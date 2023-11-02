News
Last new Beatles song, ‘Now And Then,’ will be released next week
NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last “new” Beatles song.
The track, called “Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of a single paired with “Love Me Do,” the very first Beatles single that came out in 1962 in England, it was announced Thursday.
“Now And Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in the mid-1990s.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on “Now And Then” in the same sessions, but technological limitations stood in the way.
With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by “separating” Lennon’s original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year.
The survivors packed plenty into it. The new single contains guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades ago, a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney’s bass, piano and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney and Starr sang backup.
McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin.
As if that wasn’t enough, they weaved in backing vocals from the original Beatles recordings of “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Because.”
“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said in the announcement. “It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”
Harrison’s widow, Olivia, said he felt in the 1990s that the technical problems made it impossible to release a song that met the band’s standards. With the improvements, “he would have wholeheartedly” joined Paul and Ringo in completing the song now if he were still alive, she said.
Next Wednesday, the day before the song’s release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.
Later in the month, expanded versions of the Beatles’ compilations “1962-1966” and “1967-1970” will be released. “Now And Then,” despite coming much later than 1970, will be added to the latter collection.
The surviving Beatles have skillfully released new projects, like remixes of their old albums that include studio outtakes and Jackson’s “Get Back” film, usually timed to appeal to nostalgic fans around the holiday season.
This year, it’s the grand finale of new music.
“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo,” Starr said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
News
‘[It] should be the last resort’
Trends, like those in fashion and pop culture, come and go. But one particular trend in Australia is sparking legitimate concerns and public comment from environmental groups.
What happened?
Artificial grass installation has reached new heights in the country. The Guardian reports that in New South Wales (NSW), there has been a sixfold increase in the number of artificial turfs installed within the last five years alone.
The material, which is often made of polypropylene fibers from tires and plastics, has started to show up in waterways and ecosystems in the region.
Total Environment Centre and its Australian Microplastics Assessment Project research results promoted the recommendation to halt the installation of new turf fields in NSW until proper remediation has occurred.
Why is it important?
The residual environmental impacts of the turf grass is nothing short of problematic. Results from the preliminary stormwater testing revealed 70,000 particles of rubber crumb and more than 50,000 particles of synthetic grass in a single trap. Researchers note that there is no way to contain this plastic runoff from the turf.
Plus, when the turf is exposed to sunlight, the plastic breaks down and releases toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the ecosystem. “During rain events, [particles] are washed off and they get into environments where they can make aquatic ecosystems sick,” said Dr. Shima Ziajahromi from the Griffith University’s Australian Rivers Institute.
The release of these toxic chemicals has also had negative impacts on human health. The turf was linked to instances of brain cancer among baseball players. The turf also has to be watered to reduce the risk of burns from sliding on it.
What’s being done about it?
The European Union and several countries have moved to ban the use of crumb rubber in the construction of artificial turf, The Guardian reports. In the United States, California has made an effort to ban artificial turf containing “forever chemicals” like PFAs.
“We find it ridiculous that the government is still placing funds of money on a plastic surface material that clearly pollutes, as indicated by the [NSW] chief scientist’s report,” said Garnet Brownbill, spokesperson for the Natural Turf Alliance. “Synthetic turf should be the last resort, not the first choice.”
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.
News
15 Unsettling Urban Legends From People’s Hometowns That Are Rooted In True Events
Scary stories are all fun and games until you realize they were based on some form of truth. Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share what spooky local legends they grew up with, and now I’ll be thinking about “Bunny Man” for the rest of the year. Here are some of the most spine-tingling hometown urban legends that might just keep you up at night:
1.“I witnessed this ‘legend’ myself and struggled to come to terms with proving to myself whether or not what I experienced was real. In Ensenada, Mexico, at the very far end of the city, up by the mountains, are the remains of an old abandoned castle said to be haunted. Legend has it that the castle was being remodeled into a luxury hotel, but then the architect who’d been working on the designs was found hanging by a pole outside the castle. Since his death, witnesses have allegedly seen a floating candleholder after midnight, said to be his ghost warning people to stay away. My friends and I were curious, so we dared ourselves to go inside…”
2.“Growing up on the northeastern Ohio–Pennsylvania border, I heard all about a ‘monster’ that used to walk the roads late at night that everyone dubbed the Green Man. Everyone would warn you about him, and everyone knew the myth surrounding him. Apparently, he’d climbed onto an electric pole to look into a bird’s nest, and he was electrocuted. He fell and ended up losing his eyes, nose, mouth, one ear, and one arm. It wasn’t until I was an adult that I found out the legend of the Green Man was real. The myth was based on Raymond Robinson, who was horribly disfigured and blinded from an electrical accident, and who would walk late at night to avoid people.”
—Anonymous
3.“I was raised in Napa, California, and our urban legend was and still is the ‘Rebobs.’ They’re flying monkey–type creatures that some say are half robot, but they could also be half bat. The story goes that a scientist’s experiments went wrong, and thus, the Rebobs were born.”
4.“I live in an area of Michigan where the ‘Dogman’ is supposed to come out every seven years. As the name suggests, the creature has the body of a man and a dog’s head, and it has a howl that sounds like a human scream. There’s a song on YouTube about it; it still creeps me out. They played it one time while I was at camp, and I didn’t sleep until like 2 a.m.”
—fuzzycaterpillar0
5.“When I was little, one of my older cousins told a few of my friends and me about the ‘Melon Heads.’ I lived in Connecticut, but the legend has some roots in Michigan and Ohio as well. The Melon Heads are supposed to be humanoids with extremely bulbous heads, and they come out at night to terrorize and attack people.”
6.“There’s a strip club on the main road through town that’s supposed to be haunted by the ghost of a small child. The ghost child is supposedly from an apartment complex that used to exist in the neighborhood behind it. Apparently, the toddler was killed when they ran away from their parents and into the main road. From other people’s accounts, the ghost moves items and hangs out back in the dressing area. There was a small memorial kept on the roadside until the family moved away, so that much I know is true. But that definitely wasn’t the first time people have been struck and killed on that part of the road.”
—torbielillies
7.“I was super young when I was told this story, so I imagine I’m missing some details, but I’m from a town that’s close to North Buxton, Ontario. It’s a predominantly Black community, and the town is famous because a lot of folks escaped to Canada from the United States using the railway system there. Legend has it that there are two spirits near the railway: a headless soldier who wanders around, and a woman who cries while walking up and down the tracks.”
8.“There’s a creepy, run-down (and now collapsed) house on the property next to my parents’ that’s been abandoned for around 50 years. I always had memories of being inside the house when it was livable, though it had been vacant and decrepit long before I was born. When I was in my late teens/early 20s, I got up the courage to break in with some friends. We pried open a window, and I had immediate déjà vu — the layout and some of the furniture left behind were exactly as I remembered when I was a child. It was super unsettling, so we didn’t stay long. Unfortunately, no one knew the owners, so I was never able to get a story about the abandoned house.”
9.“I’m from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and we had a serial killer once who murdered her husband here. Her name was Jill Coit — she’d been married about 11 times, and one of her victims was a Steamboat resident, Gerald Boggs. He owned a hardware store downtown, and it was a big shock when he was murdered because everyone knew who he was. By the time I was in high school, the hardware store had been turned into a cyber café. Well, the internet would go out there all the time. The power would flicker all through October (the month Gerald was murdered), and someone once said that they were shocked in the neck (Gerald had a stun gun used on him before getting shot). Odds were that it was all nonsense and made up by small-town teens…but the computer screens did flicker a lot.”
—Anonymous
10.“We call him the Bunny Man. In Fairfax, Virginia, there’s an old railroad bridge called the Bunny Man Bridge, and one of my friends swore that she saw his face on the walls and heard him walking on the tracks. Basically, the legend goes that Bunny Man was a murderer who had escaped via a train derailing, and he lived off eating bunnies. And supposedly, according to my friend, you can see him with an axe on Halloween.”
11.“I was born and still live in Uruguay, and since I was little, I’ve known the story of ‘Clara la Loca.’ The legend is based on real events: A girl named Clara grew up in a mansion, and she then married. She had problems within her marriage, and she ended up becoming mentally unwell. Instead of being helped, she was locked away in her room, where she died. Today that mansion is the Juan Manuel Blanes Museum, and it’s said to be haunted. The room where Clara was locked up remains closed to the public, but in one room, there’s a painting of Clara as a child. Many people who’ve visited, myself included, have felt Clara’s gaze in the painting following you as you walk by.”
—Nat, 20, Montevideo, Uruguay
12.“I once worked at a big-box store that was located in a secluded area and had no nearby buildings. When I started working there, I was told a story about how before, when the store was still under construction, the body of a missing woman was found dumped behind the building. It has since been rumored that she haunts the store, mainly because people would allegedly hear strange noises and see strange things at the back of the store. For example, people would walk into an empty bathroom and see all three sinks running, or objects in the break room that were on a table would just randomly end up on the floor. No one wanted to be in the store when the lights were out, and though it’s been quite a while since I’ve worked there, I’m sure the story persists.”
13.“I grew up and still live in Brooklyn. There are some wild stories from here, but one particular story about my apartment building has continued to haunt me. Apparently, an old woman in my building once overdosed on fentanyl, and the other tenants say that sometimes she shows up in the rooms where children are and laughs — just laughs and laughs and laughs. Once, when I was a little girl, I woke up, and my parents were just talking and laughing. When I heard the laughs, I remember thinking it was the old woman, and my heart STOPPED. The story still makes me uneasy.”
—Laurie, 21, Brooklyn
14.“I live in Arlington, Texas, and there’s the legend of the ‘Screaming Bridge.’ This is based on a true story, and you can actually visit the site where it occurred. Five girls had crashed into a riverbank after some hoodlums moved a sign that said the bridge was out. Three of the girls survived the crash, and during the trial, a couple of boys were found guilty. People say that at night, you can hear the screams of the passengers who died. The riverbank is now a railroad ditch. I’ve ridden my bike there at night, and though I heard nothing, I was spooked as hell.”
15.And last: “In the oldest part of my town, there used to be a river that split the town down the middle — one side had a market and was considered the richer part, while the other was considered the poorer part. Connecting the two sides was a small wooden footbridge. The story is that there was a poor little girl named Molly Hawkins, and she was by the market, starving, with no money. She stole an apple, but she was seen and chased by the seller. She tried to run across the footbridge, but she fell and drowned. The river now passes under houses and a road, but there’s a small alleyway that’s locally known as ‘Little Molly Hawkins.’ It’s close to the location where she died, and some people have reported seeing an apple left on the floor. They say it’s Molly trying to give back the apple that she stole.”
—chloes4dd2f1b95
I will be staying away from abandoned buildings, spooky-looking bridges, and woodland areas from now on. Is there a spooky urban legend that you grew up with? Let me know in the comments, or you can anonymously submit using this Google form!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
News
Tijuana vs Tigres: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL will make the trip to face Tijuana on Wednesday night, knowing a win is all that matters as the Felinos remain hot on the heels of league leaders Club America.
Robert Siboldi’s side currently sit second in the table through 14 of 17 rounds of the Apertura, five points adrift of the Aguilas. The visitors extended their Liga MX unbeaten streak to six games at the weekend thanks to an impressive 4-0 rout of Chivas Guadalajara in their last league match, while they also defeated 17th-placed Cruz Azul 2-1 at home on September 22.
As for the hosts, Club Tijuana have managed to get into the classification zone after some positive results in recent weeks, they are still unable to find the consistency needed to guarantee their place in the top 10.
While their overall league form remains hit-and-miss, Tijuana have been a force to be reckoned with in front of their supporters, winning five of their last six games in La Perrera, including a 2-0 victory over Atlas last time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tijuana vs Tigres kick-off time
Club Tijuana will host Tigres UANL at the Estadio Caliente, with kick-off scheduled at 11:06 pm ET / 8:06 pm PT.
How to watch Tijuana vs Tigres online – TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream live online through ViX+. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
Tijuana have no injury concerns ahead of the visit of runners-up Tigres UANL with all players available for selection. Having scored 9 goals from 13 Liga MX appearances this season, Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez is the club’s highest goal-scorer, and is expected to spearhead the line for the Xolos here.
Tijuana Predicted XI:Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Vega; Armenta; Blanco, Madrigal, Rodriguez, Martinez; Gonzalez
Tigres team news
In a big injury boost for Tigres, midfielder Diego Reyes recovered from a broken hand to make a substitute appearance against Chivas last weekend. However, Miguel Ortega (shoulder) and David Ayala (broken knee cap) remain ruled out for this game due to respective injuries.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
Last new Beatles song, ‘Now And Then,’ will be released next week
‘[It] should be the last resort’
15 Unsettling Urban Legends From People’s Hometowns That Are Rooted In True Events
Tijuana vs Tigres: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
‘Why Would You Bring a Gun to Tear My Family Apart?’
Sixers trade James Harden to LA Clippers
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings – 11/1/23
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Braves offseason roster questions 2023
A woman who left Texas for India after her 6-year-old son went missing is charged with killing him
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Interesting Articles
Last new Beatles song, ‘Now And Then,’ will be released next week
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘[It] should be the last resort’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
15 Unsettling Urban Legends From People’s Hometowns That Are Rooted In True Events
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tijuana vs Tigres: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Why Would You Bring a Gun to Tear My Family Apart?’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sixers trade James Harden to LA Clippers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings – 11/1/23
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Braves offseason roster questions 2023
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A woman who left Texas for India after her 6-year-old son went missing is charged with killing him
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News6 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News6 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education7 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News5 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law5 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
News3 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket