‘You could tell he was feeling it’ – Jahmyr Gibbs fuels Lions on MNF

The ghostly tales of Napa Valley range in their intensity of fright as well as location. “As the Crow Flies” is an example of terror in the local countryside, while some spectral tales, although unsettling for those who encounter “The Eternal Fan” at a well-known local final resting place, can be humorous. Yet other tales, such as “The Frenchman’s Castle,” become legends and speak of the fantastic, reality-bending accounts played out amongst the ruins of yesteryear. Together, they are a trilogy of the bizarre.
AS THE CROW FLIES: The setting for this spectral event is naturally eerie, especially when the light of day surrenders to the darkness of night. The place is the western hills near Napa with its twisted, narrow two-lane road that serpentines through that terrain. The ghostly scene is enhanced by the Spanish moss suspended from the oak trees. At night when vehicle headlights flash upon the wafting and tattered moss, the illusion of apparitions can cause hearts to momentarily flutter.
However, this place where Spanish moss is not supposed to grow is the territory of an unearthly creature. By the light of day, the oaks and redwoods are filled with groups of crows, also known as a murder. They carry on in their typical noisy manner. But nearby is what appears to be a solo crow, a silent loner. It never associated with the other birds. In fact, they avoid this odd soul.
As the day shifts to night and the murder of crows grow quiet for the night, the lone crow becomes more active, especially when speeding vehicles zoom past its perch. According to witnesses, this crow watches for such carelessly driven vehicles. As they pass the bird’s perch, it takes flight and flies alongside that truck or car. Regardless of the vehicle’s speed, the crow effortlessly keeps up.
Suddenly, for no apparent reason, the crow veers off and vanishes, briefly, only to reappear in front of the speeding vehicle. Much to the driver’s terror, the crow flies directly toward the windshield with excessive speed. To add to that fright is the mutation in the bird’s physical appearance. Its wingspan has doubled and its eyes glow a blood red. Then there is its cry. As if summoned from another world, this hauntingly eerie shriek nearly pierces eardrums while chilling the bones of even the bravest mortal.
The natural reaction of the driver is to swerve to avoid impact with the ghastly creature. They also slam on the brakes to bring the vehicle to an abrupt stop. With that, the spectral crow radiates bolts of unusual colors as it flies off.
The bewildered driver soon notices the headlights illuminating another terrifying sight. At some point they had recklessly driven off the main road and stopped short of a cliff. Soon they realize the phantom crow had saved their life!
In comparison to the creepy crow, some local encounters with the paranormal are far less heart-stopping — although they still do leave the human witness a bit stunned, to say the least!
THE ETERNAL FAN: For decades a story has been told about a ghostly inhabitant at Tulocay Cemetery. At first, those who had an encounter with it did not realize they were chatting with a visitor from the Other Realm.
The apparition is a dense and full human form of a white male in his twenties with blond hair and blue eyes. He is dressed just like the 1950s film icon James Dean — blue jeans, white T-shirt with rolled-up short sleeves and a cigarette pack tucked into one of those sleeves, as well as dark glasses set lower on his nose.
He stands, actually leans up, against a wall of niches or crypts. He acts like the cool bad boy Dean made famous. The apparition eagerly talks with anyone about Dean. However, when he starts to talk about Dean’s tragic death, the mortals soon realize he is not of the living. With each added detail about the movie star’s death, the fan becomes increasingly more transparent.
Soon he, too, realizes his true identity has been revealed to his human acquaintance. With that revelation, he quickly pushes up his dark glasses. He snaps his fingers and points at the stunned mortal. The ghostly transparent fan laughs and says, “Hahaha! Gotcha! See, I am just as much of a bad boy as my best bud James Dean!” With that said, the eternal fan disappears.
While the previous ghost story told the tale of an entity’s dream of being just like his movie idol, the next supernatural account of Napa Valley has a fantastical backstory.
THE FRENCHMAN’S CASTLE: Vague historical records give some credence to the claim there was once a large stone mansion far off Wild Horse Valley Road. Constructed in the early 1870s, this castle-like residence with its cavernous interior was built for a wealthy old Frenchman and his young French wife.
For decades the Frenchman’s Castle stood abandoned and neglected until the ravages of time rendered it a ruin. Today its site holds only a few remnants of the once-grand residence. However, according to some, there exist some odd pieces from its past in the form of peculiar paranormal activities.
It is said by human witnesses that at random times, six partial and faint apparitions have been seen within the former footprint of the mansion. At first there is a slow movement and interaction between the ghostly and indistinguishable forms. Suddenly, they aggressively chase one another. Simultaneously, muffled sounds of struggling, screams, things breaking and gunshots are heard by the witnesses. With each sound the apparitions disappear one by one. The last apparition lingers to hover over the site. It then brightens until bursting and vanishing. A frightful and chilling silence follows this one- to two-minute-long spectral reveal.
This peculiar paranormal activity has been linked to a longstanding legend tied to the Frenchman’s Castle. The story states the French couple tended to keep to themselves. That social isolation from Napa’s general public as well as his eccentric tendencies provided ample fodder for sensational rumors that rapidly spread throughout Napa Valley. That gossip usually revolved around tales of affairs involving both the husband and wife. The most fantastic of these tawdry tales has survived the years to still be told today. It also seems to explain the actions of the apparitions at the Frenchman’s Castle site.
The legend claims the young wife and her lover were planning to kill her husband for his vast fortune. They set their devious scheme in motion by adding poison to the husband’s customary evening cocktail. But this act was secretly witnessed by a staff member. This faithful servant informed the husband of their actions. In response, the old man and his lover conjured up their own vengeful plans.
But before the two couples could meet downstairs, the Frenchman surprised the staff with an unexpected but eagerly accepted night off. As they quickly left before the old man could change his mind, a carriage was approaching the mansion. This seemingly ordinary occurrence would ultimately change the course of many lives.
On that clandestine night of homicidal intentions, all of their plans went tragically awry with the unexpected arrival of two European relatives. Although frustrated by this deviation in their respective cold-blooded plots, being high-society Victorians, the two couples warmly and properly greeted their guests and escorted the travel-weary couple into the lavishly appointed parlor. However, their proper Victorian manners collapsed into panic as one of the visitors, the man, quickly grabbed and consumed the lethal drink intended for the old Frenchman. The guest dropped dead almost instantaneously.
That fatal mistake lead to a pistol duel between the men and a stair-side struggle between the women. All this unfolded before the distraught and lone surviving guest, who watched in horror.
The old Frenchman’s lover was the first to die of the unfaithful foursome. She died from her fall down the grand staircase. After dispatching his wife’s lover, the husband quickly turned, then shot and killed his young French wife. Victorious, the old Frenchman grabbed the champagne-filled flute and guzzled it — only to realize, too late, he had just consumed the deadly cocktail he had intended for his wife.
After his lifeless body slumped to the floor, the surviving guest is said to have gone mad, crazy. While screaming and wailing, she destroyed the richly appointed parlor. According to the story, she was found the next day by the staff curled up in a ball next to the body of the other guest, her husband. Also, she supposedly never recovered from the ordeal.
These three Napa Valley accounts, a trilogy of the bizarre, summoned up a unique and diverse sample of local paranormal activity. They offered something for everyone, from terrifying to amusing to sensational. However, they still are encounters with beings from the Other Realm. Think about it! That is rather spooky! Happy Halloween!
