Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns
Victor Wembanyama wasn’t just excited about his first matchup against Kevin Durant on Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also couldn’t wait to show off his Halloween costume.
Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs’ wild win over the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama entered Footprint Center as the 2009 fictional character Slender Man.
It’s possible the rookie might take the crown from noted Halloween fanatic Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward played the day before the holiday, but that certainly didn’t curb his enthusiasm.
Antetokounmpo came dressed as the Incredible Hulk before the Bucks’ 122-114 win over the Miami Heat. The NBA champion even took questions as the Marvel superhero.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.
Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023
And who could forget LeBron James pulling out all the stops to transform himself into Beetle Juice? The Los Angeles Lakers forward showed off his threads on Instagram.
It remains to be seen if the Spurs forward will follow Antetokounmpo’s and James’ examples and commit to his Slender Man role with the same energy. For Wembanyama’s first go-around in the league, his costume was a success. Through his first two weeks, he’s showing off his range of abilities both on and off the court.
Wembanyama, Spurs stun Suns in final seconds
It took until the final few seconds, but Wembanyama and the Spurs got the job done in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The Spurs rallied back from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to grab the 115-114 win at the Footprint Center. The Spurs closed the game on a 6-0 run, thanks to a Wembanyama jumper, a put-back dunk and a huge Durant turnover — which led to a dunk from Keldon Johnson.
Johnson’s dunk gave hte Spurs their first lead of the night, which powered them to their first road win of the season.
Wembanyama was essentially shut down through the first 24 minutes of the game. He had six points at halftime, and didn’t get his first bucket until the final seconds — which came in the form of a wild dunk over Suns forward Drew Eubanks.
It was Durant, though, that got the better of Wembanyama. Durant drilled a huge step-back bucket over the outstretched 7-footer in the first quarter, and helped power the Suns to a 20-point lead early in the third.
The Spurs cut the Suns’ lead to just five points midway through the fourth quarter while Durant was on the bench thanks to an 8-0 run powered by a Wembanyama block and a layup he somehow made through a foul — though he missed the ensuing free throw.
The Spurs cut the game to three points after a pair of Tre Jones free throws at the two minute mark, too. That led to the wild finish, which gave the Spurs their one-point win.
Durant led the Suns with 26 points and seven assists in the loss, and he shot 12-of-18 from the field. He surpassed the 27,000-career points mark in the game, too. It took him 990 games to get there, which made him the fourth fastest in history. Eric Gordon added 20 points, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Wembanyama finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 27 points, and Devin Vassell added 18 points and six rebounds.
Wembanyama will get another shot at the Suns on Thursday night in Phoenix.
Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
DETROIT (AP) — A judge wants to know why two men convicted of secondary roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been transferred to federal prisons out of state.
Paul Bellar and Joe Morrison are entitled to appeal their convictions following a trial on state charges in Jackson County in 2022. But their lawyers said it’s extremely hard to work with them hundreds of miles away.
They said the distance interferes with a right to have access to Michigan courts.
The transfer is “mind-boggling” and “appalling,” said Michael Faraone, who represents Morrison.
“Whatever we may say about this case, however we may feel about it, I think we can agree we’re not dealing with al-Qaida,” Faraone told a judge Friday, referring to the Middle East terrorist group.
Bellar, Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty of providing material support for a terrorist act and other charges. They had no direct role in the kidnapping conspiracy but had held gun training with leader Adam Fox and shared his disgust for Whitmer, police and public officials, especially after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.
Musico was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. Morrison got 10 years, and Bellar received seven.
Morrison was shipped to a federal prison in Illinois, and Bellar is in Pennsylvania. Musico is in West Virginia, though he hasn’t formally challenged that placement like the other two men.
“Under what legal authority did the MDOC send him there?” Faraone said, referring to Morrison and the state Corrections Department. “I haven’t seen an answer to that.”
Appellate lawyer Ron Ambrose said trial transcripts sent to Bellar through the mail have been returned.
“Trying to communicate with Mr. Bellar is almost nonexistent,” Ambrose said, according to courtroom video posted online.
Assistant Attorney General John Pallas said he didn’t know specifically why the three men were transferred out of Michigan, other “than general safety concerns.”
“Without that information, it feels like we’re flying blind,” Judge Thomas Wilson said.
The state typically pays around $100 a day to the federal government to house a prisoner, Corrections Department spokesman Kyle Kaminski told The Associated Press. That would add up to roughly $110,000 a year for the three men.
Kaminski, citing the litigation, declined to address why the state shipped Morrison, Bellar and Musico out of state. There is a federal prison in Milan, Michigan.
In court, Pallas pledged to help the lawyers improve their ability to talk to the men. The judge, however, set a hearing for Dec. 1 to get answers and an update.
___
Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez
Exclusive-Lebanon’s Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
By Laila Bassam, Tom Perry
BEIRUT (Reuters) -With dozens of Hezbollah fighters killed in three weeks of border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group is working to stem its losses as it prepares for the possibility of a drawn-out conflict, three sources familiar with its thinking said.
The Iran-backed group has lost 47 fighters to Israeli strikes at Lebanon’s frontier since its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7 – about a fifth of the number killed in a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
With most of its fighters killed in Israeli drone strikes, Hezbollah has unveiled its surface-to-air missile capability for the first time, declaring on Sunday it downed an Israeli drone. The missiles are part of an increasingly potent arsenal.
The Israeli military has not commented on Sunday’s reported drone incident. But Israel said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones and that it responded by striking the launch site.
One of the sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking told Reuters that the use of anti-aircraft missiles was one of several steps taken by the Shi’ite Muslim group to curb its losses and counter Israeli drones, which have picked off its fighters in the rocky terrain and olive groves along the border.
Hezbollah had made “arrangements to reduce the number of martyrs”, the source said, without offering further details.
Hezbollah leader is due to deliver a speech on Friday, in what will be his first address since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.
Since the Gaza conflict flared, Hezbollah’s attacks have been calibrated to contain clashes to the border zone, even as it has indicated a readiness for all-out war if necessary, sources familiar with its thinking say.
Israel, which is waging a war in the Gaza Strip that it says aims to destroy Hamas, has said it has no interest in a conflict on its northern frontier with Lebanon, where it has said so far that seven of its soldiers have been killed.
“I hope we will be able to keep the quiet on this front,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a briefing, adding that he believed Israel’s strong defence forces and their actions in Gaza had deterred Hezbollah till now.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would unleash devastation on Lebanon if a war did start.
FORMIDABLE FORCE
Hezbollah, the most formidable Iranian ally in Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance”, has long said it has expanded its arsenal since 2006 and warned Israel that its forces pose a more potent threat than before. It says its armoury now includes drones and rockets that can hit all parts of Israel.
In border clashes since Oct. 7, Hamas, which also has operatives in Lebanon, and a Lebanese Sunni Islamist faction Jama’a Islamiya have both fired rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel.
Hezbollah itself has refrained from firing rockets, such as unguided Katyushas and others that can fly deep into Israeli territory, a step that could prompt an escalation.
Instead, its fighters have been firing at visible targets across the frontier with Israel, using weapons such as guided anti-tank Kornet missiles, a weapon the group used extensively in 2006, the three sources said.
Hezbollah’s television channel, Al-Manar, has regularly replayed footage from the latest clashes showing what it says are strikes on Israeli military installations and positions visible across the border.
While Hezbollah’s tactics so far have helped contain the conflict, the attacks mean its fighters need to be close to the frontier, which makes them more vulnerable to Israel’s military.
The sources said some fighters had also underestimated the drone threat after years of combat in Syria where they had fought insurgent groups with nothing like the Israeli military’s hardware. Hezbollah played a decisive role in helping President Bashar al-Assad beat back Syrian insurgents.
“The technical superiority of the Israeli drones is making Hezbollah pay the price of this number of fighters,” Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief at Lebanon’s Annahar newspaper, said, in reference to Hezbollah’s hefty death toll.
CONFLICT CONTAINED SO FAR
Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have broadly stayed contained in a narrow band of land that runs along the border, generally staying within three to four kms of the frontier.
However, Israeli shelling has expanded in recent days, according to security sources in Lebanon. They said this included a strike on Saturday on Jabal Safi, a mountainous area that lies about 25 km (15 miles) from the border.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Jabal Safi strike. Hezbollah has not commented on the reports of that strike either. The Israeli army has said it has been responding to sources of fire in Lebanon.
Hezbollah lost 263 fighters in the 2006 war, when Israel hit sites all over Lebanon during a more than month-long conflict. The war erupted after Hezbollah launched a raid into Israel and kidnapped two Israeli soldiers.
The Hezbollah death toll of 47 this time, in such a relatively contained conflict, has shocked the group’s supporters. The group’s al-Manar television has broadcast daily funerals of fallen fighters being buried with military honours, their coffins covered in the group’s yellow and green flag.
Hezbollah released a handwritten letter from its leader Nasrallah to media last week, saying the fallen fighters should be called “martyrs on the road to Jerusalem”.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry in Beirut; Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Maytaal Angel in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair)
“Thrilling the World” at Santa Barbara’s Annual Dance Party
The annual Thriller Dance party, put on as a pre-Halloween spooktacular at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens on Saturday October 28, was a great way to channel your inner ghouls and goblins and get scary for charity.
World Dance for Humanity has hosted Santa Barbara’s “Thriller” since 2010 and it is a part of “Thrill the World,” a global event that happens every year on the Saturday before Halloween. On that day, thousands of Zombies around the world rise from the ground at the same moment in time, casting away inhibitions to create a SPOOKTACULAR community experience.
Sponsored by World Dance for Humanity as a fundraiser for the “Nicole Greenwood Rwanda Education Fund,” honoring a World Dancer who passed away last year, the fund is making it possible for 293 Rwandan young people to attend school this year, primarily through university. Funds raised will also go to the Santa Barbara Downtown & Westside Boys and Girls Clubs, where World Dancers volunteer every weekday. Dancers made a minimum requested donation of $40 registration donation which covered all practices and the event.
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama nails Halloween costume, shows off Slender Man ahead of wild win over Suns
Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
Exclusive-Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
"Thrilling the World" at Santa Barbara's Annual Dance Party
Letters to the Editor | Oct. 31, 2023
2023's most popular Halloween costumes
Elderly Man Punched in Face Twice by Man Outside Walmart: Cops
AI Imagines HALLOWEEN Celebrations in Indian Village
China military says Philippine boat 'illegally entered' waters near Scarborough Shoal
Roxy Horner transforms into Jim Carey's The Mask, Helen Flanagan wows as Wonder Woman and one star is unrecognisable as Mr Bean as they lead the stars in the UK celebrating Halloween early
