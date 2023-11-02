Connect with us

Montana Millionaire tickets have sold out

Montana Millionaire tickets have sold out

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Millionaire has sold out in less than 6 hours.

Tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. There was a mad dash to every convenience store, grocery store and gas station for the Montana Millionaire tickets.

The contest, now in its 17th year, is bigger than ever. The Montana Lottery increased the number of tickets to 380,000, and they added another chance to win $1 million — bringing it up to three.

“Because $1 million is a life-changing prize, for sure, but with the limited number of tickets, it’s the best odds of winning that money in Montana,” said Daniel Iverson, Montana Lottery content manager.

It’s not just the million dollars at stake — there are instant win tickets and early bird drawings, which Iverson believes are an incentive for customers. According to Montana Lottery, there will be 4,100 tickets that will provide instant winnings.

The two early birds drawings — one for $25,000 and a second for $100,000 — will be drawn on Nov. 24 and Dec. 15. Winners of any Early Bird drawing are still eligible for the $1 million grand prize.

According to product sales data, last year’s Montana Millionaire saw $5 million in increased revenue for Montana Lottery, an increase from the previous year’s $3.6 million.

Tickets sold out six days in 2021; in 2022, it was a day and a half — a trend Iverson doesn’t see slowing down.

“Once it happens once, it sort starts that spark,” Iverson said.

Outside of the winnings, Iverson says the thing that keeps bringing customers back is the exclusivity.

“I attribute some of that at least to state pride, being a Montana-only thing, I think people are excited to participate in that,” Iverson said.

The $1 million grand prize drawings will be held Dec. 26.

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup vs TSG Hoffenheim

November 1, 2023

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup vs TSG Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to progress to the third round of the DFB-Pokal this week, but a tough test against TSG Hoffenheim awaits them.

The games keep on coming for Borussia Dortmund, and Edin Terzic’s side will be in action against TSG Hoffenheim in the second round of the DFB-Pokal this week. The Black and Yellows will hope for a repeat of their 3-1 win from when these two sides met in September. But Hoffenheim have plenty of quality in their squad, and could spring a surprise on Wednesday.

The injury concerns are mounting for Borussia Dortmund, with Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Felix Nmecha and Emre Can all doubts going into the Hoffenheim game. Although there are promising signs over the availability of the veteran centre-back.

Here we take a look at how Borussia Dortmund could line up for their DFB-Pokal second round clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

With Gregor Kobel a doubt after picking up a facial injury against Eintracht Frankfurt, second-choice goalkeeper Alexander Meyer could line up between the sticks for BVB on Wednesday.

In defence, we will probably see Niklas Süle start at centre-back with Mats Hummels in line for a breather even if he manages to recover from his calf issue. Nico Schlotterbeck will likely start alongside Süle with no other natural centre-backs in the first-team squad.

Ramy Bensebaini had a torrid time on Sunday, but could well keep his place in the starting XI due to a lack of alternatives. Julian Ryerson should replace Marius Wolf at right-back.

Emre Can is a doubt going into Wednesday’s game, so Salih Özcan should start in defensive midfield. The Hoffenheim game will give him the perfect opportunity to stake a case for a starting spot in Der Klassiker this weekend.

Marcel Sabitzer is also expected to feature in midfield on Wednesday, fresh from his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. Julian Brandt will likely return to the starting XI to complete the midfield trio for Borussia Dortmund against Hoffenheim.

We could see a few tweaks to the front three as well, with Karim Adeyemi potentially in line for a start after impressing off the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt. Donyell Malen should also keep his place in the team, although one of Marco Reus and Gio Reyna could play instead if Terzic decides to rest the Dutch forward.

Youssoufa Moukoko deserves a chance to play from the start, and will hope to finally get the opportunity against Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Niclas Füllkrug and Sebastien Haller are the other strikers in the Borussia Dortmund ranks.

Expected Borussia Dortmund Starting XI vs TSG Hoffenheim: Meyer – Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini – Özcan, Sabitzer, Brandt – Malen, Adeyemi, Moukoko

Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer

November 1, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have settled a First Amendment lawsuit for $125,000, the plaintiff’s attorneys said Monday. The suit was filed by a man who said he was arrested over a disparaging social media post about a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Joshua was arrested in January 2021 after posting a meme depicting two people urinating on a gravestone with a photo of a Dickson County sheriff’s officer who was fatally shot in 2018 pasted into the image. Garton’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit in Nashville, saying their client’s First Amendment right to free speech was violated.

Garton’s post was captioned, “Just showing my respect to deputy Daniel Baker from the #dicksoncountypolicedepartment.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch. Investigators determined the photo was taken from an album cover with a copy of Baker’s official work portrait “crudely” edited onto the grave, court documents show.

Garton was charged with harassment and jailed for nearly two weeks on a $76,000 bond until a Dickson County judge dismissed the charges.

“First Amendment retaliation is illegal, and law enforcement officials who arrest people for offending them will pay heavy consequences,” Garton’s lead counsel, Daniel Horwitz, said in a news release Monday. “Misbehaving government officials apologize with money, and Mr. Garton considers more than $10,000.00 per day that he was illegally incarcerated to be an acceptable apology.”

A copy of the notarized settlement signed by Garton was included in the news release, showing he agreed to accept $125,000 from the state to settle claims against two Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials and Crouch, the district attorney. The agreement also says the government defendants are not admitting wrongdoing, liability or concession by settling, but instead are seeking to “avoid the burden and expense of continuing this litigation.”

A court filing Monday by Garton’s attorneys notified the judge of the settlement and said the lawsuit should be dismissed.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson declined to comment. Crouch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Documents released under a public records request filed by Horwitz show investigators believed Garton’s social media post could be perceived as threatening or intimidating to Baker’s surviving relatives — even though he did not send it to them.

“The trolls will do what trolls do. It appears they and the lawyers forget that there are surviving family members who have rights as well,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a text conversation included in the records.

The lawsuit argued Garton was the victim of “false arrest and malicious prosecution” with authorities “incarcerating him for weeks and broadcasting his mugshot and the fact of his arrest to news media and the public in retaliation for disrespecting police.”

NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

November 1, 2023

NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

Tuesday games

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN)

The Kings have scored 17 goals in three road games, tied for third in the NHL, and are one of five teams (Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) with a perfect penalty-killing percentage away from home (10-for-10). The Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are home after going 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip. 

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)

Ryan O’Reilly will become the fifth player to play his 1,000th NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016), Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016), Jason Arnott (Dec. 20) and 

Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002). Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has four multipoint games this season and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight games.

Trending