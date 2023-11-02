Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title

November 1, 2023

UPDATE

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story among eight exciting games coming soon to Apple Arcade

Top Arcade titles Hello Kitty Island Adventure and NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition launching new updates this month

This holiday season, Apple Arcade is building on its award-winning catalog with eight new games for families and friends to enjoy together, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story, along with more than 50 updates to existing titles on the service.

“We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalog with hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, TMNT Splintered Fate, Cypher 007, and so many others,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we’ve saved some of the best for last and will be launching Football Manager 2024 Touch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.

With a new game launching each week in November, subscribers can continue on their journey of creating a soccer club dynasty in Football Manager 2024 Touch; master Knotwords+, a unique brainteaser and logic puzzle game from celebrated indie developer Zach Gage; dive further into the mysterious depths of Downwell+; and experience a heartwarming culinary journey in Delicious – Miracle of Life+.

Players are also invited to step into a world filled with Disney magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition; join Sonic and friends as they unravel a bizarre world of dreams in Sonic Dream Team; embark on an epic fantasy puzzle RPG adventure in Puzzle & Dragons Story, an all-new spinoff of the globally popular mobile game with more than 90 million downloads; and seek fortune and glory during the oil rush in 19th century North America in Turmoil+. All four of these awesome games will be available on December 5, just in time for the holidays.

Popular Arcade titles are also releasing fun new updates this month. Jump into Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which is getting its next major update on November 17. The Give & Gather Celebration arrives on the Island, along with its newest resident, My Sweet Piano. Deliver and receive unique presents from Hello Kitty and Friends all season long, and help My Melody welcome her old friend to the group. Players can also select an all-new avatar type, level up multiplayer friendships, and even journey to the Heart of Friendship Island.

For basketball fans, the new season is in full swing. On November 23, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is getting its first update. City Edition uniforms will be added, and players will be able to hit the court with eight more Greatest Players athletes, including “The Answer” himself, Allen Iverson.

Additional games getting fun new updates in November and December include Sneaky Sasquatch, Cut the Rope 3, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go; Japanese Rural Life Adventure, and The Oregon Trail, among others.

New games available this month, in order of release, include:

Knotwords+ (Zach Gage): November 3

From indie game developer Zach Gage, the developer behind other Apple Arcade titles like Card of Darkness, Good Sudoku+, and Flipflop Solitaire+, Knotwords+ is a minimal and elegant logic puzzle with words. The rules are simple: Arrange the letters in each section so every word is complete, horizontally and vertically. Each puzzle may seem difficult at first, but gets easier as the player progresses, with each step guiding them naturally toward the solution.

Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA & Sports Interactive): November 6

The world’s greatest soccer management simulation returns to Apple Arcade for a new season. Sports Interactive once again brings its unparalleled realism of its beautiful game to players around the globe on all of their favorite Apple devices. Chase instant glory with one of the world’s best clubs, and with the arrival of the new Save Game Compatibility feature, all existing Football Manager 2023 Touch players on Apple Arcade will be able to continue their careers in Football Manager 2024 Touch.

New for this season, players can improve their performance with enhanced training; impact the action at both ends of the pitch with a refreshed Set Piece Creator powered by their backroom team; define the type of boss they want to be with new Manager Principles; make their voice heard with a new system for making requests to their owners; and have the best possible experience on iPhone with a new skin for smaller devices to help provide smoother navigation across the game. Progress never stops, with players being able to look forward to new tools that will empower them to elevate their team’s performance and shape a title-winning culture on the football world stage.

Downwell+ (Devolver Digital): November 17

Downwell+ is a curious game about a young boy venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his gunboots to protect him. Designed for mobile from the ground up, Downwell+ is presented with intuitive and elegant controls that allow for action-packed gameplay using just three buttons. Players make their way down into the darkness filled with creepy creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks. Step into precariously placed shops and buy some helpful items, or level up between levels to battle well-dwelling monsters and uncover hidden caves filled with riches and relics. With procedurally generated levels, no two trips down the well are ever the same.

Delicious – Miracle of Life+ (GameHouse): November 24

This time management cooking game invites players to join expectant mother Emily and her growing family as she navigates the challenges of pregnancy, while managing a bustling kitchen for her cooking video blog and preparing for the arrival of her new baby. With 60 engaging levels and 30 bonus challenges, players will immerse themselves in Emily’s world, exploring various locations and meeting a charming cast of characters. Design the perfect nursery, share in Emily’s ups and downs, and experience the miracle of life.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (Gameloft): December 5

Explore a world filled with magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, a captivating blend of life simulation and adventure game featuring fan-favorite Disney and Pixar friends. Players will uncover enchanting stories alongside beloved characters, while working to restore Dreamlight Valley from the grips of the Forgetting: a mysterious force that has descended on the Valley. Traverse diverse realms, each with their own challenges and puzzles, and forge friendships with iconic characters like WALL•E, Belle, Goofy, and many more. With customizable landscapes and thousands of decorative options, players can create their dream neighborhood in this constantly evolving world of wonder and creativity.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition also includes the expansion pass, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time, which includes a new storyline with secrets and treasures to uncover that have been lost in time. On Eternity Isle, a land far away from Dreamlight Valley, players will meet new Disney and Pixar friends and yield the power of a mysterious royal tool — the Hourglass — as they unravel the schemes of the nefarious Jafar.

Sonic Dream Team (SEGA): December 5

The Sonic franchise, which has seen more than 1.6 billion games sold and downloaded worldwide, is releasing a new adventure, Sonic Dream Team, coming exclusively to Apple Arcade. The thrilling new 3D action platformer follows the evil Doctor Eggman who has discovered The Reverie — an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Join Sonic and friends as they navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue their friends, and put a stop to Doctor Eggman’s quest for world domination. In the game, players will take command of six dynamic playable characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge, each with unique abilities that match their own flair and personality. Sonic Dream Team joins other hit SEGA titles on Arcade — Sonic Racing, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and Football Manager 2023 Touch.

Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment): December 5

The newest installment in the immensely popular and definitive puzzle RPG series takes players on a new epic fantasy adventure with Puzzle & Dragons Story, exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game combines match-three puzzles with creature-collecting RPG gameplay, where players will recruit allies, improve their teams, and conquer dungeons. Intuitive puzzle play will be familiar to fans but also draw in newcomers as they simply match orbs of the same color vertically or horizontally, chaining together exhilarating combos for higher awards. Matching and erasing orbs commands the player’s allies to attack enemy creatures, with skilled puzzle play and exhilarating combos that unleash even more powerful attacks. Players will also gather materials by defeating creatures in dungeons, allowing them to create and improve new allied team members. They’ll spend resources to improve their creatures and select their favorites to form unique teams. New dungeons and creatures will be added frequently as players further explore a vast and mysterious land.

Turmoil+ (Gamious): December 5

Turmoil+ offers players a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation game genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America. As aspiring oil entrepreneurs, players must navigate cutthroat competition, strategically lease land, drill for oil, and maximize profits through shrewd business deals. With a rich campaign mode, a town full of colorful characters, dozens of upgrades, and procedurally generated levels, Turmoil+ is a wild ride through the oil boom era.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

This offer is available to new subscribers only. One subscription covers one Family Sharing group. The offer is good for three months after eligible device activation. The plan automatically renews until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply. The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. The plan automatically renews after the trial until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

