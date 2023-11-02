News
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
Austin Hedges was dared to take Texas pride to another level if they won the World Series. He gladly obliged.
ARLINGTON, Texas — What would you do if you won the World Series?
For Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges, his celebration will involve quite the outfit commitment.
“I’ll wear it during the parade,” Hedges said. “Done.”
Well, a Cowboy hat and some chaps that are… missing some threads underneath, it seems.
At the start of the World Series, Hedges gave an interview to Chris Rose of Jomboy Media wherein the Rangers backup catcher was encouraged to wear a rather scandalous outfit if the team won the World Series.
Hedges, for his part, gladly obliged.
The video was posted by Chris Rose Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, merely 30 minutes before first pitch of Game 1.
“And if people ask you why, you’re going to say…” Rose asked Hedges.
“Because Rosey told me to,” Hedges responded.
Replied Rose: “If that’s not enough to root for the Texas Rangers, people, I don’t know what is.”
Well, now the Rangers have done it. On Wednesday night, the team won its first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 by a score of 5-0.
Hedges came to Texas in early August from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in 15 games since joining the team, including his sole World Series appearance, when he came in for starting catcher Jonah Heim in the ninth inning after Heim was replaced in the eighth inning for pitch runner Josh Smith.
Hedges went 0-1 at the plate after Seager tied up the game, 5-5, with a monster two run shot in the bottom of the ninth.
Presuming he stays good on his word, it seems his real star turn will come in the parade on Friday.
More Texas Rangers coverage:
News
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
News
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
- Christina Aguilera, 42, showed off her toned butt in her Halloween costume.
- The singer dressed up as Burlesque co-star Cher, complete with her iconic black bodysuit.
- Christina has previously spoken about loving her curves and practicing yoga for its mental health benefits.
Every Halloween, there come a few takes on Cher’s iconic black bodysuit. But this year, Christina Aguilera had fans ready to “Believe” when she did her own rendition of the iconic outfit. Not only does XTina look incredibly strong, but she is, quite literally, giving Cher.
The “Beautiful” singer, 42, rocked a black leather thong bodysuit that showed off her super-toned tush. She paired it with a dark curly wig, a leather jacket, and, of course, a microphone. As she dances around giving her best impression of her Burlesque co-star, it’s hard to ignore how awesome XTina looks. Come through, ripped arms and legs!
“Tess & Ali 4EVER 🤍♾️🤍” Christina, captioned the video, referencing her and Cher’s Burlesque characters. Obviously, Christina’s followers loved this and filled the comments with praise. “YESSSSS!!!!!🔥🔥” wrote Makeup Artist Jaclyn Hill. While Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn added, “Holy BODY🔥🔥🔥.”
Christina definitely did her co-star justice, but she is also looking iconically strong in her own right. Christina doesn’t share a ton about her fitness routine, but based on her schedule, the singer is pretty much always on the move, especially during her performances!
Christina was recently in Malta for Europride where she took the stage in an iconic bodysuit of her own, and energetically bounced up and down for the crowd of thousands. That’ll definitely get your heart pumping!
Christina hasn’t shared a full breakdown of her current health and wellness routine, but she did speak to Health magazine in 2021, per PEOPLE, about her views on body acceptance, and her journey to falling in love with her own body.
“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she shared. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.” She also told the publication that she likes to do yoga, and it has been super helpful for her mental health.
Christina, it’s always great to see you out there thriving!
Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and reporter living in New Jersey with her many pets. She is a business owner and a double Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality television. She is passionate about body diversity and representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.
News
Salem State basketball player dies after being shot near campus
A Salem State University basketball player was shot and killed early Wednesday in Salem, Massachusetts, hours after the city’s Halloween festivities ended.Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 22 Forest Ave. and Lussier Street, which is near the university. Beliard was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that crashed into a sidewalk. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice,” Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, officials said.Beliard was a freshman on Salem State’s basketball team, who graduated from North High School in Worcester. Members of the Salem State men’s basketball team huddled around a memorial set up in Beliard’s honor and held a moment of silence.”He was the happiest kid,” said Jaidan Baptiste, one of Beliard’s friends. “He had things going for him. He was doing basketball and all that. I don’t know why someone would wake up one morning and decide to take my boy’s life.””He was a great person. He was, really, like always around smiling all the time — always smiling,” said Justin Bell, another friend of Beliard’s. “I really don’t know who would have problems with him, really. It makes no sense.”Video below: Victim’s friends react to news of his shooting death“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salem State University president John Keenan said. “Carl was an accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning. I cannot imagine the pain of the student’s family,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said. Beliard was a member of North High School’s basketball team that won the Division 1 state championship in March. It was the first public school team in city history to bring home a Division 1 state championship. “He was a great kid, smart student. He had a smile that would just brighten up any room,” said North High head boys basketball coach Al Pettway. “He worked hard every day in practice, had a positive attitude. He was just a very ambitious young man.”Pettway said he delivered the difficult news to the team and that the players were in shock.”They thought I was talking about a different Carl,” he said.Pettway said the North High basketball team received a call of support from Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday. During the team’s April visit to the State House after winning the state championship, Beliard hit it off with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll when the former Salem mayor and Salem State alumnus found out he was planning to play basketball for her alma mater.”I was really excited about going to see him play in a new uniform and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” Pettway said.Beliard’s parents said their son was a caring big brother who studied hard and never found himself in trouble.”When they came here, they told me my son was dead,” said Altagrace Beliard, Carl’s mother. ” him in the back, but they couldn’t find who did that to him.””We’d never seen any violence or any situation like that. He never brought a gun home. Nothing,” said Elijah Beliard, Carl’s father. “He was always peaceful, so I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”No arrests have been made in the shooting, officials said. Residents described the commotion they heard outside early in the morning. “I heard the car alarm that was going off, so I thought somebody was just breaking into a car, and then my mom went out front, thought the same thing at first, and then after a while saw the bullet hole in the back of the window,” Salem resident Alyssa Jackson said. The incident happened hours after thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate Halloween. “We get loud noises from parties and stuff because we are next to the college, but other than that, we don’t hear gunshots around here,” Jackson said.The shooting is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Salem Police Department. Related story:
A Salem State University basketball player was shot and killed early Wednesday in Salem, Massachusetts, hours after the city’s Halloween festivities ended.
Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 22 Forest Ave. and Lussier Street, which is near the university.
Beliard was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that crashed into a sidewalk. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice,” Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, officials said.
Beliard was a freshman on Salem State’s basketball team, who graduated from North High School in Worcester.
Members of the Salem State men’s basketball team huddled around a memorial set up in Beliard’s honor and held a moment of silence.
“He was the happiest kid,” said Jaidan Baptiste, one of Beliard’s friends. “He had things going for him. He was doing basketball and all that. I don’t know why someone would wake up one morning and decide to take my boy’s life.”
“He was a great person. He was, really, like always around smiling all the time — always smiling,” said Justin Bell, another friend of Beliard’s. “I really don’t know who would have problems with him, really. It makes no sense.”
Video below: Victim’s friends react to news of his shooting death
“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salem State University president John Keenan said.
“Carl was an accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning. I cannot imagine the pain of the student’s family,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said.
Beliard was a member of North High School’s basketball team that won the Division 1 state championship in March. It was the first public school team in city history to bring home a Division 1 state championship.
“He was a great kid, smart student. He had a smile that would just brighten up any room,” said North High head boys basketball coach Al Pettway. “He worked hard every day in practice, had a positive attitude. He was just a very ambitious young man.”
Pettway said he delivered the difficult news to the team and that the players were in shock.
“They thought I was talking about a different Carl,” he said.
Pettway said the North High basketball team received a call of support from Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday. During the team’s April visit to the State House after winning the state championship, Beliard hit it off with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll when the former Salem mayor and Salem State alumnus found out he was planning to play basketball for her alma mater.
“I was really excited about going to see him play in a new uniform and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” Pettway said.
Beliard’s parents said their son was a caring big brother who studied hard and never found himself in trouble.
“When they came here, they told me my son was dead,” said Altagrace Beliard, Carl’s mother. “[Someone shot] him in the back, but they couldn’t find who did that to him.”
“We’d never seen any violence or any situation like that. He never brought a gun home. Nothing,” said Elijah Beliard, Carl’s father. “He was always peaceful, so I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”
No arrests have been made in the shooting, officials said. Residents described the commotion they heard outside early in the morning.
“I heard the car alarm that was going off, so I thought somebody was just breaking into a car, and then my mom went out front, thought the same thing at first, and then after a while saw the bullet hole in the back of the window,” Salem resident Alyssa Jackson said.
The incident happened hours after thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate Halloween.
“We get loud noises from parties and stuff because we are next to the college, but other than that, we don’t hear gunshots around here,” Jackson said.
The shooting is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Salem Police Department.
Related story:
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
Salem State basketball player dies after being shot near campus
American couple in Uganda accused of torturing boy plead guilty to lesser charges
West Ham vs. Arsenal prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 English League Cup picks, best bets for Nov. 1
DIGIORNO® SHAKES UP THE TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH A NEW PIE
Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deception
CRMC heart institute is first in Wyoming to offer Optimizer implant | Local News
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Salem State basketball player dies after being shot near campus
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
American couple in Uganda accused of torturing boy plead guilty to lesser charges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
West Ham vs. Arsenal prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 English League Cup picks, best bets for Nov. 1
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
DIGIORNO® SHAKES UP THE TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH A NEW PIE
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deception
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
CRMC heart institute is first in Wyoming to offer Optimizer implant | Local News
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News5 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education6 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law5 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
Law5 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries