The Stroller, Oct. 30, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number.
Gingerbread house contest on tap at Leechburg Public Library
Leechburg Public Library will sponsor a gingerbread house contest in November.
Houses should be dropped off between Nov. 1 and 10 at the library, 137 Market St. Voting will be from Nov. 11 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Winners will be announced after the Nov. 25 Luminate Leechburg parade.
For details and rules, call 724-236-0080 or stop in at the library.
American Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers
The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment appointments.
Access to timely, high-quality treatment can often be a cancer patient’s largest roadblock to survival. The society’s Road to Recovery program fills the gap when friends and family are unable to help out.
For information and to offer your time, visit cancer.org/drive.
Help available for veterans benefits, claims
A veterans service officer will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the New Kensington office of state Rep. Jill Cooper, 356 Freeport St., suite 100.
Services available will include disability and pension claims, benefit questions, assisting spouses with survivor benefits issues and applications for veterans grants.
The veterans service officer will be at the office the first Wednesday of each month. Appointments will be accepted, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 724-472-4102.
Calendar
Apollo
Wednesdays and Saturdays: Apollo Area Historical Society Museum, 317 N. Second St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 724-478-2849 or 724-212-9255.
Wednesday: Apollo Hose Co. No. 2 will have bingo at 7 p.m. at the firehall, 325 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be specials and wish jars. Details: 724-478-4831.
Arnold
Tuesday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., will sponsor a bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a $1,000 jackpot game with a $500 consolation prize. Pierogi, snacks, drinks, daubers and extra packages will be sold. Admission: $25.
Friday: St. Vladimir Church, 1610 Kenneth Ave., is accepting orders for its pierogi sale. Varieties: potato or sauerkraut. Pickup: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays in the church social hall. Cost: $12 per dozen. Orders: 724-339-9257, 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Brackenridge
Wednesday: Al-Anon will meet at 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave. The group offers help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics.
Freeport
Wednesday: The Thrift Store Clothing Ministry at Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are free, but donations will be accepted. Items available include clothing of all sizes, bedding and window items. Donations of clothing, shoes and boots welcome; must be laundered and free from smoke and pet hair. Wheelchair accessible. Details: 724-295-3095.
Friday : A bingo night to benefit the playground project in Freeport Community Park will be at 6 p.m. at Laube Hall, 115 Community Park Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $20, includes five bingo sheets, a dauber and entry into door prize raffle. BYOB. Must be 21 to attend. Prize winners must be present. There will be food trucks, a basket raffle and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].
Harmar
Nov. 5: Addiction Recovery Ministry will have a bingo fundraiser at 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2599 Freeport Road to benefit its brown bag lunch fund. Cost: $25, includes six cards per game. There will be 10 regular games, five specials and a $200 jackpot game. Reservations requested. Reservations: Rosemarie, 412-378-9290 or [email protected].
Harrison
Wednesday: The Becky’s Closet community clothing store at Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadview Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Clothing will be available at very low cost. Donations welcome during these hours.
Wednesday: Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Food bank participants can receive food allotments twice per month. Those who are not yet registered should come from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sparrow’s Nest clothing and home goods ministry will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Details and alternate times: 724-226-0606, ext. 10.
Wednesday: The Agape Thrift Shop at Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean fall clothing in all sizes is needed. No housewares or bedding please due to lack of space. Bring donations on Wednesday or leave them on the front porch. Do not place donations in the blue bins behind the church.
Leechburg
Saturdays: Leechburg Museum is closed for the winter months. To arrange a private tour, email [email protected] or call 724-845-8914 and leave a message.
Nov. 11: A gun and cash bash to benefit Gilpin and Leechburg volunteer fire companies will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company truck building, 268 Canal St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $25, includes music, food and refreshments. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets: 724-845-1684 or John, 724-549-8867.
Nov. 18: A turkey bingo will be hosted by Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company at 6 p.m. at the firehall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and early bird games will begin at 5:30. Cost: $35 in advance; will be $40 at the door; includes packet for 20 $100 games, four $250 specials and a light meal. There will be a $1,000 must-go jackpot game. Tickets: Melissa, 724-332-9090.
Dec. 9 and 10: Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company is accepting space applications for a Christmas craft and vendor show at the firehall, 268 Canal St. Cost: $50 for both days; or $30 per day, includes a table and two chairs. Applications and more information: Melissa, 724-332-9090 or [email protected].
Lower Burrell
Saturday : The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will sponsor a dance in the post banquet room, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. The band will be Cool Change and there will be a cash bar and drawings. Cost: $10. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. Tickets: Donna, 724-980-3222.
Nov. 5: Burrell High School Marching Band will host a Bowl With the Band fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wildlife Lodge Lanes, 1000 Wildlife Lodge Road. Cost: $20, includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental. There will be a bake sale, a basket raffle, and 50-50. Tickets: [email protected].
Nov. 10: Westmoreland County Marines Detachment is selling raffle tickets to benefit its Christmas Groceries for Veterans Families in Need program. The winning number from the Pennsylvania Lottery afternoon three-digit drawing will receive a $500 gift card to Community Market and the winner of the evening three-digit drawing will get a $1,000 gift card to Community Market. Cost: $10, for two numbers. Tickets: [email protected] or on weekends at Community Market, Hillcrest Shopping Center.
Nov. 11: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Cash Bash will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be at 5 p.m. Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at the door. There will be a basket raffle, snacks, cash bar and 50/50. Tickets: animalprotectors.net.
New Kensington
Tuesday and Saturday: The Community Clothes Closet, 1129 Kenneth Ave., will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items available include clothing for all members of the family, shoes, purses, blankets and linens. First-time customers receive 15 free items. Winter clothing donations welcome during business hours.
Tuesday: An arts, crafts and STEM craft workshop for all ages will be at 11 a.m. at Peoples Library, 880 Barnes St. Details: 724-339-1021.
Nov. 7: East Kensington Community Circle is accepting orders for its Election Day beef vegetable soup sale. Cost: $8 per quart. Pickup: Nov. 7 at the Community Circle Building, 1785 Seventh St. Road. Orders required by Nov. 3. Orders: Tracy, 724-212-3933.
Oakmont
Tuesdays: Taking Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) meets at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1261 Pennsylvania Ave. Private weigh-ins will be from 5:45 to 6:10 p.m. and the meeting will be afterward. The first meeting is free. Please note the new location. Details: 412-828-3854 or [email protected].
Springdale
Nov. 4: A Prince and Princess tea party for children in prekindergarten through sixth grade will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springdale Free Public Library, 331 School St. Costumes optional. Parents must accompany their children. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.
Nov. 2: Springdale Free Public Library will host a talk “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” with a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association at 4 p.m. at the library, 331 School St. Reservations required. Reservations: 724-274-9729.
Tarentum
Wednesday: The Elks will host bingo at 6:30 p.m. at the lodge, 219 E. Sixth Ave. The kitchen is open to the public from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Menu: elks644.org/elks-kitchen-1. Orders: 724-226-1644 by 8:15 p.m.
Wednesdays and Saturdays: The Alle-Kiski Valley Historical Society, 224 E. Seventh Ave., is open from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Details: 724-224-7666.
Vandergrift
Wednesday: The Anime Club for children in fifth through 10th grade at Vandergrift Public Library will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 128C Washington Ave. Details: 724-568-2212.
Dec. 31: Vandergrift Public Library is conducting a 100,000 penny collection challenge through the end of the year. Bring your pennies to the library, 128C Washington Ave., or TinyCause or Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue. Funds raised will be split between the three organizations.
Washington Township
Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church, 656 Route 380.
West Deer
Nov. 11: Reservations are being accepted for a Veteran’s Day breakfast set for 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion, 57 Superior Road, Curtisville. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and water. Guest charge: $5. Reservation deadline: Wednesday. Reservations: Kari Biehl, 412-913-9326.
FDA warns customers to stop using eye drops sold by major retailers due to risk of eye infections
CNN
—
Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.
The agency found “insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility” and is recommending the products be recalled.
The eye drops, sold under the brands CVS Health, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Velocity Pharma, are supposed to be sterile.
There are no reports of injuries from using the products at this time, according to the FDA, but the agency says that anyone “who has signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.”
It also advises that anyone with these eye drops should discard them immediately.
Target, Rite Aid and CVS are removing the products from store shelves and will stop selling them online. The products sold under Leader, Velocity and Rugby’s names may still be in some stores or available online and should not be purchased, the FDA said.
Earlier this year, the FDA issued a warning not to use several other eye drop products due to microbial contamination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the use of eye drops contaminated with a drug-resistant bacteria resulted in some patients experiencing vision loss, surgical removal of their eyes and death.
Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces ‘cruel propaganda’
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister condemned as “cruel psychological propaganda” a video released on Monday by Hamas that shows three hostages seized by the Islamist movement on Oct. 7.
The video shows three woman – identified by Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht – sitting side by side against a bare wall, with Aloni addressing an angry message to the prime minister.
Accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens during the deadly Hamas attack and failing to get them back home, she called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.
In a statement, Netanyahu repeated a pledge to make every effort to bring the hostages home.
“Abducted by Hamas, which is committing war crimes, I embrace you. Our hearts are with you and with the other captives. We are doing everything to bring home all the captives and the missing,” he said.
Aloni’s father, Ramos Aloni, said his heart almost stopped when he saw his daughter in the video, feeling shock but also relief that she was alive.
“Until today we did not know any confirmed information about her,” he told reporters who gathered in Tel Aviv.
Aloni is in captivity along with five others from his family, including 3-year-old twin grandchildren, he said.
Avital Kirscht, whose daughter Rimon sat quietly in the video beside Aloni, said they will do everything to bring her home and demanded the hostages receive urgent medical care.
“I don’t wish on any mother to have to go through what we are going through for the past 24 days,” she said. “I saw the video today and I am worried. Rimon was without eyeglasses. For 24 days she cannot see. She needs glasses.”
The short video is the second hostage message issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on Oct. 17.
According to Israeli authorities, at least 239 hostages, both Israeli and foreign, were taken captive by Hamas gunmen during the attack, which killed at least 1,400 people.
The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people.
Four hostages have been released so far but efforts to secure additional releases through back channel efforts coordinated by Qatar appear to have been put on hold following the start of the ground operation.
Israeli forces operating in Gaza also freed a captive soldier, authorities said on Monday.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and James Mackenzie; Editing by Jon Boyle and Cynthia Osterman)
Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes Guess Who!
Never underestimate Hollywood showin’ out in some sexy Halloween Costumes. Get freaky with the celebs who are feelin’ frisky during the 2023 Halloween season, and guess which famous face is attached to the revealing costume!
This Halloween Hunnie rhode right into Carmen Electra‘s iconic look from “Scary Movie”, can you belieb who the unknown star is?
Ain’t nothin’ icy about this sexy Halloween costume. Can you guess the spicy star who’s lookin’ Frankenfine?
Put your celeb knowledge to the test and step into our hot gallery, and see if you can nail the sexy star posing in the smokin’ shot!
The Stroller, Oct. 30, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
FDA warns customers to stop using eye drops sold by major retailers due to risk of eye infections
Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces 'cruel propaganda'
Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes Guess Who!
Outraised and embattled, Lauren Boebert heads back to Colorado with a revamped campaign strategy
My kids have nightmares after their school's Halloween party
Autopsy For Slain LA Model Maleesa Mooney Reveals Shocking New Details About Her Death
Nobody Can Find The Cat Hidden Among Cupcakes In 8 Seconds, Can You?
A mob that stormed a Russian airport hunting for Jews got its marching orders from Telegram. Then the channel lost control.
FDA warns restaurants in Florida about contaminated oysters
