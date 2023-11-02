Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume

A Salem State University basketball player was shot and killed early Wednesday in Salem, Massachusetts, hours after the city’s Halloween festivities ended.Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 22 Forest Ave. and Lussier Street, which is near the university. Beliard was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that crashed into a sidewalk. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice,” Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, officials said.Beliard was a freshman on Salem State’s basketball team, who graduated from North High School in Worcester. Members of the Salem State men’s basketball team huddled around a memorial set up in Beliard’s honor and held a moment of silence.”He was the happiest kid,” said Jaidan Baptiste, one of Beliard’s friends. “He had things going for him. He was doing basketball and all that. I don’t know why someone would wake up one morning and decide to take my boy’s life.””He was a great person. He was, really, like always around smiling all the time — always smiling,” said Justin Bell, another friend of Beliard’s. “I really don’t know who would have problems with him, really. It makes no sense.”Video below: Victim’s friends react to news of his shooting death“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salem State University president John Keenan said. “Carl was an accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning. I cannot imagine the pain of the student’s family,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said. Beliard was a member of North High School’s basketball team that won the Division 1 state championship in March. It was the first public school team in city history to bring home a Division 1 state championship. “He was a great kid, smart student. He had a smile that would just brighten up any room,” said North High head boys basketball coach Al Pettway. “He worked hard every day in practice, had a positive attitude. He was just a very ambitious young man.”Pettway said he delivered the difficult news to the team and that the players were in shock.”They thought I was talking about a different Carl,” he said.Pettway said the North High basketball team received a call of support from Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday. During the team’s April visit to the State House after winning the state championship, Beliard hit it off with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll when the former Salem mayor and Salem State alumnus found out he was planning to play basketball for her alma mater.”I was really excited about going to see him play in a new uniform and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” Pettway said.Beliard’s parents said their son was a caring big brother who studied hard and never found himself in trouble.”When they came here, they told me my son was dead,” said Altagrace Beliard, Carl’s mother. ” him in the back, but they couldn’t find who did that to him.””We’d never seen any violence or any situation like that. He never brought a gun home. Nothing,” said Elijah Beliard, Carl’s father. “He was always peaceful, so I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”No arrests have been made in the shooting, officials said. Residents described the commotion they heard outside early in the morning. “I heard the car alarm that was going off, so I thought somebody was just breaking into a car, and then my mom went out front, thought the same thing at first, and then after a while saw the bullet hole in the back of the window,” Salem resident Alyssa Jackson said. The incident happened hours after thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate Halloween. “We get loud noises from parties and stuff because we are next to the college, but other than that, we don’t hear gunshots around here,” Jackson said.The shooting is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Salem Police Department. Related story:

A Salem State University basketball player was shot and killed early Wednesday in Salem, Massachusetts, hours after the city's Halloween festivities ended. Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 22 Forest Ave. and Lussier Street, which is near the university. Beliard was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that crashed into a sidewalk. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. "This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim's family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice," Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said. Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, officials said. Beliard was a freshman on Salem State's basketball team, who graduated from North High School in Worcester. Members of the Salem State men's basketball team huddled around a memorial set up in Beliard's honor and held a moment of silence. "He was the happiest kid," said Jaidan Baptiste, one of Beliard's friends. "He had things going for him. He was doing basketball and all that. I don't know why someone would wake up one morning and decide to take my boy's life." "He was a great person. He was, really, like always around smiling all the time — always smiling," said Justin Bell, another friend of Beliard's. "I really don't know who would have problems with him, really. It makes no sense." Video below: Victim's friends react to news of his shooting death "As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent's worst nightmare," Salem State University president John Keenan said. "Carl was an accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning. I cannot imagine the pain of the student's family," Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said. Beliard was a member of North High School's basketball team that won the Division 1 state championship in March. It was the first public school team in city history to bring home a Division 1 state championship. "He was a great kid, smart student. He had a smile that would just brighten up any room," said North High head boys basketball coach Al Pettway. "He worked hard every day in practice, had a positive attitude. He was just a very ambitious young man." Pettway said he delivered the difficult news to the team and that the players were in shock. "They thought I was talking about a different Carl," he said. Pettway said the North High basketball team received a call of support from Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday. During the team's April visit to the State House after winning the state championship, Beliard hit it off with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll when the former Salem mayor and Salem State alumnus found out he was planning to play basketball for her alma mater. "I was really excited about going to see him play in a new uniform and, unfortunately, that's not going to happen," Pettway said. Hearst OwnedWorcester Telegram & Gazette Carl Hens Beliard, 18, visited the State House in April 2023 after his high School basketball team won the Division 1 state championship. Beliard's parents said their son was a caring big brother who studied hard and never found himself in trouble. "When they came here, they told me my son was dead," said Altagrace Beliard, Carl's mother. "[Someone shot] him in the back, but they couldn't find who did that to him." "We'd never seen any violence or any situation like that. He never brought a gun home. Nothing," said Elijah Beliard, Carl's father. "He was always peaceful, so I don't know. I don't know what's going on." No arrests have been made in the shooting, officials said. Residents described the commotion they heard outside early in the morning. "I heard the car alarm that was going off, so I thought somebody was just breaking into a car, and then my mom went out front, thought the same thing at first, and then after a while saw the bullet hole in the back of the window," Salem resident Alyssa Jackson said. The incident happened hours after thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate Halloween. "We get loud noises from parties and stuff because we are next to the college, but other than that, we don't hear gunshots around here," Jackson said. The shooting is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Salem Police Department.