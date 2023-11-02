News
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The wife of Grammy-winning sound engineer , who was killed by police in January, filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Nashville and police Officer Ashley Coon on Monday.
Three police officers, including Coon, said Capps was killed after pointing a handgun at them. But Capps’ family says details from the body camera footage suggest he didn’t aim a weapon. The suit alleges Coon used “excessive, unreasonable force by shooting and killing Capps when he was not posing an active threat of imminent harm.” It also argues the city is to blame for Capps’ death because it allowed the Metro Nashville Police Department to operate with a “culture of fear, violence, and impunity.”
The city had no comment on the suit, said Metro Nashville Associate Director of Law-Litigation Allison Bussell.
“We have not been served with the Capps lawsuit and have not reviewed or investigated the allegations,” she wrote in an email.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial with damages to be determined by the jurors.
Capps, who won four Grammys for his work on polka albums more than a decade earlier, was depressed and suicidal in the weeks leading up to his death, according to police investigative files. That was exacerbated by the death of his brother on Jan. 3. At around 2 a.m. on Jan. 5, after a night of drinking and taking pills, Capps pulled a pair of pistols out of a bedside drawer and began berating his wife.
He then moved into the living room where he held his wife, her adult daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend captive at gunpoint, threatening to kill them and even the dogs. Capps finally agreed to put the guns away around 5 a.m. Back to his bedroom, he continued to verbally abuse his wife, Tara Capps, for several hours until he fell asleep. Tara Capps and her daughter, McKenzie Acuff, went to their local police precinct for help.
The lawsuit says Officer Patrick Lancaster interviewed the women and, on the advice of the domestic violence unit, he proposed going to the house and knocking on the door to take Capps into custody even before swearing out a warrant.
“Nothing in Lancaster’s statements or tone indicated any fear that going to the Capps’s house to take him into custody would expose Lancaster to a likelihood of being injured or killed,” states the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in the Middle District of Tennessee.
In the end, Lancaster was directed to obtain warrants, and a 13-person SWAT team was sent to serve them, according to the lawsuit. Nashville Police have a program called Partners in Care that teams counselors from the city’s Mental Health Cooperative with officers to respond to mental health emergencies where there is a gun or other danger present, but those counsellors were not called to the scene.
Police planned to place explosive charges at the front and back doors, then announce the home was surrounded. Instead, Capps opened the front door as police were placing a charge there. Coon, a SWAT team member, shot and killed him.
The three officers who were near the door all told investigators that Capps was pointing a gun at them, with Coon even saying Capps’ finger was on the trigger. The investigation found the shooting was justified, and no one was charged.
The lawsuit alleges the scene at the door played out differently.
“Capps was not pointing a gun at them or taking any other action that posed an imminent threat of harm,”
News
‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried reunite for Walmart Black Friday ad
On Wednesdays they still wear pink.
Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra reprised their “Mean Girls” roles for a Walmart Black Friday commercial that dropped Wednesday.
The gang is all grown up since the beloved 2004 film, and Cady Heron (Lohan) is now a guidance counselor, Karen Smith (Seyfried) a weather reporter, and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) a stage mom.
“Some things never change,” Lohan as Cady can be heard saying.
“On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” she continues in the ad, heralding the arrival of holiday deals just a touch early this year.
Gretchen is still trying to make fetch happen even as she tries to help her daughter and the new generation of girls who rule the school out with Walmart products.
The ad recreates some of the Tina Fey-scribed film’s most iconic scenes as it revisits North Shore High School’s winter talent show, and that iconic stage performance, among other things.
Welcome additions include rapper/singer/producer Missy Elliott, who shows up as a teacher.
Lohan has long expressed an interest in starring in a “Mean Girls” sequel and she shared her joy exclusively with People magazine this week about reuniting with her former cast members.
“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”
News
Some 5,000 migrants set out on foot from Mexico’s southern border, tired of long waits for visas
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — About 5,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti set out on foot from Mexico’s southern border Monday, walking north toward the U.S.
The migrants complained that processing for refugee or exit visas takes too long at Mexico’s main migrant processing center in the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. Under Mexico’s overwhelmed migration system, people seeking such visas often wait for weeks or months, without being able to work.
The migrants formed a long line Monday along the highway, escorted at times by police. The police are usually there to prevent them from blocking the entire highway, and sometimes keep them from hitching rides.
Monday’s march was among the largest since June 2022. Migrant caravans in 2018 and 2019 drew far greater attention. But with as many as 10,000 migrants showing up at the U.S. border in recent weeks, Monday’s march is now just a drop in the bucket.
“We have been traveling for about three months, and we’re going to keep on going,” said Daniel González, from Venezuela. “In Tapachula, nobody helps us.”
Returning to Venezuela is not an option, he said, because the economic situation there is getting worse.
In the past, he said, Mexico’s tactic was largely to wait for the marchers to get tired, and then offer them rides back to their home countries or to smaller, alternative processing centers.
Irineo Mújica, one of the organizers of the march, said migrants are often forced to live on the streets in squalid conditions in Tapachula. He is demanding transit visas that would allow the migrants to cross Mexico and reach the U.S. border.
“We are trying to save lives with this kind of actions,” Mújica said. “They (authorities) have ignored the problem, and left the migrants stranded.”
The situation of Honduran migrant Leonel Olveras, 45, was typical of the marchers’ plight.
“They don’t give out papers here,” Olveras said of Tapachula. “They ask us to wait for months. It’s too long.”
Mújica later wrote in a message that the group had only made it about 9 miles (14 kilometers), and had stopped to spend the night in the town of Alvaro Obregon. He wrote the group planned to try and cover more distance in the coming days, but that the number of women and children had to be taken into account.
The southwestern border of the U.S. has struggled to cope with increasing numbers of migrants from South America who move quickly through the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama before heading north. By September, 420,000 migrants, aided by Colombian smugglers, had passed through the gap in the year to date, Panamanian figures showed.
——— Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
News
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach are ‘Instagram official,’ will speak publicly for first time since cheating scandal
Former ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left the network earlier this year after their cheating scandal dominated tabloids and caused internal drama at the Disney-owned network, came out as “Instagram official” on Wednesday.
Holmes and Robach posted a smiling photo of themselves embracing with the caption “How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore.” The affectionate photo is meant to promote their new weekly iHeartMedia podcast titled “Amy & T.J.” that launches later this year.
Holmes and Robach had clear on-air chemistry on “GMA3” that was revealed to be more than friendly banter when The Daily Mail reported the affair in November 2022. The shocking story included several intimate photos of the midday ABC News anchors taken while both were married to other people.
T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH REACH DEAL WITH DISNEY’S ABC NEWS TO EXIT AMID CHEATING SCANDAL
The lovebirds were sidelined for eight weeks at the end of 2022 as ABC News looked into the extent of their extramarital affair before ultimately coming to an agreement on their exits in late January. Tabloids covered their every step along the way, keeping scandalous headlines about ABC News at the forefront.
When the scandal first broke, ABC News initially declared that Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined for their relationship, as both parties were considered consenting adults. They were even allowed to go on air the same week their then-alleged cheating hit the tabloids, and Holmes and Robach proceeded to downplay it and joke about having a “great week.”
ABC NEWS BOSS KIM GODWIN UNDER FIRE FOR HANDLING OF AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES AFFAIR: ‘IT’S EMBARRASSING’
The following Monday, ABC News president Kim Godwin did an about-face and pulled Holmes and Robach off the air, claiming the “distraction” had become too significant.
They had hosted “GMA3,” the midday extension of ABC’s flagship “Good Morning America,” but exited the network after what TMZ called “extremely contentious” mediation.
T.J. HOLMES’S ESTRANGED WIFE SLAMS HIS ‘LACK OF DISCRETION, RESPECT’ OVER AMY ROBACH CHEATING SCANDAL
Last month, Holmes and Robach posted photos of themselves at University of Arkansas sporting events, where Holmes studied journalism.
Robach had been married to former “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue for 12 years when the cheating scandal broke, while Holmes had been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Both couples are now divorced.
The “Amy & T.J.” podcast “will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines,” according to iHeartMedia.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’
‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried reunite for Walmart Black Friday ad
Some 5,000 migrants set out on foot from Mexico’s southern border, tired of long waits for visas
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach are ‘Instagram official,’ will speak publicly for first time since cheating scandal
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
Montana Millionaire tickets have sold out
Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup vs TSG Hoffenheim
Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
Kia Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama headlines 16 names to watch
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News NASHVILLE, Tenn....
‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried reunite for Walmart Black Friday ad
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News On Wednesdays...
Some 5,000 migrants set out on foot from Mexico’s southern border, tired of long waits for visas
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News TAPACHULA, Mexico...
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach are ‘Instagram official,’ will speak publicly for first time since cheating scandal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Former ABC...
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Meta will...
Montana Millionaire tickets have sold out
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News MISSOULA, Mont....
Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup vs TSG Hoffenheim
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Borussia Dortmund...
Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News NASHVILLE, Tenn....
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Tuesday games...
Kia Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama headlines 16 names to watch
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Top rookies...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News5 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education6 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law4 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
Law4 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries