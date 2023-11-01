News
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 50.
Christopher’s representative Chi Muoi Lo told CNN in a statement that the actor died Tuesday morning.
“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” the statement read.
Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard also shared a tribute to the actor on Tuesday, writing, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”
“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” he added.
In 2008, Christopher married ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo, with whom he shared two children. According to People, the pair ended their marriage in 2021. He was previously married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.
Christopher was best known for his role playing the popular character Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” He starred as Cassadine at various points between 1996 and 2016, earning one Daytime Emmy win and four additional nominations for his performance along the way.
In a 2017 interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor said he’d left “General Hospital” to take a “personal leave,” and ultimately did not end up returning to the show. He went on to star as Stefan DiMera in the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” between 2018 and 2019, a performance for which he also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.
Outside of his celebrated career as an actor, Christopher dealt with various hardships toward the end of his life.
In 2019, he reportedly underwent craniotomy surgery after he fell in his bathroom at his home and injured his head. His sister, according to an interview Christopher participated in with Bloomberg Law in July, petitioned to be his legal guardian during his recovery. The guardianship ended in 2021.
In May, the actor was arrested at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on suspicion of public intoxication, according to the LA Times.
“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” Bernard wrote in his Instagram post Tuesday. “We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”
No 11th Hour Deal Reached: Portland Public Schools teachers will strike Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools teachers will go on strike beginning Wednesday after the district and the teachers union failed to come to an agreement on a new three-year contract after months of negotiation.
Shortly after calling for a strike, the teachers’ union, the Portland Association of Teachers, sent a news release saying that the district’s final proposal didn’t make any “real investments” needed to “”build safe, properly maintained, and fully resourced schools in every neighborhood.”
Samara Bockelman, school counselor at Beaumont Middle School and a member of the PAT bargaining team, said in the news release that the union was hopeful an agreement could have been reached with the district that would meet student and teacher needs.
“Unfortunately, after more than 12 months of bargaining, district leaders weren’t willing to make the investments necessary to ensure every Portland student has the resources they need to thrive,” Bockelman said.
The teachers are striking over class sizes, teacher planning time and wages.
Earlier in the day, Renard Adams, chief of research, assessment and accountability at PPS and a member of the district’s bargaining team, said the district had asked the union to keep schools open and continue negotiating.
“Whatever else we disagree about, we agree that students must be at the center of our decisions. In that spirit, we have formally asked PAT’s bargaining team to not strike tomorrow, to keep schools open and to stay with us at the bargaining table,” he said.
He also said the district did make a new offer to teachers.
“We offered elementary teachers exactly what PAT proposed, 440 minutes of planning time. We offered contract language to ensure healthy and safe schools,” Adams said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the school district sent a letter to PPS families, saying, in part: “The union’s proposal would cost more than $220 million above our current offer, which is simply not feasible.”
The district said in a letter to PAT that it believes a strike would negatively impact students.
“It (strike) will exacerbate the negative impacts of the previous pandemic school closures, including learning loss, concerns about our children’s mental health, and lack of access to trusted adults. As educators, we know that this is not what is best for our students,” the district said.
The strike is historic. One of this magnitude has never occurred in the school district, the state’s largest.
School is now canceled for the 45,000 students in the district, meaning many parents will need to find child care.
Online classes will not be offered during the strike, but tutoring is still available.
Varsity sports will continue but child care services and extracurriculars will be canceled.
Meals will be provided for pickup Tuesday through Thursday at select schools, and student health centers and mental health services will continue to serve students.
Esther Harlow has first- and second-grade students in school, one of whom needs extra reading and writing support.
“They are going to get further and further behind as time goes on and we work with them at home on reading and writing every day, every week, but we don’t have the skills and training that our teachers do,” said Harlow.
A teachers rally is planned at noon on Wednesday at Roosevelt High School.
This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be updated.
How to Watch Liga MX Streaming Live in the US Today
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Liga MX slate today, Puebla FC and Deportivo Toluca FC take the pitch at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
You can find information on how to watch today’s Liga MX action right here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC makes the trip to match up with Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
Watch Queretaro FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas is on the road to take on Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
Watch Club Leon vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM travels to face Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
Watch CF Monterrey vs Necaxa
Necaxa travels to play CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
Child marriage is still legal in most of the U.S. Here’s why.
About 300,000 children and teens were legally married in the United States between 2000 and 2018, according to data from Unchained at Last, a nonprofit that works to help women and girls in forced marriages.
At age 14, Genevieve Meyer began spending time with a neighbor to get a break from her hectic home life.
Her relationship with the neighbor, a 42-year-old divorced father of two, soon turned sexual. Meyer’s mother eventually found out, and she called the police.
But she believed that Meyer had “ruined this man’s life” by seducing him, according to Meyer, and the neighbor and Meyer’s mother ultimately decided that he and the teen would get married so that any criminal charges would be dropped.
In return, Meyer’s mother would get a cut from the profits of the neighbor’s tree-trimming business.
Meyer, now 43, was shocked when her mother told her about the deal.
“My immediate response was 14-year-olds don’t get married,” Meyer said. “But I was wrong.”
Thousands of children and teens are legally wed in the United States each year: almost 300,000 minors got married between 2000 and 2018, according to one 2021 study by Unchained at Last, a nonprofit that helps women and girls get out of forced marriages.
The nonprofit calculated these numbers using marriage certificate data.
Most of those minors were 16 and 17 years old at the time they were wed, but children as young as 10 have been forced into marriage, according to Unchained at Last.
Girls are far more likely than boys to be married before the age of 18. Out of all the minors that married between 2000 and 2018, 86 percent were girls and 14 percent were boys, per the nonprofit. Most of those girls married adult men.
“This is happening every day,” said Fraidy Reiss, found of Unchained at Last. “And some of the reasons are because of these outdated, archaic and dangerous laws that encourage this.”
Marrying before the age of 18 was legal in all 50 states until 2017. Since then, 10 states have passed legislation banning the practice.
In 2018, Delaware passed legislation raising the minimum age to marry to 18, becoming the first state to ban child marriage.
It was followed shortly by New Jersey, and since then Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and most recently Michigan have also raised the minimum age to legally wed to 18.
More than half of U.S. states still allow for 16- and 17-year-olds to get married with parental consent, however, according to Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that works to protect women and girls facing gender-based violence.
On top of that, 10 states allow children younger than 16 to get married with judicial approval, according to the center, while four will drop the minimum age for marriage if a girl is pregnant.
And eight states — including California and Washington — have no age floor for marriage, according to the center.
Legal loopholes at the federal level allow for child marriage to continue as well.
For example, there is no minimum age requirement to petition for a foreign spouse or fiancé visa, according to the U.S. State Department.
As a result, Reiss said, many young girls in the United States are used to help older men living abroad to obtain a visa.
And while some states have adopted laws to make it harder for minors to marry, passing those laws can be challenging.
Legislation banning child marriage has struggled in some states due to backlash from both conservative and progressive voices.
Earlier this year, for instance, a bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in West Virginia was rejected by Republicans in the state Senate. Some opponents of the bill argued that teen marriage was part of West Virginia’s culture.
West Virginia Sen. Mike Stuart (R) was among those who voted against the bill this past spring. He said that his mother was married when she was 16 and “six months later, I came along. I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” according to The Associated Press.
Wyoming Republicans, meanwhile, pushed back against state legislation raising the minimum age of marriage to 16 because they said it could limit parental rights and religious freedom.
In 2017, then New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) similarly vetoed a bill banning marriage for anyone under 18in the state because “it would conflict with religious customs.”
“There is some perceived threat to religious freedom,” said Ann Warner, interim CEO and president of the International Center for Research on Women, said of efforts to bar minors from legally marrying.
She pushed back against that perception, however. “We are talking about human rights and human rights are not antithetical to religious freedom,” she argued.
In California, in contrast, opposition to setting a minimum age for marriage has come from more progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Law Center.
These groups have contended that imposing an age requirement for marriage could lead to rollbacks of constitutional or reproductive rights.
In 2017, the ACLU wrote in a letter of opposition to a California bill banning child marriage that the legislation “unnecessarily and unduly intrudes on the fundamental rights of marriage with sufficient cause,” according to PBS.
Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Spokesperson Jennifer Wonnacott said in a statement to The Hill that the organization “strongly supports protecting youth from abuse of all kinds and safeguarding their rights.”
“We have supported previous efforts to create safeguards against exploitation while working with authors to ensure those protections do not impede on the reproductive rights of minors and their ability to decide what is best for them, their health, and their lives,” she added.
Warner pushed back against this argument as well, arguing that rather than being an exercise of young people’s rights, marriages involving minors are being used as a guise for abuse and control of children.
Minors need parental consent or judicial permission in order to get married, and many times children’s voices aren’t being heard as they stand before a clerk of the court or county registrar to be wed, she said.
“This is not a youth right that is being exercised enthusiastically by young people,” said Warner. “This is a loophole in the law that is being used to exploit young people under the guise of marriage.”
This was the case for Meyer, who said her mother gave her consent by signing something that “looked like a permission slip” and handing it to her daughter’s soon-to-be husband.
Meyer and her former husband, who ultimately divorced when she was 22, got married in a Jackson, Miss., courthouse when most of the staff were on their lunch break, she said.
She doesn’t remember signing a marriage certificate, but does have a copy of it.
“It does have my little child’s signature on it, so I must have at some point,” she said.
