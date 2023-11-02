News
Ron DeSantis Finally Got Called Out Over Alleged Shoe Lifts, Heeled Boots
Florida Gov. (R), whom once reportedly mulled calling “Tiny D” (before landing on the curt, devastating “Rob”), would like to set the record straight. He is not only tall but also a sensible shopper, the flailing presidential candidate proclaimed on the PBD podcast on Monday.
The topic came up when host Patrick Bet-David lobbed what he probably thought was a softball at DeSantis: “I’m sure your marketing team points out how they’re trying to troll you in the marketplace,” he says, before playing a clip of DeSantis during a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, featuring the governor sporting a hefty pair of boots that’s since reignited the ongoing rumor that DeSantis, estimated to stand somewhere in the height range of 5’7” to 5’10”, wears shoe lifts. “Some people are wondering—what they’re trying to say with this is, that in your boots, you have heels,” Bet-David says. He’s not accusing DeSantis, personally, he implicitly insists, he’s just repeating what he’s been hearing through the nasty, catty grapevine! “Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots,” DeSantis says. When asked how tall he is, he replies, without batting an eye, “5’11.” Hmm!
Where words fail, allow me to present the visuals:
tiktok-7288437118672653598
As one fashion TikToker put it, “This theory only came about because of how weird this man walks and because of how his boots look when worn. First and foremost, why do the front of his boots look empty? And why are they curling?” He then walks us through the anatomy of a human leg and why there’s something just not adding up here.
Look, I get it: DeSantis’ campaign is gasping for air, bogged down by one act of nearly ritualistic emasculation perpetrated by the Trump campaign after another. Clocking in anywhere under the 6’0” height his much-talked-about Lucchese boots accord him would be a disaster that could very well bury his campaign in an even deeper hole than his personality and void of charisma already have. Height and perception of virility and masculinity have long been unfair but decisive factors in who’s elected president. I get it! But did DeSantis’ campaign advisers seriously not consider the brutal, watchful eye of the internet, which has been busy—to say the least—since DeSantis’ Bill Maher appearance earlier this month? The deeply weird posture, the way the toe of his boots and his actual foot appear to be a mile apart, the uncannily elevated height—were we all supposed to just sit there and suspend our disbelief?
tiktok-7295397305627249952
As for DeSantis claiming to be 5’11”, this is hardly the most upsetting lie of his political career. But it’s arguably his most annoying lie—if you’re going to give a fake height you might as well just say you’re 6’. There’s something so snide and calculatingly dishonest about being 5’8”, 5’9”, and claiming to be 5’11”, but then again, there’s something snide and calculatingly dishonest about the rest of him too.
In any case, between getting dragged for his boots on Real Time with Bill Maher and dragged, again, for his dubious claims on PBD, I’ll be surprised if we ever see or hear from this man again.
Austin Hedges vows to wear Cowboy hat, chaps if Rangers win title
Austin Hedges was dared to take Texas pride to another level if they won the World Series. He gladly obliged.
ARLINGTON, Texas — What would you do if you won the World Series?
For Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges, his celebration will involve quite the outfit commitment.
“I’ll wear it during the parade,” Hedges said. “Done.”
Well, a Cowboy hat and some chaps that are… missing some threads underneath, it seems.
At the start of the World Series, Hedges gave an interview to Chris Rose of Jomboy Media wherein the Rangers backup catcher was encouraged to wear a rather scandalous outfit if the team won the World Series.
Hedges, for his part, gladly obliged.
The video was posted by Chris Rose Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, merely 30 minutes before first pitch of Game 1.
“And if people ask you why, you’re going to say…” Rose asked Hedges.
“Because Rosey told me to,” Hedges responded.
Replied Rose: “If that’s not enough to root for the Texas Rangers, people, I don’t know what is.”
Well, now the Rangers have done it. On Wednesday night, the team won its first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 by a score of 5-0.
Hedges came to Texas in early August from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in 15 games since joining the team, including his sole World Series appearance, when he came in for starting catcher Jonah Heim in the ninth inning after Heim was replaced in the eighth inning for pitch runner Josh Smith.
Hedges went 0-1 at the plate after Seager tied up the game, 5-5, with a monster two run shot in the bottom of the ninth.
Presuming he stays good on his word, it seems his real star turn will come in the parade on Friday.
8 new games and more than 50 updates coming to Apple Arcade this holiday season
Christina Aguilera, 42, Shows Off Toned Butt In Cher Costume
- Christina Aguilera, 42, showed off her toned butt in her Halloween costume.
- The singer dressed up as Burlesque co-star Cher, complete with her iconic black bodysuit.
- Christina has previously spoken about loving her curves and practicing yoga for its mental health benefits.
Every Halloween, there come a few takes on Cher’s iconic black bodysuit. But this year, Christina Aguilera had fans ready to “Believe” when she did her own rendition of the iconic outfit. Not only does XTina look incredibly strong, but she is, quite literally, giving Cher.
The “Beautiful” singer, 42, rocked a black leather thong bodysuit that showed off her super-toned tush. She paired it with a dark curly wig, a leather jacket, and, of course, a microphone. As she dances around giving her best impression of her Burlesque co-star, it’s hard to ignore how awesome XTina looks. Come through, ripped arms and legs!
“Tess & Ali 4EVER 🤍♾️🤍” Christina, captioned the video, referencing her and Cher’s Burlesque characters. Obviously, Christina’s followers loved this and filled the comments with praise. “YESSSSS!!!!!🔥🔥” wrote Makeup Artist Jaclyn Hill. While Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn added, “Holy BODY🔥🔥🔥.”
Christina definitely did her co-star justice, but she is also looking iconically strong in her own right. Christina doesn’t share a ton about her fitness routine, but based on her schedule, the singer is pretty much always on the move, especially during her performances!
Christina was recently in Malta for Europride where she took the stage in an iconic bodysuit of her own, and energetically bounced up and down for the crowd of thousands. That’ll definitely get your heart pumping!
Christina hasn’t shared a full breakdown of her current health and wellness routine, but she did speak to Health magazine in 2021, per PEOPLE, about her views on body acceptance, and her journey to falling in love with her own body.
“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she shared. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.” She also told the publication that she likes to do yoga, and it has been super helpful for her mental health.
Christina, it’s always great to see you out there thriving!
Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and reporter living in New Jersey with her many pets. She is a business owner and a double Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality television. She is passionate about body diversity and representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.
