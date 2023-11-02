Montana Millionaire tickets have sold out

Montana Millionaire has sold out in less than 6 hours.

Tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. There was a mad dash to every convenience store, grocery store and gas station for the Montana Millionaire tickets.

The contest, now in its 17th year, is bigger than ever. The Montana Lottery increased the number of tickets to 380,000, and they added another chance to win $1 million — bringing it up to three.

“Because $1 million is a life-changing prize, for sure, but with the limited number of tickets, it’s the best odds of winning that money in Montana,” said Daniel Iverson, Montana Lottery content manager.

It’s not just the million dollars at stake — there are instant win tickets and early bird drawings, which Iverson believes are an incentive for customers. According to Montana Lottery, there will be 4,100 tickets that will provide instant winnings.

The two early birds drawings — one for $25,000 and a second for $100,000 — will be drawn on Nov. 24 and Dec. 15. Winners of any Early Bird drawing are still eligible for the $1 million grand prize.

According to product sales data, last year’s Montana Millionaire saw $5 million in increased revenue for Montana Lottery, an increase from the previous year’s $3.6 million.

Tickets sold out six days in 2021; in 2022, it was a day and a half — a trend Iverson doesn’t see slowing down.

“Once it happens once, it sort starts that spark,” Iverson said.

Outside of the winnings, Iverson says the thing that keeps bringing customers back is the exclusivity.

“I attribute some of that at least to state pride, being a Montana-only thing, I think people are excited to participate in that,” Iverson said.

The $1 million grand prize drawings will be held Dec. 26.