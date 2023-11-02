News
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings – 11/1/23
HOSTING A FAMILIAR FOE
After a perfect 3-0 road trip, the Warriors make a pit stop back at Chase Center, hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before four more road games. The Dubs faced the Kings to tip off their recently completed road trip, defeating them in Sacramento 122-114 last Friday. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 41 points in that game, including 22 in the fourth quarter.
Warriors vs. Kings
Wednesday, Nov. 1 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local) League Pass (National)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Curry became the first player in the league to record multiple 40-point games this season, scoring 42 points on 68.2 percent shooting and 53.8 percent from three in a 130-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Both rookies — Trayce Jackson Davis and Brandin Podziemski — scored their first NBA baskets and Moses Moody stepped in for Klay Thompson — sidelined with right knee soreness — scoring in double-digits for the eighth time in 15 career starts (13 points on 5-for-8 shooting). » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|GSW
|SAC
|3-1
|2-1
|3rd in West
|6th in West
|PTS: 115.5 (11th)
|PTS: 125.3 (t-1st)
|REB: 50.3 (t-3rd)
|REB: 44.3 (17th)
|AST: 26.5 (9th)
|AST: 27.7 (8th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
NOP: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Dario Saric (right hip contusion) are probable. Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion) is questionable. Team Notes
SAC: De’Aaron Fox (right ankle sprain) and Trey Lyles (left calf strain) are out. Team Notes
JACKSON-DAVIS MODELS GAME AFTER GREEN AND SABONIS
Last season, Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis went head-to-head in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Green, selected to his franchise-record eighth career All-Defensive team in 2022-23, was the primary defender on Sabonis, an All-NBA big man and the NBA’s leading rebounder. Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who made his NBA debut against the Kings last Friday — a plus-seven in four minutes of action — told NBC Sports Bay Area that Green and Sabonis are the players he models his game after.
Like Jackson-Davis, Green and Sabonis are versatile bigs who can play either the power forward or center position and are playmakers in the open court and on the block. While attending the University of Indiana, Jackson-Davis had the opportunity to get a closer look at Sabonis’ intricacies that make his game unique compared to most NBA bigs, as the All-NBA center played four and a half seasons with the Pacers before being acquired by the Kings.
Trayce Jackson-Davis Records His First NBA Basket
In his second NBA game and first time receiving double-digit minutes against the Pelicans on Monday, the rookie thrived, scoring 13 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots in 19 minutes.
|GSW
|SAC
|PTS: Curry (33.5)
|PTS: Fox (31.3)
|REB: Looney (10.2)
|REB: Sabonis (15.0)
|AST: Paul (8.2)
|AST: Fox (6.0)
SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT
The Kings have played once since their loss to the Warriors last Friday, beating the Lakers in an overtime thriller 132-127 on Sunday. De’Aaron Fox, the NBA’s reigning Clutch Player of the Year, lived up to that title, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to help push the game into overtime. He had eight of those points after sustaining an ankle injury that he pushed through despite moving gingerly on. Malik Monk carried the torch in overtime, scoring 11 of his 22 points against his former team to seal the game.
With Fox’s status potentially in question, the Kings may have to rely on Sabonis and Monk more offensively in addition to their wings — Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter. Sabonis had a 19-point 18-rebound double-double in Friday’s game against the Dubs, but Monk and Barnes were limited to just 19 points combined and Murray and Huerter shot a combined 3-for-16 from three.
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
STORY: Yemen’s Houthi movement says it’s fired a wave of missiles and drones against Israel, now officially entering the war between Israel and Islamist militants in Gaza.
And cementing fears by world powers of the conflict spilling into more countries.
The declaration came after Israel’s military said it intercepted two objects in separate incidents around the Red Sea.
This was a Houthi parade filmed by Reuters in Yemen in September only days before the Hamas attacks on Israel.
On Tuesday its military spokesperson said the launch was their third since the conflict began, seeming to confirm that it was behind an incident on October 19 when the U.S. Navy said it had intercepted three cruise missiles over the Red Sea.
And a drone attack on October 28, which resulted in blasts in Egypt – blamed on the Houthis by Israel.
The spokesperson said they would continue to launch against Israel until, quote, “Israeli aggression ceases.”
The Houthis are part of what’s called the “Axis of Resistance,” an alliance of armed groups backed by Iran – and includes Hamas.
It recently released this video said to show their military drills.
Israel’s military says it will remain focused on Gaza, and that the Houthis are just one of many of Iran’s proxies – a relationship which the Houthis have denied.
Braves offseason roster questions 2023
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox.
This offseason might not be as stressful or emotional for Braves fans, who bid adieu to Freddie Freeman after the 2021 season and Dansby Swanson after 2022. But this still could be an eventful one for the team that will enter 2023 seeking a seventh straight National League East championship.
Here is a look at some of the questions you might have about the Braves’ offseason:
1) Which players have options?
The Braves have until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to decide whether to exercise the options for:
RHP Charlie Morton — If Morton wants to continue pitching, he could be back with the Braves. But this doesn’t mean the soon-to-be 40-year-old pitcher will get the $20 million value included in his current option, which has no buyout.
OF Eddie Rosario — It’s hard to find a left-handed hitter who can provide 20-25 homers for $9 million. So, I’m guessing this option will be exercised.
RHP Kirby Yates — Yates has a $5.75 million option with a $1.25 million buyout. So, the question is, can Atlanta find a better reliever for the difference, which is $4.5 million? Yates will be 37 next year, but he did find more consistency as the season progressed. Plus, he gave this quote of the year:
“I have it some days and some days I don’t, and the battle is trying to eliminate those days that you don’t have it,” Yates said. “I always kind of prided myself on, ‘If I did suck, it was still kind of good.’ This year, when I’ve sucked, I’ve really sucked. So, we’re trying to get better at sucking, you know what I mean? When it’s good, it’s still pretty good.”
RHP Collin McHugh — He has a $6 million option, which likely won’t be exercised.
LHP Brad Hand — He has a $7 million option, which likely won’t be exercised.
2) Who are the other free agents?
RHP Joe Jiménez — Though he needed time to regain strength after undergoing a back procedure last winter, he proved to be a reliable high-leverage option during the season’s second half. If the Braves believe he’s healthy, he could get a multi-year offer like fellow right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson, who re-signed with Atlanta on Wednesday.
OF Kevin Pillar — It will require more than a Minor League deal to keep this veteran outfielder, who provided value with his glove and leadership.
RHP Jesse Chavez — If the 40-year-old hurler wants to keep pitching, signing another Minor League deal with the Braves seems to make sense.
INF Ehire Adrianza — Unlikely to return.
3) Who might be a non-tender candidate?
Teams have until Nov. 17 to decide whether to tender contracts to each of their arbitration-eligible players. Players not tendered a contract become free agents.
Michael Soroka is a prime non-tender candidate. Atlanta has paid him approximately $8.4 million over the past three seasons, during which he has thrown a combined 32 1/3 innings. But with Soroka out of Minor League options, the Braves can’t afford to give him a 40-man roster spot with the hope he can get back to where he was before he twice tore his right Achilles tendon.
The Braves have said they might want to take a chance on Yonny Chirinos turning things around next year. The cost of the gamble, approximately $1.5-2 million, isn’t outrageous. But he’s also out of options. So again, the question would be whether he is capable of staying on the 40-man roster all year.
Nicky Lopez could be in line for a bump up to a $4 million salary via arbitration. That might be viewed by some as a hefty price for a backup infielder. But Lopez is a Gold Glove-caliber defender who could provide great value while spelling Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies at both middle-infield positions next year. Lopez was acquired from the Royals before the Trade Deadline and spent this season’s final two months looking like he’s worth it.
4) Who might they be willing to trade?
AJ Smith-Shawver and this year’s first-round Draft pick Hurston Waldrep have strong trade values, but they also both have the potential to be a key piece within Atlanta’s rotation within the next couple of years. Vaughn Grissom would draw interest from other teams. But if the Braves are going to try to land a controllable frontline starter, they might have to deal one of their many regulars currently working with what is widely viewed as a team-friendly contract. This doesn’t mean Atlanta will enter the offseason looking to make a significant trade. But it didn’t necessarily enter last winter intent on dealing William Contreras. ‘Tis the season to evaluate all options.
A woman who left Texas for India after her 6-year-old son went missing is charged with killing him
EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who told various stories to explain her 6-year-old son’s absence before leaving the country has been charged with killing the child, who has been missing for a year.
Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 38, was indicted Monday by a Tarrant County grand jury on one count of capital murder, two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning a child without intent to return, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news conference.
Authorities have searched in and around Everman, the city south of Fort Worth where the family lived, but the body of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has not yet been found. Investigators say Noel was last seen in late October 2022.
Spencer said he’s hopeful that the indictments will help in getting her arrested and returned to the U.S. from India. He said he did not know if she’s been located yet, but said that federal authorities were working the case. Spencer said he did not know of any attorney representing Rodriguez-Singh.
Officers went to the family’s home in March after Child Protective Services got a tip that Noel hadn’t been seen in some time. Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh and her husband and six children flew to India.
Spencer said Noel, who had mental and developmental disabilities, had never been enrolled in school. He also said that family members have said that Noel was abused and neglected, and that Rodriguez-Singh would withhold food and water from the child because she didn’t like changing his diaper.
___
This story has been corrected to show Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is 38, not 37.
