News
Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have settled a First Amendment lawsuit for $125,000, the plaintiff’s attorneys said Monday. The suit was filed by a man who said he was arrested over a disparaging social media post about a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.
Joshua was arrested in January 2021 after posting a meme depicting two people urinating on a gravestone with a photo of a Dickson County sheriff’s officer who was fatally shot in 2018 pasted into the image. Garton’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit in Nashville, saying their client’s First Amendment right to free speech was violated.
Garton’s post was captioned, “Just showing my respect to deputy Daniel Baker from the #dicksoncountypolicedepartment.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch. Investigators determined the photo was taken from an album cover with a copy of Baker’s official work portrait “crudely” edited onto the grave, court documents show.
Garton was charged with harassment and jailed for nearly two weeks on a $76,000 bond until a Dickson County judge dismissed the charges.
“First Amendment retaliation is illegal, and law enforcement officials who arrest people for offending them will pay heavy consequences,” Garton’s lead counsel, Daniel Horwitz, said in a news release Monday. “Misbehaving government officials apologize with money, and Mr. Garton considers more than $10,000.00 per day that he was illegally incarcerated to be an acceptable apology.”
A copy of the notarized settlement signed by Garton was included in the news release, showing he agreed to accept $125,000 from the state to settle claims against two Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials and Crouch, the district attorney. The agreement also says the government defendants are not admitting wrongdoing, liability or concession by settling, but instead are seeking to “avoid the burden and expense of continuing this litigation.”
A court filing Monday by Garton’s attorneys notified the judge of the settlement and said the lawsuit should be dismissed.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson declined to comment. Crouch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Documents released under a public records request filed by Horwitz show investigators believed Garton’s social media post could be perceived as threatening or intimidating to Baker’s surviving relatives — even though he did not send it to them.
“The trolls will do what trolls do. It appears they and the lawyers forget that there are surviving family members who have rights as well,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a text conversation included in the records.
The lawsuit argued Garton was the victim of “false arrest and malicious prosecution” with authorities “incarcerating him for weeks and broadcasting his mugshot and the fact of his arrest to news media and the public in retaliation for disrespecting police.”
News
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
Tuesday games
Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN)
The Kings have scored 17 goals in three road games, tied for third in the NHL, and are one of five teams (Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) with a perfect penalty-killing percentage away from home (10-for-10). The Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are home after going 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip.
Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)
Ryan O’Reilly will become the fifth player to play his 1,000th NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016), Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016), Jason Arnott (Dec. 20) and
Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002). Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has four multipoint games this season and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight games.
News
Kia Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama headlines 16 names to watch
The excitement of a fresh NBA season owes credit to the newest of the new, its rookie class.
That applies this season more than most, given the fascination folks have with San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama. The French newcomer is a prospect like few others in NBA history, with “unicorn” potential never before seen: A 7-foot-4 marvel with shooting range, a serious handle and a bushel of other ways to help the Spurs.
Still, there is depth to the Class of 2023, with one leftover from the Class of 2022 who might make the Ladder and this season’s Rookie of the Year race legit competitive.
Before the first official ladder ranking in two weeks, here’s a look at when the key contenders (plus a dark horse candidate) are set to debut:
* Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA debut: Wednesday at Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in 2022, gets an asterisk instead of a number because he’s a special entrant. Like Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, his rookie season was wiped out by a right foot injury in August 2022. Now we’ll see if his extended rookie orientation helps him snag the ROY award the way it did Simmons and Griffin. Already, the OKC thin man and Wembanyama are natural rivals.
No. 1 pick | Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Dallas Mavericks (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No one seriously will try to get cute and suggest Wemby is anything less than a heavy favorite to be this season’s runaway Kia Rookie of the Year. The variety of ways in which he dazzles already is evident. It’s more likely he’ll be chasing the greatest rookie seasons of all-time as comps than getting leapfrogged on this Ladder.
No. 2 pick | Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
The No. 2 pick was not mentioned as a candidate for ROY in the annual NBA GM survey, even though 50% chose someone other than Wembanyama. Miller isn’t expected to start, though Charlotte’s needs and an aging/fragile Gordon Hayward might change that.
No. 3 pick | Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
NBA debut: Wednesday at LA Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
If opportunity is the surest path to consideration as the best rookie, Henderson could be a serious Wemby challenger. The Blazers have flipped him the keys for as much as he can handle in their switcheroo from Damian Lillard. Let’s see how his shooting develops.
No. 4 pick | Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
NBA debut: Wednesday at Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Thompson Twin No. 1 is a tremendous athlete with great positional size (6-foot-7) who could be a transition terror for Houston. He averaged two steals per 36 minutes in the preseason and there already is rumbling around the Rockets for how soon he can become a starter (Fred VanVleet as the team’s biggest offseason “get” precludes that for now).
No. 5 pick | Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
NBA debut: Wednesday at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Thompson Twin No. 2 (you know this sort of twin-tracking is inevitable this season, right?) led all rookies at 29.1 preseason minutes. His demonstrated potential-at-the-ready has the Pistons contemplating a starting role in which last season’s All-Rookie guy, Jaden Ivey, becomes the team’s sixth man.
No. 6 pick | Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Houston Rockets (7 p.m. ET, League Pass)
In a deep Magic backcourt, Black’s 6-foot-7 length enables him to stand out literally and otherwise, with defensive chops that most impress coach Jamahl Mosley. The versatile Arkansas product shot 31.3% in the preseason and missed his half-dozen 3-pointers, so yeah, a shooting work in progress.
No. 7 pick | Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
NBA debut: Wednesday at Indiana Pacers (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
A reason besides Jordan Poole’s gunning to watch the Wizards — Coulibaly sparked excitement in the preseason by putting up, per 36 minutes, 10 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. The 6-foot-6, defensively pesky 19-year-old from France could end up as Wembanyama’s teammate again — but this time on the All-Rookie team.
No. 8 pick | Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
The youngest new power forward option for coach Rick Carlisle set the bar high in his debut game with 19 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes. Playing time and production were harder to come by in his next three appearances, and Indiana’s push for .500 means his chances will be earned more than some lottery picks.
No. 9 pick | Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Sacramento Kings (9 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Hendricks is another rookie with limited exposure in the preseason. Drafted seven spots ahead of teammate Keyonte George, the forward from UCF played barely half (11.9) as many minutes as George (22.5). But his defense-first, shooting-later skills do explain why Utah grabbed Hendricks ahead of the offensive-minded George.
No. 10 pick | Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA debut: Wednesday at Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
The biggest challenge for many rookies — shooting — was a strength for the Kentucky guard, who hit 50% overall and three of his seven from the arc in the preseason. He looked like another piece in OKC’s young core whose defense and range will carve out a rotation spot.
No. 11 pick | Jett Howard, Orlando Magic
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Houston Rockets (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Two years ago it was Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner as the Magic’s pair of lottery rookies. Now it’s Black and Howard as a tandem of top prospects. Only six rookies launched more threes this fall than Howard, who hit 37.5% and could be a frontcourt partner to open space for Paolo Banchero.
No. 12 pick | Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
NBA debut: Wednesday at San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
In Las Vegas each summer, they traditionally match up the Nos. 1 and 2 picks on Opening Night. Now, Lively is the guy facing Wembanyama as the Mavs and Spurs open up. Not to worry – Lively made his preseason debut against Timberwolves towers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, so the 7-foot-1 rookie is ready to rock and defend rims.
No. 13 pick | Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
NBA debut: Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Adding physical strength might be priority No. 1 for the 6-foot-8, 205-pound shooter from Kansas. He’ll need it defensively and to ensure his movement offensively, if he hopes to show the versatility he flashed in Las Vegas.
No. 14 pick | Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans
NBA debut: Wednesday at Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
A ready-to-go shooter, Hawkins arrives from UConn in the nick of time for a Pelicans team that ranked next-to-last in 3-point attempts and then lost Trey Murphy III for the season’s start to a knee injury. Only Denver’s Julian Strawther took and made more threes than Hawkins in the preseason.
No. 20 pick | Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets
NBA debut: Wednesday at Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)
Let’s face it, Whitmore’s slide on Draft Night from a potential Top 5 pick all the way to 20 – apparently the result of injury concerns, poor interviewing and more – has folks poised now to see him overachieve and even inspire regrets for a dozen teams or so. He did earn MVP honors in Summer League and now has to emerge from Houston’s kiddie corps.
* * *
Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Warner Bros. Discovery.
News
Ex-military couple hit with longer prison time in 4th sentencing in child abuse case
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment have been sentenced for a fourth time.
Carolyn Jackson was ordered Monday to serve nearly 12 years in prison, while her husband, John, was sentenced to 9 years. The terms were imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton, who was assigned to the case in April after a federal appeals court found U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden — who had handled the previous three sentencings — failed to follow its directions to consider the children’s multiple injuries “holistically and in the context of the jury’s findings of guilt” in determining causation.
Federal prosecutors had appealed each of the sentences imposed by Hayden, arguing they were too lenient. Noting the repeated sentencings, the appellate panel also concluded that Hayden — who presided over the Jacksons’ 2015 trial — would have “substantial difficulty in putting out of her mind her previously expressed views of the evidence,” so they ordered that the matter be reassigned to another jurist.
The last sentencing in the case occurred in October 2021. Carolyn Jackson, who had already served a 40-month prison term in two stretches, was sentenced to time served and given an additional year of supervised release. John Jackson, who had finished a probationary term, was sentenced to 18 months’ home confinement.
At the time, Hayden concluded that imposing more prison time “is more punishment than is necessary.” Prosecutors, who had recommended a sentencing range of between nine and 11 years, called the sentences insufficient and accused Hayden of not following guidelines set by the appeals court.
In 2015, the U.S. attorney’s office had sought prison sentences of 15 years or more after the couple was convicted on multiple counts of child endangerment. After the first sentencing was struck down, Hayden extended their sentences in 2018, but that was rejected on appeal as well.
Sentencing in the case has been complicated by the fact that the trial took place in federal court since the Jacksons lived at Picatinny Arsenal, a New Jersey military facility, during the time in question. Because child endangerment is not a federal crime, state endangerment charges were merged into the federal indictment to go along with a conspiracy count and two federal assault counts.
The Jacksons were acquitted of the assault counts, but prosecutors argued Hayden should sentence them under assault guidelines anyway because the nature of the child endangerment counts made them “sufficiently analogous” to assault. Defense attorneys argued prosecutors didn’t connect specific acts by the Jacksons to injuries the children suffered.
The Jacksons’ trial produced testimony that their three foster children suffered broken bones, were severely underweight and had other health problems when they were removed from the home in 2010. The couple’s biological son testified the couple forced the children to eat hot pepper flakes and drink hot sauce as punishment.
A fourth foster child in their care died, but the Jacksons weren’t charged with his death. At trial, the Jacksons’ lawyers argued that the children had preexisting health problems, and said the couple’s child-rearing methods may have been unconventional but weren’t criminal.
Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
Kia Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama headlines 16 names to watch
Ex-military couple hit with longer prison time in 4th sentencing in child abuse case
IHOPKC founder faces misconduct allegations, leaders say
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50
No 11th Hour Deal Reached: Portland Public Schools teachers will strike Wednesday
How to Watch Liga MX Streaming Live in the US Today
Child marriage is still legal in most of the U.S. Here’s why.
Guadalajara vs. Tigres Odds, Predictions, and Picks
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News NASHVILLE, Tenn....
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Tuesday games...
Kia Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama headlines 16 names to watch
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Top rookies...
Ex-military couple hit with longer prison time in 4th sentencing in child abuse case
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News FILE –...
IHOPKC founder faces misconduct allegations, leaders say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The International...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Tyler Christopher,...
No 11th Hour Deal Reached: Portland Public Schools teachers will strike Wednesday
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News PORTLAND, Ore....
How to Watch Liga MX Streaming Live in the US Today
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News In one...
Child marriage is still legal in most of the U.S. Here’s why.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Story at...
Guadalajara vs. Tigres Odds, Predictions, and Picks
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Chivas Guadalajara...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News4 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News5 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education6 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law4 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
Law4 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries