News
Golden State 102, Sacramento 101
Barnes 4-8 2-2 14, Murray 4-15 2-2 10, Sabonis 8-16 7-12 23, Huerter 4-11 2-2 11, Mitchell 5-9 0-0 13, Vezenkov 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, McGee 3-7 0-0 6, Duarte 0-3 2-2 2, Monk 5-9 3-3 16. Totals 36-88 18-23 101.
News
Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today
How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Atletico San Luis will welcome Liga MX leaders Club America to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday.The visitors have a five-point lead over Tigres at the top of the standings, whereas San Luis are currently holding onto their fifth place after 14 games.
San Luis have registered just one win in their last five matches and will have their task cut out against the league leaders in the mid-week clash. Club America are unbeaten since their defeat in the first game of the season. That run has now lasted 13 fixtures and there seems to be no stopping them at the moment. They are also on a six-game winning run and that is expected to continue.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
San Luis vs America kick-off time
The game between San Luis and America will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 11pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch San Luis vs America online – TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club’s official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
San Luis team news
Dieter Villalpando has four assists to his name and will be a key component in the San Luis midfield.
San Luis have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against the leaders and will hope to field their strongest lineup.
San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Villalpando, Guemez, Dourado; Murillo, Bonatini, Kilmowicz
America team news
Star striker and club captain Henry Martin is once again set to lead the line for Club America.
The involvement of Nestor Araujo and Diego Valdes is uncertain due to injuries.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin.
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
News
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig has died, nearly six weeks after the highly experimental surgery, his Maryland doctors announced Tuesday.
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart transplant when he received the genetically modified pig heart on Sept. 20.
According to the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the heart had seemed healthy for the first month but began showing signs of rejection in recent days. Faucette died Monday.
In a statement released by the hospital, Faucette’s wife, Ann, said her husband “knew his time with us was short and this was his last chance to do for others. He never imagined he would survive as long as he did.”
The Maryland team last year performed the world’s first transplant of a heart from a genetically altered pig into another dying man. David Bennett survived two months before that heart failed, for reasons that aren’t completely clear although signs of a pig virus later were found inside the organ. Lessons from that first experiment led to changes, including better virus testing, before the second attempt.
“Mr. Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said in a statement.
Attempts at animal-to-human organ transplants — called xenotransplants — have failed for decades, as people’s immune systems immediately destroyed the foreign tissue. Now scientists are trying again using pigs genetically modified to make their organs more humanlike.
Faucette, a Navy veteran and father of two from Frederick, Maryland, had been turned down for a traditional heart transplant because of other health problems when he came to the Maryland hospital, out of options and expressing a wish to spend a little more time with his family.
In mid-October, the hospital said Faucette had been able to stand and released video showing him working hard in physical therapy to regain the strength needed to attempt walking.
Cardiac xenotransplant chief Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin said the team will analyze what happened with the heart as they continue studying pig organs.
Many scientists hope xenotransplants one day could compensate for the huge shortage of human organ donations. More than 100,000 people are on the nation’s list for a transplant, most awaiting kidneys, and thousands will die waiting.
A handful of scientific teams have tested pig kidneys and hearts in monkeys and in donated human bodies, hoping to learn enough for the Food and Drug Administration to allow formal xenotransplant studies.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
World Series Game 4 score, highlights: Rangers just one win from first title after crushing Diamondbacks
The Texas Rangers blew out the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers now lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin, putting them one win from the World Series title and in prime position to secure the franchise’s first championship. That celebration could occur as soon as Game 5, which is back at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Both sides used bullpen-heavy approaches in Game 4. That approach worked out better for the Rangers than it did the Diamondbacks. Texas made all kinds of history throughout the contest, which was not as close as the final score indicates (the D-backs scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth). The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and third innings and led comfortably for the whole night. As such, in lieu of our typical takeaways format, you can scroll down to discover five stats worth knowing from the Rangers’ emphatic victory.
1. 10th consecutive playoff road victory
If the Rangers do win the World Series, they can credit their performance on the road throughout the month of October. Game 4 represented Texas’ 10th road playoff win in a row, the longest such streak in MLB playoff history.
Here are the five longest road playoff winning streaks of all-time, according to CBS Sports’ research team:
- 2023 Texas Rangers, 10 (active)
- 1996-97 New York Yankees, 9
- 1937-42 New York Yankees, 9
- 2019 Washington Nationals, 8
- 1926-32 New York Yankees, 8
Bear in mind, the Rangers started this postseason with four consecutive road games. Overall, they played six of their first seven playoff contests away from home. Factor in how they ended the season on a seven-game road trip, and the Rangers had to become comfortable with that commuter lifestyle if they wanted to make it to the playoffs, let alone make it within a win of a title.One way or another, Game 5 will represent the Rangers’ final road game of the year. Either they’ll win, both the contest and the title, or they’ll lose and return home for what remains of the series.
2. First World Series team with consecutive five-run innings
The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and the third innings. In the process, they became the third team in World Series history with multiple five-run outbursts, joining the 1961 and 1936 New York Yankees. The Rangers, however, became the first to have their blitzes fall in consecutive innings, according to the research of MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.
Here’s arguably the darndest part of the Rangers’ offensive flurries: every one of those runs was scored with two outs in the inning. It’s not like the Diamondbacks would feel better about how the game turned out if the Rangers had poured it on with one or no outs in each frame. But two-out runs are particularly painful since they mean a team was a pitch away from escaping.
3. Seager’s 19th homer moves him one away from Jeter
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager broke the game open in the second with a two-run blast off Kyle Nelson that extended Texas’ lead to 5-0. Take a look:
Seager, who appeared to roll his ankle but stayed in the game, has now homered 19 times in his postseason career. That puts him one home run behind longtime Yankees icon Derek Jeter for the most by a shortstop in playoffs history.
Seager entered Game 4 having hit .167/.286/.667 with two home runs and four RBI in his first 12 at-bats. He’s up to three home runs and six RBI now. Give him credit for making his hits count. It may end up being enough to win him the World Series Most Valuable Player Award for the second time in his career. Seager, who won the honor in 2020 with the Dodgers, is the favorite to win the award again in 2023 after Game 4.
4. Semien ties record with five RBI
Seager’s double-play partner also got in on the historic act in Game 4.Semien notched two hits and drove in five runs, including three on a third-inning home run that stretched the Rangers’ advantage to 10-0. Semien’s five RBI tied the World Series record for the most by a leadoff hitter, joining Dan Gladden (1987) and Davey Lopes (1978).
Semien had been ice cold this postseason. Indeed, he entered Game 4 having hit .197/.264/.227 with no home runs and just 3 RBI in his first 15 games. The Rangers stuck by him, and on Tuesday he rewarded them in a big way.
5. First World Series title looking likely for Rangers
What does a 3-1 advantage mean in a best-of-seven series? Very good things for the leader — we know, we know, don’t faint from surprise. According to the website WhoWins.com, MLB clubs have historically won about 85% of the best-of-seven series they’ve taken a 3-1 advantage in.
Think of it this way. Even if the Diamondbacks had a 70% chance at winning each of the next three contests — and they don’t — their chances of winning all three would be just over 34%. You can understand if Rangers fans won’t believe the franchise’s first title until they see it. Likewise, you can understand if Diamondbacks fans want to hold out hope of something miraculous happening.
For those wondering, there have been six previous World Series where teams overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the entire thing. It’s happened twice since 1980: the 1985 Kansas City Royals (over the St. Louis Cardinals) and the 2016 Chicago Cubs (over the now-Cleveland Guardians). Will the Diamondbacks join that group? We can safely say not if they play like they did in Game 4.
Golden State 102, Sacramento 101
Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
World Series Game 4 score, highlights: Rangers just one win from first title after crushing Diamondbacks
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Managers with most World Series titles in MLB history
Ron DeSantis Finally Got Called Out Over Alleged Shoe Lifts, Heeled Boots
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Golden State 102, Sacramento 101
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
World Series Game 4 score, highlights: Rangers just one win from first title after crushing Diamondbacks
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Managers with most World Series titles in MLB history
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ron DeSantis Finally Got Called Out Over Alleged Shoe Lifts, Heeled Boots
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News5 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education7 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law5 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
Law5 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries