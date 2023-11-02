Bhuvneshwar Kumar flies under the radar, delivers stellar performances in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In the midst of India’s dominating performance in the World Cup 2023, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has quietly emerged as a standout performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The discarded fast bowler has showcased his experience, grabbing attention with an impressive tally of 16 wickets from seven matches, including a notable five-wicket haul.
Currently ranking second in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament, Bhuvneshwar boasts a remarkable economy rate of 5.67. His average and strike rates of 8.68 and 9.18, underscore his exceptional contributions. Representing Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar has proven that he is far from running out of steam.
A highlight of his performance was witnessed in the match against Karnataka at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Displaying his prowess, Bhuvneshwar secured figures of 3.3-0-16-5, playing a pivotal role in UP’s 40-run victory. His victims included Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidwath Kaverappa.
Throughout the tournament, Bhuvneshwar has consistently delivered exceptional performances. Notable among them were three-wicket hauls against Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
In the recent encounter against Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on November 2, Bhuvneshwar continued his strong showing, concluding with figures of 4-0-22-2. Despite UP eventually losing the match by five wickets, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and opposition skipper Mandeep Singh.
A mother won a small claims settlement of 4,500 miles and $3,500 in damages against American Airlines on Oct. 27 for “breach of contract” and “negligent infliction of emotional distress” after she said a flight attendant harassed her over the seating of her twin infants during a flight.
Erika Hamilton, a lawyer from Oregon, was on a February flight with her 18-month-old twin daughters from Portland to Tallahassee, Florida, with a layover in Dallas, according to a copy of the complaint filed to the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Multnomah.
In the complaint, Hamilton wrote how she purchased tickets for one daughter to sit in her lap and the other in a seat – which followed American Airlines’ policy at the time.
Infants under the age of 2 “must either travel in a safety seat approved by the Federal Aviation Administration or be able to sit upright in their seat without assistance and have their seatbelt securely fastened during taxi, takeoff, landing and whenever the ‘fasten seat belt’ sign is on.”
The mother ended up being “belittled and harassed” by a flight attendant, Hamilton told USA TODAY via email, “when I was doing something that is absolutely allowed and that is already just really hard – flying alone with two kids under the age of two.”
“American strives to provide a positive and welcoming experience to everyone who travels with us while ensuring their safety and comfort while in our care,” American Airlines told USA TODAY on Wednesday. “We are in touch with Ms. Hamilton and will be refunding 4,500 miles for the ticket in question.”
Hamilton said she used 9,000 miles and paid $5.90 for the tickets for her and one of her daughters. (At the time, the airline’s policy stated that an infant in a separate seat needs their own ticket.) American ended up refunding the full 9,000 miles.
The complaint states the first flight went smoothly, but the layover flight is when the conflict occurred.
More: Airline family seating policies highlighted amid Biden push and new DOT dashboard
Upon boarding, a flight attendant allegedly “approached me to question whether my seating configuration was safe for my children,” the complaint said.
The flight attendant continued to tell Hamilton it was against FAA and airline policy for one daughter to fly without a car seat, and Hamilton tried to refute that by pulling up the rules.
The woman seated behind Hamilton offered to hold one of the twins, which Hamilton felt was the only option.
“By doing so, American Airlines placed the safety of my child at risk, given it is much safer for my child to be seated in her seat, with the safety belt fastened, than to be a lap child in the care of a stranger,” she wrote in the complaint.
Midway through the flight, the flight attendant reportedly apologized to Hamilton.
Hamilton said she filed a report with the airline on Feb. 8, and the flight attendant also filed her own. In the report, the flight attendant said she saw Hamilton having “difficulty” handling her twins and felt “concerned” over the safety of the children.
Hamilton claims the bulk of the flight attendant’s report is “inaccurate.”
Hamilton reached out to the airline for a refund but was only offered a $75 voucher, so she turned to small claims court. She filed a lawsuit in April seeking $3,500 in damages.
“I took the case to court because I think a big problem with corporate America is that there is very little remedy for the ‘little guy’ when a corporation essentially steals from you,” Hamilton said. “What happened here was that American Airlines sold me a ticket, and then refused to let me use that ticket because they did not know or understand the terms and conditions of their own contract.”
Hamilton said it felt “important to stand up to” big companies that feel like they can get away with “things like that.” She pointed out how, instead of just refunding her the flight, American Airlines “chose to take this all the way through a trial, after hiring a private attorney, and doing so must have cost them in the tens of thousands of dollars.”
During the trial, two other passengers also testified that the flight attendant was “categorically false.”
American Airlines filed a Motion for Summary Judgment saying Hamilton “cannot meet each of the substantive elements of her claims,” according to an excerpt published by TheStreet.
The airline also said crew members can deny people the right to fly “for any reason,” which doesn’t breach any contract.
Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at [email protected].
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mother of twins wins lawsuit against American Airlines
NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last “new” Beatles song.
The track, called “Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of a single paired with “Love Me Do,” the very first Beatles single that came out in 1962 in England, it was announced Thursday.
“Now And Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in the mid-1990s.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on “Now And Then” in the same sessions, but technological limitations stood in the way.
With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by “separating” Lennon’s original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year.
The survivors packed plenty into it. The new single contains guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades ago, a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney’s bass, piano and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney and Starr sang backup.
McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin.
As if that wasn’t enough, they weaved in backing vocals from the original Beatles recordings of “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Because.”
“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said in the announcement. “It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”
Harrison’s widow, Olivia, said he felt in the 1990s that the technical problems made it impossible to release a song that met the band’s standards. With the improvements, “he would have wholeheartedly” joined Paul and Ringo in completing the song now if he were still alive, she said.
Next Wednesday, the day before the song’s release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.
Later in the month, expanded versions of the Beatles’ compilations “1962-1966” and “1967-1970” will be released. “Now And Then,” despite coming much later than 1970, will be added to the latter collection.
The surviving Beatles have skillfully released new projects, like remixes of their old albums that include studio outtakes and Jackson’s “Get Back” film, usually timed to appeal to nostalgic fans around the holiday season.
This year, it’s the grand finale of new music.
“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo,” Starr said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Trends, like those in fashion and pop culture, come and go. But one particular trend in Australia is sparking legitimate concerns and public comment from environmental groups.
What happened?
Artificial grass installation has reached new heights in the country. The Guardian reports that in New South Wales (NSW), there has been a sixfold increase in the number of artificial turfs installed within the last five years alone.
The material, which is often made of polypropylene fibers from tires and plastics, has started to show up in waterways and ecosystems in the region.
Total Environment Centre and its Australian Microplastics Assessment Project research results promoted the recommendation to halt the installation of new turf fields in NSW until proper remediation has occurred.
Why is it important?
The residual environmental impacts of the turf grass is nothing short of problematic. Results from the preliminary stormwater testing revealed 70,000 particles of rubber crumb and more than 50,000 particles of synthetic grass in a single trap. Researchers note that there is no way to contain this plastic runoff from the turf.
Plus, when the turf is exposed to sunlight, the plastic breaks down and releases toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the ecosystem. “During rain events, [particles] are washed off and they get into environments where they can make aquatic ecosystems sick,” said Dr. Shima Ziajahromi from the Griffith University’s Australian Rivers Institute.
The release of these toxic chemicals has also had negative impacts on human health. The turf was linked to instances of brain cancer among baseball players. The turf also has to be watered to reduce the risk of burns from sliding on it.
What’s being done about it?
The European Union and several countries have moved to ban the use of crumb rubber in the construction of artificial turf, The Guardian reports. In the United States, California has made an effort to ban artificial turf containing “forever chemicals” like PFAs.
“We find it ridiculous that the government is still placing funds of money on a plastic surface material that clearly pollutes, as indicated by the [NSW] chief scientist’s report,” said Garnet Brownbill, spokesperson for the Natural Turf Alliance. “Synthetic turf should be the last resort, not the first choice.”
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.