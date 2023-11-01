News
Roxy Horner transforms into Jim Carey’s The Mask, Helen Flanagan wows as Wonder Woman and one star is unrecognisable as Mr Bean as they lead the stars in the UK celebrating Halloween early
Roxy Horner and Helen Flanagan were among the stars kicking off the Halloween celebrations early in the UK over the weekend.
The model, 32, who recently welcomed her first child, pulled off Jim Carry’s iconic character from the 1994 movie The Mask, as she covered her face in green paint.
Just like the character, she wore a yellow suit with a black and white tie, and donned a matching yellow hat.
Roxy and her boyfriend Jack Whitehall, 35, who welcomed their daughter together in September, arrived at the Gaucho Halloween party together.
Jack dressed up with a grey wig, white facial hair and a sleeve of tattoos on his arm, with some fans suspecting he tried to go as Wayne Lineker.
Wow: Roxy Horner and Helen Flanagan (pictured) were among the stars kicking off the Halloween celebrations early in the UK over the weekend
Incredible: Roxy, 32, pulled off Jim Carry’s iconic character from the movie The Mask, as she covered her face in green paint
So good! Roxy pulled off Jim Carrey’s iconic character from The Mask
Iconic: Amelia, 29, who dressed up as Mr Bean, got the approval from fans who thought she looked exactly like the actor
Amelia, 29, who dressed up as Mr Bean, got the approval from fans who thought she looked exactly like the actor.
The Chicken Shop Date star looked completely unrecognisable as she changed her blonde locks for a short brunette hair do.
Meanwhile, Helen went for a more daring Halloween costume as she flashed her ample cleavage in a Wonder Woman costume.
The former Coronation Street star, 33, took to Instagram to share multiple Halloween outfits from Ann Summers.
In a video for her followers, Helen dressed-up in a sexy devil outfit, a police woman, a cat and a racy circus outfit.
Elsewhere over the weekend saw Keith Lemon, 50, hide away in a scary werewolf costume to attend a Halloween Party at Gaucho Club on Saturday.
Even Adele got involved with the Halloween festivities as she got ghoulishly glammed up for her show in Las Vegas.
The singer, 35, dressed up as Morticia Addams for her Halloween special concert.
Couple: Roxy and her boyfriend Jack Whitehall, 35, who recently welcomed their first child together in September, arrived at the Gaucho halloween party together
Scary couple: Jack dressed up with a grey wig, white facial hair and a sleeve of tattoos on his arm, with some fans suspecting he tried to go as Wayne Linekar
Guess who? Amelia transformed into Rowan Atkinson’s hilarious character Mr Bean over the weekend
Sexy: The former Coronation Street star, 33, took to Instagram to share multiple Halloween outfits from Ann Summers
Racy: In one snap Helen cut a busty display in a red bodysuit and red fish-tail tights to dress up as a sexy devil
Wow: Helen also slipped into a circus costume, and added a pop of red lipstick
Scary: Elsewhere over the weekend saw Keith Lemon, 50, hide away in a scary werewolf costume to attend a Halloween Party at Gaucho Club on Saturday
Who is she? Even Adele, 33, got involved with the Halloween festivities as she got ghoulishly glammed up for her show in Las Vegas
Incredible: The singer dressed up as Morticia Addams for her Halloween special concert and later took to Instagram to share some snaps
Scarily sexy: Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, attended the Kiss Haunted House Party dressed as a pirate, before taking stage to perform
Glam: The singer looked scarily sexy in a purple gown, wore fishnet tights and covered herself in fake tattoos for the night
Amazing: Last but not least, Chloe Ferry, 28, opted for a sexy costume as she headed out over the weekend seemingly dressed as a mermaid
Ww: The TV personality slipped into bright green tights and a sequin sarong and flashed her ample assets in a tiny bralette
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, attended the Kiss Haunted House Party dressed as a pirate, before taking stage to perform.
The singer looked scarily sexy in a purple gown, wore fishnet tights and covered herself in fake tattoos for the night.
Last but not least, Chloe Ferry, 28, opted for a sexy costume as she headed out over the weekend seemingly dressed as a mermaid.
The TV personality slipped into bright green tights and a sequin sarong and flashed her ample assets in a tiny bralette.
Armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park with multiple guns and explosives identified
Update: This story has been updated with information from a Monday afternoon press conference
Law enforcement in Colorado is investigating after they said a “heavily armed” man was found dead inside an amusement park over the weekend “wearing body armor” with “multiple improvised explosive devices” on him.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported that Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park employees notified officials the body of the 20-year-old man was found Saturday morning, prior to the park opening.
Authorities on Monday evening identified the man as Diego Barajas Medina.
The park is located in Glenwood Springs, a resort city in the Rocky Mountains surrounded by the White River National Forest.
Walt Stowe, a spokesperson for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office told USA TODAY Medina’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide.
“There is no danger to the community as of right now,” Stowe said Monday.
The agency did not release how Medina died but, according to a press release, said his death did not involve any of the rides and he was not authorized to be inside the park.
Dressed in black tactical clothing bearing emblems as if he were law enforcement
According to a preliminary investigation, police wrote in a news release Monday, Medina, from the Carbondale area, was found dead dressed in black tactical clothing “bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement.”
He was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and multiple loaded magazines for both weapons, the release continues. Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said during a Monday afternoon press conference that both weapons are believed by to be “ghost guns.”
Medina wore body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet. Additional multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDS) were discovered with Medina and a vehicle associated with him, found at the park. Vallario noted during the press conference that some of what appeared to be explosive devices were fake.
A bomb squad responded to the park and “we able to render the devices safe,” the release continues.
Bomb squad members backed by the Garfield County All Hazard response team swept the park to make sure no other IEDs were planted.
According to law enforcement, so far the investigation has indicated Medina’s actions were “limited to the property of the Glenwood Caverns.”
The agency released the following statement on Facebook:
“The initial two days of the investigation have been carried out in the slow, methodical manner in order to search the property, as well as the suspect’s residence to ensure the safety of the public and to begin to determine the extent of his criminal activity. The safety of the public, bomb, disposal personnel, law enforcement, and other first responders were the priority, as well as making sure the cabins were safe to re-open.”
Given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, police said, Medina could have “implemented attack of devastating proportions upon our community, and first responders.”
Suspect’s cause and manner of death pending autopsy
Medina’s official cause of death will be determined by the Garfield County coroner, according to the release.
USA TODAY has reached out to the coroner’s office.
Also according to the release, it appears Medina drove a vehicle to the park before he entered it and investigators were making sure none of the rides, equipment or any of the park’s on-site buildings or facilities “were tampered with.”
Georgia State University students shot: 2 GSU students, 2 others shot near campus in downtown Atlanta
Body, findings prompts closure of park
According to a park spokesperson, Medina trespassed onto the property when no employees or guests were on property.
“This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us,” General Manager Nancy Heard told USA TODAY. “We appreciate the swift action and thorough work of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office, as well as the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team and other authorities assisting in the investigation, working together to ensure the park is safe to reopen.”
According to its website, the park is the nation’s only mountain-top theme park located between Aspen and Vail along Interstate 70.
The park’s attractions include roller coasters, other rides, zip lines, a gondola and mountain-top dining.
On Monday, the park remained closed according to its website.
James Powel, The Associated Press contributing
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X @nataliealund.
Mass shooting: Police arrest 22-year-old man after shooting in Florida over Halloween weekend
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diego Barajas Medina ID’d as armed man found dead at Glenwood Caverns
‘You could tell he was feeling it’ – Jahmyr Gibbs fuels Lions on MNF
DETROIT — After exploding for 189 yards from scrimmage in his “Monday Night Football” debut, Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a message for fantasy managers who have been questioning his production all season.
“I’m tired of hearing it,” Gibbs said with a smile from his locker room stall following Detroit’s 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. “My fault. My bad.”
With veteran running back David Montgomery ruled inactive for a second straight game, the No. 12 overall draft pick shouldn’t hear much criticism this week, as Gibbs put up 29.9 fantasy points after rushing for 152 yards with a touchdown while carrying a heavier load.
Pro Bowl offensive lineman Penei Sewell said the Lions “finally saw the real Jahmyr.”
“He was really comfortable out there, he looked like he had a clear mind and knows the game plan well, so to see him out there doing what he does best, it was honestly crazy,” Sewell said. “I didn’t know he was that fast, and he just makes it look effortless out there — and it makes us look better.”
The Lions’ coaching staff made a conscious effort to get Gibbs going early with 11 touches in the first quarter off eight rushes and three receptions, which were the most touches in an opening quarter in the league since Christian McCaffrey’s outing in Week 15 of last season.
Gibbs would finish with 31 total touches, as he recorded five receptions for an additional 37 receiving yards. In contrast, the Raiders’ offense totaled just 157 yards on the night.
“It was fun, and it’s good knowing that your coach and teammates got that much trust in you,” Gibbs said.
Over the previous two weeks, the Lions’ run game struggled, with just 124 total rushing yards combined. Against the Raiders (3-5), Detroit rushed for 222 yards as Gibbs found a groove.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the performance will be a “good little springboard” for Gibbs going forward, with Detroit off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2014.
“I think it was seeing him get in a rhythm,” Goff said of Gibbs. “Like you could see it where his workload has kind of been on the field, off the field, on the field, off the field, and this was just like, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep giving you the ball.’ And you could see him kind of start feeling the defense a little bit better, feeling those holes a little bit better, and he can do some pretty special things in space.”
Detroit enters its bye week with the second-best record in the NFC, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism, as the Lions have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL based on their opponents’ record (.421 combined win percentage).
Detroit has five games left against the NFC North after having won six straight divisional games, tied for its longest such streak since the 1970 merger.
Coach Dan Campbell said the Lions accomplished their most important goal of “getting our identity back” following last week’s blowout loss at the Baltimore Ravens. He said that entering Monday’s contest, the Lions’ focus was on getting re-centered and trusting their process, which included a bigger role for Gibbs.
“We felt like there was some things that we could do, and we wanted to get Gibbs going,” Campbell said. “We wanted to be able to establish the run, and you could tell he was feeling it. Every week, he’s gotten a little bit better, a little bit better, and I thought last week was his best game and this week certainly surpassed that.
“I think the more he gains his own confidence in his own abilities, in this league, he’s just going to continue to grow, and I think this was kind of the tip of the iceberg, if you will, for what he is able to do and going to be able to do.”
Festival Attendee Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Was Beheaded: Israeli Prez
A young German-Israeli woman seen lying in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.
The family of Shani Louk, 23, said they were informed of her killing earlier in the day. Her aunt, Ruthi Louk, said on Israeli radio that a fragment of her niece’s skull had been recovered from the rave site, according to The New York Times.
Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported that the National Institute of Forensic Medicine had positively identified the fragment, which came from the base of Louk’s skull and indicated an unsurvivable wound.
“At least she didn’t suffer,” her mother, Ricarda Louk, told German broadcaster RTL/ntv.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Louk’s death in a statement on X. “Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors,” it said. “Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”
Shani’s sister, Adi, separately shared the news “with great sadness” on her Instagram account on Monday.
Mom of Festival-Goer Shani Louk Says She’s Still Alive in a Gaza Hospital
The 23-year-old’s family had previously held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre at the festival in southern Israel.
Videos of Louk that emerged in the wake of her kidnapping showed the tattoo artist stripped half-naked with one of her legs bent at an unnatural angle.
Her family had previously said they’d received information that she’d been seriously injured but was nevertheless alive and receiving treatment in a hospital.
Louk’s cause of death was not officially confirmed. In an interview with the German tabloid BILD on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog mentioned that her skull had been found—and added that the discovery meant “these barbaric sadistic animals simply chopped off her head.”
Meanwhile, Israeli officials also announced Monday that Col. Uri Magidish, a female soldier who was abducted on Oct. 7, had been released during the ground operation unfolding inside the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said she had been examined by doctors who said her condition was good.
“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees,” the IDF wrote on X.
The news came three days after Israeli ground forces moved into Gaza, witnesses said Monday that tanks and infantry advanced into the outskirts of Gaza City. The forces reportedly blocked a main road linking the north of the besieged enclave to the south, where residents have been ordered to travel for their own safety (despite repeated strikes in the south even after evacuation guidance).
A video circulating online appears to show an Israeli tank and bulldozer obstructing the Salah al-Din Road—which locals had been told to use to avoid the invading forces. The footage shows a white car approaching the blockade. The vehicle then stops and turns around and starts heading back in the direction it came. The tank then opens fire on the car, seemingly destroying the vehicle.
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said three people were killed in the vehicle. A witness cited by the Wall Street Journal claimed the vehicle was a taxi with a white flag on its hood. Maj. Nir Dinar, an Israeli military spokesperson, told the Journal that troops have no means of distinguishing civilians from militants, and that they all use the same vehicles. “The IDF was not shown any proof that this is a civilian car and there’s no information on who is inside,” Dinar was quoted as saying. “Terrorists use civilian infrastructure like cars. They don’t have tanks or military jeeps.”
The head of the Hamas government in office later said there’s “absolutely no ground advance inside the residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip,” saying Monday’s incursion amounted to a “few occupation army tanks and a bulldozer.”
“These vehicles targeted two civilian cars on Salah al-Din Street and bulldozed the street before the resistance forced them to retreat,” Salama Maarouf said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. “There is currently no presence of occupation army vehicles on Salah al-Din Road, and citizen movement has returned to normal on the road.”
According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 8,000 people—most of whom are minors and women—have been killed since Israel dramatically increased its strikes on the enclave in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, an unprecedented death toll in the decades of bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians. The figure of 1,400 Israelis killed by Hamas’ attacks is also without equal.
On Monday morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground activities in Gaza had “expanded” over the last 24 hours, and said that the families of 239 people have been notified that one of their relatives is being held hostage. “Returning the hostages is a supreme national mission,” Hagari said. “Our ground activity in the Gaza Strip serves, among other things, this purpose.”
Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Monday purportedly showing three of their captives sharing an angry message criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One of the three women in the clip—none of whom have been identified—said they had been in captivity for 23 days.
“We know that there was supposed to be a ceasefire,” one of the women says, according to a Jerusalem Post translation of the footage. “You were supposed to release all of us. You made a commitment to release all of us.” Instead, she accused Netanyahu of “political and national neglect,” as well as “screwing up” militarily on Oct. 7. “It isn’t enough that Israeli citizens were killed,” she adds. “Let us go. Let us go now… Let us return to our families now!”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
NYPD on high alert for Halloween parade in Greenwich Village amid war in Middle East
A trio of bizarre Napa County stories
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor, receiving child sex abuse images
Kelly Johnson, who is married to House Speaker Mike Johnson, practices a form of Christian counseling that classifies people into ‘choleric’, ‘phlegmatic,’ and other ancient personality types purportedly ordained by God
The Stroller, Oct. 30, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
FDA warns customers to stop using eye drops sold by major retailers due to risk of eye infections
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
