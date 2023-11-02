News
West Ham vs. Arsenal prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 English League Cup picks, best bets for Nov. 1
Arsenal put their eight-match unbeaten streak against West Ham United on the line when the two teams collide in the Round of 16 of the English League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, on Wednesday at London Stadium. The Gunners have not lost to the Hammers since January 2019 in a Premier League match. Since then, Arsenal have six wins and two draws in eight head-to-head matches. This year, the Gunners are in the thick of the Premier League title hunt, sitting in second place behind only Spurs. Meanwhile, West Ham are ninth in the EPL table with 14 points.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Gunners are the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest West Ham vs. Arsenal odds, with the Hammers the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Arsenal vs. West Ham picks or EFL Cup predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.
Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since the end of last year’s World Cup he has been red-hot, going 218-195-10 for a profit of $3,533 for $100 bettors. That includes a 76-40-5 record in the Premier League for a $4,216 profit.
Now, Eimer has broken down West Ham vs. Arsenal from every angle and just revealed his picks and EFL Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer’s picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. West Ham:
- West Ham vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-105), West Ham +0.5 (-125)
- West Ham vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals
- West Ham vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -105, West Ham +250, Draw +240
- WHA: Jarrod Bowen is tied for fifth in the EPL in goals (six)
- ARS: David Raya is tied for the league lead in clean sheets (four)
West Ham vs. Arsenal picks:
Why you should back West Ham
The Hammers have been formidable playing at home in the EFL Cup. West Ham have lost only one of their last 10 League Cup matches at London Stadium, winning six games and drawing three others. The last time the Hammers hosted Arsenal, the teams drew 2-2 in a Premier League match in April.
In addition, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may not put forth his best starting XI on Wednesday. Three days after the EFL Cup match, the Gunners hit the road to face Newcastle in Premier League play. Four days after that, they host Sevilla in a key Champions League showdown. With those important matches on the horizon, Arteta could choose to rotate his lineup to save some legs.
Why you should back Arsenal
The Gunners are coming off arguably their best performance of the season. On Saturday, Eddie Nketiah recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 blowout of Sheffield United. That win was even more impressive considering the team played without Gabriel Jesus and were playing just four days after a hard-fought 2-1 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
In addition, the Gunners face a West Ham side that is struggling. The Hammers are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, with three losses and one draw. They've been outscored 9-4 over that stretch. Since beating Chelsea and Brighton in August, West Ham's only league victories have come over Luton and Sheffield, who both sit below the relegation line.
Don’t miss CBS Sports Golazo Network’s Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
How to make West Ham vs. Arsenal picks
Eimer has broken down Wednesday's EFL Cup match from every possible angle and is picking Over 2.5 goals.
So who wins Arsenal vs. West Ham on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in West Ham vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 35 units on soccer picks since last year’s World Cup, and find out.
DIGIORNO® SHAKES UP THE TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH A NEW PIE
The brand is introducing its first ever Thanksgiving Pizza available for consumers this November while supplies last
SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DIGIORNO is no stranger to delicious innovation, and this holiday season is introducing a new way for people to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving and capture the hearts and taste buds of pizza fans everywhere with the DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza.
68 percent of Americans dislike a classic Thanksgiving dish, but they eat it anyway out of tradition1. This year, DIGIORNO is giving people a chance to gobble up a unique take on the holiday’s most iconic dishes in one oven-ready pie – no seasoning, stirring or long hours in the kitchen required.
Crafted by the culinary masterminds at DIGIORNO, this Thanksgiving Pizza delivers all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it. The creation features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping – all loaded on top of a thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.
Now there is something for everyone no matter what side dish or part of the meal you prefer.
“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. “Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners.”
Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends are never limited to just one day or meal. The DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza makes it easy to enjoy however you celebrate, whether that means watching football at home or scrolling the latest holiday deals, by combining the classic flavors of Thanksgiving into one oven-ready pie.
Celebrate with DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza
DIGIORNO will release a limited number of Thanksgiving Pizzas available exclusively online for sale for $11.23. Every Wednesday starting November 1 through November 22, pizza fanatics can visit shopdigiorno.goodnes.com to get their very own specialty pie on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.
Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It’s also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now.
For more information, visit DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on social media.
Nestlé USA
Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company’s food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world’s largest food and beverage company, which has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Food Companies” by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.
1 Source: Instacart
SOURCE DIGIORNO
Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deception
WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs.
Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000 students, mostly in online programs, faces the largest fine of its kind ever issued by the U.S. Education Department. The university dismissed the allegations as “lies and deceptive statements.”
“Grand Canyon University categorically denies every accusation in the Department of Education’s statement and will take all measures necessary to defend itself from these false accusations,” the school said in a five-page statement.
An Education Department investigation found that Grand Canyon lied to more than 7,500 current and former students about the cost of its doctoral programs.
As far back as 2017, the university told students its doctoral programs would cost between $40,000 and $49,000. The department found that less than 2% of graduates completed programs within the range, with 78% paying an additional $10,000 to $12,000.
The additional cost often came from “continuation courses” that were needed to finish dissertation requirements, the department said.
“GCU’s lies harmed students, broke their trust and led to unexpectedly high levels of student debt,” said Richard Cordray, chief operating officer for Federal Student Aid, an office in the Education Department. “Today, we are holding GCU accountable for its actions, protecting students and taxpayers, and upholding the integrity of the federal student aid programs.”
The Biden administration is issuing the fine amid a broader push for accountability among U.S. universities. The Education Department recently finalized a new regulation that could cut federal funding to for-profit college programs that leave graduated unable to repay loans, and the agency plans to give students and families more information about outcomes from all colleges.
Grand Canyon has 20 days to appeal the fine. The department is also adding new conditions the school must meet to continue receiving federal money.
The school will be barred from making “substantial misrepresentations” about the cost of doctoral programs, and if it tell students about the cost of doctoral programs, it must use the average cost paid by graduates.
It also has to report any other investigations or lawsuits, and it must also send a notice to current doctoral students telling them how to submit a complaint to the Education Department.
For the past four years, Grand Canyon has disbursed more federal student aid than any other U.S. institution, the department said.
Earlier this month, Grand Canyon issued a statement saying federal agencies were unfairly targeting the school with “frivolous accusations” in retaliation for an ongoing lawsuit the university filed against the Education Department in 2021.
Grand Canyon sued after the agency rejected the school’s request to be classified as a nonprofit college. It became a for-profit college in 2004 after investors saved it from financial collapse. It applied to become a nonprofit again in 2018 but the Trump administration blocked the move, saying the college remained too close to its previous parent company.
It’s considered a nonprofit by its accreditor and the Internal Revenue Service.
Responding to the fine, Grand Canyon said its cost disclosures have been upheld in court during a separate lawsuit, and by the school’s accreditor. It said the fine is part of a “disturbing pattern” by the Education Department, adding that the agency declined a request to address the issue through a federal mediator.
“This speaks volumes about their agenda-driven motivation to bring harm to the university and the coordinated efforts being taken against GCU,” the school said.
The university enrolls roughly 20,000 students at its campus in Phoenix, but most of its overall enrollment comes from students who take online classes from outside Arizona. It enrolled 80,000 students in online programs as of 2021, with a roughly even split between undergrad and graduate programs.
The fine was applauded by groups that advocate for student loan borrowers.
“When colleges lie to students, it costs them time and money they’ll never get back,” said Aaron Ament, president of the group Student Defense. “We’re glad to see the Department of Education take action to prevent graduate schools from misleading students about the costs of their programs, and we hope they will continue to crack down on these types of predatory schemes.”
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
CRMC heart institute is first in Wyoming to offer Optimizer implant | Local News
