGELES — The Victor Wembanyama Tipoff Tour made its first LA stop and there was no need for Hollywood to turn it into a movie or documentary. No suspense, not much in terms of highlights and no plot twist.
And that was more about Wemby’s teammates than Wemby himself.
The Spurs are as advertised, a developing team filled with young players in the rotation. That’s not exactly breaking news. It is the reality, and that was evident for 48 minutes Sunday. Actually, less than that, because the contest was a rout.
“On a night like this, there’s a lot of things to correct,” said Wembanyama.
Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ 123-83 rout of the Spurs, and the latest from the rookie that everyone came to see.
1. Wemby takes more ‘shots’ than field goals
The Clippers made it clear, right from the jump, that they would put a body, literally, on Wemby whenever the chance presented itself. This will be the norm this season by all teams: Press Wemby and see if he bends or breaks.
Russell Westbrook even challenged Wemby in the paint and tried desperately to block the 7-foot-4 center’s layup. Westbrook missed, but the audacity.
“That’s the biggest difference for him, all that physicality,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
As a result, Wemby had more turnovers (five) than buckets (four) and at times resorted to sticking on the perimeter. Overall, it wasn’t a dreadful night (11 points, five rebounds). But the Clippers have now made it tough for the league’s top two picks, with Wemby following Scoot Henderson.
“You have to be aggressive with him and you have to be physical with him,” said Robert Covington, the main defender on the rookie.
The Spurs are using Zach Collins at center to reduce Wemby’s minutes against stronger players; Collins will guard the Joel Embiids of the league. Until he gains more strength, the Spurs are mindful of the obvious, regarding Wemby. He’s just 19 and his body hasn’t matured.
2. Wemby impresses the Clippers anyway
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard spoke positively about Wembanyama, much as they did about Henderson last week. The skills, the unselfishness, the ability to protect the rim, those positives were expressed glowingly.
But no one in the Clippers’ locker room was more familiar than Nicolas Batum, Wembanyama’s French countryman. Batum first became aware when Wemby became a teenager and studied him from point-blank range ever since.
“I think he understands how to be a pro,” he said. “He’s been there for two years, now it’s about transitioning to the NBA game. He’s going to have ups and downs as a rookie but he knows who he is. He’s going to be fine.
“The physical nature of the game, he’ll get used to it and overcome it. It’s like that for everyone who comes into the league. What he’s going through right now, it won’t stay like this.”
3. Last person to know about Wemby … was Popovich
The Spurs coach revealed that, prior to this summer, he didn’t spend much time on a skinny teenager from France because, what for?
“He was playing in France, and what do I care? As things progressed for us last season and then the Draft comes, I watched some film. Then I really didn’t play attention because I didn’t think we’d get him. What was I going to do, jump into the bin with the ping pong balls? I went to sleep.
“My son-in-law awakened me and said we got the first pick. I said that’s good.”
It didn’t take Popovich long to catch up. Once Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio, the coach discovered what the fuss was about.
“A lot of these places (in the U.S.) are new to him but he’s a very inquisitive young man. He’s from Europe. They’re a lot more cultured than we are. They’re more civil than we are. They travel, speak languages.
“It’s not like he’s a dumbstruck young kid. He’s pretty worldly. This hype has gone on for a very long time. It’s old hat for him. He doesn’t even notice it.”
From Wembanyama’s perspective, when it comes to Popovich, “he just told me to be patient and focus on what’s important. He’s everything I expected and more.”
4. To rest or not?
A big moment of truth awaits the Clippers. No, not necessarily the visiting Magic on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET), or the Lakers on Wednesday (10 ET). But both. It’ll be the first back-to-back games for a team considered the most vulnerable to the league’s new Player Participation Policy.
In the past, Leonard normally sat one of those two games. Same, at times, for George. This summer, Clippers coach Ty Lue said the team would place more importance on the regular season, which insinuated their stars would play more often.
The first test comes this week.
What’s especially interesting is the Lakers game is a national TV game (ESPN), and the league is hypersensitive about stars missing those games. With a media rights deal coming up for renewal, the league needs to make good for its future partners.
Leonard and George are healthy. But so was the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, who missed the Minnesota game a few days ago. And it’s just the second week of the season. The Clippers, of all teams, can change the conversation, or heighten it. Stay tuned.
5. Spurs need to make (or find) a point
It’s early in the season and therefore everything’s up for change. But the most glaring need for the Spurs is a point guard, or at least a natural one.
That position belongs at the moment to Jeremy Sochan, the second-year player, who didn’t play it in college or full-time as a Spurs rookie. It says plenty about Sochan that Popovich would trust him with the ball and making decisions.
Here’s what’s strange: The Spurs re-signed fourth-year pro Tre Jones in the offseason, presumably to make him the starter. But Jones is coming off the bench and he had four turnovers on a night when the Spurs couldn’t protect the ball (25 turnovers).
Then there’s Devonte’ Graham, fresh off a two-game suspension for a DUI charge. His value has fallen ever since he left the Hornets for New Orleans, where he never gained traction.
Most likely, the point guard of the future, and the one that eventually bonds with Wemby, will arrive next season, either through free agency … or the lottery if the Spurs fail to reach the playoffs.
* * *
Shaun Powell has covered the NBA for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Warner Bros. Discovery.
News
Last operating US prison ship, a grim vestige of mass incarceration, set to close in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Kenneth Williams spent his whole life in Brooklyn, but it wasn’t until a night in 2018 when he crossed a narrow footbridge in shackles, that he learned about New York City’s last floating jail. He remembers the murky East River water below him, the stench of mold, and a sinking feeling that soon turned literal.
“Every once in a while you could feel the boat dropping into the muck,” Williams, 62, said. “It was a stark reminder that this place wasn’t meant for human confinement.”
Docked in the shallows off an industrial edge of the South Bronx, the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center is a five-story jail barge that stretches the length of two football fields, resembling a container ship stacked with cargo.
It arrived in 1992 as a temporary measure to ease overcrowding on Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex for detainees awaiting trial. Three decades later, the 800-bed lockup – the last operating prison ship in the United States — is finally closing down.
The ship will be fully vacated by the end of this week, officials said, as part of a broader plan to replace the city’s long-troubled correctional system with a network of smaller jails. For now, most of the roughly 500 people incarcerated on the ship will be transferred to Rikers Island, according to the Department of Correction, though the jails there are eventually supposed to close down, too.
Detainees and advocates have long regarded the boat as a grim vestige of mass incarceration, an enduring symbol of the city’s failures to reform dangerous jails that exist on the periphery of New York, largely out of sight of most residents and tourists.
In recent years, the unusual nautical jail has drawn attention primarily for its failures: Last September, a 44-year-old man, Gregory Acevedo, jumped from the top of the ship to his death; The year before that, Stephan Khadu, 24, died after contracting a form of treatable meningitis while in custody.
Darren Mack, co-director of the advocacy group Freedom Agenda, described the boat as a “modern day slave ship” used by the department to warehouse detainees, mostly Black and Latino men, with minimal oversight. While noting the closure was long overdue, he added, “shifting people to the same hellish conditions on Rikers is not the answer.”
The last of an armada of floating jails used by New York City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Vernon C. Bain sits across the river from Rikers Island, between a wastewater treatment plant and a wholesale fish market.
Detainees are afforded a daily hour of recreation on a caged upper deck, where they were recently seen playing basketball on a sunny morning. Otherwise, their only natural light beams through the ship’s tiny portholes.
Those who’ve spent time on board say the boat rocks in the river’s current. Its fading blue and white exterior — a far cry from the freshly-painted surfaces visible in the 1993 film “Carlito’s Way” — is known to leak in the rain, occasionally short-circuiting the electrical system.
Inside, rust cracks off the walls and detainees say they are packed into dormitories that grow suffocatingly hot in the summer, with cots that sit just a few inches from each other. “If you faced the person in the bed next to you, your knees would touch,” said Williams, who was incarcerated there for a few months and has since been released. “If they snored, you could smell their breath.”
The use of maritime jails in the United States has long been controversial, dating back to the earliest days of the Revolutionary War, when thousands of Americans died aboard British ships parked in the New York Harbor.
Since then, the concept has been put to use sparingly — during the gold rush in California, most notably — often drawing allegations of cruelty and neglect, according to a recent study.
In the 1960s, a proposal by New York’s correction commissioner to house inmates on repurposed ships was sunk by other local officials, who said the boats would give visitors the wrong image of the city. That sentiment began to change in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as drug arrests during the crack epidemic brought the population of Rikers Island to historic highs.
By the time the Vernon C. Bain boat arrived in the South Bronx, the city had already deployed four other floating jails — including two converted city ferries and a former trooper ship with the dissonant nickname, the “Love Boat” — as low-cost, temporary facilities.
Mayor Edward Koch, an early champion of the idea, assured reporters that seasick inmates would be given Dramamine and dismissed questions about the boats’ viability, describing them as “better accommodations” than Rikers Island.
Decades later, Stephan Khadu may have reached a similar conclusion as he awaited trial at Rikers Island for a gang conspiracy case. With the city’s main jail complex gripped by both the coronavirus pandemic and rising violence in May 2020, Khadu volunteered to transfer to the Vernon C. Bain, where he waited nearly two years for a trial that never came.
By the following summer, family members said, Khadu talked about the boat’s stifling heat, and the presence of mold and rodents that chewed through his food containers. He suffered a seizure in July 2021. Two months later, he had a second seizure. He died on the way to the hospital, a few days short of his 24th birthday.
The cause of death was later revealed to be a complication of lymphocytic meningitis, a rodent-borne viral disease that, if properly treated, is not typically fatal.
His mom, Lezandre Khadu, blames the boat’s “disgusting conditions.”
“How can they expect me to believe they care about these people when they treat them like cargo?” she said. “No human should have to live in this place.”
The New York State Attorney General investigated Stephan Khadu’s death, but said they could not confirm allegations of improper care. He had been awaiting trial for nearly 2 years
When the boat empties out, it won’t be the first time. It also closed in the mid-1990s, as the population of Rikers Island began to fall. But unlike the other shuttered floating jails, the Vernon C. Bain reopened — initially as a juvenile justice center under Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and later transitioning into a standard adult jail.
A spokesperson for the Department of Correction, Latima Johnson, declined to say what the city plans to do with the boat going forward. It will remain, for now, within the custody of the Department of Correction.
“The reason for this move is to centralize operations on the island to more efficiently manage people in custody and deploy staff and resources,” Johnson said in an email.
Once the move is complete, Lezandre Khadu is planning a trip to see the boat where her son spent the final year of his life. She intends to celebrate its long-delayed closure.
“I’m walking over that bridge with a bucket of mimosas and I’m going to have the biggest party ever,” she said. “I want to see for myself that there will never be another soul on that boat.”
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock for Halloween 2023: See Her Look
Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama
Last operating US prison ship, a grim vestige of mass incarceration, set to close in NYC
Mohamed slams Liga MX refs: “They send your best player off for no reason”
Elon Musk’s sweet response to mom Maye Musk praising his old Halloween costume | Trending
Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive ‘Booty Patrol’ roaming streets, pulling drivers over
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns
Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
Exclusive-Lebanon’s Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock for Halloween 2023: See Her Look
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Spurs-Clippers: 5 takeaways as LA stifles Victor Wembanyama
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Last operating US prison ship, a grim vestige of mass incarceration, set to close in NYC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Mohamed slams Liga MX refs: “They send your best player off for no reason”
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Elon Musk’s sweet response to mom Maye Musk praising his old Halloween costume | Trending
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive ‘Booty Patrol’ roaming streets, pulling drivers over
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Exclusive-Lebanon’s Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News4 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News4 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News4 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education6 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News3 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law4 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
Law4 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries